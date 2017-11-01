Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 6 Charges Filed Against Maina By FG (4821 Views)

The charges, filed before a Chief Magistrates’ Court in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, formed the basis on which the court issued a fresh warrant for the arrest of Maina, who is currently on the run.



The warrant of arrest was signed by the Chief Magistrate, Elizabeth Jones.



The charges are:



1. “theft of public money, obtained (sic) money under false pretences,



2. breach of trust,



3. cheating,





4. official corruption,



5. embezzlement of pension money,



6. fraud, etc.”



The chief magistrate ordered “all police officers and the EFCC personnel” to execute the warrant issued against Maina.



“You are hereby directed to arrest the said A.A. Maina,” the warrant of arrest read.





Good one. It is indeed sad that only the people outcry brought about the alleged trial and impending persecution of this man.

Buhari has succeeded in deceiving us with his one way fight against corruption.





FTC again on my POP. Dedicate it to all SOKOPA. 2 Likes

Who is fooling who



You employed a man your anti graft declared wanted and even gave him a job in one of your agency until investigative journalism blew your cover now you are spilling out charges





You claim to fight corruption but you employ corrupt people with fraudulent allegations against them into leadership positions.



This govt is a huge joke 19 Likes 1 Share





Same FG that reinstated him is filling fresh charges

Infact FG should be arrested for reinstalling a fugitive and a thief back to the service in spite of contrary advice from the head of civil service..

This current FG weak me Chaii Nigeria is a joke..Same FG that reinstated him is filling fresh chargesInfact FG should be arrested for reinstalling a fugitive and a thief back to the service in spite of contrary advice from the head of civil service..This current FG weak me 8 Likes 2 Shares

Good job by Buhari. Meanwhile, if Buhari locks up Aisha and all his children in Kuje, the children of Hatred and Abhorrence will still find faults in him. Do your best and leave the rest sir. Ride on Sai Baba! 1 Like 1 Share

Declared wanted by EFCC and interpol, smuggled in through immigration connection, guarded by DSS and given a job as human resource director in a federal govt agency/parastatal, ratted out by journalists now that same machinery of govt that brought him back are slamming 6 charges in court against that same man.



My question is why did they not slam him the charges when he first set foot on Nigerian soil after the first run? 4 Likes 1 Share

He is on the run , for real

Mtchew

all that for only one person??

.

These people are funny oh! Is it not the same minister of Justice that wrote for him to be reinstated that will now file these charges against him? If he doesn't want to resign, Buhari should sack him because he will surely leave some loopholes in the charges that Maina will use to win the cases.

The minister has already compromised, he should step aside if FG really want to win these cases except it's just one of their ways of showing their supporters that they are working 7 Likes

Na step by step...due process....Oya arrest the thief.

Stupid!ty has gotten a new name and it's called FG! 4 Likes

noted

Nigeria �� ehn

Thief everywhere

Continue ehn

Lemme go and soak my gari





Running for president won't be difficult anymore This guy Don popular finish.....Running for president won't be difficult anymore

What of Malami?



Same shameless AG of Nigeria in the centre of the same scandal that even facilitate the reinstatement of Maina filling charges against him? Buhari have really bastardized Nigeria. Instead of Buhari to sack this Malami then get him arrested by the DSS or EFCC to face prosecution they are rather facing Maina.Corruption now elevated to unimaginable proportion.Same shameless AG of Nigeria in the centre of the same scandal that even facilitate the reinstatement of Maina filling charges against him?Buhari have really bastardized Nigeria. 1 Like

lmao

who is the federal government ? why not EFCC? Besides these are all cheap bailable charges just to save faces

adioolayi:

Na step by step...due process....Oya arrest the thief. A thief that came,had honour among fellow thieves and that was allowed to flee into hiding by same thieves when their criminality became public knowledge? A thief that came,had honour among fellow thieves and that was allowed to flee into hiding by same thieves when their criminality became public knowledge?

Csami:

Stupid!ty has gotten a new name and it's called FG!

You will never satisfy You will never satisfy 1 Share

Arrest him like Dasuki

9jvirgin:

Good job. Even if Buhari locks up Aisha and all his children in Kuje, the children of Hatred and Abhorrence will still find faults in him. Do your best and leave the rest sir. Ride on Sai Baba! Who is this idiot? Who is this idiot? 3 Likes

So, the federal government used theft and corruption as different charges, and yet mocked Jonathan for saying stealing isn't corruption...?



Strange bed fellows....

obaataaokpaewu:

These people are funny oh! Is it not the same minister of Justice that wrote for him to be reinstated that will now file these charges against him? If he doesn't want to resign, Buhari should sack him because he will surely leave some loopholes in the charges that Maina will use to win the cases. That is ehen.Nigeria matter tire person. That is ehen.Nigeria matter tire person.

Sentence him to death by hanging in absential..

What's the difference between 1 and 4?

Buhari no dey see all these things?

checkolatunji:





You will never satisfy

It's like you're in the same class with the Federal Government!? It's like you're in the same class with the Federal Government!? 2 Likes