List Of All Buhari's Appointees Since 2015 Released By Presidency by Engralfa(m): 8:00pm
The Presidency has released a full list of all the appointments made by President Muhammadu Buhari since he assumed office on May 29, 2015.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, released the list of 159 appointees on Saturday night, a copy of which his office emailed to PREMIUM TIMES.

“Here is an updated table of President Muhammadu Buhari’s appointments, disproving the allegations of lopsidedness,” the presidential spokesperson said while forwarding the list to journalists.

In the list, Mr. Adesina identified (in red letters) appointees he said BusinessDay left out of a list of 100 it recently published.

Mr. Adesina had earlier on Saturday released a graphical representation of the appointments in response to a report by BusinessDay that an overwhelming majority of the Mr. Buhari’s appointees were from his native northern region.

The BusinessDay report that 81 of the president’s 100 political appointees are northerners is “misleading”, Mr. Adesina, said in the statement he circulated on Saturday morning.

“To claim, suggest or attempt to insinuate that the President’s appointments are tilted in favour of a section of the country is simply untrue and certainly uncharitable,” he said.

Mr. Adesina then provided a graphical illustration of different states and the number of top appointees from the respective states.

The graph shows that Ogun state has the highest number of appointments with 21, followed by Imo and Kano states with 15 each, and Edo and the president’s home state of Katsina with 14 each.

The Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, has no appointee — the worst case; while Ebonyi and Abia have two each, Kebbi has three, while Zamfara, Sokoto, Oyo, Enugu, Ekiti and Akwa Ibom have four each.

PREMIUM TIMES has not independently verified those figures, and the list released on Saturday night.
Mr. Adesina picked holes in the newspaper report, saying at least 50 appointees who are not from the north had been left out.

“From all records, majority of the President’s appointees across different portfolios are not from the North, as the publication erroneously alleged,” he said.
A spokesperson for BusinessDay could not be immediately reached for comments.

Below is a full list of appointments made by Mr. Buhari from the 36 states and FCT, as provided by the presidency.
YOU CAN ALSO DOWNLOAD LIST HERE.

https://media.premiumtimesng.com/wp-content/files/2017/11/Buharis_Appointments_04112017-Master-List.pdf



https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/248368-presidency-releases-full-list-of-buharis-appointees.html

Re: List Of All Buhari's Appointees Since 2015 Released By Presidency by sarrki(m): 8:02pm
Wailers will twist the whole thing again.. They are born to wail

Re: List Of All Buhari's Appointees Since 2015 Released By Presidency by python1: 8:03pm
Oya, wailers, make una come check, then act your names as usual.

Re: List Of All Buhari's Appointees Since 2015 Released By Presidency by Blue3k(m): 8:03pm
Nice op let's count. Don't summon lala till you can post pictures to Engralfa. Copy these image links to original post.

Appointment count:
NW- 32
NE- 24
NC- 21
SS- 20
SE 22
SW- 40







Re: List Of All Buhari's Appointees Since 2015 Released By Presidency by meforyou1(m): 8:08pm
South East- Acting registrar one unknown parastatal. God is watching you

Re: List Of All Buhari's Appointees Since 2015 Released By Presidency by sarrki(m): 8:08pm
More

Re: List Of All Buhari's Appointees Since 2015 Released By Presidency by python1: 8:08pm
Ogun state has the highest number of appointments with 21, followed by Imo and Kano states with 15 each

Can you imagine this? When they are not getting more than their fair share, they call it marginalisation, wtf is wrong with these people?

Re: List Of All Buhari's Appointees Since 2015 Released By Presidency by Senatorfm: 8:11pm
Waiting for them,
I won't be surprised if they keep on saying some appointments are juicy while others are not . Yet those appointed in their regions never had their time, or had any contributions to their lives.
Some would blame Buhari if his/her Governor is not productive. Shioor

Truly, I would have preferred appointment on merit but the way we play politics here is different.

Re: List Of All Buhari's Appointees Since 2015 Released By Presidency by sarrki(m): 8:12pm
Baba Lalasticlala come and see something

Re: List Of All Buhari's Appointees Since 2015 Released By Presidency by asksteve(m): 8:15pm
Yeye FG Cos election is approaching, u r now trying to act like u care. If u like fill all slots with your children, we r no longer interested.

Re: List Of All Buhari's Appointees Since 2015 Released By Presidency by sarrki(m): 8:17pm
asksteve:
Yeye FG
Cos election is approaching, u r now trying to act like u care.
If u like fill all slots with your children, we r no longer interested.
..1 still counting

Re: List Of All Buhari's Appointees Since 2015 Released By Presidency by Spylord48: 8:17pm
159 appointments so far yet my name wasn't included there. is well sha. This is marginalization o

Re: List Of All Buhari's Appointees Since 2015 Released By Presidency by Kyase(m): 8:18pm
asksteve:
Yeye FG
Cos election is approaching, u r now trying to act like u care.
If u like fill all slots with your children, we r no longer interested.
I give up on your Type.

