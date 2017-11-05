₦airaland Forum

FG Clamps Down On Online Newspapers, Blogs And Websites by dre11(m): 8:30am
By Dare Adekanmbi


The Federal Government has begun secret moves that will see a number of online newspapers, blogs and websites perceived to constitute “threat to national security” permanently shut down.

Social media and Internet users may also not be exempted from the clampdown which will begin any moment from now.

The closest clue in what has been interpreted as an indirect attempt to gag the press and suppress opposing views since the advent of the current administration is the controversial bill to regulate social media which has passed second reading in the Senate.

Sunday Tribune can reveal authoritatively that the government, through the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC), has engaged the services of a firm in Lagos to block the domain names of “several identified websites threatening national security.”

The Office of the National Security Adviser drew the list of the offensive websites and the number is in excess of 21, a memo written by NCC, a copy of which Sunday Tribune got said.

The letter, which was dated 20th October, 2017, is a reminder memo to the firm, indicating that other letters had earlier been written to the firm by NCC.

The memo was entitled: “Re: Request to Prevent the Commission of an Offence under Section 146 of the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003.”
It was signed by NCC’s Head, Legal and Regulatory Services, one Yetunde Akinloye, while an official of the agency co-signed on behalf of Engineer Haru Alhassan who is the Director, New Media and Information Security.

Reference is made to another letter dated 27th September, 2017 on the aove subject matter, directing the contracted firm “to restrict access to several identified websites threatening national security as identified by the Office of the National Security Adviser.”

Further to the said directive, the said firm “…is hereby required to immediately take steps to restrict access within the Nigerian cyberspace in respect of 21 (twenty one) additional websites by blocking the domain names. (The list of websites is attached).”

Section 146 of the NCC Act 2003 states thus:
146

•1: A licensee shall use his best endeavour to prevent the network facilities that he owns or provides or the network service, applications service or content application service that he provides from being used in, or in relation to, the commission of any offence under any law in operation in Nigeria.

•2: A licensee shall, upon written request by the Commission or any other authority, assist the Commission or other authority as far as reasonably necessary in preventing the commission or attempted commission of an offence under any written law in operation in Nigeria or otherwise in enforcing the laws of Nigeria, including the protection of the public revenue and preservation of national security.

•3: Any licensee, shall not be liable in any criminal proceedings of any nature for any damage (including punitive damages), loss, cost or expenditure suffered or to be suffered (whether directly or indirectly) for any act or omission done in good faith in the performance of the duty imposed under subsections (1) and (2).

I’m sure nothing like that happened —Shittu


Reacting, Minister of Communications, Alhaji Adebayo Shittu, said he was not aware any memo originated from the Nigerian Communication Commission instructing any firm to gag the press, particularly the online newspapers, Internet and social media users or shut them down.

Shittu told Sunday Tribune that no instruction would be given to the NCC without such passing through him as the Minister supervising the NCC.

“I am sure NCC will never ever write such a memo. I am sure it never happened.
“President Muhammadu Buhari or any of the people working for him will never do or encourage anything that will amount to gagging of the press,” he said.


http://www.tribuneonlineng.com/fg-clamps-online-newspapers-others/

Re: FG Clamps Down On Online Newspapers, Blogs And Websites by merbenko(m): 8:40am
Re: FG Clamps Down On Online Newspapers, Blogs And Websites by fellowman: 8:47am
seen you've been put on notice.

Re: FG Clamps Down On Online Newspapers, Blogs And Websites by letusbepieces: 8:50am
Seun Osewa, see ur Baba, i swear, you Yorubas deserve a nation with Hausa.

Only the two of u should be Nigeria.

Re: FG Clamps Down On Online Newspapers, Blogs And Websites by paBuhari(m): 8:56am
Proud Biafran. cool

Re: FG Clamps Down On Online Newspapers, Blogs And Websites by BornAgainMay: 8:56am
Re: FG Clamps Down On Online Newspapers, Blogs And Websites by Daplux4: 9:13am
letusbepieces:
Seun Osewa, see ur Baba, i swear, you Yorubas deserve a nation with Hausa.

Only the two of u should be Nigeria.

what a way to shut us up

Re: FG Clamps Down On Online Newspapers, Blogs And Websites by aolawale025: 9:20am
The right to free speech is guaranteed by the constitution. This government should not reintroduce decree 4 of 1984 thru the back door
Re: FG Clamps Down On Online Newspapers, Blogs And Websites by letusbepieces: 9:27am
Daplux4:


what a way to shut us up

We had GEJ there, nairaland grew under GEJ, no government intervention, in fact Gov follow they argue their case as Seun Osewa can attest. (BEEF RENO OMOKIRI)

Then 4 no good or valid reason Yoruba started hating him. This started with the Afonja then the Christian ones joined as soon as they saw Osinbajo.

I dont think Seun supported Buhari whole heartedly becos i saw his activities on FP, however, he joined his yoruba brothers. My question is wat has the Yoruba gained from all this?

Boko Haram or the addition of IPOB and NDA? Wat have yorubas gained?

They say GEJ gave Igbo position,(Finance Minister and Aviation Minister) are they that wicked not to understand that they have had 8years(OBJ) in power and the Igbos none?

GEJ tried to appease a people that felt marginalize and keep them Nigerians.

Today, they are Biafrans.

Re: FG Clamps Down On Online Newspapers, Blogs And Websites by FarahAideed: 9:48am
Buhari should as Ambode why no one is criticizing ambode online? its very very simple Ambode despite a few shortcomings has shown Lagosians he means well for them but Buhari by all his actions has shown he means bad for the average Nigerian and we have to make sure this is his last tenure

Re: FG Clamps Down On Online Newspapers, Blogs And Websites by EternalTruths: 9:53am
Yorubas messiah is at it again

God bless Biafra and Biafrans.

