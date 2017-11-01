₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,906,081 members, 3,891,286 topics. Date: Friday, 03 November 2017 at 06:02 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Caroline Danjuma Reacts To Increase In Lekki Toll Gate Tariff: "Are We ATM?" (10581 Views)
Teebillz Attempts Suicide At Lekki-Toll Bridge - Eye Witness / Teebillz In His Car On Lekki Toll Bridge - Drewbaba.com / Caroline Danjuma Expresses Her Phobia For Flying (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Caroline Danjuma Reacts To Increase In Lekki Toll Gate Tariff: "Are We ATM?" by IamHeWrites: 3:55pm
Nigerian actress, Caroline Danjuma has taken to social media to react to a notification she got this morning on Lekki concession centre’s plan to increase toll gate fare.
She took to her Instagram page to share a picture of the Lekki Concession Centre, informing Lagos motorists of their plan to increase the fare on Admiralty toll gate and Lekki-Ikoyi Link bridge toll gate from November 8th 2017.
She wrote:
“On my out of Lekki this morning I received this notifying me that within 4 days there will be an increment to the toll gate tariff.. The question is what do this Govt take the citizens for..
http://www.torimill.com/2017/11/would-like-to-know-what-government-uses.html
7 Likes
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Reacts To Increase In Lekki Toll Gate Tariff: "Are We ATM?" by modelmike7(m): 4:07pm
QUESTION OF THE DAY!!
1 Like
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Reacts To Increase In Lekki Toll Gate Tariff: "Are We ATM?" by Smellymouth: 4:07pm
Okay, the elders in council have heard your question..
We have heard you... The Igwe is not around , and the council of elders can't debate on this issue in his absence. Thank you.
Your question will be answered in 4 market days.
38 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Reacts To Increase In Lekki Toll Gate Tariff: "Are We ATM?" by greatermax77(m): 4:16pm
Sound minds will completely agree with u.
The govt have no regards for the citizens. They want more money to loot & not for social welfare, but the problem we have here is many imbeciles will surly support them to milk the mases dry
33 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Reacts To Increase In Lekki Toll Gate Tariff: "Are We ATM?" by castrol180(m): 4:52pm
That is the result of continuity in governance most especially APC in Lagos state and elsewhere...better do the needful, come 2019! The only person I have confidence in is PMB who is not following their steps and polity.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Reacts To Increase In Lekki Toll Gate Tariff: "Are We ATM?" by 9jvirgin(m): 4:52pm
This country should be handed over to United Arab Emirates for proper management and human welfare stability. Nigeria is the only country where insanity is like a party.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Reacts To Increase In Lekki Toll Gate Tariff: "Are We ATM?" by dunkem21(m): 4:53pm
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Reacts To Increase In Lekki Toll Gate Tariff: "Are We ATM?" by funnynation(m): 4:53pm
Abeg how much people wey dey trek dey pay? Aunty you can even pay by kindness
6 Likes
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Reacts To Increase In Lekki Toll Gate Tariff: "Are We ATM?" by hahn(m): 4:53pm
When people were complaining about the toll gates before it was even built y'all thought we were crazy
3 Likes
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Reacts To Increase In Lekki Toll Gate Tariff: "Are We ATM?" by IneedSugarMumy1(m): 4:53pm
Tinubu bank
9 Likes
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Reacts To Increase In Lekki Toll Gate Tariff: "Are We ATM?" by 9japrof(m): 4:53pm
Looks like small small, madam don dey turn social crusader.
3 Likes
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Reacts To Increase In Lekki Toll Gate Tariff: "Are We ATM?" by izzou(m): 4:54pm
Keep paying my dear
I'm sure you are among those that cheered them on when they were erecting that nonsense called Toll gate
Here in Festac Town,we don't pay any toll,so take your cry to LCC
Sorry,you hear?
5 Likes
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Reacts To Increase In Lekki Toll Gate Tariff: "Are We ATM?" by OceanmorganTrix: 4:54pm
Smellymouth:
3 Likes
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Reacts To Increase In Lekki Toll Gate Tariff: "Are We ATM?" by jaymejate(m): 4:54pm
Na now your recession de start?
2 Likes
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Reacts To Increase In Lekki Toll Gate Tariff: "Are We ATM?" by Toosure70: 4:54pm
LAGOS is working. Throw that to your state governor.
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Reacts To Increase In Lekki Toll Gate Tariff: "Are We ATM?" by deebrain(m): 4:54pm
Shameless government ......
1 Like
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Reacts To Increase In Lekki Toll Gate Tariff: "Are We ATM?" by Jupxter: 4:54pm
Deal with it. Nigerians claim to be educated but i wonder and i'm amazed at our rationale. A toll gate has been in place for almost a century, and no public declaration is made on the loan that was used in the construction of this road.
For a state that makes massive IGR, and receives allocation from oil, one should assume Lagos has more than enough. But no way, it's like life, we want more and more, they keep asking for more and more like an open grave.
Last time the commissioner of finance was questioned by Chief Jimi Agbaje about the status of the loan used in constructing the road, the amount paid, the amount left to be paid, the amount generated by the toll monthly, the projected tenure it will remain functional, he couldn't talk and was serving the interests of secondary parties.
It's like Jesus said, the rulers of this world like tax collection. Let them keep increasing it. They know Nigerians won't complain.
5 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Reacts To Increase In Lekki Toll Gate Tariff: "Are We ATM?" by Toosure70: 4:54pm
LAGOS is working. Throw that question to your state governor.
