Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by neoOduduwa: 1:45am
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday described the continent of Africa as a land of immense opportunities, noting that Foreign Direct Investment inflow into the region was expected to hit $75.5bn by the end of this year.



Osinbajo stated this in Abuja at the opening session of a two-day high level policy and private sector forum on trade and investment facilitation for development.

The event was hosted by Nigeria in collaboration with the ECOWAS Commission and World Trade Organisation, among others.


He said the expected investment inflows of $75.5bn into the region would be far higher than the $56.5bn recorded in 2016.

Osinbajo stated, “We are in a time of critical challenges and in a time of huge opportunities, our population will equal the population of India and China together by 2050.

“Some say so earlier, by the same year we will have the youngest population in the world, climate change has great impact on Africa than elsewhere and security challenges stubbornly remain in many of our states.”

He added, “Yet consumers’ spending is projected to reach $1.4tn in the next few years and business to business spending to reach $3.5tn in the next eight years.

“African economies are doing better than ever before despite the difficult global economic environment; Gross Domestic Product growth rate, with average 2.2 per cent in 2015, is estimated to rise to 3.4 per cent this year and to 4.3 per cent in 2018, all above the global average.”

The vice-president stated that for Africa to maximise the benefits of its huge potential, there was a need to take the issue of trade and investment very importantly as it was vital for economic development.

He, however, noted that poor infrastructure and lack of capacity building needed to be addressed to ensure that trade and investments takes the centre stage in economic development of the continent.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Okechukwu Enelamah, said developing countries, including Nigeria, needed about $2.5tn yearly investment to meet the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

He stated that the country’s improvement in the World Bank ease of doing business ranking was a demonstration of the effectiveness of the government’s recent policies.

In his comments, the Director-General, WTO, Roberto Azevedo, said trade and investment had proven to be the best economic tool to stimulate development.

The President, ECOWAS Commission, Marcel Alain de Souza, called on members to facilitate the use of a common currency in the sub-region.

https://www.google.com/amp/punchng.com/investment-inflow-into-nigeria-others-to-hit-75bn-osinbajo/amp/

Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by Paperwhite(m): 1:58am
Economy that the same APC have bastardized that investors are running away from? This VP have turned a nauseating liar.

Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by HeyCorleone(m): 2:29am
It seems with every growth or achievement this administration records on paper, the country takes a worse turn in reality..

Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by seniorgozman(m): 2:57am
Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by deomelo: 2:59am
As usual, bad bele and hate peddling ipobs are mad. grin grin

Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by progress69: 3:20am
Paperwhite:
Economy that the same APC have bastardized that investors are running away from? This VP have turned a nauseating liar.

The economy was already bastardised before APC came to power.

1. Several governors were owing back log of salaries as at May 2015 when this government took over hence the bail out funds approved for governors
2. FG borrowed to pay Feb/Mar 2015 salaries.
3. Oil marketters were owed billions, led to a fuel scarcity that paralyzed Nigeria, even banks were closing before time, telecoms operators were sending texts about expected distruptions (never in Nigeria have this happenned)
4. Road contractors were being owed billions of $ hence they vacated all roads.
5. Even your all mighty Iweala was singing like a kanery bird how the country was in trouble with the oil price crashing (oil was still above $70/barrel)

U need more evidence.....?

This government have tried in bailing out state governments and have been paying federal workers. Oil price went to all time low of $28/barrel. (Below production price)
Terrorists were blowing up pipelines [u guys were glad]

Cry all u want, sane minds knows that, this government may not have met expectations, but we are greatful the past government never continued rulling. One will wonder what all the oil money garnered for 5 years plus was used for.

Shame!

Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by Desyner: 3:23am
Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by deomelo: 3:30am
progress69:


The economy was already bastardised before APC came to power.

1. Several governors were owing salaries as at 2015
2. FG borrowed to pay Feb/Mar 2015 salaries.
3. Oil marketters were owed billions, led to a fuel scarcity that paralyzed Nigeria, even banks were closing before time, telecoms operators were sending texts about expected distruptions (never in Nigeria have this happenned)
4. Road contractors were being owed billions of $ hence they vacated all roads.
5. Even your all mighty Iweala was singing like a kanery bird how the country was in trouble with the oil price crashing (oil was still above $70/barrel)

U need more evidence.....?

This government have tried in bailing out state governments and have been paying federal workers. Oil price went to all time low of $28/barrel. (Below production price)
Terrorists were blowing up pipelines [u guys were glad]

Cry all u want, sane minds knows that, this government may not have met expectations, but we are greatful the past government never continued rulling. One will wonder what all the oil money garnered for 5 years plus was used for.

Shame!



excellent post.

Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by ajbabs(m): 6:32am
Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by aolawale025: 7:06am
Osinbajo seems to be putting his best effort to make this government work. Wish he has far more input in other aspects of government

Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by fellowman: 7:40am
Osinbade is going mad, he can't stop Lying.

Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by vengertime: 7:50am
Fake pastor how far with your fake Ogoni clean up?

Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by vengertime: 7:52am
progress69:


The economy was already bastardised before APC came to power.

1. Several governors were owing back log of salaries as at May 2015 when this government took over hence the bail out funds approved for governors
2. FG borrowed to pay Feb/Mar 2015 salaries.
3. Oil marketters were owed billions, led to a fuel scarcity that paralyzed Nigeria, even banks were closing before time, telecoms operators were sending texts about expected distruptions (never in Nigeria have this happenned)
4. Road contractors were being owed billions of $ hence they vacated all roads.
5. Even your all mighty Iweala was singing like a kanery bird how the country was in trouble with the oil price crashing (oil was still above $70/barrel)

U need more evidence.....?

This government have tried in bailing out state governments and have been paying federal workers. Oil price went to all time low of $28/barrel. (Below production price)
Terrorists were blowing up pipelines [u guys were glad]

Cry all u want, sane minds knows that, this government may not have met expectations, but we are greatful the past government never continued rulling. One will wonder what all the oil money garnered for 5 years plus was used for.

Shame!
continue to decieve yourself like femi Odeshina

Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by Sirheny007(m): 10:16am
progress69:


The economy was already bastardised before APC came to power.

1. Several governors were owing back log of salaries as at May 2015 when this government took over hence the bail out funds approved for governors
2. FG borrowed to pay Feb/Mar 2015 salaries.
3. Oil marketters were owed billions, led to a fuel scarcity that paralyzed Nigeria, even banks were closing before time, telecoms operators were sending texts about expected distruptions (never in Nigeria have this happenned)
4. Road contractors were being owed billions of $ hence they vacated all roads.
5. Even your all mighty Iweala was singing like a kanery bird how the country was in trouble with the oil price crashing (oil was still above $70/barrel)

U need more evidence.....?

This government have tried in bailing out state governments and have been paying federal workers. Oil price went to all time low of $28/barrel. (Below production price)
Terrorists were blowing up pipelines [u guys were glad]

Cry all u want, sane minds knows that, this government may not have met expectations, but we are greatful the past government never continued rulling. One will wonder what all the oil money garnered for 5 years plus was used for.

Shame!

Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by deepwater(f): 10:17am
FDI is not a panacea
Just simple produce and sell

Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by Hivazinc: 10:18am
Nigerians will remain poor because no one is ready to think on how to invest for the future.


Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by Seunpaul01(m): 10:18am
Pls, where are the investments.
Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by itsandi(m): 10:19am
Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by neoOduduwa: 10:20am
vengertime:
Fake pastor how far with your fake Ogoni clean up?
Bad belle Flatino. Go and ask your fellow igbo pygmies in Equatorial Guinea grin

Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by Hurlarzan139(m): 10:23am
This man they fall my hands... Ehn shey you wan join buhari gang nii.... They only said Nigeria population will surpassed USA by 2050 and India population will surpassed China2050... Where you kan see the poo.. You dey talk.. Nigeria population surpass China and India. I fall for your lie oh
Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by Noel1: 10:25am
Yea!

But that is obviously on paper. How does it affect the average guy in the street? That is the basis, but the current situation is on the contrary.
Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by Proudlyngwa(m): 10:26am
All of you complaining, what do you have to offer.
Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by Jesusloveyou(m): 10:27am
Everywhere is good.
Buhari is working
Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by adecz: 10:27am
Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by free2ryhme: 10:27am
APC ruling Nigeria with quarrel

all na lie
Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by obailala(m): 10:30am
progress69:


The economy was already bastardised before APC came to power.

1. Several governors were owing back log of salaries as at May 2015 when this government took over hence the bail out funds approved for governors
2. FG borrowed to pay Feb/Mar 2015 salaries.
3. Oil marketters were owed billions, led to a fuel scarcity that paralyzed Nigeria, even banks were closing before time, telecoms operators were sending texts about expected distruptions (never in Nigeria have this happenned)
4. Road contractors were being owed billions of $ hence they vacated all roads.
5. Even your all mighty Iweala was singing like a kanery bird how the country was in trouble with the oil price crashing (oil was still above $70/barrel)

U need more evidence.....?

This government have tried in bailing out state governments and have been paying federal workers. Oil price went to all time low of $28/barrel. (Below production price)
Terrorists were blowing up pipelines [u guys were glad]

Cry all u want, sane minds knows that, this government may not have met expectations, but we are greatful the past government never continued rulling. One will wonder what all the oil money garnered for 5 years plus was used for.

Shame!
Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by Cajal: 10:30am
deomelo:




excellent post.
....nice...brother
Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by arabbunkum: 10:31am
The lying bastard that still claims to be a pastor.
Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by mrokechukwu089: 10:31am
Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by diegwu01: 10:33am
Paperwhite:
Economy that the same APC have bastardized that investors are running away from? This VP have turned a nauseating liar.
Nigeria was ranked among the 10 fastest developing economies just last week. after making a huge leap in the ease of Doing business index. Stop telling lies
Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by bart10: 10:34am
This man sabi lie undecided

