Police were reported to have gathered and later to have fired upon and killed Shia Muslims during the Arbaeen trek in Kano. The police reportedly carted some of the dead bodies away.



See photos below





Pathetic

Rip 2 Likes

Every day, news of death in this country... Death that could have been avoided. 7 Likes

Can we just stop killing in Naija? 8 Likes

Nigeria

Buhari should be arrested by UN immediately! This govt has declared war against Shiites. 32 Likes 3 Shares

Using police and army to settle political scores is very bad.... When this one start killing police now am sure the government will start talking about dialogue.. I don't know if this is a Nigeria problem or Africa or black but we love blood so much that spilling it looks like nothing to us 12 Likes 1 Share

These guys and disturbing peace. Can't they copy a leaf from IPOB and use "sit-at-home" to protest or boycott elections?

I was told they were even attacked by other people not necessarily the police. 1 Like

Like i asked in one thread b4, can anything good be reported or come out of this animal farm? The quicker God put an end to the existence of this zZOO, the better for the inhabitants. 16 Likes 4 Shares

Enough of this rubbish





Can't we be tolerant?





I wish jungle justice on the bastard police are their families. 1 Like

see fine girl oo.Do dey kee her too see fine girl oo.Do dey kee her too

Injustice to one is Injustice to all. Irrespective of the origin and geographical location of the person(s). 7 Likes

christejames:

Why are the police officers trigger happy whenever they see members of this Islamic sect?



It's terrible and shows how low we have degenerated in this country.

Don't be sentimental here, how many Islamic set has the police killed, that u use the word trigger happy, Truth is that the Nigeria police and the government had failed over time in protecting the life of her citizens they sworn to protect, depending on tribe or religion Don't be sentimental here, how many Islamic set has the police killed, that u use the word trigger happy, Truth is that the Nigeria police and the government had failed over time in protecting the life of her citizens they sworn to protect, depending on tribe or religion 1 Like

[color=#000099][/color]We were once more united then divided like this. Why is everything breaking away, we hoped for the best only to be rewarded with this. Allah is the same no matter the way one sees it.



What ever a man sows, the same he will reap. No one can get away with evil. You can only hide it for awhile.

What we have in this country is a group of touts, recruited and gave black uniforms 3 Likes 1 Share

Why are the police officers trigger happy whenever they see members of this Islamic sect?



It's terrible and shows how low we have degenerated in this country. 2 Likes

So sadden

Which way Nigeria.

E no go better for the police way kill am



Oloriburuku alayebaje akoshibero



Omoale jatijati



Eranko



Elede 1 Like 1 Share





El-Zackzacky has been bullied, disgraced and humiliated but we are quiet. No wahala. Gradually the stupidity will reach everyone. It is not your business today.



http://www.mortalpoet.com/military-vaccination-nigerians-afraid/ What a country! Tomorrow these ones will talk about offering the Shia Muslims free medical treatment and we will pretend their is no logic in their disdain for the gift.El-Zackzacky has been bullied, disgraced and humiliated but we are quiet. No wahala. Gradually the stupidity will reach everyone. It is not your business today. 5 Likes 1 Share

Zombies re madt 5 Likes 1 Share

And that was how they died

I think there's a calculated attempt by this government to eliminate these shai Muslims from Nigeria, and I ask, why? 4 Likes

Please tell us the whole story. We need to know if these protesters obtained police permit for their procession. We need to know if this sect has a past record for peace and orderliness. If findings are negative, then impunity must not be condoned. State security supersedes individual liberties. 1 Like

jst imagine d stupidity of d zonebi I quoted,d same set of persons da were against Ipob sit at home r D ones asking odas to copy iPob 3 Likes 1 Share

shineeye1:

Please tell us the whole story. We need to know if these protesters obtained police permit for their procession. We need to know if this sect has a past record for peace and orderliness. If findings are negative, then impunity must not be condoned. State security supersedes individual liberties. Zonbi Zonbi 2 Likes

Omg

Izlam x a Curse on its adherents 2 Likes

Saaruman:

Buhari should be arrested by UN immediately! This govt has declared war against Shiites. Because he's touched the untouchable abi? When it was IPOB, you guys were celebrating and shouting python dance. Now just ordinary two people killed you are shouting arrest Buhari. No body is arresting no body Because he's touched the untouchable abi? When it was IPOB, you guys were celebrating and shouting python dance. Now just ordinary two people killed you are shouting arrest Buhari. No body is arresting no body 2 Likes