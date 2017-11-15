₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,912,753 members, 3,914,464 topics. Date: Wednesday, 15 November 2017 at 08:59 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Alex Iwobi: "Why Snubbed England To Play For Nigeria" (5548 Views)
Alex Iwobi's Sister, Marie, Is Beautiful (Photos) / Alex Iwobi Shares Photo With Iheanacho On Twitter After Eagles Win, Fans React / Iwobi Reveals Arsenal Initiation Embarrasment (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Alex Iwobi: "Why Snubbed England To Play For Nigeria" by robosky02(m): 5:22pm
Alex Iwobi reveals why he snubbed England to play for Nigeria
Super Eagles star, Alex Iwobi has disclosed the reasons he snubed England for Nigeria after scoring a brace in the win over Argentina on Tuesday.
The 21-year-old made the choice to play international football for Nigeria in 2015 despite featuring in England’s youth teams.
Iwobi admitted his family, including his uncle and former Bolton star, Jay-Jay Okocha, played a pivotal role in the decision.
“I was growing up in England and England was the only national team I knew, so I was actually very pleased to play at national level,” Iwobi told Soccer Laduma.
“However, my family are all from Nigeria, I was born in Nigeria, my uncle (Jay-Jay Okocha) is a legend in Nigeria.
“That’s why I thought I would give it a chance. That’s why I went to the U23s and somehow felt more welcome, and I thought it’s where I belong, so I made the decision to switch.”
http://dailypost.ng/2017/11/15/alex-iwobi-reveals-snubbed-england-play-nigeria/
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Alex Iwobi: "Why Snubbed England To Play For Nigeria" by generalbush(m): 5:34pm
He is a good addition to the team...
Unlike others assholes who felt they had a chance with the 3-Lions.
7 Likes
|Re: Alex Iwobi: "Why Snubbed England To Play For Nigeria" by Hashimyussufamao(m): 5:55pm
but if u also lose a die minute penalty or a clear chance u may not be called again
4 Likes
|Re: Alex Iwobi: "Why Snubbed England To Play For Nigeria" by Yemifashanu: 8:39pm
Hashimyussufamao:
|Re: Alex Iwobi: "Why Snubbed England To Play For Nigeria" by miqos02(m): 8:39pm
kko is ok
|Re: Alex Iwobi: "Why Snubbed England To Play For Nigeria" by hspda: 8:39pm
ok
NEED SOMEONE OR PEOPLE WHO WANTS TO
DISPLACE OLD LAYER CHICKEN FOR SALE.. I NEED
ABOUT TEN THOUSAND PIECES OF OLD LAYER BIRDS.
LICATION SHOULD BE BETWEEN ALL THE STATES OF
WESTERN REGION. i.e Ondo, ekiti, Lagos, Oyo Ogun
and Osun.
I need it latest tomorrow.
PLS AND PLS, IF U DONT HAVE SUCH AMOUNT, OR
CANT GIVE ME UP TO 2,500 PIECES, DONT CALL ME.
CALL ME ON 08187256591
1 Like
|Re: Alex Iwobi: "Why Snubbed England To Play For Nigeria" by mancityguy: 8:40pm
hmmmm
|Re: Alex Iwobi: "Why Snubbed England To Play For Nigeria" by 12345baba: 8:40pm
My head ooooo
|Re: Alex Iwobi: "Why Snubbed England To Play For Nigeria" by nairavsdollars: 8:40pm
The best he can get in England national team is bench
|Re: Alex Iwobi: "Why Snubbed England To Play For Nigeria" by NoFavors: 8:40pm
Best thing that's happened to the Super Eagles since JayJay and Papillo
8 Likes
|Re: Alex Iwobi: "Why Snubbed England To Play For Nigeria" by MrMystrO(m): 8:40pm
Ok.. Meanwhile somewhere in Imo..
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Alex Iwobi: "Why Snubbed England To Play For Nigeria" by manneger2: 8:40pm
Thank your God say u choose Nigeria, if not u for not play national team, u get level to play forward for England
|Re: Alex Iwobi: "Why Snubbed England To Play For Nigeria" by Pheals(f): 8:41pm
Nice one but still... If I gat options wanna lecture abroad not this country
|Re: Alex Iwobi: "Why Snubbed England To Play For Nigeria" by AnodaIT(m): 8:41pm
This guy no sabi Nigeria
Make him just kick over for 89 mins when Nigeria need one goal, him go sabi say Nigeria curse no be generational, na ancestry.
