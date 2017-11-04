Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Man Born Without Thighs Finds Love In Woman He Met On Facebook In New Mexico (5200 Views)

Nathan Hrdlicka – who is 1.37m (4ft 6in) tall – has been called a 'midget' but is now happy in a loving relationship with girlfriend Chelsee Stuart.



When 34-year-old Nathan, from Santa Fe, New Mexico, met 19-year-old Chelsee – who is at least a foot taller than him – online, she initially saw his height as a 'problem'.



But then she fell in love with him and has seen past his disability.



The couple have revealed their height difference draws stares but people can see they are in love.



Nathan is one of just 25 people in the world born with tbilateral proximal femoral focal deficiency (PFFD) type D – which means his knee bones are directly beneath his hip bones.







WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AlnkttYt3Jk







wow!!

unbelievable. this the definition of real and undiluted love. 1 Like

princekalani:

unbelievable. this the definition of real and undiluted love.

ya you ar right ya you ar right 1 Like







Good for him,

That's the perfect victim he exploited;

A confused black teen hungry for love and a green card.



The truth be told, this girl is a disgrace...

Of all the potential lovers on Facebook, she settled for a freak of nature just because he is white?



Would she have fallen in love with him if he was a Ghanaian?



SMH!!



This lady S a rare virtue

Iriri aye. Strange world

Love sure pass

















wow

Which one is born without thighs again?

No come try this for naija ooo

So much for racism

last pix though why is d woman clutching her skirt 1 Like

Kneeling down to kiss him and pressing her clitoris to suppress her mood mean she can fuc* anything





It's LadyF again. Love wantitiIt'sagain.

There's a mad man on nairaland who will come and post thrash soon.



On the other hand.



Lovely couple and God bless them.







Does of u on Nairaland wey NO won Gree 4 person continue



She is kissing him and touching her thighs. . .

Beverly Nwosu, can you see your sister being useful in the society and helping a man find love?

Money is involved in dis love

Unconditional love





God bless u both

...With due respect I pray their tangle last.

It's very easy to see through the whole b*llshit in those pictures.. SMH..It's very easy to see through the whole b*llshit in those pictures..

The wife is bae

