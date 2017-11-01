₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,906,725 members, 3,893,394 topics. Date: Saturday, 04 November 2017 at 11:39 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / List Of All Buhari's Appointees Since 2015 Released By Presidency (3700 Views)
Osinbajo Makes New Appointments (Full List) / Peter Obi To FG: Release Nnamdi Kanu, Others Now, / Buhari Doesn’t Have To Consider Federal Character In All Appointments – Adesina (1) (2) (3) (4)
|List Of All Buhari's Appointees Since 2015 Released By Presidency by Engralfa(m): 8:00pm
The Presidency has released a full list of all the appointments made by President Muhammadu Buhari since he assumed office on May 29, 2015.
https://media.premiumtimesng.com/wp-content/files/2017/11/Buharis_Appointments_04112017-Master-List.pdf
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/248368-presidency-releases-full-list-of-buharis-appointees.html
2 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: List Of All Buhari's Appointees Since 2015 Released By Presidency by sarrki(m): 8:02pm
Wailers will twist the whole thing again.. They are born to wail
13 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: List Of All Buhari's Appointees Since 2015 Released By Presidency by python1: 8:03pm
Oya, wailers, make una come check, then act your names as usual.
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: List Of All Buhari's Appointees Since 2015 Released By Presidency by Blue3k(m): 8:03pm
Nice op let's count. Don't summon lala till you can post pictures to Engralfa. Copy these image links to original post.
Appointment count:
NW- 32
NE- 24
NC- 21
SS- 20
SE 22
SW- 40
5 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: List Of All Buhari's Appointees Since 2015 Released By Presidency by meforyou1(m): 8:08pm
South East- Acting registrar one unknown parastatal. God is watching you
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: List Of All Buhari's Appointees Since 2015 Released By Presidency by sarrki(m): 8:08pm
More
2 Shares
|Re: List Of All Buhari's Appointees Since 2015 Released By Presidency by python1: 8:08pm
Ogun state has the highest number of appointments with 21, followed by Imo and Kano states with 15 each
Can you imagine this? When they are not getting more than their fair share, they call it marginalisation, wtf is wrong with these people?
14 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: List Of All Buhari's Appointees Since 2015 Released By Presidency by Senatorfm: 8:11pm
Waiting for them,
I won't be surprised if they keep on saying some appointments are juicy while others are not . Yet those appointed in their regions never had their time, or had any contributions to their lives.
Some would blame Buhari if his/her Governor is not productive. Shioor
Truly, I would have preferred appointment on merit but the way we play politics here is different.
16 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: List Of All Buhari's Appointees Since 2015 Released By Presidency by sarrki(m): 8:12pm
Baba Lalasticlala come and see something
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: List Of All Buhari's Appointees Since 2015 Released By Presidency by asksteve(m): 8:15pm
Yeye FG Cos election is approaching, u r now trying to act like u care. If u like fill all slots with your children, we r no longer interested.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: List Of All Buhari's Appointees Since 2015 Released By Presidency by sarrki(m): 8:17pm
asksteve:..1 still counting
13 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: List Of All Buhari's Appointees Since 2015 Released By Presidency by Spylord48: 8:17pm
159 appointments so far yet my name wasn't included there. is well sha. This is marginalization o
5 Likes
|Re: List Of All Buhari's Appointees Since 2015 Released By Presidency by Kyase(m): 8:18pm
asksteve:I give up on your Type.
21 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: List Of All Buhari's Appointees Since 2015 Released By Presidency by superstar1(m): 8:18pm
PMB just keeps giving upper cut to Wailers, Children of Hatred, PigIdiots and PDP jesters like the 3 musketeers of
FFK, Fayose and Wike
23 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: List Of All Buhari's Appointees Since 2015 Released By Presidency by mgbadike81: 8:18pm
this is what I originally expected from them I'll comment after analysing the list. I'll also expect round two from Sahara reporters, those guys can dig for Africa.
|Re: List Of All Buhari's Appointees Since 2015 Released By Presidency by CrtlAltDel: 8:21pm
If you want to shut wailers, just show them FACTS…. Then sit back and sip wine
20 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: List Of All Buhari's Appointees Since 2015 Released By Presidency by GavelSlam: 8:22pm
We know Buhari is always fair and must apply the Federal Character policy in his appointments in any case.