Dem go start from him grandpapa uncle wife begin the curse
1 Like
|Re: Alex Iwobi: "Why Snubbed England To Play For Nigeria" by austinoeze(m): 8:41pm
Wow
|Re: Alex Iwobi: "Why Snubbed England To Play For Nigeria" by austinoeze(m): 8:41pm
Wow
|Re: Alex Iwobi: "Why Snubbed England To Play For Nigeria" by SSPX(m): 8:41pm
I pity tammy Abraham
|Re: Alex Iwobi: "Why Snubbed England To Play For Nigeria" by abuuzy: 8:41pm
Good choice you blessed
|Re: Alex Iwobi: "Why Snubbed England To Play For Nigeria" by Richardabbey(m): 8:41pm
FTC 4 the 1st time ,,,,,, hoooooooraaaaayyyyyy
1 Like
|Re: Alex Iwobi: "Why Snubbed England To Play For Nigeria" by sagieramos(m): 8:41pm
Fadarts and comics
The wait is almost over..........
Dunkodes uncensored will be out on the last day of November.............
Winter[dunkodes] is here
#dunkodes
#fadarts
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Alex Iwobi: "Why Snubbed England To Play For Nigeria" by sabi159(m): 8:42pm
K
|Re: Alex Iwobi: "Why Snubbed England To Play For Nigeria" by KinzyeWriter(m): 8:42pm
Iwobi wos wobi... Any small mistake like this, na curse go follow.
This is 9ja
|Re: Alex Iwobi: "Why Snubbed England To Play For Nigeria" by grin88(m): 8:42pm
good boy
|Re: Alex Iwobi: "Why Snubbed England To Play For Nigeria" by asawanathegreat(m): 8:42pm
Well said bro
|Re: Alex Iwobi: "Why Snubbed England To Play For Nigeria" by paradigmshift(m): 8:42pm
until you break your leg and them go abandon u, u go regret y u chose lol
|Re: Alex Iwobi: "Why Snubbed England To Play For Nigeria" by deco22: 8:42pm
.
|Re: Alex Iwobi: "Why Snubbed England To Play For Nigeria" by Nathdoug(m): 8:42pm
Nice decision bro
|Re: Alex Iwobi: "Why Snubbed England To Play For Nigeria" by jeeqaa7(m): 8:42pm
U
|Re: Alex Iwobi: "Why Snubbed England To Play For Nigeria" by deco22: 8:42pm
Don't mind Tammy Abraham forming one kind Briton,like as if they will make him a regular in their team...
|Re: Alex Iwobi: "Why Snubbed England To Play For Nigeria" by RichiB(m): 8:42pm
Better pikin!
|Re: Alex Iwobi: "Why Snubbed England To Play For Nigeria" by jaykaylegend(m): 8:42pm
Tammy Abraham right now to nff
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Alex Iwobi: "Why Snubbed England To Play For Nigeria" by Thewesterner(m): 8:43pm
You have made the right choice
1 Like
Adenuga Drops$1million For Eagles,$200,000 For Keshi / Why Are Living Legends Finding It Easy To Quit / The Reason For Health Problems Among Football Managers
Viewing this topic: Khaliyah(m), kingphilip(m), Centyakam(m), jayF19, manchester1, Deejay1000(m), Ekperechukwu, nuland(m), Shawlambivert(m), loko4nation, tysontim(m), kolikay(m), princecemo(m), jossy26, phemmyjola, Odionprince24, GoroTango, bmxshop, karmaA3, begge, EDIBLESS10, pokenose(m), honouruy(m), Princelyod(m), SopuruEgbodo(m), Jacobpio, Papoose269(m), Ladyjumong(f), babacan(m), DeBish1818, Lanre12388(m), Charles10xer(m), mekyno777(m), sleek82(m), michoim(m), Ezekielnova, JoeyBlack, Brijet(f), Khodorkovsky(m), funmo(m), QuickStandard, TheAngry1, eminemkayc, manneger