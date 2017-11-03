₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Labaran Maku Spotted At APGA Rally In Anambra by DonProphet: 8:57pm
The former minister of information in APGA rally
1 Like
|Re: Labaran Maku Spotted At APGA Rally In Anambra by Sunofgod(m): 9:00pm
No comment........ apart from FTC
|Re: Labaran Maku Spotted At APGA Rally In Anambra by tukdi: 9:09pm
My guy
|Re: Labaran Maku Spotted At APGA Rally In Anambra by Odianose13(m): 9:49pm
And so? He means no harm. I for investigate further if to say na Lai Mohammed - the Minister of Mis-information! Lai for don arrange lies wey he go broadcast tomorrow about the event.
|Re: Labaran Maku Spotted At APGA Rally In Anambra by cogbuagu: 9:49pm
How will that stop lagos state government from planned increase in Lekki Epe toll and Lekki ikoyi bridge toll?
Any body in power punishing us to enrich him or her self, may ALL their children die before them so that at their death no one will be left to enjoy what they have stolen from us.
We just saw one in Lagos.
Many will follow!
|Re: Labaran Maku Spotted At APGA Rally In Anambra by Johntitus: 9:50pm
Polithieficians and their prop.
1 Like
|Re: Labaran Maku Spotted At APGA Rally In Anambra by OpssonD1: 9:50pm
It's normal. That's how we roll in 9ja. Politics here be like soccer teams. Some
4 Likes
|Re: Labaran Maku Spotted At APGA Rally In Anambra by 9jvirgin(m): 9:51pm
These guys are not tired of looting. Upon how this guy and GEJ's team looted Nigeria dry; he is still looking for more to steal. Meanwhile, It's been a while I heard about Connor McGregor, looking at the way he was displaying buffoonery and threats, one would expect Mayweather to be in the hospital for a long time.
1 Like
|Re: Labaran Maku Spotted At APGA Rally In Anambra by Badonasty(m): 9:53pm
DonProphet:
How the mighty have fallen
|Re: Labaran Maku Spotted At APGA Rally In Anambra by Bullhari007(m): 9:56pm
why he no wear their cloth
1 Like
|Re: Labaran Maku Spotted At APGA Rally In Anambra by happymaxx: 9:57pm
Nigerian best information minister ever liveth.........
2 Likes
|Re: Labaran Maku Spotted At APGA Rally In Anambra by chloride6: 9:59pm
Labaran ....Labaran
The Man who opened a facebook account with 1 million naira.
The man who claimed Jonathan brought Facebook to Nigeria
We miss you sha.....
How is that Gubernatorial ambition coming?
|Re: Labaran Maku Spotted At APGA Rally In Anambra by Alonso91(m): 10:00pm
The time don com to deceive nigerians again
|Re: Labaran Maku Spotted At APGA Rally In Anambra by castrol180(m): 10:01pm
His choice of party and polity...
|Re: Labaran Maku Spotted At APGA Rally In Anambra by vadeonly(m): 10:08pm
When he was the minister of information, I thought that's he is the worst minister of information we ever had.
But Mr. Lie proved me wrong.
|Re: Labaran Maku Spotted At APGA Rally In Anambra by DIKEnaWAR: 10:08pm
He is the National Secretary of APGA
|Re: Labaran Maku Spotted At APGA Rally In Anambra by DIKEnaWAR: 10:09pm
Ok
|Re: Labaran Maku Spotted At APGA Rally In Anambra by CaptainJeffry: 10:09pm
OpssonD1:Bros, is everything alright?
|Re: Labaran Maku Spotted At APGA Rally In Anambra by VagileVictor(m): 10:13pm
happymaxx:
Taaaaaaaaaa, where did you keep Frank Nweke Jnr & Late Prof. Dora Akunyili?
|Re: Labaran Maku Spotted At APGA Rally In Anambra by amosyanyan(m): 10:25pm
VagileVictor:Dora Akunyilli was never the minister of information
|Re: Labaran Maku Spotted At APGA Rally In Anambra by tukdi: 10:29pm
amosyanyan:She was what then?
|Re: Labaran Maku Spotted At APGA Rally In Anambra by tukdi: 10:29pm
amosyanyan:She was what then?
|Re: Labaran Maku Spotted At APGA Rally In Anambra by davodyguy: 10:35pm
Dora was a minister, during the cabals era
She resigned to contest senatorial seat against Ngige in 2011
|Re: Labaran Maku Spotted At APGA Rally In Anambra by davodyguy: 10:39pm
Liebaran Make said Ebola can never enter Nigeria. Few days later, it entered and killed about 3
|Re: Labaran Maku Spotted At APGA Rally In Anambra by Chydo63(m): 10:44pm
|Re: Labaran Maku Spotted At APGA Rally In Anambra by fcbgotel: 10:45pm
9jvirgin:h
how much were you paid for this comment? FOOL
|Re: Labaran Maku Spotted At APGA Rally In Anambra by kokoA(m): 10:46pm
This one that said Nigerians should thank GEJ for bringing Facebook to Nigeria..
