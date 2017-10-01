₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,906,218 members, 3,891,743 topics. Date: Saturday, 04 November 2017 at 01:01 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Here Is How Lack Of Sleep Is Harming Your Brain (9797 Views)
Lady Invites Nigerian To Her Burial Over Lack Of Funds To Treat Herself (Photos) / How Lack Of Sleep Will Break You Down (pics) / 8 Usual Habits That Are Dangerous For Your Brain (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Here Is How Lack Of Sleep Is Harming Your Brain by FitnessDoctor: 9:36pm On Nov 03
Hello, guys, it's your favorite health blogger, Paul Samuel FitnessDoctor
Without adequate rest and sleep, you are putting your brain in danger.
Most people are already burning the midnight candle with a believe that money does not sleep, some sleep for few hours per night just to make their business move or to make ends meet. Even if you sleep for 8 hours in the day and barely get a wink at night, you re still harming your brain and worse of all your business too.
What makes businesses move? It's simply the big brains behind them. We have the Steve Jobs of Apple, the Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook and the Bill Gates of Microsoft. All these people have something in common, a high IQ.
Surprisingly, losing sleep to make your business move smoothly or for whichever reason you choose to stay up at night, puts a lot of stress on your brain and does just the opposite of what you are hoping to achieve.
For some, the effects might show immediately, and for others, it might take some time, but the risk remains the same.
Here is what Travis Bradberry had to say
Skipping sleep impairs your brain function across the board. It slows your ability to process information and problem solve, kills your creativity, and catapults your stress levels and emotional reactivity
Copyright: Paul Samuel FitnessDoctor (realfitbody.com)
Want more evidence?
A new research from the University of Rochester (United States) provided first direct evidence to how your brain cells need sleep to function perfectly (Don't worry it wouldn't be so crazy science, I always simple stuff for you guys).
According to the study, when you sleep, your brain goes to work, removing toxin proteins from its neurons that are by-products of neural activity when you are awake. Now, your brain can only remove them adequately only while you are asleep. So when you don't get enough sleep, the toxic proteins remain in your brain cells wreaking havoc by impairing your ability to think.
If you go with the motto "money does not sleep" and you spend your life chasing it, then you might not get to sleep at all when you finally get your slack.
Get enough sleep, as you require your brain do a lot of mental work that is required for business growth and success and there is no way to make yourself more intelligent than to get some shut-eye.
So there you have it.
Source: http://www.realfitbody.com/2017/10/here-is-how-lack-of-sleep-is-harming.html
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Here Is How Lack Of Sleep Is Harming Your Brain by benzene00: 9:40pm On Nov 03
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Here Is How Lack Of Sleep Is Harming Your Brain by TEAMvido(m): 9:41pm On Nov 03
igbo men and ladies take note ... this is for you .... una too like money ...?? why ? ehn...
6 Likes
|Re: Here Is How Lack Of Sleep Is Harming Your Brain by anitapreeti(f): 10:57pm On Nov 03
TEAMvido:
Awesome
4 Likes
|Re: Here Is How Lack Of Sleep Is Harming Your Brain by ChiefPiiko(m): 10:57pm On Nov 03
|Re: Here Is How Lack Of Sleep Is Harming Your Brain by Miserablemee: 10:57pm On Nov 03
Did I not tell you that you will one day become miserable.
|Re: Here Is How Lack Of Sleep Is Harming Your Brain by chyckxx(m): 10:57pm On Nov 03
Mans gats hustle.
3 Likes
|Re: Here Is How Lack Of Sleep Is Harming Your Brain by VickyRotex(f): 10:57pm On Nov 03
|Re: Here Is How Lack Of Sleep Is Harming Your Brain by mrdipye(m): 10:57pm On Nov 03
noted
|Re: Here Is How Lack Of Sleep Is Harming Your Brain by Daemonsanti(m): 10:57pm On Nov 03
Football Manager All night.
2 Likes
|Re: Here Is How Lack Of Sleep Is Harming Your Brain by shinarlaura(f): 10:58pm On Nov 03
TEAMvido:
Lol
1 Like
|Re: Here Is How Lack Of Sleep Is Harming Your Brain by Esepayan(m): 10:58pm On Nov 03
how do u sleep when
ur kids have not had food
ur rent is due
and you just lost ur job
you can only sleep when you don't have responsibilities
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Here Is How Lack Of Sleep Is Harming Your Brain by AuroraB(f): 10:58pm On Nov 03
TEAMvido:You wey hate money, may it never come near you. Say Amen
6 Likes
|Re: Here Is How Lack Of Sleep Is Harming Your Brain by Michaelpresh(m): 10:59pm On Nov 03
How do you feel when you attend your ex's wedding ?
2 Likes
|Re: Here Is How Lack Of Sleep Is Harming Your Brain by kkko(m): 10:59pm On Nov 03
If u thoroughly read this post u will understood and give a deep thought into this matter, u will have no option to agree that the issue is similar to what might have happened or occurred or even a resemblance of something that will definitely elude a mere human prowess and finally come to the conclusion that I have nothing to say....
