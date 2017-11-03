Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Top 10 Universities To Study Engineering In Nigeria? (14869 Views)

Apparently, most universities in Nigeria aren't worth the stress of aquiring a B.sc, B.tech or B.eng from. However, some of these schools have beamed rays of hope that maybe someday, we may compete favourably with the rest of the world as regards technology. These schools include:



1. University of Lagos



2. Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife



3. University of Nigeria, Nnsuka



4. University of Ibadan, Ibadan



5. Covenant University, Ota



6. Federal University of Technology, Akure



7. University of Benin, Benin



8. Federal University of Technology, Owerri



9. Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria



10. University of Ilorin, Ilorin



Oba awon university(OAU) should be no 1 on that list 13 Likes

all the undergrad and fresh grads come and defend your school



and for those whose schools dont make the list dont even comment just waka pass 23 Likes 2 Shares

no university in Nigeria is worth studying computer science or information technology in it worth more of more resources demanding courses like engineering. 29 Likes 1 Share

You actually put Covenant University that just started engineering 3 years ago and still has no Masters or PHD in engineering. I have a feeling you graduated from Covenant university and that would explain your dumb choice of putting Covenant university on this list. 38 Likes

Add Unizik (Nnamdi Azikiwe University)



Their engineering department made a bus, a bike, an F1 race car among many other things 32 Likes 3 Shares

U mean engineering theories. I attended a technical college where University students come over for their industrial training. Most of them mumu die 64 Likes 2 Shares

state properly what kind of engineering... cos here in Nigeria, we only have theoretical engineers... 4 Likes

And how did you come up with this list @op? 3 Likes 2 Shares

Most of these schools still run 18th century curriculum. 4 Likes

Lautech 3 Likes 1 Share

It's a lie. Covenant University has the best engineering faculty in Nigeria 6 Likes 1 Share

Yabatech and Ibadan poly are better in Engineering than all these so called Universities 7 Likes

There is nothing TOP about those sub-standard schools you mentioned there.



Before you quote me, you must be ready to provide one Internationally Recognized Engineering Invention any graduate/professors of these schools has made. 1 Like

Yes, you are right!

products of a failed system



Uniben numero uno 2 Likes

This is trash....what is happening to Nairaland now

Your father! Your father! 1 Like

1). Covenant 2). OAU 3). Futa 4). Association of other Universities 4 Likes 1 Share

where the parts sourced from ladipo or do they have a manufacturing plant in Unizik where the parts sourced from ladipo or do they have a manufacturing plant in Unizik 1 Like

is there any TOP University in Nigeria? Topis there any TOP University in Nigeria?

?? First Petroleum University In Africa N' Sixth In The World ..Where's My School oo FUPRE?? First Petroleum University In Africa N' Sixth In The World 3 Likes