2, Alexgeneration(m), ossy7881, MrPresident1, zolapower, olaniyisal, madey1302, Adunn1ade(f), Nemelumvictory(m), PASCALSILVA(m), influenz, scarwiz(m), Paretomaster(m), faruksolar1(m), goksman2(m), Richiest(m), Whynotthetruth(m), analyser(m), biggerboyc(m), leksymaxy(m), engrkaz(m), OlaSalo(m), KelvinJnr(m), terrezo2002(m), kycest(m), Chrismentor3, rka2, Genfront, Uyi168(m), Skseries, eipreel(f), Youngsage, einsteine(m), adebayoadeyiga(m), mexxyaaron(m), DrVictor(m), otivere, FemiLastBorn(m), dikerebel(m), Ubenedictus(m), offegas(m), oshe11(m), maursatt, destinkoko(m), dania02(m), Flashh, wilsonjay, akon5002(m), trigar12(m), stfadaanthony(m), columbus007(m), princejones(m), Sanchez01, Amabeast, Chigorkizz(m), drsteroid(m), Coolbreeze85, Ibj50(m), Womenrep, splasherpinky(f), ayamAgenius, lalabrother, Her4labi, serty1, lanrejoe10(m), Tapsorrow, NarnieSnyper(m), Iwhy(m), Manuel24, lance187, Confuciusng(m), mekanaky, urbanidris(m), lordkush, mediocre(m), Anotee, ThatCEO, ayosamtunde, joshfash(m), onadana, hinograce, tfaromo, nonlik, Bank450(m), exclusivejayce(m), BigBen10(m), BYEI(m), iGISTM0RE, Edoblakky(m), jteena(f), Morikaih, panasharp(m), Adeone, Baba419, uniquealdehyde(m), kumakunta, Tecno66, qreem231(m), eyeforeye, lakeside50(m), Coloradvantage(m), kolawolevictor, SmartyPants(m), micmond, MrEgghead(m), Luckyomon(m), pweshboi(m), Disiboboy(m), salamudeen(m), Naijacost22, eistien(m), carlmerz(m), yeldey, drlateef, Randy91(m), Vcblinks, yvesboss(m), gabriplane(m), KESO2, DAMILAREY85, Donbigi2(m), newtayo, ahm1209(m), Deapexboy(m), billiondd, Larrydogged07, infotainment(m), bluetopaz, jihday(m), olutee360, pahars(m), Deolaw, jamjo, val15, DeepSight(m), alexistaiwo, timesup234, Humblesam(m), Artorius(m), spankyflex(m), Fuadeiza(m), mkayshuaibu, Hysmady(m), dhardline(m), eddy2farm, Olekumaster(m), MachineGunKelly, shegedu, Liquid2Metal, lifezone247(m), ohluwanome(m), shawdon(m), marcus554(m), zubydave(m), kelesomething, Oluwaiphee, hebraheem20(m), talk2percy(m), Sylvolo, youngbravian(m), MossLuv, tochyano2, Boyooosa(m), nbuli(m), Guilderland1, iabdulrazaq(m), adeyemmiesam(m), etenyong(m), tolexy007(m), donifez(m), poppy83(m), ATIKUisCOOL(m), Mr0jay(m), Django50, TOSIN101, uscofield, bidexmat(m), eusuph99(m), CosmeticChemist(m), shemite, edetcnn(m), huntila(m), amodu(m), dapzyadix(m), baroun04(m), Joythah(m), cstr1000, 1dafulmi(f), ImYourJude(m), ipobarecriminals, DeutschJunge, Alaska90(m), rawhide, Orgym, Eden007(m), zcnox, ifelekan1(m), sirRiddy, Dhee2, sagieramos(m), yeahh(m), lemabari(m), Mrkumareze(m), Afeezoladapo(m), bouquilee, Homeboiy(m), Whalewale(m), razque, auntysimbiat(f), Moris4(m), Babgee01(m), Dgreatcharley(m), rashfat(m), monimekaz(m), Brytawon(m), Sheikwonder(m), Java001(m), Miarose, TarOrfeek, Techydude, Dwayne1997(m), directonpc(m), fridayEsson(m), Donniefred(m), Manseydour(m), protocol(m), obicentlis, Mattpopson101, Zukoslim(m), Donclaracuzo, Kasich(m), chygoz3(m), principi(m), legitimatefrank1(m), Aminuabiolamuhd(m) and 346 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22