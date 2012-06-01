₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Men Beware, Your Wife Can Kill You If She Is Cheating On You by hatchy: 2:55pm
A man can cheat on his woman and still love her but a woman cannot cheat on her man and still love him. I say this because while men do not have sex with emotions, women can’t have sex without attaching emotions to it. This is the reason men simply need a place to have sex while women need a reason to have sex.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/www.zambianobserver.com/i-do-not-support-cheating-not-in-anyway-but-this-leaves-matters-to-be-argued/amp/
|Re: Men Beware, Your Wife Can Kill You If She Is Cheating On You by Greatgrandson(m): 3:00pm
WO!
This is very insightful.
Runs out of thread to check on my wife. I don't want to take chances.
|Re: Men Beware, Your Wife Can Kill You If She Is Cheating On You by NwaAmaikpe: 3:00pm
Misogyny everywhere on this write up.
This is just a myth which I have proven as untrue.
Papa Ramota's business started flourishing after his wife started sleeping with me.
|Re: Men Beware, Your Wife Can Kill You If She Is Cheating On You by delishpot: 3:02pm
A woman can also cheat without emotions but the problem is that with women, they are expected to choose one which means they would be forced to drop one for the other whereas a man isn't under such pressure so choose one or be considered a hooker. If a woman can be overlooked when dating multiple men and men don't mind it(Just like women overlook their men who are cheating but would rather fight to keep him) believe me, they will marry their sweet hearts and sleep with random dudes no strings attached.
|Re: Men Beware, Your Wife Can Kill You If She Is Cheating On You by Emescot(m): 3:07pm
Lol...NwaAmaikpe is crazy 4 real
But seriously we men are in trouble, we cheat on women they catch us and either try to kill us or start heavy curses, they cheat on us and they can kill us... Its indeed a woman's world!
Meanwhile I am inlove with a girl that is inlove with a guy that cant even love her the way i do... Am confused
|Re: Men Beware, Your Wife Can Kill You If She Is Cheating On You by kunlesufyan(m): 3:10pm
Mehn!!! This guy just hit tha nail on the head. That why the society can easily forgive a man that cheats but a woman that cheats ehn.
|Re: Men Beware, Your Wife Can Kill You If She Is Cheating On You by oyetunder(m): 3:17pm
Hmm
|Re: Men Beware, Your Wife Can Kill You If She Is Cheating On You by Oledia: 3:23pm
Thanks so much for the write up. It is too obvious and enlightening to take it lightly. Who ever that is too blinded by love to be observant and wise will not have a cause to blame God or nature.
Fools die many times before their dead, but the wise never tasted it but ones. Once again, thank you brother
|Re: Men Beware, Your Wife Can Kill You If She Is Cheating On You by Vado(m): 3:24pm
Omo see epistle my nigga poured on women. Truthfully, women are creatures of emotions, when their emotion is unstable, they can do crazy shyt. Cheating is bullshyt though, be it a man or woman. That's why it pays to settle with someone you respectfully love & would never want to lose vice versa.
|Re: Men Beware, Your Wife Can Kill You If She Is Cheating On You by doubledutch: 3:45pm
So true!
Lalasticlala move this thread to front page na
|Re: Men Beware, Your Wife Can Kill You If She Is Cheating On You by TheArchangel(f): 4:08pm
How can a man speak for a woman?
You say women are very emotional and have sex with emotions attached?.....well ......where does this analysis placed the rungirls and the prostitutes or are they not women.?
Women enjoys sex much more than men, it is just the society that made it seem otherwise.
|Re: Men Beware, Your Wife Can Kill You If She Is Cheating On You by Drazeen(m): 10:31pm
|Re: Men Beware, Your Wife Can Kill You If She Is Cheating On You by Flashh: 10:31pm
TheArchangel:You're talking offpoint to the thread.