1 Like
|Re: Here Is How Lack Of Sleep Is Harming Your Brain by vengertime: 11:00pm On Nov 03
TEAMvido:Dem swear for you abi
7 Likes
|Re: Here Is How Lack Of Sleep Is Harming Your Brain by frankloloko: 11:00pm On Nov 03
When your brain is too active you can't sleep . I normally get 7hours , still complain until I read dangote documentry , he sleep just 5 hours a night . Na poor man like sleep pass .
2 Likes
|Re: Here Is How Lack Of Sleep Is Harming Your Brain by Nickymichy(m): 11:01pm On Nov 03
[quote author=FitnessDoctor post=62050031]Hello, guys, it's your favorite health blogger, Paul Samuel FitnessDoctor
Without adequate rest and sleep, you are putting your brain in danger.
Most people are already burning the midnight candle with a believe that money does not sleep, some sleep for few hours per night just to make their business move or to make ends meet. Even if you sleep for 8 hours in the day and barely get a wink at night, you re still harming your brain and worse of all your business too.
What makes businesses move? It's simply the big brains behind them. We have the Steve Jobs of Apple, the Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook and the Bill Gates of Microsoft. All these people have something in common, a high IQ.
Surprisingly, losing sleep to make your business move smoothly or for whichever reason you choose to stay up at night, puts a lot of stress on your brain and does just the opposite of what you are hoping to achieve.
For some, the effects might show immediately, and for others, it might take some time, but the risk remains the same.
Here is what Travis Bradberry had to say
Skipping sleep impairs your brain function across the board. It slows your ability to process information and problem solve, kills your creativity, and catapults your stress levels and emotional reactivity
Copyright: Paul Samuel FitnessDoctor (realfitbody.com)
Want more evidence?
I no dey joke wix my slp... In fact as am typing now am sleeping...
|Re: Here Is How Lack Of Sleep Is Harming Your Brain by Bukky001(m): 11:01pm On Nov 03
Nothing to type sef bt sha, make I write something
1 Like
|Re: Here Is How Lack Of Sleep Is Harming Your Brain by Heffalump(m): 11:03pm On Nov 03
kkko:
You're a pure breed of a clown
|Re: Here Is How Lack Of Sleep Is Harming Your Brain by YoungRichRuler(m): 11:04pm On Nov 03
Lagos people fit sleep anywhere
|Re: Here Is How Lack Of Sleep Is Harming Your Brain by bjayx: 11:04pm On Nov 03
I hear...
Make I go sleep now
|Re: Here Is How Lack Of Sleep Is Harming Your Brain by YoungRichRuler(m): 11:04pm On Nov 03
kkko:
Chai.
Who do person like this
2 Likes
|Re: Here Is How Lack Of Sleep Is Harming Your Brain by Dramadiddy(m): 11:04pm On Nov 03
fitnessdoctor i have issues sleeping.. can stay up till almost 4am sometimes then later sleep in the morning, but its hard to sleep at night,, what is the remedy
|Re: Here Is How Lack Of Sleep Is Harming Your Brain by osazsky(m): 11:04pm On Nov 03
abeg I wan sleep. c u guys tomorrow. arsenal fans please don't fail to go to church on Sunday o and make sure ur bible is with u from 3pm - 5pm, just an advice
2 Likes
|Re: Here Is How Lack Of Sleep Is Harming Your Brain by antontech(m): 11:05pm On Nov 03
I see
|Re: Here Is How Lack Of Sleep Is Harming Your Brain by YesNo: 11:05pm On Nov 03
there's enough time to sleep when we are dead
many of the inventions and innovations we have been enjoying came from multiple sleepless nights.
Personally, I find it boring.
1 Like
|Re: Here Is How Lack Of Sleep Is Harming Your Brain by YoungRichRuler(m): 11:05pm On Nov 03
TEAMvido:
What do seun and his cohorts have to do to this type and kind of people
2 Likes
|Re: Here Is How Lack Of Sleep Is Harming Your Brain by YoungRichRuler(m): 11:05pm On Nov 03
|Re: Here Is How Lack Of Sleep Is Harming Your Brain by YesNo: 11:06pm On Nov 03
osazsky:
Hahahahahaha
2 Likes
|Re: Here Is How Lack Of Sleep Is Harming Your Brain by Ugoeze2016: 11:08pm On Nov 03
Do people still sleep in this change season?
|Re: Here Is How Lack Of Sleep Is Harming Your Brain by mykh01(m): 11:08pm On Nov 03
I blame buhari, for my short sleeping schedule
How Well Do You Know You Poop? / Staphylococcus Aureus Has Devastating Effect! / What Is It With Edmark Products? If U've Used It Please Share Your Story
Viewing this topic: Thawarplay(m), Josh121(m), Darray(m), joesir, flywheelz(m), Hundreddegrees(m), oladimejiX, cornoil(m), Misul93, Usernamesucks, emmaBS(m), kayelm87(m), kennygee(f), leatherman(m), internationalman(m), johnsonny(m), eksudoctor, maseratti, Silvermoney, Dranoid, freedomessence, paulos8, HDT13(m), Youwin(m), obailala(m), BlackBeatless, EMMYNENTLY, Ralo, lrdval, akujobi2641(m), NtoAkwaIbom(m), tolulinks(m) and 64 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 76