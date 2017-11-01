₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Onitsha Publishers Arrested For Printing IPOB Handbills (photos) by activistjohnny: 1:03am
The Anambra State Police Command on Thursday arrested two publishers in Onitsha who were allegedly printing handbills for the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra in respect of November 18 election boycott in Anambra State.
The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Garba Umar, disclosed this at a press conference in his office at Amawbia, Anambra State. Umar said his command would not tolerate any IPOB activity in the state in any guise.
He said, “After a discreet procedure in collating intelligence on miscreants and members of the proscribed IPOB, the Onitsha area command raided a printing press where thousands of posters and handbills were being printed.”
Some of the fliers read, ‘Call for referendum is not call for war;’ ‘No election in Anambra State,’ ‘Biafrans declare sit at home,’ ‘Anyone who insists on participating in the Anambra election will be doing so at his or her own risk,’ and so on.
The Anambra CP warned that he would not spare any group or individual who try to disrupt the peace in the state, while calling on residents to ensure they report any attempt to cause a breach of the peace in their area.
Garba said the printers arrested would help the police in tracking down the IPOB members who gave them the job. He said,”IPOB is proscribed and there won’t be a hiding place for them in Anambra State.
We won’t tolerate any insignia of the group in this state. If your nickname is IPOB, please change it now; otherwise, we’ll arrest and prosecute you.”
source:http://www.pressnewsng.com.ng/2017/11/onitsha-publishers-arrested-for_2.html
|Re: Onitsha Publishers Arrested For Printing IPOB Handbills (photos) by activistjohnny: 1:04am
arresting them won't solve issues here. even it will increase the productions of more bills.
|Re: Onitsha Publishers Arrested For Printing IPOB Handbills (photos) by yarimo(m): 1:06am
That is very commendable from nigeria police force.
|Re: Onitsha Publishers Arrested For Printing IPOB Handbills (photos) by Isoko1stSon(m): 1:07am
Imagine a Quota System Commissioner of police talking nonsense
|Re: Onitsha Publishers Arrested For Printing IPOB Handbills (photos) by Aquactic(m): 1:07am
Look at his head, he must be living in serious poverty.
|Re: Onitsha Publishers Arrested For Printing IPOB Handbills (photos) by Ayopredict: 1:22am
.....but they only did d job given to them which is to print out handbills, just a simple business transaction
.
|Re: Onitsha Publishers Arrested For Printing IPOB Handbills (photos) by Babalegba(m): 1:34am
activistjohnny:In your dreams.Wake up,they will be charged with membership of a proscribed terrorist organisation, sedition, treason and breach of peace. They will be sentenced to twenty years with hard labour.In short they are fecked
|Re: Onitsha Publishers Arrested For Printing IPOB Handbills (photos) by Daniel2060(m): 1:41am
Lemme park well
|Re: Onitsha Publishers Arrested For Printing IPOB Handbills (photos) by bonnylight003: 2:29am
yello mtn.. ..Olboy..
e don be for dem.
|Re: Onitsha Publishers Arrested For Printing IPOB Handbills (photos) by clevvermind(m): 3:15am
activistjohnny:SEE THIS ONE.
|Re: Onitsha Publishers Arrested For Printing IPOB Handbills (photos) by whateverkay(m): 3:42am
Feed them to Aso Rock lions. Useless boys
|Re: Onitsha Publishers Arrested For Printing IPOB Handbills (photos) by nonsobaba: 4:26am
I was interested in knowing who these two people are because I am always confident that Anambra indigenes don't do Ipod. And alas! I wasn't disappointed! Messrs CHUKWU and OKOLOJI! Two wawa lowlives who come from a state whose people are always envious of Anambra's dominance over them. Meanwhile, enugu state local government elections are set for tomorrow but you don't see them calling for boycott there because they are sure that PDP will rig itself to victory. Honestly, Anambra state needs to adopt the Donald Trump formula by building a very high wall on our border with these wawa and adada pests, to keep them away for good.
Anambra leads, others follow.
|Re: Onitsha Publishers Arrested For Printing IPOB Handbills (photos) by python1: 4:41am
Everything related to IPOB terrorists should be properly tamed. That group of terrorists is just a congregation of donkeys.
|Re: Onitsha Publishers Arrested For Printing IPOB Handbills (photos) by devindevin2000: 4:58am
yarimo:
python1:
|Re: Onitsha Publishers Arrested For Printing IPOB Handbills (photos) by kn23h(m): 5:10am
Are we supposed to sympathize with terrorist lovers?
NL mods should stop putting biafran/IPOB/SE news on front page. There’s something called biafrasay.
|Re: Onitsha Publishers Arrested For Printing IPOB Handbills (photos) by funlord(m): 5:12am
2 very protractor resistant skulls in view at the moment? Someone should guess that thick ponmo lipped albino ones nickname abeg....
|Re: Onitsha Publishers Arrested For Printing IPOB Handbills (photos) by kn23h(m): 5:13am
Wasn’t this nigga arrest for drug offenses last year?
|Re: Onitsha Publishers Arrested For Printing IPOB Handbills (photos) by python1: 5:35am
kn23h:Really? E be like say dey don free am be dat. The govt keeps freeing criminals, very unfortunate.
|Re: Onitsha Publishers Arrested For Printing IPOB Handbills (photos) by Partnerbiz3: 6:31am
This is uncalled for.
So what will you charge them with?
|Re: Onitsha Publishers Arrested For Printing IPOB Handbills (photos) by EternalTruths: 6:57am
kn23h:
It proves that the news is a propaganda by Federal Government.
I remember that pics taken 1-2 years ago.
|Re: Onitsha Publishers Arrested For Printing IPOB Handbills (photos) by GavelSlam: 7:05am
Partnerbiz3:
Accessories to the crime.
Being members of an outlawed terrorist organisation.
Distribution of paraphernalia associated with a terrorist organisation.
Threatening the peaceful conduct of an election.
Colluding to create a separate state against the Nigerian constitution. Etc.
Their charge sheet go long like 3rd mainland bridge.
|Re: Onitsha Publishers Arrested For Printing IPOB Handbills (photos) by Bolustical: 7:14am
These people are just daft. Naturally daft. Nothing more.
|Re: Onitsha Publishers Arrested For Printing IPOB Handbills (photos) by fellowman: 7:24am
nonsobaba:
so chukwu and okoloji are not anambra names. hmmm oga please enlighten me.
|Re: Onitsha Publishers Arrested For Printing IPOB Handbills (photos) by Fulmigati: 7:33am
Some of these unity beggars would say that this is hate speech. Desperate fools who act like Igbo people are your oxygen.
|Re: Onitsha Publishers Arrested For Printing IPOB Handbills (photos) by modelmike7(m): 7:56am
Good for the traitor
|Re: Onitsha Publishers Arrested For Printing IPOB Handbills (photos) by uzoclinton(m): 7:57am
Nab them
|Re: Onitsha Publishers Arrested For Printing IPOB Handbills (photos) by free2ryhme: 7:58am
activistjohnny:
Nnamdi knanu where are thou
|Re: Onitsha Publishers Arrested For Printing IPOB Handbills (photos) by Spiritofcasting(f): 7:59am
hmm
|Re: Onitsha Publishers Arrested For Printing IPOB Handbills (photos) by madridguy(m): 8:00am
Ipork yuut are nothing but laminated brains. 1 Billion Kanu cannot stop Anambra election.
