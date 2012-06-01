Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Men Beware, Your Wife Can Kill You If She Is Cheating On You (6496 Views)

A man can cheat on his woman and still love her but a woman cannot cheat on her man and still love him. I say this because while men do not have sex with emotions, women can’t have sex without attaching emotions to it. This is the reason men simply need a place to have sex while women need a reason to have sex.

Most women who take their husbands to court for divorce are those that cheat on their men. A non cheating woman would most likely never take her husband to court for divorce, unless the man exceedingly abuses her physically and emotionally to the point of killing her.



Men don’t equate sex with love. A man can have sex with another woman but still doesn’t love her. That’s why women who fell in love with married men find it difficult to find happiness in those relationships as they are just being used by those married men. But once a married woman starts sleeping with you, she can even narrates some hidden secretes concerning her husband and she will even tell you why she hates him (her husband). She can even accept poison from you to eliminate her husband.



For men, sex and love are two different things. But for women, sex and love are one and the same things. For men, sex comes first before love (infatuation), but for women love comes first before sex (true love). Therefore, once your woman starts having sex with another man/men, her love shifts from you to that man and she can even start giving that man the best food and love than she gives you.



The fact that your man is cheating on you doesn’t mean he has stopped loving you. But I can’t say the same for women. Once a woman starts cheating on you, she has fallen for someone else and you people will never live the same again. And she can even kill her husband once she starts cheating on him.

If your wife starts cheating, you should be a lucky man not to die in less than 10 years. It has been found that 95% of women who cheat wish their husbands dead. That is the main reason why it is dangerous for a man to continue staying with a wife who cheats on him. That is why is now encouraged everywhere in the world including in the Bible, for a man to divorce his wife only once she starts cheating on him. Cheating women are more deadly to husbands than ordinarily criminals or weapons. There are many cheating women in the world who invite criminals to break into her house at night only to come and eliminate her man and police officers plus relatives can’t detect this as the same woman tend to moan more than any person at the funeral so as to attract sympathy and hide her evil acts.



That’s why psychologists discourage women,more than men, from cheating.



Women can’t handle the emotional conflict that comes with cheating.



That’s the reason an observant and intelligent man will notice that his wife has started cheating on him once he starts doing it because most women tend to lose respect to their husbands and try to avoid sex with them in most times.



Cheating Women will even be giving excuses for not wanting to have sex with their husbands. Study has revealed that nearly 90% of women who cheat find it hard to have enjoyable sex with their husbands, again an intelligent man will detect this once his wife’s behavior with regard to sex start changing. But a dull man can never detect this and always tolerate fake excuses from his cheating wife until he is completely eliminated.



Women can’t cheat on their partners with people they are not emotionally involved with. They attach emotions to everything. That’s why you can’t always trust their judgment. When a joke is cracked,most women who laugh are not laughing because the joke is funny but because they like the person who cracked the joke. If they don’t like you, no matter how funny your joke may be, they won’t laugh, but when a man laughs at a joke, it’s because the joke is funny, not because he likes the comedian. Men are not always sentimental and emotionally involved.



Study has shown that every relationship begins to flounder once a woman starts cheating. There are many men who cheat on their partners but still show them true love. But it is very hard to find a relationship in which a woman is cheating and things still remain the same.



I repeat, nearly 100% of cheating women wish their husbands quick death or divorce to have unlimited sex freedom while nearly 100% of cheating men can’t wish their wives quick death or divorce. That is why most men cant allow their wives to be physically or verbally abused by their girlfriends. Men will always stand for their wives.



A man would cheat but still love and respect his wife, but the opposite is true with cheating women.



Once your wife starts sleeping with other men/man, just know that your death is near.



R.M – Professor of Psychology

Ohio State University – USA



https://www.google.com.ng/amp/www.zambianobserver.com/i-do-not-support-cheating-not-in-anyway-but-this-leaves-matters-to-be-argued/amp/

R.M – Professor of Psychology

Ohio State University – USA



This is very insightful.



This is very insightful.

Runs out of thread to check on my wife. I don't want to take chances.







Misogyny everywhere on this write up.



This is just a myth which I have proven as untrue.

Misogyny everywhere on this write up.

This is just a myth which I have proven as untrue.

Papa Ramota's business started flourishing after his wife started sleeping with me.

