|Police Kill Shia Muslims Observing Arbaeen Religious Trek In Kano 2day(pics by zoba88: 8:21pm
Once again the police have reportedly fired upon and killed Shia minority Muslims in Nigeria as they engaged in peaceful religious observations.
Police were reported to have gathered and later to have fired upon and killed Shia Muslims during the Arbaeen trek in Kano. The police reportedly carted some of the dead bodies away.
See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/police-kill-shia-muslims-observing.html?m=1
|Re: Police Kill Shia Muslims Observing Arbaeen Religious Trek In Kano 2day(pics by ademasta(m): 8:22pm
Pathetic
Rip
|Re: Police Kill Shia Muslims Observing Arbaeen Religious Trek In Kano 2day(pics by Rich4god(m): 8:25pm
Every day, news of death in this country... Death that could have been avoided.
|Re: Police Kill Shia Muslims Observing Arbaeen Religious Trek In Kano 2day(pics by SOFTENGR: 8:27pm
Can we just stop killing in Naija?
|Re: Police Kill Shia Muslims Observing Arbaeen Religious Trek In Kano 2day(pics by meezynetwork(m): 8:28pm
Nigeria
|Re: Police Kill Shia Muslims Observing Arbaeen Religious Trek In Kano 2day(pics by zoba88: 8:30pm
|Re: Police Kill Shia Muslims Observing Arbaeen Religious Trek In Kano 2day(pics by Saaruman(m): 8:33pm
Buhari should be arrested by UN immediately! This govt has declared war against Shiites.
|Re: Police Kill Shia Muslims Observing Arbaeen Religious Trek In Kano 2day(pics by EMMAUGOH(m): 8:33pm
Using police and army to settle political scores is very bad.... When this one start killing police now am sure the government will start talking about dialogue.. I don't know if this is a Nigeria problem or Africa or black but we love blood so much that spilling it looks like nothing to us
|Re: Police Kill Shia Muslims Observing Arbaeen Religious Trek In Kano 2day(pics by EazyMoh(m): 8:43pm
These guys and disturbing peace. Can't they copy a leaf from IPOB and use "sit-at-home" to protest or boycott elections?
I was told they were even attacked by other people not necessarily the police.
|Re: Police Kill Shia Muslims Observing Arbaeen Religious Trek In Kano 2day(pics by Presidiotbuhari: 9:05pm
Like i asked in one thread b4, can anything good be reported or come out of this animal farm? The quicker God put an end to the existence of this zZOO, the better for the inhabitants.
|Re: Police Kill Shia Muslims Observing Arbaeen Religious Trek In Kano 2day(pics by jonadaft: 9:08pm
Enough of this rubbish
Can't we be tolerant?
I wish jungle justice on the bastard police are their families.
|Re: Police Kill Shia Muslims Observing Arbaeen Religious Trek In Kano 2day(pics by ipobarecriminals: 9:09pm
see fine girl oo.Do dey kee her too
|Re: Police Kill Shia Muslims Observing Arbaeen Religious Trek In Kano 2day(pics by cashlurd(m): 9:09pm
Injustice to one is Injustice to all. Irrespective of the origin and geographical location of the person(s).
|Re: Police Kill Shia Muslims Observing Arbaeen Religious Trek In Kano 2day(pics by elitejosef: 9:09pm
christejames:
Don't be sentimental here, how many Islamic set has the police killed, that u use the word trigger happy, Truth is that the Nigeria police and the government had failed over time in protecting the life of her citizens they sworn to protect, depending on tribe or religion
|Re: Police Kill Shia Muslims Observing Arbaeen Religious Trek In Kano 2day(pics by chily11: 9:09pm
[color=#000099][/color]We were once more united then divided like this. Why is everything breaking away, we hoped for the best only to be rewarded with this. Allah is the same no matter the way one sees it.
What ever a man sows, the same he will reap. No one can get away with evil. You can only hide it for awhile.
|Re: Police Kill Shia Muslims Observing Arbaeen Religious Trek In Kano 2day(pics by priscaoge(f): 9:09pm
What we have in this country is a group of touts, recruited and gave black uniforms
|Re: Police Kill Shia Muslims Observing Arbaeen Religious Trek In Kano 2day(pics by christejames(m): 9:10pm
Why are the police officers trigger happy whenever they see members of this Islamic sect?
It's terrible and shows how low we have degenerated in this country.
|Re: Police Kill Shia Muslims Observing Arbaeen Religious Trek In Kano 2day(pics by SeniorZato(m): 9:12pm
So sadden
|Re: Police Kill Shia Muslims Observing Arbaeen Religious Trek In Kano 2day(pics by mikemike50: 9:12pm
Which way Nigeria.
|Re: Police Kill Shia Muslims Observing Arbaeen Religious Trek In Kano 2day(pics by freeman95(m): 9:12pm
E no go better for the police way kill am
Oloriburuku alayebaje akoshibero
Omoale jatijati
Eranko
Elede
|Re: Police Kill Shia Muslims Observing Arbaeen Religious Trek In Kano 2day(pics by Sapiosexuality(m): 9:15pm
What a country! Tomorrow these ones will talk about offering the Shia Muslims free medical treatment and we will pretend their is no logic in their disdain for the gift.
El-Zackzacky has been bullied, disgraced and humiliated but we are quiet. No wahala. Gradually the stupidity will reach everyone. It is not your business today.
http://www.mortalpoet.com/military-vaccination-nigerians-afraid/
|Re: Police Kill Shia Muslims Observing Arbaeen Religious Trek In Kano 2day(pics by Isoko1stSon(m): 9:16pm
Zombies re madt
|Re: Police Kill Shia Muslims Observing Arbaeen Religious Trek In Kano 2day(pics by uzoclinton(m): 9:18pm
And that was how they died
|Re: Police Kill Shia Muslims Observing Arbaeen Religious Trek In Kano 2day(pics by massinola(m): 9:18pm
I think there's a calculated attempt by this government to eliminate these shai Muslims from Nigeria, and I ask, why?
|Re: Police Kill Shia Muslims Observing Arbaeen Religious Trek In Kano 2day(pics by shineeye1: 9:19pm
Please tell us the whole story. We need to know if these protesters obtained police permit for their procession. We need to know if this sect has a past record for peace and orderliness. If findings are negative, then impunity must not be condoned. State security supersedes individual liberties.
|Re: Police Kill Shia Muslims Observing Arbaeen Religious Trek In Kano 2day(pics by Isoko1stSon(m): 9:19pm
jst imagine d stupidity of d zonebi I quoted,d same set of persons da were against Ipob sit at home r D ones asking odas to copy iPob
|Re: Police Kill Shia Muslims Observing Arbaeen Religious Trek In Kano 2day(pics by Isoko1stSon(m): 9:20pm
shineeye1:Zonbi
|Re: Police Kill Shia Muslims Observing Arbaeen Religious Trek In Kano 2day(pics by SnakeXenzia(m): 9:21pm
Omg
|Re: Police Kill Shia Muslims Observing Arbaeen Religious Trek In Kano 2day(pics by Isoko1stSon(m): 9:22pm
Izlam x a Curse on its adherents
|Re: Police Kill Shia Muslims Observing Arbaeen Religious Trek In Kano 2day(pics by massinola(m): 9:23pm
Saaruman:Because he's touched the untouchable abi? When it was IPOB, you guys were celebrating and shouting python dance. Now just ordinary two people killed you are shouting arrest Buhari. No body is arresting no body
|Re: Police Kill Shia Muslims Observing Arbaeen Religious Trek In Kano 2day(pics by tishbite41: 9:25pm
Isoko1stSon:plain stupidity