15 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: List Of All Buhari's Appointees Since 2015 Released By Presidency by FarahAideed: 8:23pm
As usual cooked up red names by a lying administration
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: List Of All Buhari's Appointees Since 2015 Released By Presidency by vedaxcool(m): 8:24pm
I knew wailing pigs ane idiots were behind the first list
10 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: List Of All Buhari's Appointees Since 2015 Released By Presidency by deji17: 8:24pm
This is the truth and not the lies being peddled around by wailing zombies
Anybody with a contrary opinion can post the complete list of appointees and not the fake 100 list being peddled around.
Buhari's list contains a total of 299 appointments going by the graph below.
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: List Of All Buhari's Appointees Since 2015 Released By Presidency by Blue3k(m): 8:24pm
Anyway this federal charter business is lame. It should be merit based. Discretion plays part. If it were up to me it wouldn't exist. Maybe you can argue for lower levels. A lot of these positions have to be confirmed by NASS right?
I never care who they appoint in USA to aid president asking their race or what state they're from. I think it's at lower office levels most care in US. Equal opportunity and all that.
|Re: List Of All Buhari's Appointees Since 2015 Released By Presidency by sarrki(m): 8:24pm
FarahAideed:
Confusion have sets in
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: List Of All Buhari's Appointees Since 2015 Released By Presidency by vedaxcool(m): 8:25pm
FarahAideed:
16 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: List Of All Buhari's Appointees Since 2015 Released By Presidency by FarahAideed: 8:32pm
I see all the enemies of Nigerians have gathered on this thread in bid to make this lie look like truth
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: List Of All Buhari's Appointees Since 2015 Released By Presidency by sarrki(m): 8:33pm
FarahAideed:
This show final frustration
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: List Of All Buhari's Appointees Since 2015 Released By Presidency by nittroboy(m): 8:34pm
Naija on top
|Re: List Of All Buhari's Appointees Since 2015 Released By Presidency by engineerboat(m): 8:35pm
Na listing.
Another distraction.
Buhari.
1. Where is Maina
2. Who signed the $26 billion NNPc ocntract.
3 is Lawal and Oke in Prison already
4. Is Buhari now aware aso clinic have no syringe
7 Likes
|Re: List Of All Buhari's Appointees Since 2015 Released By Presidency by sarrki(m): 8:39pm
engineerboat:
P.R.O finally recovered from the shock
20 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: List Of All Buhari's Appointees Since 2015 Released By Presidency by Cannonleo(m): 8:40pm
Changes absolutely nothing
1 Like
|Re: List Of All Buhari's Appointees Since 2015 Released By Presidency by sarrki(m): 8:42pm
Cannonleo:
That's the characteristics of a confirmed wailer
15 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: List Of All Buhari's Appointees Since 2015 Released By Presidency by python1: 8:43pm
engineerboat:
Distraction from what exactly? Oh, the $26b is not missing again, it is who signed the contract that matters now? On the final note, where is cownu?
15 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: List Of All Buhari's Appointees Since 2015 Released By Presidency by vedaxcool(m): 8:43pm
engineerboat:
When they are shown the truth they call it distraction when they lie they call it marginalization ...
17 Likes 3 Shares
El-rufai Wants 2011 Elections Delayed ! / Gej, You Can Still Redeem Yourself / Kalu Backs Ngwa To Produce Abia Gov
Viewing this topic: Rayfield2020, Meedu(m), smartiyke78, InstantGold(m), MKKO, Truthbtold1, SAINTSOUL(m), Ruicosta10(m), Mickybricks, Carlse, arent88(m), aremuforlife(m), onosprince(m), Atom007(m), tumababa(m), Vijon(m), menace1, RahEem2(m), KehnnyCares(m), yinkus6750, rasakwahab, Deluxewize(m), Odogwu042(m), Ukwunu, designVATExcel, austanoy2k, bullbull, GreenCapitolTe(m), Pchidexy(m), GenBuhari(m), packagerz, Chylo(m), gawu1, 4kings, akigbemaru, Emmamikeagropro, godspeed, deprof69, senatordave1, spyx64(m), d1nerbaba(m), AlexanderDGreat, OGAMINISTER, krasican(m), fearless2014, nwolisar, jendhorlee(m), kingofvinyl(m), gmcln(m), Bolustical, tubouncen(m), proudlyND(m), Kancybernet, deji17, Mcowubaba, windud, Leez(m), user147, WhiZTiM(m), AK481(m), Durosure(m), Collinzo900 and 125 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23