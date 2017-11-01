₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ambode Takes A Ride On New Boats For Water Transport by 360frolic(m): 4:45pm On Nov 05
Today, Dr Akinwunmi Ambode, Executive Governor of Lagos state performed the ceremonial launch of the newly acquired boats by the Lagos State Government. These boats will be for the use of Lagos State officials as we work to increase the use of our waterways for transportation and tourism.
Photos Below:
http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/11/photo-gov-ambode-takes-ride-on-newly.html
|Re: Ambode Takes A Ride On New Boats For Water Transport by teebankz10(m): 4:46pm On Nov 05
Ambode is working
Lagos is moving
|Re: Ambode Takes A Ride On New Boats For Water Transport by idkAttitude(m): 4:49pm On Nov 05
and the boat cannot capside likethis
|Re: Ambode Takes A Ride On New Boats For Water Transport by Clerverly: 4:50pm On Nov 05
Ambode Lagos is looking dirtier by the day...
|Re: Ambode Takes A Ride On New Boats For Water Transport by lukasmuyiwa(m): 5:36pm On Nov 05
teebankz10:in our town we say something like this like" ambode iz worgging leygorz hiz muffin
|Re: Ambode Takes A Ride On New Boats For Water Transport by Keneking: 5:58pm On Nov 05
Planining to increase the tolls over water
|Re: Ambode Takes A Ride On New Boats For Water Transport by Rotimik: 6:01pm On Nov 05
GOOOOOD!
|Re: Ambode Takes A Ride On New Boats For Water Transport by Drversatile: 6:26pm On Nov 05
Nice boat
|Re: Ambode Takes A Ride On New Boats For Water Transport by teebankz10(m): 6:30pm On Nov 05
lukasmuyiwa:Then you must be PMB relative ,,,,, dialect from the other side
|Re: Ambode Takes A Ride On New Boats For Water Transport by SweetJoystick(m): 6:31pm On Nov 05
Hope them go maintain am well as them dey maintain the new BRT
|Re: Ambode Takes A Ride On New Boats For Water Transport by baski92(m): 6:53pm On Nov 05
Other state leaders go be like, this guy is always showing up
|Re: Ambode Takes A Ride On New Boats For Water Transport by lukasmuyiwa(m): 7:43pm On Nov 05
teebankz10:exactly, onisolenu
|Re: Ambode Takes A Ride On New Boats For Water Transport by moufan(m): 7:52pm On Nov 05
nice one ambode
|Re: Ambode Takes A Ride On New Boats For Water Transport by teebankz10(m): 8:10pm On Nov 05
lukasmuyiwa:
|Re: Ambode Takes A Ride On New Boats For Water Transport by youngsahito(m): 9:00pm On Nov 05
Ambode my best governor unlike 1 that use to wear big cap and is my egbaland
|Re: Ambode Takes A Ride On New Boats For Water Transport by deomelo: 10:09pm On Nov 05
What is the meaning of this rubbish. Boats to be used exclusively by state officials?
Lousiest Lagos state governor ever.I hope and pray this orobo clown doesn't get re-elected lai lai.
I miss Fashola sha..
|Re: Ambode Takes A Ride On New Boats For Water Transport by adadadon(m): 11:57pm On Nov 05
deomelo:He would get reelected and their is no need to misinform people
|Re: Ambode Takes A Ride On New Boats For Water Transport by stillondmatter: 2:34am
Fashola already set the pace
|Re: Ambode Takes A Ride On New Boats For Water Transport by emerged01(m): 4:11am
Clerverly:Thank you for observation! The waste management is so poor. The lawma people have reduced and the Psp guys are not functioning.
|Re: Ambode Takes A Ride On New Boats For Water Transport by fidalgo19: 4:32am
He is the one of the the functional gov atleast in Nigeria, but there is much more he has dom
|Re: Ambode Takes A Ride On New Boats For Water Transport by Shawnnn01: 4:56am
adadadon:How is he misinforming anyone ? If not that Nigeria is a land of the blind led by a one eyed man. Shame.
Health education housing water etc what are the achievement of Ambode in this field ? What happened to Lekki homes ? Does lagos have all the water works it need from Fashola's tenure ? Hospital already completed by Fashola close to Unoyo Estate this clown refuse to commission it so he can claim it's glory close to the next election. He might win the next election like you stated but nonetheless the competition is not btw him and other clueless governors in Nigeria. The competition is btw him and his predecessor and in that regard he failed abysmally.
|Re: Ambode Takes A Ride On New Boats For Water Transport by adadadon(m): 7:37am
Shawnnn01:
The same man you said has failed considerably is the same man that has finished renovating Gbagada general hospital, finishsing LASUTH Ikeja that your god Fashola could not finish for 6 years.
In terms of education lagos state just hired 1500 teachers constructed more buildings and funished such buildings for schools in Command-meiran. abule egba and a host of others, Is it because he does not upload photos like Fashola. As per housing the lagos homs built by Fashola were never handed over to people and Ambode came to clear the back log of houses not awarded.
Even if you want to be myopic, please be reasonably myopic
|Re: Ambode Takes A Ride On New Boats For Water Transport by HealthWealthy(m): 8:16am
Cool.
|Re: Ambode Takes A Ride On New Boats For Water Transport by computerwiz2: 8:21am
Omoluabi
|Re: Ambode Takes A Ride On New Boats For Water Transport by oluwasegun007(m): 8:34am
abeg we need dem in larger quantities..... at least maybe there route fit pass Constain to LEKKI...d traffic to work na die...
|Re: Ambode Takes A Ride On New Boats For Water Transport by Bimsee: 8:35am
Will be for the use of the Lagos State Officials Abi?
So what's the news here when? Mtscheew
|Re: Ambode Takes A Ride On New Boats For Water Transport by johncallidon(m): 8:35am
That's cool.
|Re: Ambode Takes A Ride On New Boats For Water Transport by BRYIAN99: 8:36am
Nice...This Governor has the body of a bouncer
