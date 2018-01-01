₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Benue Massacre: Miyetti Allah Wants Compensation For Herdsmen Affected In Crisis by ruggedised: 4:00am
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/01/benue-massacre-miyetti-allah-want-compensation-herdsmen-affected-crisis/
|Re: Benue Massacre: Miyetti Allah Wants Compensation For Herdsmen Affected In Crisis by ruggedised: 4:05am
omenkalives you should be fighting fg to compensate your people too, not creating irrelevant threads
|Re: Benue Massacre: Miyetti Allah Wants Compensation For Herdsmen Affected In Crisis by FreddyKruger: 4:41am
Wow what a good development. I guess killing is a very lucrative sport now and fulani herdsmen killers deserve compensation for doing a very tedious killing job around the country.
|Re: Benue Massacre: Miyetti Allah Wants Compensation For Herdsmen Affected In Crisis by Oxalic(m): 4:45am
Who has given you the right to trespass peoples' properties? Who is forcing you to leave your deserts and invade other States? Answer those questions.
|Re: Benue Massacre: Miyetti Allah Wants Compensation For Herdsmen Affected In Crisis by KingBelieve: 4:47am
OK
|Re: Benue Massacre: Miyetti Allah Wants Compensation For Herdsmen Affected In Crisis by clevvermind(m): 4:50am
FreddyKruger:They must be out of their mind.
|Re: Benue Massacre: Miyetti Allah Wants Compensation For Herdsmen Affected In Crisis by PointZerom: 4:56am
In those days when PDP destroyed the economy for 16 years, a bag of rice was N7500 and a litre of petrol was N87.
A dollar was N170.
A 'Bajaj' motorcycle was N82,000
A 10kg bag of Semovita was N1,100
A 10kg bag of Wheat meal was N700
The Lagos-Abuja transport fare was N2500
A 75ml of palm-oil was N70
A bottle of Coca cola was N60
A tin of Peak milk was N80
A pack of Ciprotab drug was N1100
Infact, Those guys destroyed the economy totally! Wicked people!!!
....... ....... .......
Thank God for our APC Messiahs that have come to revive the economy;
a bag of rice is now N16,000 and a litre of petrol is now N350.
A dollar is N368!!!
A 'Bajaj' motorcycle is now N280,000
A 10kg bag of Semovita is now N3000
A 10kg bag of Wheat meal is now N2800
The Lagos - Abuja fare is now N15,500
A 75ml of palm oil is now N400
A bottle of Coca cola drink is now N100
A tin of Peak milk is now N220
A pack of 'Ciprotab' drug is now N3200
....... The most interesting fact about this is that
They did this in just 2years.
We need to give them 16years to do more.
_#God punish devil!!!!!!!_
|Re: Benue Massacre: Miyetti Allah Wants Compensation For Herdsmen Affected In Crisis by DuBLINGreenb(m): 5:15am
Do these herds men pay tax? Do they have prove of nigerian citizenship? Birth certificate or international passport. Do they have licence or permits to carry the weapons they carry?
In the past the fulani invaded the hausa's under the pretext of cattle rearing once there numbers became sizable enough they killed all the hausa monarchs and even the yoruba oba of kwara and installed Emirs all the way from north down so no state should give them land except you want to die then go ahead.
|Re: Benue Massacre: Miyetti Allah Wants Compensation For Herdsmen Affected In Crisis by jaytee01(m): 6:23am
If the FG accedes to this fraudulent request, they must be ready to settle all the farmers who have lost so much from these criminals.
Imagine the lie that they have 20million members and 50 million cattle?
|Re: Benue Massacre: Miyetti Allah Wants Compensation For Herdsmen Affected In Crisis by Mynightmare: 6:40am
Please we need python dance 2 on ipob terrorist, they are the real deal leave Fulani peace makers alone,.
|Re: Benue Massacre: Miyetti Allah Wants Compensation For Herdsmen Affected In Crisis by Godjone(m): 6:43am
The got these effrontery because their patron is the president. May it never be well with apc
|Re: Benue Massacre: Miyetti Allah Wants Compensation For Herdsmen Affected In Crisis by lastempero: 6:50am
The country is under siege seriously.I have come to conclusion that some people are bigger than the law.
|Re: Benue Massacre: Miyetti Allah Wants Compensation For Herdsmen Affected In Crisis by EDOPRO: 6:54am
buhari has empowered this people, his northern kinsmen, they na talk any how, with no one to question them for hate speech.
if Nigerians really want this killings to end, they should prepare to send gworo chewing bubu and his poo hole party to duara in 2019.
|Re: Benue Massacre: Miyetti Allah Wants Compensation For Herdsmen Affected In Crisis by Campusity: 6:58am
Good. They are indirectly calling for compensation for their victims too.
|Re: Benue Massacre: Miyetti Allah Wants Compensation For Herdsmen Affected In Crisis by IllegalMoney: 7:24am
“
Let the government compensate. That will help calm the situation very well,’’ he said.
