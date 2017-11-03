₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,906,081 members, 3,891,286 topics. Date: Friday, 03 November 2017 at 06:01 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Top 10 Universities To Study Engineering In Nigeria? (14869 Views)
4 New Universities To Be Established In Nigeria - Education Minister Announces / Adebola Olubamiji: First Black To Get PhD In Biomedical Engineering In Canada / 10 Universities That Accept 2.2 And 3rd Class Graduate For Masters Degree (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Top 10 Universities To Study Engineering In Nigeria? by writerights: 2:48pm
Apparently, most universities in Nigeria aren't worth the stress of aquiring a B.sc, B.tech or B.eng from. However, some of these schools have beamed rays of hope that maybe someday, we may compete favourably with the rest of the world as regards technology. These schools include:
1. University of Lagos
2. Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife
3. University of Nigeria, Nnsuka
4. University of Ibadan, Ibadan
5. Covenant University, Ota
6. Federal University of Technology, Akure
7. University of Benin, Benin
8. Federal University of Technology, Owerri
9. Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria
10. University of Ilorin, Ilorin
Feel free to object constructively.
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Top 10 Universities To Study Engineering In Nigeria? by mathkid(m): 3:18pm
Oba awon university(OAU) should be no 1 on that list
13 Likes
|Re: Top 10 Universities To Study Engineering In Nigeria? by free2ryhme: 3:45pm
all the undergrad and fresh grads come and defend your school
and for those whose schools dont make the list dont even comment just waka pass
23 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Top 10 Universities To Study Engineering In Nigeria? by mgbadike81: 3:45pm
no university in Nigeria is worth studying computer science or information technology in it worth more of more resources demanding courses like engineering.
29 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Top 10 Universities To Study Engineering In Nigeria? by Naijacost22: 3:45pm
You actually put Covenant University that just started engineering 3 years ago and still has no Masters or PHD in engineering. I have a feeling you graduated from Covenant university and that would explain your dumb choice of putting Covenant university on this list.
38 Likes
|Re: Top 10 Universities To Study Engineering In Nigeria? by XXLDICK(m): 3:46pm
Add Unizik (Nnamdi Azikiwe University)
Their engineering department made a bus, a bike, an F1 race car among many other things
32 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Top 10 Universities To Study Engineering In Nigeria? by iamleumas: 3:46pm
Let's se
|Re: Top 10 Universities To Study Engineering In Nigeria? by muller101(m): 3:46pm
U mean engineering theories. I attended a technical college where University students come over for their industrial training. Most of them mumu die
64 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Top 10 Universities To Study Engineering In Nigeria? by Ademos31(m): 3:46pm
I seeI seeI see
|Re: Top 10 Universities To Study Engineering In Nigeria? by Olusharp(m): 3:46pm
...been a while I hit front page...
*** In case you need a content author for your blog/site I am available... I cover news,entertainment, sport,gist,business,education niche..
you can contact me via the mail on my signature...
***
back to the matter...
state properly what kind of engineering... cos here in Nigeria, we only have theoretical engineers...
4 Likes
|Re: Top 10 Universities To Study Engineering In Nigeria? by sukkot: 3:47pm
ermmm i guess ?
|Re: Top 10 Universities To Study Engineering In Nigeria? by fratermathy(m): 3:47pm
And how did you come up with this list @op?
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Top 10 Universities To Study Engineering In Nigeria? by jayloms: 3:47pm
Most of these schools still run 18th century curriculum.
4 Likes
|Re: Top 10 Universities To Study Engineering In Nigeria? by Sirakj(m): 3:47pm
Lautech
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Top 10 Universities To Study Engineering In Nigeria? by terabyte2015(m): 3:48pm
It's a lie. Covenant University has the best engineering faculty in Nigeria
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Top 10 Universities To Study Engineering In Nigeria? by moscobabs(m): 3:48pm
Yabatech and Ibadan poly are better in Engineering than all these so called Universities
7 Likes
|Re: Top 10 Universities To Study Engineering In Nigeria? by celestialAgent(m): 3:48pm
There is nothing TOP about those sub-standard schools you mentioned there.
