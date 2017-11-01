₦airaland Forum

Nollywood Stars Storm Anambra For APGA Rally (Photos) by AbCompiler042: 4:42pm
One of the commercial cities in Anambra state, Nnewi is agog already as prominent Nigerians turn up for the biggest political rally in the South east at FC Ifeanyi Ubah stadium.

The rally is being organised by capital oil boss, Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah for the re-election of Chief Willie Obiano who is contesting on the platform of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

More Photos Here:http://www.cfrmagazine.com/2017/11/photos-flavour-nabania-nollywood-stars.html?m=1

1 Like

Re: Nollywood Stars Storm Anambra For APGA Rally (Photos) by Airforce1(m): 4:44pm
Chacha Eke my woman crush kiss kiss kiss kiss

2 Likes

Re: Nollywood Stars Storm Anambra For APGA Rally (Photos) by Lilimax(f): 4:45pm
Where are the crowds nah?
Any way, Obiano ka-anyi ma smiley

3 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Nollywood Stars Storm Anambra For APGA Rally (Photos) by Feranchek(m): 4:47pm
Na dia you go see dem
Re: Nollywood Stars Storm Anambra For APGA Rally (Photos) by priscaoge(f): 4:50pm
Ọ dị mma
Re: Nollywood Stars Storm Anambra For APGA Rally (Photos) by Anambra1stSon(m): 4:51pm
Lilimax:
Where are the crowds?
Any way, Obiano ka-anyi ma smiley
Nollywood rally for Obiano

1 Like

Re: Nollywood Stars Storm Anambra For APGA Rally (Photos) by Lilimax(f): 4:52pm
Anambra1stSon:

Nollywood rally for Obiano
APGA Rally with Obiano as the contestant smiley
Re: Nollywood Stars Storm Anambra For APGA Rally (Photos) by AbCompiler042: 5:04pm
More Photos Here:http://www.cfrmagazine.com/2017/11/photos-flavour-nabania-nollywood-stars.html?m=1

2 Likes

Re: Nollywood Stars Storm Anambra For APGA Rally (Photos) by mazimee(m): 5:10pm
It doesn't matter who came to your campaign, the people will decide whether you should continue drinking at Awka Government house or in Agulu

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Nollywood Stars Storm Anambra For APGA Rally (Photos) by nonsobaba: 5:12pm
This is the real deal. The love that Anambra people have for Obiano and APGA is unprecedented.


Anambra leads, others follow.

2 Likes

Re: Nollywood Stars Storm Anambra For APGA Rally (Photos) by Anambra1stSon(m): 5:13pm
Lalasticlala
Re: Nollywood Stars Storm Anambra For APGA Rally (Photos) by BeijinDossier: 5:22pm
Anambra amaka

APGA bu nke anyi

Where's globemoney sef? LOL

1 Like

Re: Nollywood Stars Storm Anambra For APGA Rally (Photos) by Agentsmith002: 5:50pm
BeijinDossier:
Anambra amaka
APGA bu nke anyi
Where's globemoney sef? LOL
. chino my man
kedu ije?
Re: Nollywood Stars Storm Anambra For APGA Rally (Photos) by globemoney: 5:59pm
BeijinDossier:
Anambra amaka

APGA bu nke anyi

Where's globemoney sef? LOL
Hehe
I sight africonji in the crowd, its lit cheesy cheesy

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Nollywood Stars Storm Anambra For APGA Rally (Photos) by ChiefPiiko(m): 6:08pm
Politics of the stomach

4 Likes

Re: Nollywood Stars Storm Anambra For APGA Rally (Photos) by TheShopKeeper(m): 6:09pm
Money has surely greased the palms of all these nollywood celebrities....

1 Like

Re: Nollywood Stars Storm Anambra For APGA Rally (Photos) by loneatar: 6:09pm
Nice one
Re: Nollywood Stars Storm Anambra For APGA Rally (Photos) by Spicycat(f): 6:09pm
What i don't get about these people is the idolization of Ojuku.
Someone need to explain this to me please
Re: Nollywood Stars Storm Anambra For APGA Rally (Photos) by deomelo: 6:10pm
lol @ typical village activities. grin
Re: Nollywood Stars Storm Anambra For APGA Rally (Photos) by femiranking28(m): 6:10pm
But a fellow actor is also contesting why not stand by him. Don't they have an association Pman or what's it even called again. This is weird and strange

9 Likes

Re: Nollywood Stars Storm Anambra For APGA Rally (Photos) by emirazy400(m): 6:10pm
see as dem be like wetin I no fit explain.....quote me and die

1 Like

Re: Nollywood Stars Storm Anambra For APGA Rally (Photos) by mckazzy(m): 6:11pm
Na wao. Even Hanks Anuku wey no get PVC dey for the campaign rally.

Man must wack. grin grin

4 Likes

Re: Nollywood Stars Storm Anambra For APGA Rally (Photos) by romoruyi(m): 6:12pm
Okay
Re: Nollywood Stars Storm Anambra For APGA Rally (Photos) by Anonymous60087: 6:13pm
Are Senators, Members of House of Representatives, Governors entitled to a Nigerian Diplomatic Passport? I need an answer. A good anddetailed answer.
Re: Nollywood Stars Storm Anambra For APGA Rally (Photos) by OtunbaChibok(m): 6:15pm
See how nollywood goons abandoned their own colleague who is also a contester for same position....

Money answereth all things

5 Likes

Re: Nollywood Stars Storm Anambra For APGA Rally (Photos) by TrueSenator(m): 6:15pm
They are entertainers and can be hired by anyone to entertain or distract the voters cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy
Re: Nollywood Stars Storm Anambra For APGA Rally (Photos) by kasheemawo(m): 6:17pm
these people didnt know that no liflendum no erection
Re: Nollywood Stars Storm Anambra For APGA Rally (Photos) by David160(m): 6:19pm
Hillary Clinton had Beyonce, j.z ,Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus etc campaign for her and yet she didn't win. My question now is : will all these stars vote on that day?
Re: Nollywood Stars Storm Anambra For APGA Rally (Photos) by David160(m): 6:20pm
Again I thought ifeanyi uba is a pdp member.
Re: Nollywood Stars Storm Anambra For APGA Rally (Photos) by COdeGenesis: 6:21pm
David160:
Hillary Clinton had Beyonce, j.z ,Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus etc campaign for her and yet she didn't win. My question now is : will all these stars on that day?
Na America be that now

1 Like

Re: Nollywood Stars Storm Anambra For APGA Rally (Photos) by silasweb(m): 6:23pm
Naija celebrities like politics

