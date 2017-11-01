Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Caroline Danjuma Reacts To Increase In Lekki Toll Gate Tariff: "Are We ATM?" (10581 Views)

Teebillz Attempts Suicide At Lekki-Toll Bridge - Eye Witness / Teebillz In His Car On Lekki Toll Bridge - Drewbaba.com / Caroline Danjuma Expresses Her Phobia For Flying (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





She took to her Instagram page to share a picture of the Lekki Concession Centre, informing Lagos motorists of their plan to increase the fare on Admiralty toll gate and Lekki-Ikoyi Link bridge toll gate from November 8th 2017.



She wrote:

“On my out of Lekki this morning I received this notifying me that within 4 days there will be an increment to the toll gate tariff.. The question is what do this Govt take the citizens for..



ATM machines they can collect from at will??.. things are extremely tough in this country for the lay man . Suicidal rate is extremely high .. Drug abuse is now a norm because people are trying to get high to get away from the pain, leading to the deaths of young vibrant youths in the society . I would like to know in details and statistics what the government uses our taxes for . 1. The hard currency rate is still increasing against the Naira.. this alone affects business’s both existing and new .. a lot of companies have gone further to let go of their staff due to the fact they can’t meet up with the expenses , some have even gone as far as closing down .



Unemployment is extremely high, kids are out of school , innovation is halted , no capital to run it . 2. If this increment is for the refurbishment of state hospitals , are we going to get free medicals with our NHS number? Last time I went to LUTH I had to buy the doctor literally everything including hand gloves before he could operate on the man I volunteered to help . 3. Is it to rebrand the police force?



Will they have better accommodation than the deplorable one they live in now? Will they be well equipped and well trained? Will they be paid a substantial salary which will stop them from collecting bribes on the road? 4. Will all these taxes be used to build rehabs and homes for the homeless? Pls note that NGO’s are operated by individuals n not the Gov. We pay all sorts of taxes in this country with very few accounted for , all the government does is create new ways of taking money from the masses and at their own will, they impose it without a care in the world . With this new tariff, there will be increment in transportation fare, resulting to increase in salary . More buisness will close down , more people will be jobless , more people will be prone to suicide and drug abuse , people can hardly pay for their rent .



Please tag the authorities. This is absolutely wrong.. this must NOT be accepted.. I know a lot of you can afford it but pls think of the poor, ur driver, ur nanny , your cook , ur gate man , your staff , your buisness.. don’t ignore this .. we can’t be quiet all the time because some of us can afford it , we must speak out for those who can barely have one meal in a day .. this Govt is not for the people . Enough is enough ..pass this round.. with a peaceful movement and unity we can achieve the best . Are we the ones paying for the 2019 election?”

http://www.torimill.com/2017/11/would-like-to-know-what-government-uses.html Nigerian actress, Caroline Danjuma has taken to social media to react to a notification she got this morning on Lekki concession centre’s plan to increase toll gate fare.She took to her Instagram page to share a picture of the Lekki Concession Centre, informing Lagos motorists of their plan to increase the fare on Admiralty toll gate and Lekki-Ikoyi Link bridge toll gate from November 8th 2017.She wrote: 7 Likes

QUESTION OF THE DAY!! 1 Like

Okay, the elders in council have heard your question..

We have heard you... The Igwe is not around , and the council of elders can't debate on this issue in his absence. Thank you.



Your question will be answered in 4 market days. 38 Likes 1 Share

Sound minds will completely agree with u.

The govt have no regards for the citizens. They want more money to loot & not for social welfare, but the problem we have here is many imbeciles will surly support them to milk the mases dry 33 Likes 2 Shares

That is the result of continuity in governance most especially APC in Lagos state and elsewhere...better do the needful, come 2019! The only person I have confidence in is PMB who is not following their steps and polity. 1 Like 1 Share

This country should be handed over to United Arab Emirates for proper management and human welfare stability. Nigeria is the only country where insanity is like a party. 2 Likes 1 Share

Abeg how much people wey dey trek dey pay? Aunty you can even pay by kindness 6 Likes

When people were complaining about the toll gates before it was even built y'all thought we were crazy 3 Likes

Tinubu bank 9 Likes

Looks like small small, madam don dey turn social crusader. 3 Likes





Keep paying my dear



I'm sure you are among those that cheered them on when they were erecting that nonsense called Toll gate



Here in Festac Town,we don't pay any toll,so take your cry to LCC



Sorry,you hear? 5 Likes

Smellymouth:

Okay, the elders in council have heard your question..

We have heard you... The Igwe is not around , and the council of elders can't debate on this issue in his absence. Thank you.



Your question will be answered in 4 market days.







3 Likes

Na now your recession de start? 2 Likes

LAGOS is working. Throw that to your state governor.

Shameless government ...... 1 Like

Deal with it. Nigerians claim to be educated but i wonder and i'm amazed at our rationale. A toll gate has been in place for almost a century, and no public declaration is made on the loan that was used in the construction of this road.



For a state that makes massive IGR, and receives allocation from oil, one should assume Lagos has more than enough. But no way, it's like life, we want more and more, they keep asking for more and more like an open grave.



Last time the commissioner of finance was questioned by Chief Jimi Agbaje about the status of the loan used in constructing the road, the amount paid, the amount left to be paid, the amount generated by the toll monthly, the projected tenure it will remain functional, he couldn't talk and was serving the interests of secondary parties.



It's like Jesus said, the rulers of this world like tax collection. Let them keep increasing it. They know Nigerians won't complain. 5 Likes 3 Shares

LAGOS is working. Throw that question to your state governor.

Lol

hahaha Tinubu Oju yobo the dominus of Lagos need more money na.



Those saying use alternative route, is it the alternative routes they built in people's backyards? where they send LASTMA, VIO, FRSC & every kind of criminal you can think of to lay siege on those avoiding the tolls?



In countries where civilians have some courage, everybody will drive their spare cars to that toll road, double cross the roads & leave them locked. No going forward or backwards.



Cowards everywhere. Only in Naija a few idiotas trample on so-called educated masses. 4 Likes

Pay up and stop making noises.

Answer = Yes



You could feel this governments animosity to the masses from a mile away but since tiwa 'n tiwa, no problem.



This is what kills this country.



Mediocre individuals that are our friends, brothers, sisters, Aunty, church or mosque people, towns people and so on.



We would much rather have a brazenly incompetent official that we know than a stupendously efficient one that we don't. 1 Like

Why the lamentation? I think there are alternative routes where you won't have to pay.

Yea!



Danjuma was yours for a while. Pay from the cash you made off him. After all the money was made from the masses, leading to the collapse of all the infrastructure and system she enumerated.



TY Danjuma (loots made from the poor and dying masses) >>>> Musa Danjuma (recipient)>>>>Caroline Danjuma (final consumer/recipient) 6 Likes

tinubu need money for burials o.

enjoy the change lol.

what a great loss to the nation.





......................................................

Meanwhile, I want to sell a facebook page with 52,000 likes for #20k, if you're interested, kindly Quote me.

.

Valid points!!! Tinubu trying to arrange burial money for his late son... Nothing goes for Nothing; Everything has a price in Nigeria!



#ImpeachBuhari 1 Like

Lol! I think there is one long route to avoid that toll gate.

No be you wan live for Lekki. We mainland guys dey watch you with pleasure. 4 Likes

DIKEnaWAR:

Yea!



Danjuma was yours for a while. Pay from the cash you made off him. ...when will you grow up nd hv sense...for how mny years will you remain 10years old..? ...when will you grow up nd hv sense...for how mny years will you remain 10years old..? 5 Likes

Move to mainland