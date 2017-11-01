Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ambode Takes A Ride On New Boats For Water Transport (2717 Views)

Photos Below:



http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/11/photo-gov-ambode-takes-ride-on-newly.html Today, Dr Akinwunmi Ambode, Executive Governor of Lagos state performed the ceremonial launch of the newly acquired boats by the Lagos State Government. These boats will be for the use of Lagos State officials as we work to increase the use of our waterways for transportation and tourism.Photos Below: 2 Likes 1 Share



Lagos is moving Ambode is workingLagos is moving 3 Likes 1 Share

and the boat cannot capside likethis

Ambode Lagos is looking dirtier by the day...

Ambode is working

Planining to increase the tolls over water

GOOOOOD! 2 Likes 1 Share

Nice boat

Hope them go maintain am well as them dey maintain the new BRT

Other state leaders go be like, this guy is always showing up

nice one ambode 1 Like

Ambode my best governor unlike 1 that use to wear big cap and is my egbaland 1 Like

What is the meaning of this rubbish. Boats to be used exclusively by state officials?



Lousiest Lagos state governor ever.I hope and pray this orobo clown doesn't get re-elected lai lai.



I miss Fashola sha..

Fashola already set the pace

Ambode Lagos is looking dirtier by the day... Thank you for observation! The waste management is so poor. The lawma people have reduced and the Psp guys are not functioning. Thank you for observation! The waste management is so poor. The lawma people have reduced and the Psp guys are not functioning.

He is the one of the the functional gov atleast in Nigeria, but there is much more he has dom

He would get reelected and their is no need to misinform people How is he misinforming anyone ? If not that Nigeria is a land of the blind led by a one eyed man. Shame.



Health education housing water etc what are the achievement of Ambode in this field ? What happened to Lekki homes ? Does lagos have all the water works it need from Fashola's tenure ? Hospital already completed by Fashola close to Unoyo Estate this clown refuse to commission it so he can claim it's glory close to the next election. He might win the next election like you stated but nonetheless the competition is not btw him and other clueless governors in Nigeria. The competition is btw him and his predecessor and in that regard he failed abysmally. How is he misinforming anyone ? If not that Nigeria is a land of the blind led by a one eyed man. Shame.Health education housing water etc what are the achievement of Ambode in this field ? What happened to Lekki homes ? Does lagos have all the water works it need from Fashola's tenure ? Hospital already completed by Fashola close to Unoyo Estate this clown refuse to commission it so he can claim it's glory close to the next election. He might win the next election like you stated but nonetheless the competition is not btw him and other clueless governors in Nigeria. The competition is btw him and his predecessor and in that regard he failed abysmally.

The same man you said has failed considerably is the same man that has finished renovating Gbagada general hospital, finishsing LASUTH Ikeja that your god Fashola could not finish for 6 years.



In terms of education lagos state just hired 1500 teachers constructed more buildings and funished such buildings for schools in Command-meiran. abule egba and a host of others, Is it because he does not upload photos like Fashola. As per housing the lagos homs built by Fashola were never handed over to people and Ambode came to clear the back log of houses not awarded.



Even if you want to be myopic, please be reasonably myopic The same man you said has failed considerably is the same man that has finished renovating Gbagada general hospital, finishsing LASUTH Ikeja that your god Fashola could not finish for 6 years.In terms of education lagos state just hired 1500 teachers constructed more buildings and funished such buildings for schools in Command-meiran. abule egba and a host of others, Is it because he does not upload photos like Fashola. As per housing the lagos homs built by Fashola were never handed over to people and Ambode came to clear the back log of houses not awarded.Even if you want to be myopic, please be reasonably myopic 1 Like

Cool.

Omoluabi

abeg we need dem in larger quantities..... at least maybe there route fit pass Constain to LEKKI...d traffic to work na die...

Will be for the use of the Lagos State Officials Abi?



So what's the news here when? Mtscheew

That's cool.