Re: List Of All Buhari's Appointees Since 2015 Released By Presidency by superstar1(m): 8:18pm
PMB just keeps giving upper cut to Wailers, Children of Hatred, PigIdiots and PDP jesters like the 3 musketeers of
FFK, Fayose and Wike

Re: List Of All Buhari's Appointees Since 2015 Released By Presidency by mgbadike81: 8:18pm
this is what I originally expected from them I'll comment after analysing the list. I'll also expect round two from Sahara reporters, those guys can dig for Africa.
Re: List Of All Buhari's Appointees Since 2015 Released By Presidency by CrtlAltDel: 8:21pm
If you want to shut wailers, just show them FACTS…. Then sit back and sip wine cheesy grin

Re: List Of All Buhari's Appointees Since 2015 Released By Presidency by GavelSlam: 8:22pm
We know Buhari is always fair and must apply the Federal Character policy in his appointments in any case.

Re: List Of All Buhari's Appointees Since 2015 Released By Presidency by FarahAideed: 8:23pm
As usual cooked up red names by a lying administration

Re: List Of All Buhari's Appointees Since 2015 Released By Presidency by vedaxcool(m): 8:24pm
I knew wailing pigs ane idiots were behind the first list

Re: List Of All Buhari's Appointees Since 2015 Released By Presidency by deji17: 8:24pm
This is the truth and not the lies being peddled around by wailing zombies

Anybody with a contrary opinion can post the complete list of appointees and not the fake 100 list being peddled around.
Buhari's list contains a total of 299 appointments going by the graph below.

Re: List Of All Buhari's Appointees Since 2015 Released By Presidency by Blue3k(m): 8:24pm
Anyway this federal charter business is lame. It should be merit based. Discretion plays part. If it were up to me it wouldn't exist. Maybe you can argue for lower levels. A lot of these positions have to be confirmed by NASS right?

I never care who they appoint in USA to aid president asking their race or what state they're from. I think it's at lower office levels most care in US. Equal opportunity and all that.
Re: List Of All Buhari's Appointees Since 2015 Released By Presidency by sarrki(m): 8:24pm
FarahAideed:
As usual cooked up red names by a lying administration

Confusion have sets in

Re: List Of All Buhari's Appointees Since 2015 Released By Presidency by vedaxcool(m): 8:25pm
FarahAideed:
As usual cooked up red names by a lying administration

Re: List Of All Buhari's Appointees Since 2015 Released By Presidency by FarahAideed: 8:32pm
I see all the enemies of Nigerians have gathered on this thread in bid to make this lie look like truth

Re: List Of All Buhari's Appointees Since 2015 Released By Presidency by sarrki(m): 8:33pm
FarahAideed:
I see all the enemies of Nigerians have gathered on this thread in bid to make this lie look like truth


This show final frustration

Re: List Of All Buhari's Appointees Since 2015 Released By Presidency by nittroboy(m): 8:34pm
sad sad Naija on top
Re: List Of All Buhari's Appointees Since 2015 Released By Presidency by engineerboat(m): 8:35pm
Na listing.

Another distraction.


Buhari.

1. Where is Maina
2. Who signed the $26 billion NNPc ocntract.
3 is Lawal and Oke in Prison already
4. Is Buhari now aware aso clinic have no syringe

Re: List Of All Buhari's Appointees Since 2015 Released By Presidency by sarrki(m): 8:39pm
engineerboat:
Na listing.

Another distraction.


Buhari.

1. Where is Maina
2. Who signed the $26 billion NNPc ocntract.
3 is Lawal and Oke in Prison already
4. Is Buhari now aware aso clinic have no syringe

P.R.O finally recovered from the shock

Re: List Of All Buhari's Appointees Since 2015 Released By Presidency by Cannonleo(m): 8:40pm
Changes absolutely nothing

Re: List Of All Buhari's Appointees Since 2015 Released By Presidency by sarrki(m): 8:42pm
Cannonleo:
Changes absolutely nothing

That's the characteristics of a confirmed wailer

Re: List Of All Buhari's Appointees Since 2015 Released By Presidency by python1: 8:43pm
engineerboat:
Na listing.

Another distraction.


Buhari.

1. Where is Maina
2. Who signed the $26 billion NNPc ocntract.
3 is Lawal and Oke in Prison already
4. Is Buhari now aware aso clinic have no syringe

Distraction from what exactly? Oh, the $26b is not missing again, it is who signed the contract that matters now? On the final note, where is cownu?

Re: List Of All Buhari's Appointees Since 2015 Released By Presidency by vedaxcool(m): 8:43pm
engineerboat:
Na listing.

Another distraction.


Buhari.

1. Where is Maina
2. Who signed the $26 billion NNPc ocntract.
3 is Lawal and Oke in Prison already
4. Is Buhari now aware aso clinic have no syringe


When they are shown the truth they call it distraction when they lie they call it marginalization ...

