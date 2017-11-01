₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|6 Charges Filed Against Maina By FG by Harbdulrasaq(m): 3:55pm
The Federal Government has filed six counts against the embattled former Chairman of the Pension Reforms Commission, Abdulrasheed Maina.
The charges, filed before a Chief Magistrates’ Court in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, formed the basis on which the court issued a fresh warrant for the arrest of Maina, who is currently on the run.
The warrant of arrest was signed by the Chief Magistrate, Elizabeth Jones.
The charges are:
1. “theft of public money, obtained (sic) money under false pretences,
2. breach of trust,
3. cheating,
4. official corruption,
5. embezzlement of pension money,
6. fraud, etc.”
The chief magistrate ordered “all police officers and the EFCC personnel” to execute the warrant issued against Maina.
“You are hereby directed to arrest the said A.A. Maina,” the warrant of arrest read.
http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/11/6-charges-federal-government-filed.html
|Re: 6 Charges Filed Against Maina By FG by mangala14(m): 4:53pm
Good one. It is indeed sad that only the people outcry brought about the alleged trial and impending persecution of this man.
Buhari has succeeded in deceiving us with his one way fight against corruption.
FTC again on my POP. Dedicate it to all SOKOPA.
|Re: 6 Charges Filed Against Maina By FG by free2ryhme: 4:53pm
Who is fooling who
You employed a man your anti graft declared wanted and even gave him a job in one of your agency until investigative journalism blew your cover now you are spilling out charges
You claim to fight corruption but you employ corrupt people with fraudulent allegations against them into leadership positions.
This govt is a huge joke
|Re: 6 Charges Filed Against Maina By FG by LastSurvivor11: 4:53pm
Chaii Nigeria is a joke..
Same FG that reinstated him is filling fresh charges
Infact FG should be arrested for reinstalling a fugitive and a thief back to the service in spite of contrary advice from the head of civil service..
This current FG weak me
|Re: 6 Charges Filed Against Maina By FG by 9jvirgin(m): 4:54pm
Good job by Buhari. Meanwhile, if Buhari locks up Aisha and all his children in Kuje, the children of Hatred and Abhorrence will still find faults in him. Do your best and leave the rest sir. Ride on Sai Baba!
|Re: 6 Charges Filed Against Maina By FG by free2ryhme: 4:54pm
Declared wanted by EFCC and interpol, smuggled in through immigration connection, guarded by DSS and given a job as human resource director in a federal govt agency/parastatal, ratted out by journalists now that same machinery of govt that brought him back are slamming 6 charges in court against that same man.
My question is why did they not slam him the charges when he first set foot on Nigerian soil after the first run?
|Re: 6 Charges Filed Against Maina By FG by Perspectives(m): 4:54pm
He is on the run , for real
|Re: 6 Charges Filed Against Maina By FG by SojiCash(m): 4:54pm
Mtchew
|Re: 6 Charges Filed Against Maina By FG by uduvwurode(m): 4:54pm
all that for only one person??
|Re: 6 Charges Filed Against Maina By FG by IditaBoy: 4:55pm
.
|Re: 6 Charges Filed Against Maina By FG by obaataaokpaewu: 4:55pm
These people are funny oh! Is it not the same minister of Justice that wrote for him to be reinstated that will now file these charges against him? If he doesn't want to resign, Buhari should sack him because he will surely leave some loopholes in the charges that Maina will use to win the cases.
The minister has already compromised, he should step aside if FG really want to win these cases except it's just one of their ways of showing their supporters that they are working
|Re: 6 Charges Filed Against Maina By FG by adioolayi(m): 4:55pm
Na step by step...due process....Oya arrest the thief.
|Re: 6 Charges Filed Against Maina By FG by Csami(m): 4:55pm
Stupid!ty has gotten a new name and it's called FG!
|Re: 6 Charges Filed Against Maina By FG by wyqay: 4:55pm
noted
|Re: 6 Charges Filed Against Maina By FG by idrisiyah90(m): 4:56pm
Nigeria �� ehn
Thief everywhere
Continue ehn
Lemme go and soak my gari
|Re: 6 Charges Filed Against Maina By FG by princemillla(m): 4:56pm
This guy Don popular finish.....
Running for president won't be difficult anymore
|Re: 6 Charges Filed Against Maina By FG by EazyMoh(m): 4:56pm
What of Malami?
|Re: 6 Charges Filed Against Maina By FG by Paperwhite(m): 4:57pm
Instead of Buhari to sack this Malami then get him arrested by the DSS or EFCC to face prosecution they are rather facing Maina.Corruption now elevated to unimaginable proportion.
Same shameless AG of Nigeria in the centre of the same scandal that even facilitate the reinstatement of Maina filling charges against him? Buhari have really bastardized Nigeria.
|Re: 6 Charges Filed Against Maina By FG by darlenese(f): 4:57pm
lmao
|Re: 6 Charges Filed Against Maina By FG by Paulreports(m): 4:58pm
who is the federal government ? why not EFCC? Besides these are all cheap bailable charges just to save faces
|Re: 6 Charges Filed Against Maina By FG by Paperwhite(m): 4:58pm
adioolayi:A thief that came,had honour among fellow thieves and that was allowed to flee into hiding by same thieves when their criminality became public knowledge?
|Re: 6 Charges Filed Against Maina By FG by checkolatunji: 4:58pm
Csami:
You will never satisfy
|Re: 6 Charges Filed Against Maina By FG by oshe11(m): 4:59pm
Arrest him like Dasuki
|Re: 6 Charges Filed Against Maina By FG by UncleSnr(m): 4:59pm
9jvirgin:Who is this idiot?
|Re: 6 Charges Filed Against Maina By FG by LaClicKLaBenDin(m): 4:59pm
So, the federal government used theft and corruption as different charges, and yet mocked Jonathan for saying stealing isn't corruption...?
Strange bed fellows....
|Re: 6 Charges Filed Against Maina By FG by Paperwhite(m): 5:00pm
obaataaokpaewu:That is ehen.Nigeria matter tire person.
|Re: 6 Charges Filed Against Maina By FG by Jaabioro(m): 5:00pm
Sentence him to death by hanging in absential..
|Re: 6 Charges Filed Against Maina By FG by hopexter(m): 5:03pm
What's the difference between 1 and 4?
|Re: 6 Charges Filed Against Maina By FG by Queendoncom(f): 5:03pm
Buhari no dey see all these things?
|Re: 6 Charges Filed Against Maina By FG by Csami(m): 5:03pm
checkolatunji:
It's like you're in the same class with the Federal Government!?
|Re: 6 Charges Filed Against Maina By FG by spawnx: 5:04pm
looks like duplication of charges
