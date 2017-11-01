Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Police Teargas And Injure Shia Muslims On Arbaeen Trek In Abuja (Photos) (3237 Views)

Source: Nigerian police have allegedly attack Shia Muslims on Arbaeen Trek/Free Zakzaky protest in Abuja.They were teargassed and many injured during the process.Despite the intimidation, the resilient Shia Muslims continue to trek,chanting free Zakzaky in the process.See photos belowSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/police-attackteargas-and-injure-shia.html?m=1

Buhari is a devil 5 Likes

fear God 2 Likes

I wonder who the yoruba MUSLIMS will defend on this one. Buhari is a terroristI wonder who the yoruba MUSLIMS will defend on this one. 6 Likes

Buhari loves blood. 4 Likes

Its a pity the way Nigerian govt is handling these issues like sensless individuals.

I hate this government 1 Like

only in Nigeria where protest is a crime

I like the Shiite resoluteness 2 Likes





Tyranny 1 Like

As they want people to cry with dem now, they will not ask u to swear oo 1 Like

Awusa muslims too dey carry their own for head #brainwashedfolks 1 Like 1 Share

buhari is useless, freedom speech under him is something I can never guarantee, how can this man be this clueless useless cold hearted and wicked, he will die a miserable dead , teargassing this people to what end, this is out come of having a semi illiterate as a president, these ppl are exercising their freedom of expression... buhari/Jubril your days are numbered 1 Like

Congrats to the worst police in the world 1 Like