I am not surprised El Rufai has always been compensating Fulani herdsmen for any Genocide they carry out
|Re: Benue Massacre: Miyetti Allah Wants Compensation For Herdsmen Affected In Crisis by IllegalMoney: 7:25am
“
Let the government compensate. That will help calm the situation very well,’’ he said.
Nigeria is indeed a shiiit hole
|Re: Benue Massacre: Miyetti Allah Wants Compensation For Herdsmen Affected In Crisis by fitzmayowa: 7:30am
Federal government should compensate them for terrorism, this people's foolishness knows no bounds...SMH
|Re: Benue Massacre: Miyetti Allah Wants Compensation For Herdsmen Affected In Crisis by fitzmayowa: 7:36am
FreddyKruger:
Killing is a form of "Sport" and the fulani herdsmen are serving their fatherland by killing and wrecking havoc everywhere across the country...
They deserve to get national award for their service to the country and ensuring the National unity of the country...SMH
|Re: Benue Massacre: Miyetti Allah Wants Compensation For Herdsmen Affected In Crisis by zynellsmum(f): 7:37am
And actually watch how the government would really compensate them.its just so unfair.
|Re: Benue Massacre: Miyetti Allah Wants Compensation For Herdsmen Affected In Crisis by NEXTsD: 7:48am
do u mean immediate disarmament of Fulani Herdsmen? The last time I checked Mr National secretary, your people are armed. you want the disarmament of others so that you can attack unopposed later? They want to turn the game to their side, the people that give threats are now readjusting their statements.
|Re: Benue Massacre: Miyetti Allah Wants Compensation For Herdsmen Affected In Crisis by Rockyrascal(m): 8:06am
yanshDoctor:I even heard they (
Do you know how many cows will be sold inorder to acquire an Ak47, atleast 4 cows.
|Re: Benue Massacre: Miyetti Allah Wants Compensation For Herdsmen Affected In Crisis by nairavsdollars(f): 9:02am
Like an armed robber asking the court to pay him compensation
|Re: Benue Massacre: Miyetti Allah Wants Compensation For Herdsmen Affected In Crisis by Bossontop(m): 9:03am
Can u imagine d liver ov dese pipu??
|Re: Benue Massacre: Miyetti Allah Wants Compensation For Herdsmen Affected In Crisis by JaffyJoe(m): 9:03am
Rubbish. These dolts said they lost one million cattles in Taraba last year. Forcking liars.
|Re: Benue Massacre: Miyetti Allah Wants Compensation For Herdsmen Affected In Crisis by jaymejate(m): 9:03am
Moku ooo
Are you maaaad in this country?
Togo here I come!!!
|Re: Benue Massacre: Miyetti Allah Wants Compensation For Herdsmen Affected In Crisis by Lexusgs430: 9:03am
What about compensation for those they killed?
|Re: Benue Massacre: Miyetti Allah Wants Compensation For Herdsmen Affected In Crisis by Angelawhite(f): 9:04am
Foolanis
|Re: Benue Massacre: Miyetti Allah Wants Compensation For Herdsmen Affected In Crisis by gurunlocker: 9:04am
Isn't it wonderful how these foolish animals dictate to the Federal government, make a lot of hate speech. But still nobody arrest them, make the security agencies detain them or declare them as terrorists?
|Re: Benue Massacre: Miyetti Allah Wants Compensation For Herdsmen Affected In Crisis by Monogamy: 9:05am
Are these people normal?
How about family of the people who lost their lives and property. Any compensation yet?
I think some set of people/group are more Nigerian than others.
Nonsense
|Re: Benue Massacre: Miyetti Allah Wants Compensation For Herdsmen Affected In Crisis by bart10: 9:05am
|Re: Benue Massacre: Miyetti Allah Wants Compensation For Herdsmen Affected In Crisis by sandrahnaub(f): 9:05am
Nigeria is a joke....
So the herdsmen are playing the victim or what?
