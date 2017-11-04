₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Born Without Thighs Finds Love In Woman He Met On Facebook In New Mexico by austonclint(m): 4:36pm
A man born without thighs because of a rare medical condition has found love with a woman he met on Facebook.
Nathan Hrdlicka – who is 1.37m (4ft 6in) tall – has been called a 'midget' but is now happy in a loving relationship with girlfriend Chelsee Stuart.
When 34-year-old Nathan, from Santa Fe, New Mexico, met 19-year-old Chelsee – who is at least a foot taller than him – online, she initially saw his height as a 'problem'.
But then she fell in love with him and has seen past his disability.
The couple have revealed their height difference draws stares but people can see they are in love.
Nathan is one of just 25 people in the world born with tbilateral proximal femoral focal deficiency (PFFD) type D – which means his knee bones are directly beneath his hip bones.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AlnkttYt3Jk
SOURCE: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-5046095/Man-born-without-thighs-finds-love-woman-Facebook.
|Re: Man Born Without Thighs Finds Love In Woman He Met On Facebook In New Mexico by lalanice(f): 4:45pm
wow!!
|Re: Man Born Without Thighs Finds Love In Woman He Met On Facebook In New Mexico by princekalani: 5:02pm
unbelievable. this the definition of real and undiluted love.
|Re: Man Born Without Thighs Finds Love In Woman He Met On Facebook In New Mexico by austonclint(m): 5:07pm
princekalani:
ya you ar right
|Re: Man Born Without Thighs Finds Love In Woman He Met On Facebook In New Mexico by NwaAmaikpe: 8:34pm
Good for him,
That's the perfect victim he exploited;
A confused black teen hungry for love and a green card.
The truth be told, this girl is a disgrace...
Of all the potential lovers on Facebook, she settled for a freak of nature just because he is white?
Would she have fallen in love with him if he was a Ghanaian?
SMH!!
The black race and their White-Man supremacy complex.
|Re: Man Born Without Thighs Finds Love In Woman He Met On Facebook In New Mexico by muller101(m): 8:35pm
|Re: Man Born Without Thighs Finds Love In Woman He Met On Facebook In New Mexico by Whobedatte(m): 8:35pm
This lady S a rare virtue
|Re: Man Born Without Thighs Finds Love In Woman He Met On Facebook In New Mexico by Articul8(m): 8:35pm
Iriri aye. Strange world
Funkybabee(f): 8:36pm
Love sure pass
In other news...do u wish to earn dollars by completing small task
.check my signature
|Re: Man Born Without Thighs Finds Love In Woman He Met On Facebook In New Mexico by Fayo111: 8:36pm
wow
|Re: Man Born Without Thighs Finds Love In Woman He Met On Facebook In New Mexico by DIKEnaWAR: 8:36pm
Which one is born without thighs again?
|Re: Man Born Without Thighs Finds Love In Woman He Met On Facebook In New Mexico by Talklesss(m): 8:36pm
No come try this for naija ooo
|Re: Man Born Without Thighs Finds Love In Woman He Met On Facebook In New Mexico by Blackfyre: 8:36pm
So much for racism
|Re: Man Born Without Thighs Finds Love In Woman He Met On Facebook In New Mexico by vivypretty(f): 8:36pm
last pix though why is d woman clutching her skirt
|Re: Man Born Without Thighs Finds Love In Woman He Met On Facebook In New Mexico by castrol180(m): 8:37pm
Kneeling down to kiss him and pressing her clitoris to suppress her mood mean she can fuc* anything
|Re: Man Born Without Thighs Finds Love In Woman He Met On Facebook In New Mexico by ladyF(f): 8:37pm
Love wantiti
It's LadyF again.
|Re: Man Born Without Thighs Finds Love In Woman He Met On Facebook In New Mexico by thedondada(m): 8:37pm
There's a mad man on nairaland who will come and post thrash soon.
On the other hand.
Lovely couple and God bless them.
|Re: Man Born Without Thighs Finds Love In Woman He Met On Facebook In New Mexico by Iseoluwani: 8:37pm
He met her on FB
Does of u on Nairaland wey NO won Gree 4 person continue
Abimwealth
Tikabodi
|Re: Man Born Without Thighs Finds Love In Woman He Met On Facebook In New Mexico by Chizmickey(m): 8:38pm
She is kissing him and touching her thighs. . .
|Re: Man Born Without Thighs Finds Love In Woman He Met On Facebook In New Mexico by DIKEnaWAR: 8:39pm
Beverly Nwosu, can you see your sister being useful in the society and helping a man find love?
|Re: Man Born Without Thighs Finds Love In Woman He Met On Facebook In New Mexico by osazsky(m): 8:40pm
Funkybabee:oga go learn work
|Re: Man Born Without Thighs Finds Love In Woman He Met On Facebook In New Mexico by doctorkush(m): 8:41pm
|Re: Man Born Without Thighs Finds Love In Woman He Met On Facebook In New Mexico by asawanathegreat(m): 8:41pm
Money is involved in dis love
|Re: Man Born Without Thighs Finds Love In Woman He Met On Facebook In New Mexico by killdiabetes(f): 8:42pm
Unconditional love
God bless u both
|Re: Man Born Without Thighs Finds Love In Woman He Met On Facebook In New Mexico by Maj196(m): 8:42pm
NwaAmaikpe:Wetin u dey smoke guy
|Re: Man Born Without Thighs Finds Love In Woman He Met On Facebook In New Mexico by Dearlord(m): 8:42pm
...With due respect I pray their tangle last.
|Re: Man Born Without Thighs Finds Love In Woman He Met On Facebook In New Mexico by jayloms: 8:42pm
NwaAmaikpe:
God must surely deliver you this year. Amen
|Re: Man Born Without Thighs Finds Love In Woman He Met On Facebook In New Mexico by lenghtinny(m): 8:44pm
SMH ..
It's very easy to see through the whole b*llshit in those pictures..
|Re: Man Born Without Thighs Finds Love In Woman He Met On Facebook In New Mexico by salford1: 8:45pm
|Re: Man Born Without Thighs Finds Love In Woman He Met On Facebook In New Mexico by salford1: 8:45pm
The wife is bae
|Re: Man Born Without Thighs Finds Love In Woman He Met On Facebook In New Mexico by I124U: 8:45pm
V
|Re: Man Born Without Thighs Finds Love In Woman He Met On Facebook In New Mexico by manci(m): 8:46pm
This can only happen in foreign and civilised countries not here in afric and I do hope what a man should achieve before reaching 30 years crew's will learn from this finally if this man were a Nigerian I am sure by now he will be in a begging queue.
