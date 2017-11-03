Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Labaran Maku Spotted At APGA Rally In Anambra (4589 Views)

The former minister of information in APGA rally 1 Like

No comment........ apart from FTC

My guy

And so? He means no harm. I for investigate further if to say na Lai Mohammed - the Minister of Mis-information! Lai for don arrange lies wey he go broadcast tomorrow about the event.





Any body in power punishing us to enrich him or her self, may ALL their children die before them so that at their death no one will be left to enjoy what they have stolen from us.



We just saw one in Lagos.

Many will follow!

Polithieficians and their prop. 1 Like

It's normal. That's how we roll in 9ja. Politics here be like soccer teams. Some footballers politicians switch clubs party when dem no get enough playing time or dem wan dey in control E.g Neymar Rochas Okorocha. Others simply stay put sake of say dem believe in loyalty regardless of the conditions E.g Messi Jerry Gana. 4 Likes

These guys are not tired of looting. Upon how this guy and GEJ's team looted Nigeria dry; he is still looking for more to steal. Meanwhile, It's been a while I heard about Connor McGregor, looking at the way he was displaying buffoonery and threats, one would expect Mayweather to be in the hospital for a long time. 1 Like

DonProphet:

The former minister of information in APGA rally

How the mighty have fallen How the mighty have fallen

why he no wear their cloth 1 Like

Nigerian best information minister ever liveth......... 2 Likes





The Man who opened a facebook account with 1 million naira.



The man who claimed Jonathan brought Facebook to Nigeria



We miss you sha.....



The time don com to deceive nigerians again

His choice of party and polity...

When he was the minister of information, I thought that's he is the worst minister of information we ever had.

But Mr. Lie proved me wrong.

He is the National Secretary of APGA

Ok

OpssonD1:

It's normal. That's how we roll in 9ja. Politics here be like soccer teams. Some footballers politicians switch clubs party when dem no get enough playing time or dem wan dey in control E.g Neymar Rochas Okorocha. Others simply stay put sake of say dem believe in loyalty regardless of the conditions E.g Messi Jerry Gana. Bros, is everything alright? Bros, is everything alright?

happymaxx:

Nigerian best information minister ever liveth.........

Taaaaaaaaaa, where did you keep Frank Nweke Jnr & Late Prof. Dora Akunyili? Taaaaaaaaaa, where did you keep Frank Nweke Jnr & Late Prof. Dora Akunyili?

VagileVictor:





Taaaaaaaaaa, where did you keep Frank Nweke Jnr & Late Prof. Dora Akunyili? Dora Akunyilli was never the minister of information Dora Akunyilli was never the minister of information

amosyanyan:

Dora Akunyilli was never the minister of information She was what then? She was what then?

amosyanyan:

Dora Akunyilli was never the minister of information She was what then? She was what then?

Dora was a minister, during the cabals era

She resigned to contest senatorial seat against Ngige in 2011

Liebaran Make said Ebola can never enter Nigeria. Few days later, it entered and killed about 3

Alonso91:

The time don com to deceive nigerians again Alonso91:

The time don com to deceive nigerians again Abi o... but, this time they will get the shock of their life. We shall say no to the old brigade & recycling. They have failed this nation countless times. Abi o... but, this time they will get the shock of their life. We shall say no to the old brigade & recycling. They have failed this nation countless times.

9jvirgin:

These guys are not tired of looting. Upon how this guy and GEJ's team looted Nigeria dry; he is still looking for more to steal. Meanwhile, It's been a while I heard about Connor McGregor, looking at the way he was displaying buffoonery and threats, one would expect Mayweather to be in the hospital for a long time. h

how much were you paid for this comment? FOOL how much were you paid for this comment? FOOL