The rally is being organised by capital oil boss, Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah for the re-election of Chief Willie Obiano who is contesting on the platform of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).



Chacha Eke my woman crush



Where are the crowds nah? Any way, Obiano ka-anyi ma

It doesn't matter who came to your campaign, the people will decide whether you should continue drinking at Awka Government house or in Agulu 1 Like 1 Share

This is the real deal. The love that Anambra people have for Obiano and APGA is unprecedented.





Anambra leads, others follow. 2 Likes

Anambra amaka



APGA bu nke anyi



Where's globemoney sef?

chino my man kedu ije?

chino my man kedu ije?

I sight africonji in the crowd, its lit

I sight africonji in the crowd, its lit

Politics of the stomach 4 Likes

Money has surely greased the palms of all these nollywood celebrities.... 1 Like

What i don't get about these people is the idolization of Ojuku. Someone need to explain this to me please

lol @ typical village activities.

But a fellow actor is also contesting why not stand by him. Don't they have an association Pman or what's it even called again. This is weird and strange 9 Likes

see as dem be like wetin I no fit explain





Man must wack. Na wao. Even Hanks Anuku wey no get PVC dey for the campaign rally.

Are Senators, Members of House of Representatives, Governors entitled to a Nigerian Diplomatic Passport? I need an answer. A good anddetailed answer.

See how nollywood goons abandoned their own colleague who is also a contester for same position....



Money answereth all things 5 Likes

They are entertainers and can be hired by anyone to entertain or distract the voters

these people didnt know that no liflendum no erection

Hillary Clinton had Beyonce, j.z ,Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus etc campaign for her and yet she didn't win. My question now is : will all these stars vote on that day?

Again I thought ifeanyi uba is a pdp member.

David160:

Na America be that now