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Reacts To Increase In Lekki Toll Gate Tariff: "Are We ATM?" by wunmi590(m): 4:54pm
Lol
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Reacts To Increase In Lekki Toll Gate Tariff: "Are We ATM?" by SailorXY: 4:56pm
hahaha Tinubu Oju yobo the dominus of Lagos need more money na.
Those saying use alternative route, is it the alternative routes they built in people's backyards? where they send LASTMA, VIO, FRSC & every kind of criminal you can think of to lay siege on those avoiding the tolls?
In countries where civilians have some courage, everybody will drive their spare cars to that toll road, double cross the roads & leave them locked. No going forward or backwards.
Cowards everywhere. Only in Naija a few idiotas trample on so-called educated masses.
4 Likes
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Reacts To Increase In Lekki Toll Gate Tariff: "Are We ATM?" by muller101(m): 4:56pm
Pay up and stop making noises.
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Reacts To Increase In Lekki Toll Gate Tariff: "Are We ATM?" by three: 4:56pm
Answer = Yes
You could feel this governments animosity to the masses from a mile away but since tiwa 'n tiwa, no problem.
This is what kills this country.
Mediocre individuals that are our friends, brothers, sisters, Aunty, church or mosque people, towns people and so on.
We would much rather have a brazenly incompetent official that we know than a stupendously efficient one that we don't.
1 Like
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Reacts To Increase In Lekki Toll Gate Tariff: "Are We ATM?" by dman4mdmoon(m): 4:56pm
Why the lamentation? I think there are alternative routes where you won't have to pay.
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Reacts To Increase In Lekki Toll Gate Tariff: "Are We ATM?" by DIKEnaWAR: 4:56pm
Yea!
Danjuma was yours for a while. Pay from the cash you made off him. After all the money was made from the masses, leading to the collapse of all the infrastructure and system she enumerated.
TY Danjuma (loots made from the poor and dying masses) >>>> Musa Danjuma (recipient)>>>>Caroline Danjuma (final consumer/recipient)
6 Likes
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Reacts To Increase In Lekki Toll Gate Tariff: "Are We ATM?" by iamleumas: 4:57pm
tinubu need money for burials o.
enjoy the change lol.
what a great loss to the nation.
......................................................
Meanwhile, I want to sell a facebook page with 52,000 likes for #20k, if you're interested, kindly Quote me.
.
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Reacts To Increase In Lekki Toll Gate Tariff: "Are We ATM?" by AishaBuhari: 4:58pm
Valid points!!! Tinubu trying to arrange burial money for his late son... Nothing goes for Nothing; Everything has a price in Nigeria!
#ImpeachBuhari
1 Like
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Reacts To Increase In Lekki Toll Gate Tariff: "Are We ATM?" by kay29000(m): 4:59pm
Lol! I think there is one long route to avoid that toll gate.
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Reacts To Increase In Lekki Toll Gate Tariff: "Are We ATM?" by DoTheNeedful: 4:59pm
No be you wan live for Lekki. We mainland guys dey watch you with pleasure.
4 Likes
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Reacts To Increase In Lekki Toll Gate Tariff: "Are We ATM?" by bigpicture001: 4:59pm
DIKEnaWAR:...when will you grow up nd hv sense...for how mny years will you remain 10years old..?
5 Likes
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Reacts To Increase In Lekki Toll Gate Tariff: "Are We ATM?" by arib500: 5:00pm
Move to mainland
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Reacts To Increase In Lekki Toll Gate Tariff: "Are We ATM?" by paradigmshift(m): 5:01pm
tinubu need money for burials o.
enjoy the change lol.
what a great loss to the nation.
3 Likes
New Picture Collection Of Goldie Harvey Before Dead / Bizzare : Village In Nigeria Where They Use Leaves As Clothes / This Man Actually Thinks He Is Jesus Christ, And He's Got Followers [photos]
Viewing this topic: Abdul3391, ikaleguy(m), afredytee(f), santicruz, OKWUSIGO(m), dujika(f), Dlapezzi(m), dexcira(f), Ivimmanuel, mihrab34(f), yusufobinna1(m), holluwai(m), jiorhemen(m), putin4, aziaka111(m), Bunmiaji(f), Glodangel1, Opline45, Fecz(m), ihatebuhari(f), Abdulrahman4858, Mysselff2, aparata, Chikabel(f), Iamthoney(m), ibukunobi, Tiboi, McReoz, djakinwande(m), Rockyrocky, siralos135, Ayopedro(m), Sambaby7640(m), tshege(m), chilewenwam, ThuGnificenX, Fatherly, frankijege(m), Nathan113, sambotekk, udosoft(m), BruncleZuma, iblaw, Jasonteague(m), koliks(m), matotoide(m), MISFITrep, akinkudin, kayultimate(m), anuoluwapo884, ucstanislaus, joeaz58(m), kinibigdeal(m), good4all40, frebor(m), mrstheo(f), CrtlAltDel, ogezworld, Edron1, AuroraB(f), myvic70(m), Thukzee01(m), djaybaba, emror4u(m), 9jaDoc(f), J0hnTrevolt(m), rafson37(m), fleshbone(m), nittroboy(m), Odunharry(m), Spiritmask, SirHouloo(m), nickvanilla(m), Geehan(f), Bibiazari, sola12(m), ShegsDayo(m), Muyesky(m), waltec(m), ralphblac(m), Buraimohjoseph(m), Ra88, timesup234, MONITZ, Alcatraz005, tshabaea(m), twisteddaNy(m) and 134 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 41