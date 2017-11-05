Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Nairalander's Pre Wedding Pictures (9765 Views)

In a matter of days these adorable nairalander's (Priscilla and Kenneth) will be joined as one.



Wishing you a lifetime of love and happiness. Your wedding day will come and go, but may your love forever grow.





I bring to you their lovely pre wedding pictures 11 Likes 1 Share

Nice couple...



Meanwhile 3 Likes 1 Share

Lala oooo



Let's celebrate our own engineer kennito...



Front page please 1 Like

Happy marriage life.





HML to them

vecman22:

Lala oooo



Let's celebrate our own engineer kennito...



Front page please

It will definitely get to Front page

Nice.. Wish u guys a happy home

The day Seun or Lalasticlala go wed eeeh, na recovery day e go be for me





It will only reach FP if the man got some snakes crawling around them or they holding it like playing tag of war

Whenever I see pre-wedding pictures,

I they always think of when mine we come.

But as Buhari no con ascent the bill (Nigeria Peace Corps) nko?

Wetin man go do 1 Like

Happy married life.

Cool Colour Mix. The Kids Sure Gonna Need Nasal Surgery.

Nedfed:

Whenever I see pre-wedding pictures,

I they always think of when mine we come.

But as Buhari no con ascent the bill (Nigeria Peace Corps) nko?

Wetin man go do e be like say all of you wey join dat peace corps no know wetin dey happen. Some said the bill has been passed, some said it hasn't been passed. Another fraction of you said you've been merged with ministry of defence.





e be like say all of you wey join dat peace corps no know wetin dey happen. Some said the bill has been passed, some said it hasn't been passed. Another fraction of you said you've been merged with ministry of defence.

Who is telling the truth naw

IamKashyBaby:





When will u and iamj show us ur own pre-wedding pix?

Shiloh no go pass me by this year...I must open pre-wedding thread next year..



Congratulations 4 Likes

Best to marry someone who gets you. 3 Likes

Happy married life

God remember me oooooooo make people come chop belleful and still carry go house go chop for one week 1 Like

Congratulations..

Adaumunocha:

Ada mk we marry na

ednut1:

Na by mouth na

OK

looks like the cute and handsome guys are still out there flexing up and down, playing and dribbling ladies hearts.



A lady once told me she would settle for an average looking guy or even a "wor wor" guy cos of the insecurities that comes with marrying a fine rich guy. Ladies na true?



Where's the cute guys at? The two pre-wedding pictures I have seen today, both grooms look terrible with beautiful bride

looks like the cute and handsome guys are still out there flexing up and down, playing and dribbling ladies hearts.

A lady once told me she would settle for an average looking guy or even a "wor wor" guy cos of the insecurities that comes with marrying a fine rich guy. Ladies na true?

Happy married life to the couple, looks are deceptive and means little or nothing when it comes to marriage. Wishing you guys all the best



I'd get married soon but the issue now is that I'm waiting to find love.

Sinaj,

Oya come and tell us if this groom-to-be is still Boniface or Azubike

My guy marry he choice. Nice one

nice

beautiful..









Gofwane:

e be like say all of you wey join dat peace corps no know wetin dey happen. Some said the bill has been passed, some said it hasn't been passed. Another fraction of you said you've been merged with ministry of defence.





Who is telling the truth naw Na sai bubu dey delay us jooor

Na sai bubu dey delay us jooor

We're gud to GO

Nedfed:

Whenever I see pre-wedding pictures,

I they always think of when mine we come.

But as Buhari no con ascent the bill (Nigeria Peace Corps) nko?

Wetin man go do

Be a leader/influencer. Nor dey do follow follow. Everybody get their time. Na people with low self esteem dey reason like this oh guy. Be a leader/influencer. Nor dey do follow follow. Everybody get their time. Na people with low self esteem dey reason like this oh guy.