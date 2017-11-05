Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / FG Clamps Down On Online Newspapers, Blogs And Websites (2044 Views)

They Really Planning Coup? Army Clamps Down On Some Suspected Soldiers / Coup Scare: Army Clamps Down On Suspected Soldiers / Fuel Scarcity - CPC Clamps Down On Fake Gas And Fuel Filters Traders In Lagos (1) (2) (3) (4)

By Dare Adekanmbi





The Federal Government has begun secret moves that will see a number of online newspapers, blogs and websites perceived to constitute “threat to national security” permanently shut down.



Social media and Internet users may also not be exempted from the clampdown which will begin any moment from now.



The closest clue in what has been interpreted as an indirect attempt to gag the press and suppress opposing views since the advent of the current administration is the controversial bill to regulate social media which has passed second reading in the Senate.



Sunday Tribune can reveal authoritatively that the government, through the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC), has engaged the services of a firm in Lagos to block the domain names of “several identified websites threatening national security.”



The Office of the National Security Adviser drew the list of the offensive websites and the number is in excess of 21, a memo written by NCC, a copy of which Sunday Tribune got said.



The letter, which was dated 20th October, 2017, is a reminder memo to the firm, indicating that other letters had earlier been written to the firm by NCC.



The memo was entitled: “Re: Request to Prevent the Commission of an Offence under Section 146 of the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003.”

It was signed by NCC’s Head, Legal and Regulatory Services, one Yetunde Akinloye, while an official of the agency co-signed on behalf of Engineer Haru Alhassan who is the Director, New Media and Information Security.



Reference is made to another letter dated 27th September, 2017 on the aove subject matter, directing the contracted firm “to restrict access to several identified websites threatening national security as identified by the Office of the National Security Adviser.”



Further to the said directive, the said firm “…is hereby required to immediately take steps to restrict access within the Nigerian cyberspace in respect of 21 (twenty one) additional websites by blocking the domain names. (The list of websites is attached).”



Section 146 of the NCC Act 2003 states thus:

146



•1: A licensee shall use his best endeavour to prevent the network facilities that he owns or provides or the network service, applications service or content application service that he provides from being used in, or in relation to, the commission of any offence under any law in operation in Nigeria.



•2: A licensee shall, upon written request by the Commission or any other authority, assist the Commission or other authority as far as reasonably necessary in preventing the commission or attempted commission of an offence under any written law in operation in Nigeria or otherwise in enforcing the laws of Nigeria, including the protection of the public revenue and preservation of national security.



•3: Any licensee, shall not be liable in any criminal proceedings of any nature for any damage (including punitive damages), loss, cost or expenditure suffered or to be suffered (whether directly or indirectly) for any act or omission done in good faith in the performance of the duty imposed under subsections (1) and (2).



I’m sure nothing like that happened —Shittu





Reacting, Minister of Communications, Alhaji Adebayo Shittu, said he was not aware any memo originated from the Nigerian Communication Commission instructing any firm to gag the press, particularly the online newspapers, Internet and social media users or shut them down.



Shittu told Sunday Tribune that no instruction would be given to the NCC without such passing through him as the Minister supervising the NCC.



“I am sure NCC will never ever write such a memo. I am sure it never happened.

“President Muhammadu Buhari or any of the people working for him will never do or encourage anything that will amount to gagging of the press,” he said.



Seun Osewa, see ur Baba, i swear, you Yorubas deserve a nation with Hausa.



Proud Biafran. 15 Likes

what a way to shut us up what a way to shut us up 1 Like

The right to free speech is guaranteed by the constitution. This government should not reintroduce decree 4 of 1984 thru the back door

We had GEJ there, nairaland grew under GEJ, no government intervention, in fact Gov follow they argue their case as Seun Osewa can attest. (BEEF RENO OMOKIRI)



Then 4 no good or valid reason Yoruba started hating him. This started with the Afonja then the Christian ones joined as soon as they saw Osinbajo.



