The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Garba Umar, disclosed this at a press conference in his office at Amawbia, Anambra State. Umar said his command would not tolerate any IPOB activity in the state in any guise.

He said, “After a discreet procedure in collating intelligence on miscreants and members of the proscribed IPOB, the Onitsha area command raided a printing press where thousands of posters and handbills were being printed.”

Some of the fliers read, ‘Call for referendum is not call for war;’ ‘No election in Anambra State,’ ‘Biafrans declare sit at home,’ ‘Anyone who insists on participating in the Anambra election will be doing so at his or her own risk,’ and so on.

The Anambra CP warned that he would not spare any group or individual who try to disrupt the peace in the state, while calling on residents to ensure they report any attempt to cause a breach of the peace in their area.

Garba said the printers arrested would help the police in tracking down the IPOB members who gave them the job. He said,”IPOB is proscribed and there won’t be a hiding place for them in Anambra State.

We won’t tolerate any insignia of the group in this state. If your nickname is IPOB, please change it now; otherwise, we’ll arrest and prosecute you.”



arresting them won't solve issues here. even it will increase the productions of more bills. 17 Likes 4 Shares

That is very commendable from nigeria police force. 28 Likes 2 Shares

Imagine a Quota System Commissioner of police talking nonsense 27 Likes 3 Shares

Look at his head, he must be living in serious poverty.







#Keep It real 11 Likes 2 Shares







. .....but they only did d job given to them which is to print out handbills, just a simple business transaction 5 Likes 1 Share

activistjohnny:

arresting them won't solve issues here. even it will increase the productions of more bills. In your dreams.Wake up,they will be charged with membership of a proscribed terrorist organisation, sedition, treason and breach of peace. They will be sentenced to twenty years with hard labour.In short they are fecked In your dreams.Wake up,they will be charged with membership of a proscribed terrorist organisation, sedition, treason and breach of peace. They will be sentenced to twenty years with hard labour.In short they are fecked 12 Likes 2 Shares

Lemme park well 23 Likes 1 Share

..Olboy..



e don be for dem. yello mtn....Olboy..e don be for dem. 1 Like 1 Share

activistjohnny:

arresting them won't solve issues here. even it will increase the productions of more bills. SEE THIS ONE. SEE THIS ONE. 2 Likes 1 Share

Feed them to Aso Rock lions. Useless boys 3 Likes 2 Shares

I was interested in knowing who these two people are because I am always confident that Anambra indigenes don't do Ipod. And alas! I wasn't disappointed! Messrs CHUKWU and OKOLOJI! Two wawa lowlives who come from a state whose people are always envious of Anambra's dominance over them. Meanwhile, enugu state local government elections are set for tomorrow but you don't see them calling for boycott there because they are sure that PDP will rig itself to victory. Honestly, Anambra state needs to adopt the Donald Trump formula by building a very high wall on our border with these wawa and adada pests, to keep them away for good.





Anambra leads, others follow. 12 Likes 1 Share

Everything related to IPOB terrorists should be properly tamed. That group of terrorists is just a congregation of donkeys. 9 Likes 1 Share

yarimo:

[s]That is very commendable from nigeria police force. [/s]

python1:

Everything related to IPOB terrorists should be properly tamed. That group of terrorists is just a congregation of donkeys. 14 Likes 1 Share





NL mods should stop putting biafran/IPOB/SE news on front page. There’s something called biafrasay. Are we supposed to sympathize with terrorist lovers?NL mods should stop putting biafran/IPOB/SE news on front page. There’s something called biafrasay. 5 Likes 1 Share

2 very protractor resistant skulls in view at the moment? Someone should guess that thick ponmo lipped albino ones nickname abeg.... 1 Like 1 Share

Wasn’t this nigga arrest for drug offenses last year? 3 Likes 1 Share

kn23h:

Wasn’t this nigga arrest for drug offenses last year? Really? E be like say dey don free am be dat. The govt keeps freeing criminals, very unfortunate. Really? E be like say dey don free am be dat. The govt keeps freeing criminals, very unfortunate. 1 Like

This is uncalled for.



So what will you charge them with? 4 Likes

kn23h:

Wasn’t this nigga arrest for drug offenses last year?





It proves that the news is a propaganda by Federal Government.





I remember that pics taken 1-2 years ago. It proves that the news is a propaganda by Federal Government.I remember that pics taken 1-2 years ago. 2 Likes 1 Share

Partnerbiz3:

This is uncalled for.



So what will you charge them with?

Accessories to the crime.



Being members of an outlawed terrorist organisation.



Distribution of paraphernalia associated with a terrorist organisation.



Threatening the peaceful conduct of an election.



Colluding to create a separate state against the Nigerian constitution. Etc.



Their charge sheet go long like 3rd mainland bridge.

5 Likes

These people are just daft. Naturally daft. Nothing more. 2 Likes 1 Share

nonsobaba:

I was interested in knowing who these two people are because I am always confident that Anambra indigenes don't do Ipod. And alas! I wasn't disappointed! Messrs CHUKWU and OKOLOJI! Two wawa lowlives who come from a state whose people are always envious of Anambra's dominance over them. Meanwhile, enugu state local government elections are set for tomorrow but you don't see them calling for boycott there because they are sure that PDP will rig itself to victory. Honestly, Anambra state needs to adopt the Donald Trump formula by building a very high wall on our border with these wawa and adada pests, to keep them away for good.





Anambra leads, others follow.

so chukwu and okoloji are not anambra names. hmmm oga please enlighten me. so chukwu and okoloji are not anambra names. hmmm oga please enlighten me. 1 Like

Some of these unity beggars would say that this is hate speech. Desperate fools who act like Igbo people are your oxygen. 1 Like

Good for the traitor 1 Like

Nab them 1 Like 1 Share

activistjohnny:

Nnamdi knanu where are thou Nnamdi knanu where are thou 1 Like 1 Share

hmm