|Nairalander's Pre Wedding Pictures by vecman22(m): 11:22am
In a matter of days these adorable nairalander's (Priscilla and Kenneth) will be joined as one.
Wishing you a lifetime of love and happiness. Your wedding day will come and go, but may your love forever grow.
I bring to you their lovely pre wedding pictures
|Re: Nairalander's Pre Wedding Pictures by SnakeXenzia(m): 11:26am
FTC things
Nice couple...
Meanwhile
|Re: Nairalander's Pre Wedding Pictures by vecman22(m): 11:27am
Lala oooo
Let's celebrate our own engineer kennito...
Front page please
|Re: Nairalander's Pre Wedding Pictures by Rokia2(f): 11:33am
Happy marriage life.
|Re: Nairalander's Pre Wedding Pictures by MhizzAJ(f): 11:39am
Okay ooo
HML to them
|Re: Nairalander's Pre Wedding Pictures by MhizzAJ(f): 11:40am
vecman22:
It will definitely get to Front page
|Re: Nairalander's Pre Wedding Pictures by Seeker17(m): 11:46am
Nice.. Wish u guys a happy home
|Re: Nairalander's Pre Wedding Pictures by BeeBeeOoh(m): 11:48am
The day Seun or Lalasticlala go wed eeeh, na recovery day e go be for me
|Re: Nairalander's Pre Wedding Pictures by IamKashyBaby(f): 12:10pm
It will only reach FP if the man got some snakes crawling around them or they holding it like playing tag of war
|Re: Nairalander's Pre Wedding Pictures by Nedfed(m): 12:18pm
Whenever I see pre-wedding pictures,
I they always think of when mine we come.
But as Buhari no con ascent the bill (Nigeria Peace Corps) nko?
Wetin man go do
|Re: Nairalander's Pre Wedding Pictures by Chybeibe(f): 12:25pm
Happy married life.
|Re: Nairalander's Pre Wedding Pictures by temblor1(m): 12:28pm
Cool Colour Mix. The Kids Sure Gonna Need Nasal Surgery.
|Re: Nairalander's Pre Wedding Pictures by Gofwane(m): 2:00pm
Nedfed:e be like say all of you wey join dat peace corps no know wetin dey happen. Some said the bill has been passed, some said it hasn't been passed. Another fraction of you said you've been merged with ministry of defence.
Who is telling the truth naw
|Re: Nairalander's Pre Wedding Pictures by marisdgreat(f): 4:03pm
IamKashyBaby:When will u and iamj show us ur own pre-wedding pix?
|Re: Nairalander's Pre Wedding Pictures by Divay22(f): 4:23pm
Shiloh no go pass me by this year...I must open pre-wedding thread next year..
Congratulations
|Re: Nairalander's Pre Wedding Pictures by Adaumunocha(f): 5:22pm
Best to marry someone who gets you.
|Re: Nairalander's Pre Wedding Pictures by nikkypearl(f): 5:24pm
Happy married life
|Re: Nairalander's Pre Wedding Pictures by Nwaoma198(f): 5:25pm
God remember me oooooooo make people come chop belleful and still carry go house go chop for one week
|Re: Nairalander's Pre Wedding Pictures by mhizesther(f): 5:28pm
Congratulations..
|Re: Nairalander's Pre Wedding Pictures by ednut1(m): 5:36pm
Adaumunocha:Ada mk we marry na
|Re: Nairalander's Pre Wedding Pictures by Adaumunocha(f): 6:05pm
ednut1:Na by mouth na
|Re: Nairalander's Pre Wedding Pictures by sotall(m): 6:26pm
OK
|Re: Nairalander's Pre Wedding Pictures by 9japrof(m): 6:26pm
Where's the cute guys at? The two pre-wedding pictures I have seen today, both grooms look terrible with beautiful brides looks like the cute and handsome guys are still out there flexing up and down, playing and dribbling ladies hearts.
A lady once told me she would settle for an average looking guy or even a "wor wor" guy cos of the insecurities that comes with marrying a fine rich guy. Ladies na true?
Happy married life to the couple, looks are deceptive and means little or nothing when it comes to marriage. Wishing you guys all the best
|Re: Nairalander's Pre Wedding Pictures by hemartins(m): 6:27pm
I'd get married soon but the issue now is that I'm waiting to find love.
|Re: Nairalander's Pre Wedding Pictures by emeijeh(m): 6:28pm
Sinaj,
Oya come and tell us if this groom-to-be is still Boniface or Azubike
|Re: Nairalander's Pre Wedding Pictures by michael142(m): 6:29pm
My guy marry he choice. Nice one
|Re: Nairalander's Pre Wedding Pictures by eMDeeLinks: 6:29pm
nice
|Re: Nairalander's Pre Wedding Pictures by enigmatik1809(m): 6:29pm
beautiful..
|Re: Nairalander's Pre Wedding Pictures by joystickextend1(m): 6:29pm
Congrats
Meanwhile guys check out my profile for your extender products
|Re: Nairalander's Pre Wedding Pictures by Nedfed(m): 6:30pm
Gofwane:Na sai bubu dey delay us jooor
We're gud to GO
|Re: Nairalander's Pre Wedding Pictures by michael142(m): 6:30pm
Nedfed:
Be a leader/influencer. Nor dey do follow follow. Everybody get their time. Na people with low self esteem dey reason like this oh guy.
|Re: Nairalander's Pre Wedding Pictures by iswallker(m): 6:30pm
Overfresh dey worry the gal leg...
