



Without adequate rest and sleep, you are putting your brain in danger.



Most people are already burning the midnight candle with a believe that money does not sleep, some sleep for few hours per night just to make their business move or to make ends meet. Even if you sleep for 8 hours in the day and barely get a wink at night, you re still harming your brain and worse of all your business too.



What makes businesses move? It's simply the big brains behind them. We have the Steve Jobs of Apple, the Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook and the Bill Gates of Microsoft. All these people have something in common, a high IQ.



Surprisingly, losing sleep to make your business move smoothly or for whichever reason you choose to stay up at night, puts a lot of stress on your brain and does just the opposite of what you are hoping to achieve.



For some, the effects might show immediately, and for others, it might take some time, but the risk remains the same.



Here is what Travis Bradberry had to say



Skipping sleep impairs your brain function across the board. It slows your ability to process information and problem solve, kills your creativity, and catapults your stress levels and emotional reactivity



Want more evidence?



A new research from the University of Rochester (United States) provided first direct evidence to how your brain cells need sleep to function perfectly (Don't worry it wouldn't be so crazy science, I always simple stuff for you guys).



According to the study, when you sleep, your brain goes to work, removing toxin proteins from its neurons that are by-products of neural activity when you are awake. Now, your brain can only remove them adequately only while you are asleep. So when you don't get enough sleep, the toxic proteins remain in your brain cells wreaking havoc by impairing your ability to think.



If you go with the motto "money does not sleep" and you spend your life chasing it, then you might not get to sleep at all when you finally get your slack.



Get enough sleep, as you require your brain do a lot of mental work that is required for business growth and success and there is no way to make yourself more intelligent than to get some shut-eye.



So there you have it.