Re: FG Clamps Down On Online Newspapers, Blogs And Websites by jerseyboy: 10:14am
Into the dark ages Nigeria decends
Re: FG Clamps Down On Online Newspapers, Blogs And Websites by Bede2u(m): 10:15am
letusbepieces:


We had GEJ there, nairaland grew under GEJ, no government intervention, in fact Gov follow they argue their case as Seun Osewa can attest. (BEEF RENO OMOKIRI)

Then 4 no good or valid reason Yoruba started hating him. This started with the Afonja then the Christian ones joined as soon as they saw Osinbajo.

I dont think Seun supported Buhari whole heartedly becos i saw his activities on FP, however, he joined his yoruba brothers. My question is wat has the Yoruba gained from all this?

Boko Haram or the addition of IPOB and NDA? Wat have yorubas gained?

They say GEJ gave Igbo position,(Finance Minister and Aviation Minister) are they that wicked not to understand that they have had 8years(OBJ) in power and the Igbos none?

GEJ tried to appease a people that felt marginalize and keep them Nigerians.

Today, they are Biafrans.
I voted Buhari and consider GEJ clueless

But this is so true

Re: FG Clamps Down On Online Newspapers, Blogs And Websites by Samusu(m): 10:21am
Secret move my ass
Re: FG Clamps Down On Online Newspapers, Blogs And Websites by doctokwus: 10:51am
aolawale025:
The right to free speech is guaranteed by the constitution. This government should not reintroduce decree 4 of 1984 thru the back door
You just noticing?
Earlier before this,Radio stations had been forced to cut down on the number of phone in programs they can air,and to stop the airing of "unscreened" phone in responses.
Radio continental probably saw where it was heading and has completely wiped out its talk programs. and rebranded its name and genre for good measure.
This goverment is trying to get away with unimaginable atrocities and wants to hear only views and posts from Buhari as s lickers,but it wont be allowed.
We fought GEJ passionately and would do same with Buhari.He can only shut out the voices and views of timid illiterates,but long as God gives one life,the goverment will continue being exposed for its follies.

Re: FG Clamps Down On Online Newspapers, Blogs And Websites by rifasenate11(m): 10:56am
APC manufactured the same weapon that's been used against them today. I remember when they were saying all sorts of things majority lies about the previous regime just because they wanted power. today, the same tool hurts them..

well, they can be rest assured that the more they try to quench the fire , it will always grow and gets better.

Re: FG Clamps Down On Online Newspapers, Blogs And Websites by yang(m): 11:02am
The zoological republic with animals called Nigeria

The zoo must fall

Ndi ara

Re: FG Clamps Down On Online Newspapers, Blogs And Websites by ivandragon: 11:20am
the media house reporting this should publish the said memo since it claims to have access to it...


as useless as this administration is, we must not ascribe false accusations to it lest more grievous but true accusations are also lumped as lies...

for those old enough to know, kindly recall the story of the boy who cried wolf...
Re: FG Clamps Down On Online Newspapers, Blogs And Websites by magoo10: 11:24am
An action in futility and a proof that this propaganda government is coming to an end.
Buhari and his apc have failed
Re: FG Clamps Down On Online Newspapers, Blogs And Websites by Desyner: 11:25am
letusbepieces:
Seun Osewa, see ur Baba, i swear, you Yorubas deserve a nation with Hausa.

Only the two of u should be Nigeria.
Those people you call hausas have over 100 ethnic groups who don't even know one another.

Re: FG Clamps Down On Online Newspapers, Blogs And Websites by ChangetheChange: 11:27am
Buhari is a confused mad man
Re: FG Clamps Down On Online Newspapers, Blogs And Websites by GavelSlam: 11:27am
There must be censorship of divisive news media.

You cannot instigate the people against constituted authority on the simple but often abused premise of freedom of speech.

Re: FG Clamps Down On Online Newspapers, Blogs And Websites by juman(m): 11:33am
jerseyboy:
Into the dark ages Nigeria decends
Re: FG Clamps Down On Online Newspapers, Blogs And Websites by AuroraB(f): 11:37am
Ndi change that are caught up, by now cheesy cheesy cheesy

Re: FG Clamps Down On Online Newspapers, Blogs And Websites by Presidiotbuhari: 11:41am
can anything good come out of the ZOO?

Re: FG Clamps Down On Online Newspapers, Blogs And Websites by obailala(m): 11:42am
The falsehood spreading penchant of online (and even print media) these days will certainly sink Nigeria into an abyss if not checked. Unfortunately, stopping the divisive propaganda peddlers is next to impossible.

Re: FG Clamps Down On Online Newspapers, Blogs And Websites by zenmaster: 11:42am
Chain-ge grin grin

Re: FG Clamps Down On Online Newspapers, Blogs And Websites by johnnyhandsom(m): 1:11pm
nice move.
next thing to do now is to ban all political parties so that we can have only one party.
Re: FG Clamps Down On Online Newspapers, Blogs And Websites by sdindan: 1:15pm
johnnyhandsom:
nice move.
next thing to do now is to ban all political parties so that we can have only one party.

Re: FG Clamps Down On Online Newspapers, Blogs And Websites by zenmaster: 1:17pm
johnnyhandsom:
nice move.
next thing to do now is to ban all political parties so that we can have only one party.
Sai baba cheesy cheesy

Re: FG Clamps Down On Online Newspapers, Blogs And Websites by omogin(f): 1:20pm
God will punish buhari, una go see am.
Re: FG Clamps Down On Online Newspapers, Blogs And Websites by uzoclinton(m): 1:20pm
