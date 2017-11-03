₦airaland Forum

Apparently, most universities in Nigeria aren't worth the stress of aquiring a B.sc, B.tech or B.eng from. However, some of these schools have beamed rays of hope that maybe someday, we may compete favourably with the rest of the world as regards technology. These schools include:

1. University of Lagos

2. Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife

3. University of Nigeria, Nnsuka

4. University of Ibadan, Ibadan

5. Covenant University, Ota

6. Federal University of Technology, Akure

7. University of Benin, Benin

8. Federal University of Technology, Owerri

9. Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria

10. University of Ilorin, Ilorin

Feel free to object constructively.

Re: Top 10 Universities To Study Engineering In Nigeria? by mathkid(m): 3:18pm
Oba awon university(OAU) should be no 1 on that list

Re: Top 10 Universities To Study Engineering In Nigeria? by free2ryhme: 3:45pm
all the undergrad and fresh grads come and defend your school

and for those whose schools dont make the list dont even comment just waka pass

Re: Top 10 Universities To Study Engineering In Nigeria? by mgbadike81: 3:45pm
no university in Nigeria is worth studying computer science or information technology in it worth more of more resources demanding courses like engineering.

Re: Top 10 Universities To Study Engineering In Nigeria? by Naijacost22: 3:45pm
You actually put Covenant University that just started engineering 3 years ago and still has no Masters or PHD in engineering. I have a feeling you graduated from Covenant university and that would explain your dumb choice of putting Covenant university on this list.

Re: Top 10 Universities To Study Engineering In Nigeria? by XXLDICK(m): 3:46pm
Add Unizik (Nnamdi Azikiwe University)

Their engineering department made a bus, a bike, an F1 race car among many other things

Re: Top 10 Universities To Study Engineering In Nigeria? by iamleumas: 3:46pm
Re: Top 10 Universities To Study Engineering In Nigeria? by muller101(m): 3:46pm
U mean engineering theories. I attended a technical college where University students come over for their industrial training. Most of them mumu die

Re: Top 10 Universities To Study Engineering In Nigeria? by Ademos31(m): 3:46pm
Re: Top 10 Universities To Study Engineering In Nigeria? by Olusharp(m): 3:46pm
...been a while I hit front page...

back to the matter...
state properly what kind of engineering... cos here in Nigeria, we only have theoretical engineers...

Re: Top 10 Universities To Study Engineering In Nigeria? by sukkot: 3:47pm
Re: Top 10 Universities To Study Engineering In Nigeria? by fratermathy(m): 3:47pm
And how did you come up with this list @op?

Re: Top 10 Universities To Study Engineering In Nigeria? by jayloms: 3:47pm
Most of these schools still run 18th century curriculum.

Re: Top 10 Universities To Study Engineering In Nigeria? by Sirakj(m): 3:47pm
Lautech

Re: Top 10 Universities To Study Engineering In Nigeria? by terabyte2015(m): 3:48pm
It's a lie. Covenant University has the best engineering faculty in Nigeria

Re: Top 10 Universities To Study Engineering In Nigeria? by moscobabs(m): 3:48pm
Yabatech and Ibadan poly are better in Engineering than all these so called Universities

Re: Top 10 Universities To Study Engineering In Nigeria? by celestialAgent(m): 3:48pm
There is nothing TOP about those sub-standard schools you mentioned there.

Before you quote me, you must be ready to provide one Internationally Recognized Engineering Invention any graduate/professors of these schools has made.

Re: Top 10 Universities To Study Engineering In Nigeria? by Alexk2(m): 3:48pm
Re: Top 10 Universities To Study Engineering In Nigeria? by modelmike7(m): 3:49pm
Re: Top 10 Universities To Study Engineering In Nigeria? by free2ryhme: 3:49pm
products of a failed system

see dem nothing meaningful to comment

Re: Top 10 Universities To Study Engineering In Nigeria? by muller101(m): 3:49pm
F1 race car indeed grin

Re: Top 10 Universities To Study Engineering In Nigeria? by whitepaul: 3:49pm
Re: Top 10 Universities To Study Engineering In Nigeria? by melejo(m): 3:49pm
Re: Top 10 Universities To Study Engineering In Nigeria? by coldnigger(m): 3:50pm
Uniben numero uno

Re: Top 10 Universities To Study Engineering In Nigeria? by Allylic(f): 3:50pm
This is trash....what is happening to Nairaland now
Re: Top 10 Universities To Study Engineering In Nigeria? by iamleumas: 3:50pm
Your father!

Re: Top 10 Universities To Study Engineering In Nigeria? by Thukzee01(m): 3:50pm
1). Covenant 2). OAU 3). Futa 4). Association of other Universities

Re: Top 10 Universities To Study Engineering In Nigeria? by free2ryhme: 3:50pm
where the parts sourced from ladipo or do they have a manufacturing plant in Unizik

Re: Top 10 Universities To Study Engineering In Nigeria? by YesNo: 3:51pm
Top is there any TOP University in Nigeria?
Re: Top 10 Universities To Study Engineering In Nigeria? by free2ryhme: 3:51pm
i can see your father must have had enough of you
show some respect

show some respect

Re: Top 10 Universities To Study Engineering In Nigeria? by DopeBoss(m): 3:51pm
..Where's My School oo FUPREundecided?? First Petroleum University In Africa N' Sixth In The World

Re: Top 10 Universities To Study Engineering In Nigeria? by brainpower(m): 3:51pm
You people have started this university ranking again. Soon, somebody will ask "are these the top 10 Universities to study medicine?" yet no statistics to show proof.

Looking at your list, it's still the same names I see when nairalanders try to rank universities generally too.