A woman can also cheat without emotions but the problem is that with women, they are expected to choose one which means they would be forced to drop one for the other whereas a man isn't under such pressure so choose one or be considered a hooker. If a woman can be overlooked when dating multiple men and men don't mind it(Just like women overlook their men who are cheating but would rather fight to keep him) believe me, they will marry their sweet hearts and sleep with random dudes no strings attached. 6 Likes 1 Share

Lol...NwaAmaikpe is crazy 4 real

But seriously we men are in trouble, we cheat on women they catch us and either try to kill us or start heavy curses, they cheat on us and they can kill us... Its indeed a woman's world!











Meanwhile I am inlove with a girl that is inlove with a guy that cant even love her the way i do... Am confused 4 Likes

Mehn!!! This guy just hit tha nail on the head. That why the society can easily forgive a man that cheats but a woman that cheats ehn. 3 Likes

Thanks so much for the write up. It is too obvious and enlightening to take it lightly. Who ever that is too blinded by love to be observant and wise will not have a cause to blame God or nature.

Fools die many times before their dead, but the wise never tasted it but ones. Once again, thank you brother 2 Likes

Omo see epistle my nigga poured on women. Truthfully, women are creatures of emotions, when their emotion is unstable, they can do crazy shyt. Cheating is bullshyt though, be it a man or woman. That's why it pays to settle with someone you respectfully love & would never want to lose vice versa. 7 Likes

So true!



Lalasticlala move this thread to front page na 6 Likes

How can a man speak for a woman?





You say women are very emotional and have sex with emotions attached?.....well ......where does this analysis placed the rungirls and the prostitutes or are they not women.?

Women enjoys sex much more than men, it is just the society that made it seem otherwise. 23 Likes 1 Share

TheArchangel:

How can a man speak for a woman?





You say women are very emotional and have sex with emotions attached?.....well ......where does this analysis placed the rungirls and the prostitutes or are they not women.?

Women enjoys sex much more than men, it is just the society that made it seem otherwise. You're talking offpoint to the thread.



This is all about "wife", who needs to be submissive to her husband, without distributing her body to other men. Not talking about women you aren't married to. 9 Likes 2 Shares

That's why as a man, you have to be very very attentive to your woman. I pick up vibes like there's no tomorrow. There are very few things that escape.

Make I laugh, a cheating husband deserves a cheating wife as they deserve each other. 9 Likes



Men should be more fearful of who to marry, than what they'll be

Hmmmm, na wa ohhhh.

hatchy:



MAY GOD BLESS YOU UP AND DOWN

NwaAmaikpe:







This is just a myth which I have proven as not true.

Papa Ramota's business started flourishing after his wife started sleeping with me.

Clap for yourself for your daft brain. U have made great achievement indeed..

TheArchangel:

How can a man speak for a woman?





You say women are very emotional and have sex with emotions attached?.....well ......where does this analysis placed the rungirls and the prostitutes or are they not women.?

Women enjoys sex much more than men, it is just the pretense that made it seem otherwise.

Fixed.



You say women enjoy sex more than men but I'm willing to bet you will distance yourself from it if someone asks you. When some ladies lie anyhow about simple age, is it sex or virginity status they'd be truthful about?



That's why when some women can't help getting emotionally attached to the dude who was smooth enough go get them to come down from their throne of pretense.



A cheating wife can kill her husband just as easily as a cheated wife can. You say women enjoy sex more than men but I'm willing to bet you will distance yourself from it if someone asks you. When some ladies lie anyhow about simple age, is it sex or virginity status they'd be truthful about?That's why when some women can't help getting emotionally attached to the dude who was smooth enough go get them to come down from their throne of pretense.A cheating wife can kill her husband just as easily as a cheated wife can. 2 Likes

Mscheeew, All this parable to allow men cheat on thier wives because you feel they won't get emotional attachment to the side chicks, for me that's pure crap!!!



Why will u cheat on me and you feel i won't retaliate by reciprocating? Do you know how many temptation women go through everyday resisting the advances of randy men? Even while dating, you will see a grown man begging to be just a side nigga and d girl will be saying i love my Bf and i can't cheat on him. Only for the guy u are loving to go to one low life babe and "straff" her without remorse and feel good with himself?

In as much as i hate cheating, I feel the men should step up thier games by becoming more devoted and committed.



Not all the fishes in the river are edible 9 Likes 1 Share

This is really on point....you nailed hard!

How do you detect if ur gf is cheating on you? I'm beginning to suspect and distrust this Amaka of a girl.

NwaAmaikpe:







This is just a myth which I have proven as untrue.

Papa Ramota's business started flourishing after his wife started sleeping with me.

You are a big MUMU