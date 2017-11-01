Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Statue Of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf In Owerri Pictured Ahead Of Visit To Imo State (4859 Views)

The Liberian president will also be expected to key into Vision 2030 of ROCHAS FOUNDATION COLLEGE, targetted at taking one million children of Africa out of the street and giving them education.



President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, will be appreciated with Imo Merit Award and a road will also be named after her. And with all the feats she has achieved, she earns a Place in the Imo Hall of fame.



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/ellen-johnson-sirleaf-statue-in-owerri-imo-state.html

Who else is annoyed with imolite for not pulling down the other statue?



Who else is annoyed with imolite for not pulling down the other statue?

As the saying goes "what you don't reject will continue"



Ladies and Gentlemen, Its official!! I want to use this opportunity to affirm to you all that Rochas is mad.



Ladies and Gentlemen, Its official!! I want to use this opportunity to affirm to you all that Rochas is mad.

But we have a little problem here, he doesn't know he is mad.

Okorocha have really become a liability to Imo state. 5 Likes

This cockroach okorocha sef! 8 Likes 1 Share

Ladies and Gentlemen,The D day is finally here. Rochas the clown is about to unveil his next statue. And guess whom!!! The first female president of Liberia.

Imo state workers are been owned salaries yet Rochas is spending millions of naira to invite all the 54 presidents in Africa and unveil a statue in their honour.

Is this not wickedness? What have these African presidents done to IMO state that will warrant a statue to be erected in Their honour.

I know Rochas was so good before he was elected but off course Power corrupts but absolute power corrupt more. 10 Likes 2 Shares

Maybe, the visit always add value to imo state and her people. Foolish governor.

rochas i need a statue



Which kind nonsense be dis?!! Finally okorocha's madness is now proven. He no even send his people

When will my statue be created, Obo-rocha?

Imolites are more concerned about the governance of Ogun/Lagos and Oyo states to pay attention to Obo-rocha 6 Likes 2 Shares

Rochas Okorocha belongs to the zoo.

How did Imolites get here? They came in unison and rejected Ohakim, not knowing that the bigger evil was about to be unleashed. I remember vividly after the election results were announced on that unfortunate day in 2011, everywhere and everybody was full of excitement and jubilation. We didn't know that we are gonna be in for a long thing. I can now officially say that Rochas has lost his senses, maybe as a result of the "ghost slap" who knows. I'm ashamed to say that Rochas is my governor. 3 Likes 1 Share

The sad thing is that some people will still defend this madness.

I noticed that okoroawusa started all these funny behaviour soon after his slapping ordeal with ghosts began.

Okorocha :When a local government chairman in Lagos keeps giving award to governors of North East and North West regions...



Anyways, can anyone kindly help me check with Gov. Okorocha when my statue will be ready. I heard it is about 85% completed last night.



Everybody will eventually have his/her statue erected in Imo. Don't worry. 1 Like

God and Devil punish Rochas

Where is the statute located in Owerri?

If value and morals are now a thing of the past in Nigeria at this present time, only God knows what will happen to the country just in a few matter of Years. Nigerian elders are now dancing Unclad in the Market while the younger ones are busy laughing forgetting that a stitch in time saves nine especially at this crucial time that elders choose to celebrate impunities beleiving that the young ones are deaf and blind to their atrocities and not minding what the future looks like. If Okorocha is not taken to Psychiatric for proper medication by injecting sense to him, he will before end of his tenure declare Imo state is no longer for its citizens.

Where do we get all this wrong?? 1 Like



Imo state don enter 1 chance, but seriously Rochas should put statues of people that have influenced lives of Nigerians.

People like Mai Khalifa, Madison Ivy, Kendra lust, Nyommi Bankx, Priya Rai and many more, these are real women that have helped Imolites in times of serious NEEDS 3 Likes 1 Share

So he finally gave in to the urge to erect another statue.



Seeing that he didn't erect a statue of the ambassador that visited him recently we thought his 'statue-mania' had subsided. Alas, we were wrong.

Our husband Rochas has gone mad again

This life ehn, may God help us.



I remember clearly when you imo people were celebrating this man that he is this, he is that. The man has his own money, he is a millionaire and won't be a bad leader etc.



Today nkor? Well, at least him nor chop una money instead they build cartoon characters all over town. Blacks have failed over and over again. Who we go ever get to bail us out?



Mickey mouse governor. 1 Like