This is all about "wife", who needs to be submissive to her husband, without distributing her body to other men. Not talking about women you aren't married to.
|Re: Men Beware, Your Wife Can Kill You If She Is Cheating On You by lelvin(m): 10:32pm
That's why as a man, you have to be very very attentive to your woman. I pick up vibes like there's no tomorrow. There are very few things that escape.
|Re: Men Beware, Your Wife Can Kill You If She Is Cheating On You by Pavore9: 10:33pm
Make I laugh, a cheating husband deserves a cheating wife as they deserve each other.
|Re: Men Beware, Your Wife Can Kill You If She Is Cheating On You by emmyw(m): 10:33pm
Spreads Mat
|Re: Men Beware, Your Wife Can Kill You If She Is Cheating On You by Franco93: 10:33pm
Men should be more fearful of who to marry, than what they'll be
|Re: Men Beware, Your Wife Can Kill You If She Is Cheating On You by Charles4075(m): 10:34pm
Hmmmm, na wa ohhhh.
|Re: Men Beware, Your Wife Can Kill You If She Is Cheating On You by Drazeen(m): 10:34pm
hatchy:
MAY GOD BLESS YOU UP AND DOWN
|Re: Men Beware, Your Wife Can Kill You If She Is Cheating On You by GreatMahmud: 10:35pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Clap for yourself for your daft brain. U have made great achievement indeed..
|Re: Men Beware, Your Wife Can Kill You If She Is Cheating On You by Next2Bezee(m): 10:35pm
TheArchangel:
Fixed.
You say women enjoy sex more than men but I'm willing to bet you will distance yourself from it if someone asks you. When some ladies lie anyhow about simple age, is it sex or virginity status they'd be truthful about?
That's why when some women can't help getting emotionally attached to the dude who was smooth enough go get them to come down from their throne of pretense.
A cheating wife can kill her husband just as easily as a cheated wife can.
|Re: Men Beware, Your Wife Can Kill You If She Is Cheating On You by Datazone(m): 10:35pm
Nice read
|Re: Men Beware, Your Wife Can Kill You If She Is Cheating On You by dust144(m): 10:36pm
U make sense die
|Re: Men Beware, Your Wife Can Kill You If She Is Cheating On You by folakemigeh(f): 10:36pm
Mscheeew, All this parable to allow men cheat on thier wives because you feel they won't get emotional attachment to the side chicks, for me that's pure crap!!!
Why will u cheat on me and you feel i won't retaliate by reciprocating? Do you know how many temptation women go through everyday resisting the advances of randy men? Even while dating, you will see a grown man begging to be just a side nigga and d girl will be saying i love my Bf and i can't cheat on him. Only for the guy u are loving to go to one low life babe and "straff" her without remorse and feel good with himself?
In as much as i hate cheating, I feel the men should step up thier games by becoming more devoted and committed.
Not all the fishes in the river are edible
|Re: Men Beware, Your Wife Can Kill You If She Is Cheating On You by MyLuvStories: 10:36pm
This is really on point....you nailed hard!
|Re: Men Beware, Your Wife Can Kill You If She Is Cheating On You by royalamour(m): 10:36pm
Hmm
|Re: Men Beware, Your Wife Can Kill You If She Is Cheating On You by BlackBeatless: 10:37pm
Hmmmm.. Nawa o..
Lots of Gists
|Re: Men Beware, Your Wife Can Kill You If She Is Cheating On You by marttol: 10:37pm
BeForE nko?
|Re: Men Beware, Your Wife Can Kill You If She Is Cheating On You by Martins301(m): 10:38pm
How do you detect if ur gf is cheating on you? I'm beginning to suspect and distrust this Amaka of a girl.
|Re: Men Beware, Your Wife Can Kill You If She Is Cheating On You by Seunpaul01(m): 10:39pm
NwaAmaikpe:
You are a big MUMU
|Re: Men Beware, Your Wife Can Kill You If She Is Cheating On You by Chairmanfestus: 10:39pm
|Re: Men Beware, Your Wife Can Kill You If She Is Cheating On You by Abbeyme: 10:40pm
