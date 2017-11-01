Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / List Of All Buhari's Appointees Since 2015 Released By Presidency (3700 Views)

The Presidency has released a full list of all the appointments made by President Muhammadu Buhari since he assumed office on May 29, 2015.



The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, released the list of 159 appointees on Saturday night, a copy of which his office emailed to PREMIUM TIMES.



“Here is an updated table of President Muhammadu Buhari’s appointments, disproving the allegations of lopsidedness,” the presidential spokesperson said while forwarding the list to journalists.



In the list, Mr. Adesina identified (in red letters) appointees he said BusinessDay left out of a list of 100 it recently published.



Mr. Adesina had earlier on Saturday released a graphical representation of the appointments in response to a report by BusinessDay that an overwhelming majority of the Mr. Buhari’s appointees were from his native northern region.



The BusinessDay report that 81 of the president’s 100 political appointees are northerners is “misleading”, Mr. Adesina, said in the statement he circulated on Saturday morning.



“To claim, suggest or attempt to insinuate that the President’s appointments are tilted in favour of a section of the country is simply untrue and certainly uncharitable,” he said.



Mr. Adesina then provided a graphical illustration of different states and the number of top appointees from the respective states.



The graph shows that Ogun state has the highest number of appointments with 21, followed by Imo and Kano states with 15 each, and Edo and the president’s home state of Katsina with 14 each.



The Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, has no appointee — the worst case; while Ebonyi and Abia have two each, Kebbi has three, while Zamfara, Sokoto, Oyo, Enugu, Ekiti and Akwa Ibom have four each.



PREMIUM TIMES has not independently verified those figures, and the list released on Saturday night.

Mr. Adesina picked holes in the newspaper report, saying at least 50 appointees who are not from the north had been left out.



“From all records, majority of the President’s appointees across different portfolios are not from the North, as the publication erroneously alleged,” he said.

A spokesperson for BusinessDay could not be immediately reached for comments.



Below is a full list of appointments made by Mr. Buhari from the 36 states and FCT, as provided by the presidency.

YOU CAN ALSO DOWNLOAD LIST HERE.

https://media.premiumtimesng.com/wp-content/files/2017/11/Buharis_Appointments_04112017-Master-List.pdf







https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/248368-presidency-releases-full-list-of-buharis-appointees.html 2 Likes 4 Shares

Wailers will twist the whole thing again.. They are born to wail 13 Likes 4 Shares

Oya, wailers, make una come check, then act your names as usual. 6 Likes 2 Shares





Appointment count:

NW- 32

NE- 24

NC- 21

SS- 20

SE 22

SW- 40















Nice op let's count. Don't summon lala till you can post pictures to Engralfa. Copy these image links to original post.Appointment count:NW- 32NE- 24NC- 21SS- 20SE 22SW- 40 5 Likes 4 Shares

South East- Acting registrar one unknown parastatal. God is watching you 8 Likes 2 Shares

More 2 Shares

Ogun state has the highest number of appointments with 21, followed by Imo and Kano states with 15 each



Can you imagine this? When they are not getting more than their fair share, they call it marginalisation, wtf is wrong with these people? 14 Likes 4 Shares

Waiting for them,

I won't be surprised if they keep on saying some appointments are juicy while others are not . Yet those appointed in their regions never had their time, or had any contributions to their lives.

Some would blame Buhari if his/her Governor is not productive. Shioor



Truly, I would have preferred appointment on merit but the way we play politics here is different. 16 Likes 4 Shares

Baba Lalasticlala come and see something 2 Likes 1 Share

Yeye FG Cos election is approaching, u r now trying to act like u care. If u like fill all slots with your children, we r no longer interested. 6 Likes 1 Share

asksteve:

Yeye FG

Cos election is approaching, u r now trying to act like u care.

If u like fill all slots with your children, we r no longer interested. ..1 still counting ..1 still counting 13 Likes 3 Shares

159 appointments so far yet my name wasn't included there. is well sha. This is marginalization o 5 Likes

asksteve:

Yeye FG

Cos election is approaching, u r now trying to act like u care.

If u like fill all slots with your children, we r no longer interested. I give up on your Type. I give up on your Type. 21 Likes 3 Shares

PMB just keeps giving upper cut to Wailers, Children of Hatred, PigIdiots and PDP jesters like the 3 musketeers of

FFK, Fayose and Wike 23 Likes 7 Shares

this is what I originally expected from them I'll comment after analysing the list. I'll also expect round two from Sahara reporters, those guys can dig for Africa.

If you want to shut wailers, just show them FACTS…. Then sit back and sip wine 20 Likes 6 Shares

We know Buhari is always fair and must apply the Federal Character policy in his appointments in any case.



15 Likes 4 Shares

As usual cooked up red names by a lying administration 2 Likes 1 Share

I knew wailing pigs ane idiots were behind the first list 10 Likes 3 Shares

This is the truth and not the lies being peddled around by wailing zombies



Anybody with a contrary opinion can post the complete list of appointees and not the fake 100 list being peddled around.

Buhari's list contains a total of 299 appointments going by the graph below. 9 Likes 2 Shares

Anyway this federal charter business is lame. It should be merit based. Discretion plays part. If it were up to me it wouldn't exist. Maybe you can argue for lower levels. A lot of these positions have to be confirmed by NASS right?



I never care who they appoint in USA to aid president asking their race or what state they're from. I think it's at lower office levels most care in US. Equal opportunity and all that.

FarahAideed:

As usual cooked up red names by a lying administration

Confusion have sets in Confusion have sets in 9 Likes 2 Shares

FarahAideed:

As usual cooked up red names by a lying administration 16 Likes 4 Shares

I see all the enemies of Nigerians have gathered on this thread in bid to make this lie look like truth 1 Like 1 Share

FarahAideed:

I see all the enemies of Nigerians have gathered on this thread in bid to make this lie look like truth



This show final frustration This show final frustration 15 Likes 2 Shares

Naija on top Naija on top

Na listing.



Another distraction.





Buhari.



1. Where is Maina

2. Who signed the $26 billion NNPc ocntract.

3 is Lawal and Oke in Prison already

4. Is Buhari now aware aso clinic have no syringe 7 Likes

engineerboat:

Na listing.



Another distraction.





Buhari.



1. Where is Maina

2. Who signed the $26 billion NNPc ocntract.

3 is Lawal and Oke in Prison already

4. Is Buhari now aware aso clinic have no syringe

P.R.O finally recovered from the shock P.R.O finally recovered from the shock 20 Likes 5 Shares

Changes absolutely nothing 1 Like

Cannonleo:

Changes absolutely nothing

That's the characteristics of a confirmed wailer That's the characteristics of a confirmed wailer 15 Likes 4 Shares

engineerboat:

Na listing.



Another distraction.





Buhari.



1. Where is Maina

2. Who signed the $26 billion NNPc ocntract.

3 is Lawal and Oke in Prison already

4. Is Buhari now aware aso clinic have no syringe

Distraction from what exactly? Oh, the $26b is not missing again, it is who signed the contract that matters now? On the final note, where is cownu? Distraction from what exactly? Oh, the $26b is not missing again, it is who signed the contract that matters now? On the final note, where is cownu? 15 Likes 5 Shares