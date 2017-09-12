₦airaland Forum

Alex Iwobi’s E Class Convertible by mfon18: 6:50pm
It’s sure good to have money when you are young he posted this pic on his IG page,
http://africacelebcarblog.com/?p=264

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Alex Iwobi’s E Class Convertible by ELdaar55(m): 6:52pm
MONEY IS INDEED GOOD...ITS ATTRACT ATTENTION AND HMMM SOME RESPECT.
Re: Alex Iwobi’s E Class Convertible by R2bees(m): 7:02pm
Iwobi my guy.. I just love that guy, dude is a baller, will never forget his goal against Zambia.. #COYG

4 Likes

Re: Alex Iwobi’s E Class Convertible by Godhead4(m): 7:19pm
Lalasticlala would love a ride like this.
Re: Alex Iwobi’s E Class Convertible by PenlsCaP: 7:34pm
Young richie!!
Re: Alex Iwobi’s E Class Convertible by princealexndre(m): 7:36pm
Gangster shitt
Re: Alex Iwobi’s E Class Convertible by mrbillz(m): 9:49pm
Young rich and getting it! Ómó ologo cheesy

7 Likes

Re: Alex Iwobi’s E Class Convertible by uzoclinton(m): 9:49pm
Owo ati swagger.
Re: Alex Iwobi’s E Class Convertible by ibkayee(f): 9:49pm
Nice back
Re: Alex Iwobi’s E Class Convertible by lordm: 9:49pm
Man city

1 Like

Re: Alex Iwobi’s E Class Convertible by Adaowerri111: 9:49pm
he should go park that car and start taking a look at himself....dude haven't had any improvement.

2 Likes

Re: Alex Iwobi’s E Class Convertible by davodyguy: 9:50pm
UK just like Japan and Australia, are known for Right hand drive cars, how come this is a LHD?
May be he's not in England or other UK countries sha

3 Likes

Re: Alex Iwobi’s E Class Convertible by Acecards: 9:50pm
Nice one
Re: Alex Iwobi’s E Class Convertible by oluwasegun007(m): 9:50pm
my broda wat u need is better boot to convert goals...
Re: Alex Iwobi’s E Class Convertible by Narldon(f): 9:50pm
Ok
Re: Alex Iwobi’s E Class Convertible by iamleumas: 9:50pm
Okkk
Re: Alex Iwobi’s E Class Convertible by WebSurfer(m): 9:51pm
grin
Re: Alex Iwobi’s E Class Convertible by finnestdope(m): 9:51pm
Flex on Kidd
Re: Alex Iwobi’s E Class Convertible by toluxa1(m): 9:51pm
Isn't it suppose to be right handed? No be UK?

1 Like

Re: Alex Iwobi’s E Class Convertible by chily11: 9:51pm
Nairaland should be rechecked for sensibility
Re: Alex Iwobi’s E Class Convertible by mazimee(m): 9:51pm
Real baller
Re: Alex Iwobi’s E Class Convertible by Amarabae(f): 9:52pm
Cheap car
Re: Alex Iwobi’s E Class Convertible by chinedubrazil(m): 9:52pm
ibkayee:
Nice back
Leave The "back", Tell Us your intention
Re: Alex Iwobi’s E Class Convertible by uzoclinton(m): 9:52pm
Adaowerri111:
he should go park that car and start taking a look at himself....dude haven't had any improvement.
and you have
Re: Alex Iwobi’s E Class Convertible by hollandis(f): 9:52pm
Nonsense he cant score
Re: Alex Iwobi’s E Class Convertible by smithsydny(m): 9:53pm
Iji ego
Re: Alex Iwobi’s E Class Convertible by uzoclinton(m): 9:53pm
Amarabae:
Cheap car
so says the lady who can't afford to make her hair without collecting money from her dumb bf/hubby
Re: Alex Iwobi’s E Class Convertible by uzoclinton(m): 9:54pm
hollandis:
Nonsense he cant score
I bet your bf can... But the diff between the two of them is your bf plays street soccer.

2 Likes

Re: Alex Iwobi’s E Class Convertible by chinedubrazil(m): 9:54pm
Amarabae:
Cheap car
says a girl who has only two pants and 1 faded bra. my sister its either something is worrying you or u are worrying something.

3 Likes

Re: Alex Iwobi’s E Class Convertible by henrydadon(m): 9:56pm
my son must be a footballer

