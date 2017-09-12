Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Alex Iwobi’s E Class Convertible (5636 Views)

Alex Ozone: “Olamide Is Highest Paid Artiste In Nigeria” / Alex Iwobi And Tinie Tempah Hang Out Together (Photos) / Alexx Ekubo And His Customised Convertible Car (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



http://africacelebcarblog.com/?p=264 It’s sure good to have money when you are young he posted this pic on his IG page, 1 Like 1 Share

MONEY IS INDEED GOOD...ITS ATTRACT ATTENTION AND HMMM SOME RESPECT.

Iwobi my guy.. I just love that guy, dude is a baller, will never forget his goal against Zambia.. #COYG 4 Likes

Lalasticlala would love a ride like this.

Young richie!!

Gangster shitt

Young rich and getting it! Ómó ologo 7 Likes

Owo ati swagger.

Nice back

Man city 1 Like

he should go park that car and start taking a look at himself....dude haven't had any improvement. 2 Likes

UK just like Japan and Australia, are known for Right hand drive cars, how come this is a LHD?

May be he's not in England or other UK countries sha 3 Likes

Nice one

my broda wat u need is better boot to convert goals...

Ok

Okkk

Flex on Kidd

Isn't it suppose to be right handed? No be UK? 1 Like

Nairaland should be rechecked for sensibility

Real baller

Cheap car

ibkayee:

Nice back Leave The "back", Tell Us your intention Leave The "back", Tell Us your intention

Adaowerri111:

he should go park that car and start taking a look at himself....dude haven't had any improvement. and you have and you have

Nonsense he cant score

Iji ego

Amarabae:

Cheap car

so says the lady who can't afford to make her hair without collecting money from her dumb bf/hubby so says the lady who can't afford to make her hair without collecting money from her dumb bf/hubby

hollandis:

Nonsense he cant score I bet your bf can... But the diff between the two of them is your bf plays street soccer. I bet your bf can... But the diff between the two of them is your bf plays street soccer. 2 Likes

Amarabae:

Cheap car says a girl who has only two pants and 1 faded bra. my sister its either something is worrying you or u are worrying something. says a girl who has only two pants and 1 faded bra. my sister its either something is worrying you or u are worrying something. 3 Likes

The V-Upgrade is an multi functional Car upgrade device which which has the following features





3 Different Offline Map Navigation System for All Roads within Nigeria - You NEED NO DATA CONNECTION





Reverse Camera Which Enables you to reverse and pack properly with no stress





Bluetooth Calls while driving





Car tracking device using your phone on any location within the country



Live Traffic Reports within any road in the country





More Features Includes Video, and Audio player, FM Transmitter,Google Play,Car assist app, etc







13 MONTHS WARRANTY



AVAILABLE NATIONWIDE





Whatsapp 0..7.036.86..00.14.