₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,911,601 members, 3,910,139 topics. Date: Monday, 13 November 2017 at 07:04 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nollywood Stars Storm Anambra For APGA Rally (Photos) (7046 Views)
Labaran Maku Spotted At APGA Rally In Anambra / Chinese Men Support Obiano In Anambra During Solidarity Rally (Photos) / President Buhari In Ondo For APC Rally (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Nollywood Stars Storm Anambra For APGA Rally (Photos) by AbCompiler042: 4:42pm
One of the commercial cities in Anambra state, Nnewi is agog already as prominent Nigerians turn up for the biggest political rally in the South east at FC Ifeanyi Ubah stadium.
The rally is being organised by capital oil boss, Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah for the re-election of Chief Willie Obiano who is contesting on the platform of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).
More Photos Here:http://www.cfrmagazine.com/2017/11/photos-flavour-nabania-nollywood-stars.html?m=1
1 Like
|Re: Nollywood Stars Storm Anambra For APGA Rally (Photos) by Airforce1(m): 4:44pm
Chacha Eke my woman crush
2 Likes
|Re: Nollywood Stars Storm Anambra For APGA Rally (Photos) by Lilimax(f): 4:45pm
Where are the crowds nah?
Any way, Obiano ka-anyi ma
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nollywood Stars Storm Anambra For APGA Rally (Photos) by Feranchek(m): 4:47pm
Na dia you go see dem
|Re: Nollywood Stars Storm Anambra For APGA Rally (Photos) by priscaoge(f): 4:50pm
Ọ dị mma
|Re: Nollywood Stars Storm Anambra For APGA Rally (Photos) by Anambra1stSon(m): 4:51pm
Lilimax:Nollywood rally for Obiano
1 Like
|Re: Nollywood Stars Storm Anambra For APGA Rally (Photos) by Lilimax(f): 4:52pm
Anambra1stSon:APGA Rally with Obiano as the contestant
|Re: Nollywood Stars Storm Anambra For APGA Rally (Photos) by AbCompiler042: 5:04pm
2 Likes
|Re: Nollywood Stars Storm Anambra For APGA Rally (Photos) by mazimee(m): 5:10pm
It doesn't matter who came to your campaign, the people will decide whether you should continue drinking at Awka Government house or in Agulu
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nollywood Stars Storm Anambra For APGA Rally (Photos) by nonsobaba: 5:12pm
This is the real deal. The love that Anambra people have for Obiano and APGA is unprecedented.
Anambra leads, others follow.
2 Likes
|Re: Nollywood Stars Storm Anambra For APGA Rally (Photos) by Anambra1stSon(m): 5:13pm
Lalasticlala
|Re: Nollywood Stars Storm Anambra For APGA Rally (Photos) by BeijinDossier: 5:22pm
Anambra amaka
APGA bu nke anyi
Where's globemoney sef? LOL
1 Like
|Re: Nollywood Stars Storm Anambra For APGA Rally (Photos) by Agentsmith002: 5:50pm
BeijinDossier:. chino my man
kedu ije?
|Re: Nollywood Stars Storm Anambra For APGA Rally (Photos) by globemoney: 5:59pm
BeijinDossier:Hehe
I sight africonji in the crowd, its lit
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nollywood Stars Storm Anambra For APGA Rally (Photos) by ChiefPiiko(m): 6:08pm
Politics of the stomach
4 Likes
|Re: Nollywood Stars Storm Anambra For APGA Rally (Photos) by TheShopKeeper(m): 6:09pm
Money has surely greased the palms of all these nollywood celebrities....
1 Like
|Re: Nollywood Stars Storm Anambra For APGA Rally (Photos) by loneatar: 6:09pm
Nice one
|Re: Nollywood Stars Storm Anambra For APGA Rally (Photos) by Spicycat(f): 6:09pm
What i don't get about these people is the idolization of Ojuku.
