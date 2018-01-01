Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Benue Massacre: Miyetti Allah Wants Compensation For Herdsmen Affected In Crisis (3936 Views)

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has appealed to the Federal Government to pay compensation to herdsmen affected by all forms of crisis in the country.



The National Secretary of MACBAN, Alhaji Baba Ngelzarma, made the appeal while briefing newsmen in Abuja on Sunday on the position of the association to the crisis between farmers and herdsmen across the country.



Ngelzarma said the decision was the position of members reached at the end of its National Council meeting.



He said no fewer than 1,000 of its members including women and children have been killed and 20,000 cattle rustled between June 2017 and January 2018 during crises in various states.



The National Secretary called for the setting up of a Federal Judicial Commission of Inquiry to access the killings in order to unravel the truth and offenders.



“We call on the government to pay compensation to victims of all crises to reduce their level of suffering.



“If the government accepts that, it is left for them to establish a committee that will go and access the level of damage.



“We have a document of members that were affected by the pastoralists in the North-East but what we discovered is that none of them were captured in the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) programme because they are not sedentary.



“Let the government compensate. That will help calm the situation very well,’’ he said.

Ngelzarma, who said the association had over 20 million registered members and no fewer than 50 million cattle, regretted that they were the most neglected farmers in the country.



He appealed to the Federal Government to set up a Federal Ministry of Livestock Development to attend to the multidimensional needs of the industry.

Ngelzarma said the association welcomed the current resolve by the Federal Government to address the lingering crises, adding that dialogue was the solution to tackling the menace.



“We submit ourselves for any positive participation to restore mutual and harmonious relationship in the country.

“We dissociate ourselves from any other group or individual that is out to foment trouble in the country.



“We demand for immediate disarmament of all illegally armed militias across the country in the interest of peace, security and stability,’’ he said.



Ngelzarma was accompanied to the briefing by the National President, Alhaji Muhammadu Kirowa and other members of the association from different states.





https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/01/benue-massacre-miyetti-allah-want-compensation-herdsmen-affected-crisis/

omenkalives you should be fighting fg to compensate your people too, not creating irrelevant threads 9 Likes 3 Shares

Wow what a good development. I guess killing is a very lucrative sport now and fulani herdsmen killers deserve compensation for doing a very tedious killing job around the country. 25 Likes 5 Shares

Who has given you the right to trespass peoples' properties? Who is forcing you to leave your deserts and invade other States? Answer those questions. 15 Likes 4 Shares

OK

FreddyKruger:

Wow what a good development. I guess killing is a very lucrative job now and fulani herdsmen killers deserve compensation for doing a very tedious killing job around the country. They must be out of their mind. They must be out of their mind. 2 Likes 1 Share

Do these herds men pay tax? Do they have prove of nigerian citizenship? Birth certificate or international passport. Do they have licence or permits to carry the weapons they carry?

In the past the fulani invaded the hausa's under the pretext of cattle rearing once there numbers became sizable enough they killed all the hausa monarchs and even the yoruba oba of kwara and installed Emirs all the way from north down so no state should give them land except you want to die then go ahead. 6 Likes 1 Share

If the FG accedes to this fraudulent request, they must be ready to settle all the farmers who have lost so much from these criminals.



Imagine the lie that they have 20million members and 50 million cattle? 3 Likes 1 Share

Please we need python dance 2 on ipob terrorist, they are the real deal leave Fulani peace makers alone,.

The got these effrontery because their patron is the president. May it never be well with apc 5 Likes 1 Share

The country is under siege seriously.I have come to conclusion that some people are bigger than the law. 1 Like

buhari has empowered this people, his northern kinsmen, they na talk any how, with no one to question them for hate speech.



if Nigerians really want this killings to end, they should prepare to send gworo chewing bubu and his poo hole party to duara in 2019. 1 Like

Good. They are indirectly calling for compensation for their victims too.

I am not surprised El Rufai has always been compensating Fulani herdsmen for any Genocide they carry out 4 Likes 1 Share

Nigeria is indeed a shiiit hole 1 Like 1 Share

Federal government should compensate them for terrorism, this people's foolishness knows no bounds...SMH 1 Like 1 Share

FreddyKruger:

Wow what a good development. I guess killing is a very lucrative sport now and fulani herdsmen killers deserve compensation for doing a very tedious killing job around the country.



Killing is a form of "Sport" and the fulani herdsmen are serving their fatherland by killing and wrecking havoc everywhere across the country...





They deserve to get national award for their service to the country and ensuring the National unity of the country...SMH Killing is a form of "Sport" and the fulani herdsmen are serving their fatherland by killing and wrecking havoc everywhere across the country...They deserve to get national award for their service to the country and ensuring the National unity of the country...SMH 2 Likes

And actually watch how the government would really compensate them.its just so unfair. 1 Like

do u mean immediate disarmament of Fulani Herdsmen? The last time I checked Mr National secretary, your people are armed. you want the disarmament of others so that you can attack unopposed later? They want to turn the game to their side, the people that give threats are now readjusting their statements.

yanshDoctor:

is it that the Nigeria map is flawed? because i still don't get it. from the map it showed vast area occupied by the north with less population of 70 million. how come they want the 30% land in the south? its politically inclined. buhari knows what he is doing. they want to create colonies across the 36 states. the killings is political the real herdsmen are buhari and the elite, a justification for colonies to colonise the land and resources of other region.



that's are they colonised the north and part of west all the way from Niger and Chad in the name of cattle colonies.



the government should go ahead with his plan to import grace from Brazil. and leave the south alone. I even heard they ( mad herdsmen) are mostly armed with AK 47.



Do you know how many cows will be sold inorder to acquire an Ak47, atleast 4 cows. I even heard they (herdsmen) are mostly armed with AK 47.Do you know how many cows will be sold inorder to acquire an Ak47, atleast 4 cows.

Like an armed robber asking the court to pay him compensation 2 Likes



Can u imagine d liver ov dese pipu?? Can u imagine d liver ov dese pipu??

Rubbish. These dolts said they lost one million cattles in Taraba last year. Forcking liars.

Moku ooo



Are you maaaad in this country?



Togo here I come!!! Togo here I come!!!

What about compensation for those they killed?

Foolanis

Isn't it wonderful how these foolish animals dictate to the Federal government, make a lot of hate speech. But still nobody arrest them, make the security agencies detain them or declare them as terrorists? 1 Like

Are these people normal?



How about family of the people who lost their lives and property. Any compensation yet?



I think some set of people/group are more Nigerian than others.



Nonsense