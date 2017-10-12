₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by neoOduduwa: 1:45am
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday described the continent of Africa as a land of immense opportunities, noting that Foreign Direct Investment inflow into the region was expected to hit $75.5bn by the end of this year.
https://www.google.com/amp/punchng.com/investment-inflow-into-nigeria-others-to-hit-75bn-osinbajo/amp/
|Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by Paperwhite(m): 1:58am
Economy that the same APC have bastardized that investors are running away from? This VP have turned a nauseating liar.
|Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by HeyCorleone(m): 2:29am
It seems with every growth or achievement this administration records on paper, the country takes a worse turn in reality..
|Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by seniorgozman(m): 2:57am
|Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by deomelo: 2:59am
As usual, bad bele and hate peddling ipobs are mad.
|Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by progress69: 3:20am
Paperwhite:
The economy was already bastardised before APC came to power.
1. Several governors were owing back log of salaries as at May 2015 when this government took over hence the bail out funds approved for governors
2. FG borrowed to pay Feb/Mar 2015 salaries.
3. Oil marketters were owed billions, led to a fuel scarcity that paralyzed Nigeria, even banks were closing before time, telecoms operators were sending texts about expected distruptions (never in Nigeria have this happenned)
4. Road contractors were being owed billions of $ hence they vacated all roads.
5. Even your all mighty Iweala was singing like a kanery bird how the country was in trouble with the oil price crashing (oil was still above $70/barrel)
U need more evidence.....?
This government have tried in bailing out state governments and have been paying federal workers. Oil price went to all time low of $28/barrel. (Below production price)
Terrorists were blowing up pipelines [u guys were glad]
Cry all u want, sane minds knows that, this government may not have met expectations, but we are greatful the past government never continued rulling. One will wonder what all the oil money garnered for 5 years plus was used for.
Shame!
|Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by Desyner: 3:23am
|Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by deomelo: 3:30am
progress69:
excellent post.
|Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by ajbabs(m): 6:32am
|Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by aolawale025: 7:06am
Osinbajo seems to be putting his best effort to make this government work. Wish he has far more input in other aspects of government
|Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by fellowman: 7:40am
Osinbade is going mad, he can't stop Lying.
|Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by vengertime: 7:50am
Fake pastor how far with your fake Ogoni clean up?
|Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by vengertime: 7:52am
progress69:continue to decieve yourself like femi Odeshina
|Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by Sirheny007(m): 10:16am
progress69:
How much APC pay you?
Talk true.
|Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by deepwater(f): 10:17am
FDI is not a panacea
Just simple produce and sell
Thank me later
|Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by Hivazinc: 10:18am
Nigerians will remain poor because no one is ready to think on how to invest for the future.
|Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by Seunpaul01(m): 10:18am
Pls, where are the investments.
|Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by itsandi(m): 10:19am
|Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by neoOduduwa: 10:20am
vengertime:Bad belle Flatino. Go and ask your fellow igbo pygmies in Equatorial Guinea
|Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by Hurlarzan139(m): 10:23am
This man they fall my hands... Ehn shey you wan join buhari gang nii.... They only said Nigeria population will surpassed USA by 2050 and India population will surpassed China2050... Where you kan see the poo.. You dey talk.. Nigeria population surpass China and India. I fall for your lie oh
|Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by Noel1: 10:25am
But that is obviously on paper. How does it affect the average guy in the street? That is the basis, but the current situation is on the contrary.
|Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by Proudlyngwa(m): 10:26am
All of you complaining, what do you have to offer.
|Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by Jesusloveyou(m): 10:27am
Buhari is working
|Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by adecz: 10:27am
|Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by free2ryhme: 10:27am
APC ruling Nigeria with quarrel
all na lie
|Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by obailala(m): 10:30am
progress69:
|Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by Cajal: 10:30am
deomelo:....nice...brother
|Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by arabbunkum: 10:31am
The lying bastard that still claims to be a pastor.
|Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by mrokechukwu089: 10:31am
|Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by diegwu01: 10:33am
Paperwhite:Nigeria was ranked among the 10 fastest developing economies just last week. after making a huge leap in the ease of Doing business index. Stop telling lies
|Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by bart10: 10:34am
This man sabi lie
