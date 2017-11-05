₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|FG Clamps Down On Online Newspapers, Blogs And Websites by dre11(m): 8:30am
By Dare Adekanmbi
http://www.tribuneonlineng.com/fg-clamps-online-newspapers-others/
|Re: FG Clamps Down On Online Newspapers, Blogs And Websites by merbenko(m): 8:40am
|Re: FG Clamps Down On Online Newspapers, Blogs And Websites by fellowman: 8:47am
seen you've been put on notice.
|Re: FG Clamps Down On Online Newspapers, Blogs And Websites by letusbepieces: 8:50am
Seun Osewa, see ur Baba, i swear, you Yorubas deserve a nation with Hausa.
Only the two of u should be Nigeria.
|Re: FG Clamps Down On Online Newspapers, Blogs And Websites by paBuhari(m): 8:56am
Proud Biafran.
|Re: FG Clamps Down On Online Newspapers, Blogs And Websites by BornAgainMay: 8:56am
ghen Chen
|Re: FG Clamps Down On Online Newspapers, Blogs And Websites by Daplux4: 9:13am
letusbepieces:
what a way to shut us up
|Re: FG Clamps Down On Online Newspapers, Blogs And Websites by aolawale025: 9:20am
The right to free speech is guaranteed by the constitution. This government should not reintroduce decree 4 of 1984 thru the back door
|Re: FG Clamps Down On Online Newspapers, Blogs And Websites by letusbepieces: 9:27am
Daplux4:
We had GEJ there, nairaland grew under GEJ, no government intervention, in fact Gov follow they argue their case as Seun Osewa can attest. (BEEF RENO OMOKIRI)
Then 4 no good or valid reason Yoruba started hating him. This started with the Afonja then the Christian ones joined as soon as they saw Osinbajo.
I dont think Seun supported Buhari whole heartedly becos i saw his activities on FP, however, he joined his yoruba brothers. My question is wat has the Yoruba gained from all this?
Boko Haram or the addition of IPOB and NDA? Wat have yorubas gained?
They say GEJ gave Igbo position,(Finance Minister and Aviation Minister) are they that wicked not to understand that they have had 8years(OBJ) in power and the Igbos none?
GEJ tried to appease a people that felt marginalize and keep them Nigerians.
Today, they are Biafrans.
|Re: FG Clamps Down On Online Newspapers, Blogs And Websites by FarahAideed: 9:48am
Buhari should as Ambode why no one is criticizing ambode online? its very very simple Ambode despite a few shortcomings has shown Lagosians he means well for them but Buhari by all his actions has shown he means bad for the average Nigerian and we have to make sure this is his last tenure
|Re: FG Clamps Down On Online Newspapers, Blogs And Websites by EternalTruths: 9:53am
Yorubas messiah is at it again
God bless Biafra and Biafrans.
|Re: FG Clamps Down On Online Newspapers, Blogs And Websites by jerseyboy: 10:14am
Into the dark ages Nigeria decends
|Re: FG Clamps Down On Online Newspapers, Blogs And Websites by Bede2u(m): 10:15am
letusbepieces:I voted Buhari and consider GEJ clueless
But this is so true
|Re: FG Clamps Down On Online Newspapers, Blogs And Websites by Samusu(m): 10:21am
Secret move my ass
|Re: FG Clamps Down On Online Newspapers, Blogs And Websites by doctokwus: 10:51am
aolawale025:You just noticing?
Earlier before this,Radio stations had been forced to cut down on the number of phone in programs they can air,and to stop the airing of "unscreened" phone in responses.
Radio continental probably saw where it was heading and has completely wiped out its talk programs. and rebranded its name and genre for good measure.
This goverment is trying to get away with unimaginable atrocities and wants to hear only views and posts from Buhari as s lickers,but it wont be allowed.
We fought GEJ passionately and would do same with Buhari.He can only shut out the voices and views of timid illiterates,but long as God gives one life,the goverment will continue being exposed for its follies.
|Re: FG Clamps Down On Online Newspapers, Blogs And Websites by rifasenate11(m): 10:56am
APC manufactured the same weapon that's been used against them today. I remember when they were saying all sorts of things majority lies about the previous regime just because they wanted power. today, the same tool hurts them..
well, they can be rest assured that the more they try to quench the fire , it will always grow and gets better.
|Re: FG Clamps Down On Online Newspapers, Blogs And Websites by yang(m): 11:02am
The zoological republic with animals called Nigeria
The zoo must fall
Ndi ara
|Re: FG Clamps Down On Online Newspapers, Blogs And Websites by ivandragon: 11:20am
the media house reporting this should publish the said memo since it claims to have access to it...
as useless as this administration is, we must not ascribe false accusations to it lest more grievous but true accusations are also lumped as lies...
for those old enough to know, kindly recall the story of the boy who cried wolf...
|Re: FG Clamps Down On Online Newspapers, Blogs And Websites by magoo10: 11:24am
An action in futility and a proof that this propaganda government is coming to an end.
Buhari and his apc have failed
|Re: FG Clamps Down On Online Newspapers, Blogs And Websites by Desyner: 11:25am
letusbepieces:Those people you call hausas have over 100 ethnic groups who don't even know one another.
|Re: FG Clamps Down On Online Newspapers, Blogs And Websites by ChangetheChange: 11:27am
Buhari is a confused mad man
|Re: FG Clamps Down On Online Newspapers, Blogs And Websites by GavelSlam: 11:27am
There must be censorship of divisive news media.
You cannot instigate the people against constituted authority on the simple but often abused premise of freedom of speech.
|Re: FG Clamps Down On Online Newspapers, Blogs And Websites by juman(m): 11:33am
jerseyboy:
|Re: FG Clamps Down On Online Newspapers, Blogs And Websites by AuroraB(f): 11:37am
Ndi change that are caught up, by now
|Re: FG Clamps Down On Online Newspapers, Blogs And Websites by Presidiotbuhari: 11:41am
can anything good come out of the ZOO?
|Re: FG Clamps Down On Online Newspapers, Blogs And Websites by obailala(m): 11:42am
The falsehood spreading penchant of online (and even print media) these days will certainly sink Nigeria into an abyss if not checked. Unfortunately, stopping the divisive propaganda peddlers is next to impossible.
|Re: FG Clamps Down On Online Newspapers, Blogs And Websites by zenmaster: 11:42am
Chain-ge
|Re: FG Clamps Down On Online Newspapers, Blogs And Websites by johnnyhandsom(m): 1:11pm
nice move.
next thing to do now is to ban all political parties so that we can have only one party.
|Re: FG Clamps Down On Online Newspapers, Blogs And Websites by sdindan: 1:15pm
johnnyhandsom:
|Re: FG Clamps Down On Online Newspapers, Blogs And Websites by zenmaster: 1:17pm
johnnyhandsom:Sai baba
|Re: FG Clamps Down On Online Newspapers, Blogs And Websites by omogin(f): 1:20pm
God will punish buhari, una go see am.
|Re: FG Clamps Down On Online Newspapers, Blogs And Websites by uzoclinton(m): 1:20pm
sweet