Someone need to explain this to me please
|Re: Nollywood Stars Storm Anambra For APGA Rally (Photos) by deomelo: 6:10pm
lol @ typical village activities.
|Re: Nollywood Stars Storm Anambra For APGA Rally (Photos) by femiranking28(m): 6:10pm
But a fellow actor is also contesting why not stand by him. Don't they have an association Pman or what's it even called again. This is weird and strange
9 Likes
|Re: Nollywood Stars Storm Anambra For APGA Rally (Photos) by emirazy400(m): 6:10pm
see as dem be like wetin I no fit explain.....quote me and die
1 Like
|Re: Nollywood Stars Storm Anambra For APGA Rally (Photos) by mckazzy(m): 6:11pm
Na wao. Even Hanks Anuku wey no get PVC dey for the campaign rally.
Man must wack.
4 Likes
|Re: Nollywood Stars Storm Anambra For APGA Rally (Photos) by romoruyi(m): 6:12pm
Okay
|Re: Nollywood Stars Storm Anambra For APGA Rally (Photos) by Anonymous60087: 6:13pm
Are Senators, Members of House of Representatives, Governors entitled to a Nigerian Diplomatic Passport? I need an answer. A good anddetailed answer.
|Re: Nollywood Stars Storm Anambra For APGA Rally (Photos) by OtunbaChibok(m): 6:15pm
See how nollywood goons abandoned their own colleague who is also a contester for same position....
Money answereth all things
5 Likes
|Re: Nollywood Stars Storm Anambra For APGA Rally (Photos) by TrueSenator(m): 6:15pm
They are entertainers and can be hired by anyone to entertain or distract the voters
|Re: Nollywood Stars Storm Anambra For APGA Rally (Photos) by kasheemawo(m): 6:17pm
these people didnt know that no liflendum no erection
|Re: Nollywood Stars Storm Anambra For APGA Rally (Photos) by David160(m): 6:19pm
Hillary Clinton had Beyonce, j.z ,Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus etc campaign for her and yet she didn't win. My question now is : will all these stars vote on that day?
|Re: Nollywood Stars Storm Anambra For APGA Rally (Photos) by David160(m): 6:20pm
Again I thought ifeanyi uba is a pdp member.
|Re: Nollywood Stars Storm Anambra For APGA Rally (Photos) by COdeGenesis: 6:21pm
David160:Na America be that now
1 Like
|Re: Nollywood Stars Storm Anambra For APGA Rally (Photos) by silasweb(m): 6:23pm
Naija celebrities like politics
Are We Not Sacrificing Them? / Efcc’s Clampdown Hits Parallel Market Operators / Death to the Men In Uniforms
Viewing this topic: ibr4reel(m), Fatban(m), ejikejoy, datizy(f), Joemanstone, jonbat(m), tommynico(m), IyeEjima(f), yinkus204(m), jikjimmy, dond411, Koolking(m), Xandrose(m), frankIzuchukwu(m), Dre12072017, Frankygeo, Odsan1, amosblisz, ilyasom(m), kalushaiyke(m), mashcent(m), yusuf99(m), stankezzy, askestates, Dblock89, LBanks(m), ima4sure(f), dupzy05, oloopee, TemitopeAlways(f), thambolo(m), slowturtle(m), KingsJohnson(m), eruchboy(m), Daniel2060(m), macfranklin(m), yemmybx(m), OgaCEO(m), Jigba(f), mordsith, Reggie2(m), phlexy2k13(m), potentialOAU(m), akaiconcepts(m), AuthoritySpeaks(m), spartan50(m), afam1992, gcof(m), oluwatosin1994, Excelento(m), Apoztl3(m), miccoy(m), vecman22(m), TonyOputa(m), mizclassy(f), Ferdosita, mosco4real(m), rayvelez, chizagi, sunbodan(f), juniho71(m), Timkriss(m), Ehisjp, UnibenReg(f) and 100 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 28