I dont think Seun supported Buhari whole heartedly becos i saw his activities on FP, however, he joined his yoruba brothers. My question is wat has the Yoruba gained from all this?



Boko Haram or the addition of IPOB and NDA? Wat have yorubas gained?



They say GEJ gave Igbo position,(Finance Minister and Aviation Minister) are they that wicked not to understand that they have had 8years(OBJ) in power and the Igbos none?



GEJ tried to appease a people that felt marginalize and keep them Nigerians.



We had GEJ there, nairaland grew under GEJ, no government intervention, in fact Gov follow they argue their case as Seun Osewa can attest. (BEEF RENO OMOKRI)

Then 4 no good or valid reason Yoruba started hating him. This started with the Afonja then the Christian ones joined as soon as they saw Osinbajo.

I dont think Seun supported Buhari whole heartedly becos i saw his activities on FP, however, he joined his yoruba brothers. My question is wat has the Yoruba gained from all this?

Boko Haram or the addition of IPOB and NDA? Wat have yorubas gained?

They say GEJ gave Igbo position,(Finance Minister and Aviation Minister) are they that wicked not to understand that they have had 8years(OBJ) in power and the Igbos none?

GEJ tried to appease a people that felt marginalize and keep them Nigerians.

Today, they are Biafrans.

Buhari should as Ambode why no one is criticizing ambode online? its very very simple Ambode despite a few shortcomings has shown Lagosians he means well for them but Buhari by all his actions has shown he means bad for the average Nigerian and we have to make sure this is his last tenure

Yorubas messiah is at it again



God bless Biafra and Biafrans. 4 Likes

Into the dark ages Nigeria decends

I voted Buhari and consider GEJ clueless



Secret move my ass

The right to free speech is guaranteed by the constitution. This government should not reintroduce decree 4 of 1984 thru the back door You just noticing?

Earlier before this,Radio stations had been forced to cut down on the number of phone in programs they can air,and to stop the airing of "unscreened" phone in responses.

Radio continental probably saw where it was heading and has completely wiped out its talk programs. and rebranded its name and genre for good measure.

This goverment is trying to get away with unimaginable atrocities and wants to hear only views and posts from Buhari as s lickers,but it wont be allowed.

Earlier before this,Radio stations had been forced to cut down on the number of phone in programs they can air,and to stop the airing of "unscreened" phone in responses.

Radio continental probably saw where it was heading and has completely wiped out its talk programs. and rebranded its name and genre for good measure.

This goverment is trying to get away with unimaginable atrocities and wants to hear only views and posts from Buhari as s lickers,but it wont be allowed.

We fought GEJ passionately and would do same with Buhari.He can only shut out the voices and views of timid illiterates,but long as God gives one life,the goverment will continue being exposed for its follies.

APC manufactured the same weapon that's been used against them today. I remember when they were saying all sorts of things majority lies about the previous regime just because they wanted power. today, the same tool hurts them..

well, they can be rest assured that the more they try to quench the fire , it will always grow and gets better.



well, they can be rest assured that the more they try to quench the fire , it will always grow and gets better. 7 Likes

The zoological republic with animals called Nigeria



The zoo must fall



Ndi ara 5 Likes

the media house reporting this should publish the said memo since it claims to have access to it...





as useless as this administration is, we must not ascribe false accusations to it lest more grievous but true accusations are also lumped as lies...



for those old enough to know, kindly recall the story of the boy who cried wolf...

An action in futility and a proof that this propaganda government is coming to an end.

Buhari and his apc have failed

Buhari is a confused mad man

There must be censorship of divisive news media.



You cannot instigate the people against constituted authority on the simple but often abused premise of freedom of speech.





Ndi change that are caught up, by now 3 Likes

can anything good come out of the ZOO?

The falsehood spreading penchant of online (and even print media) these days will certainly sink Nigeria into an abyss if not checked. Unfortunately, stopping the divisive propaganda peddlers is next to impossible.

Chain-ge 1 Like

nice move.

next thing to do now is to ban all political parties so that we can have only one party.

Sai baba

God will punish buhari, una go see am.