Before you quote me, you must be ready to provide one Internationally Recognized Engineering Invention any graduate/professors of these schools has made.
1 Like
|Re: Top 10 Universities To Study Engineering In Nigeria? by Alexk2(m): 3:48pm
I agree as long as. You're not trying to place an ordee in your arrangement.
|Re: Top 10 Universities To Study Engineering In Nigeria? by modelmike7(m): 3:49pm
Yes, you are right!
|Re: Top 10 Universities To Study Engineering In Nigeria? by free2ryhme: 3:49pm
mgbadike81:
XXLDICK:
Naijacost22:
iamleumas:
muller101:
Ademos31:
Olusharp:
sukkot:
products of a failed system
see dem nothing meaningful to comment
3 Likes
|Re: Top 10 Universities To Study Engineering In Nigeria? by muller101(m): 3:49pm
XXLDICK:F1 race car indeed
10 Likes
|Re: Top 10 Universities To Study Engineering In Nigeria? by whitepaul: 3:49pm
no be only good na when the money dey o
|Re: Top 10 Universities To Study Engineering In Nigeria? by melejo(m): 3:49pm
Lol
|Re: Top 10 Universities To Study Engineering In Nigeria? by coldnigger(m): 3:50pm
Uniben numero uno
2 Likes
|Re: Top 10 Universities To Study Engineering In Nigeria? by Allylic(f): 3:50pm
This is trash....what is happening to Nairaland now
|Re: Top 10 Universities To Study Engineering In Nigeria? by iamleumas: 3:50pm
free2ryhme:
Your father!
1 Like
|Re: Top 10 Universities To Study Engineering In Nigeria? by Thukzee01(m): 3:50pm
1). Covenant 2). OAU 3). Futa 4). Association of other Universities
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Top 10 Universities To Study Engineering In Nigeria? by free2ryhme: 3:50pm
XXLDICK:
where the parts sourced from ladipo or do they have a manufacturing plant in Unizik
1 Like
|Re: Top 10 Universities To Study Engineering In Nigeria? by YesNo: 3:51pm
Top is there any TOP University in Nigeria?
|Re: Top 10 Universities To Study Engineering In Nigeria? by free2ryhme: 3:51pm
iamleumas:
i can see your father must have had enough of you
show some respect
1 Like
|Re: Top 10 Universities To Study Engineering In Nigeria? by DopeBoss(m): 3:51pm
..Where's My School oo FUPRE?? First Petroleum University In Africa N' Sixth In The World
3 Likes
|Re: Top 10 Universities To Study Engineering In Nigeria? by brainpower(m): 3:51pm
You people have started this university ranking again. Soon, somebody will ask "are these the top 10 Universities to study medicine?" yet no statistics to show proof.
Looking at your list, it's still the same names I see when nairalanders try to rank universities generally too.
1 Like
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply)
ASUU: FG To Present Terms At Meeting Today / UNIPORT 2016/2017 Merit Admission List Is Out! / How To Do A Change Of Course, While In University
Viewing this topic: mannie69(m), jerrisonjeff(m), rashy1234(m), alushkimo(m), meu442u, ABM17(m), Xceptznal, uwabuwa888, abiolaabexyo(m), kayteajay111(m), Mentions, Bintmusty(f), elpiro, Businessideas, fabulousfortune(m), InHim4Him(m), SpencerM(m), vakjay08(m), imstrong1, latonyn(m), able88(m), Julivas, OrdercityWeb, Miscellaneous(m), ikay00406(m), Daddykaykes, TheVictorious(m), abdulkayus(m), drakespearz(m), Tenifayo23, Lakeside247(m), denuga01, diara21(m), missyQween(f), Orezy5(m), Toyde(m), TheKingIsHere, Saintp(m), Tmex(m), Exclaxix(m), TedBaker(m), ajil(m), ecnuel, omololu251, writerights, Nastydroid(m), senchris(m), blesseddiddy10, olajuwonju, Housing(m) and 67 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3