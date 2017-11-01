₦airaland Forum

Police Teargas And Injure Shia Muslims On Arbaeen Trek In Abuja (Photos) by stephenduru: 12:19pm
Nigerian police have allegedly attack Shia Muslims on Arbaeen Trek/Free Zakzaky protest in Abuja.They were teargassed and many injured during the process.Despite the intimidation, the resilient Shia Muslims continue to trek,chanting free Zakzaky in the process.

See photos below


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/police-attackteargas-and-injure-shia.html?m=1

Re: Police Teargas And Injure Shia Muslims On Arbaeen Trek In Abuja (Photos) by stephenduru: 12:20pm
Re: Police Teargas And Injure Shia Muslims On Arbaeen Trek In Abuja (Photos) by Oxster(m): 1:47pm
Hit like if it means Nothing to You grin

12 Likes

Re: Police Teargas And Injure Shia Muslims On Arbaeen Trek In Abuja (Photos) by bugidon(m): 1:47pm
Buhari is a devil undecided

5 Likes

Re: Police Teargas And Injure Shia Muslims On Arbaeen Trek In Abuja (Photos) by raymondFirstborn(m): 1:47pm
fear God

2 Likes

Re: Police Teargas And Injure Shia Muslims On Arbaeen Trek In Abuja (Photos) by senatorS2(m): 1:47pm
really shocked shocked
Re: Police Teargas And Injure Shia Muslims On Arbaeen Trek In Abuja (Photos) by Earthquake1: 1:47pm
Buhari is a terrorist

I wonder who the yoruba MUSLIMS will defend on this one. grin

6 Likes

Re: Police Teargas And Injure Shia Muslims On Arbaeen Trek In Abuja (Photos) by aminho(m): 1:47pm
buratai Labbaika
Re: Police Teargas And Injure Shia Muslims On Arbaeen Trek In Abuja (Photos) by Funnicator: 1:47pm
Buhari loves blood.

4 Likes

Re: Police Teargas And Injure Shia Muslims On Arbaeen Trek In Abuja (Photos) by Skanas(m): 1:47pm
Too baddd
Re: Police Teargas And Injure Shia Muslims On Arbaeen Trek In Abuja (Photos) by SnakeXenzia(m): 1:47pm
Oxster:
Hit like if it means Nothing to You grin
vicfajeze:
Useless people,oya police finish dem all.

8 Likes

Re: Police Teargas And Injure Shia Muslims On Arbaeen Trek In Abuja (Photos) by sundamonex: 1:47pm
oook
why were they chanting
what were they chanting


I don't like chanting...
Re: Police Teargas And Injure Shia Muslims On Arbaeen Trek In Abuja (Photos) by Raph01: 1:47pm
MAKE DEM FREE DESE PEOPLE NAH angry angry

1 Like

Re: Police Teargas And Injure Shia Muslims On Arbaeen Trek In Abuja (Photos) by DonaTee(f): 1:47pm
Its a pity the way Nigerian govt is handling these issues like sensless individuals.
Re: Police Teargas And Injure Shia Muslims On Arbaeen Trek In Abuja (Photos) by madridguy(m): 1:47pm
Noted.
Re: Police Teargas And Injure Shia Muslims On Arbaeen Trek In Abuja (Photos) by vicfajeze(m): 1:47pm
Useless people,oya police finish dem all.
Re: Police Teargas And Injure Shia Muslims On Arbaeen Trek In Abuja (Photos) by Danty37(m): 1:48pm
that's serious

1 Like

Re: Police Teargas And Injure Shia Muslims On Arbaeen Trek In Abuja (Photos) by elganzar(m): 1:48pm
lol, looks like that guy on blue is putting goat blood or whatever low budgeting Nigerian movies use...he's putting it on the face, that one is holding his SHIRT is that where the pain is coming from?..not a picture of Nigerian police or actual violence, the tear gas picture looks like heaven...hehehe... Just kidding o, soldier o_police o,ko so ito gbadun...later they'll label these ones too as terrorist...Just waiting for what they'll call the OPERATION...
Re: Police Teargas And Injure Shia Muslims On Arbaeen Trek In Abuja (Photos) by gloriaunobi(f): 1:48pm
I hate this government

1 Like

Re: Police Teargas And Injure Shia Muslims On Arbaeen Trek In Abuja (Photos) by xxx4863: 1:48pm
Re: Police Teargas And Injure Shia Muslims On Arbaeen Trek In Abuja (Photos) by surrogatesng: 1:48pm
too bad
Re: Police Teargas And Injure Shia Muslims On Arbaeen Trek In Abuja (Photos) by ojmetrix(m): 1:48pm
only in Nigeria where protest is a crime
mama emekaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa
Re: Police Teargas And Injure Shia Muslims On Arbaeen Trek In Abuja (Photos) by BUHARIjubrin: 1:49pm
I like the Shiite resoluteness

2 Likes

Re: Police Teargas And Injure Shia Muslims On Arbaeen Trek In Abuja (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 1:49pm
sad sad sad sad

Una don forget who be President abi?
Re: Police Teargas And Injure Shia Muslims On Arbaeen Trek In Abuja (Photos) by BlowBack: 1:49pm
Tyranny

1 Like

Re: Police Teargas And Injure Shia Muslims On Arbaeen Trek In Abuja (Photos) by Religiondb(m): 1:50pm
As they want people to cry with dem now, they will not ask u to swear oo

1 Like

Re: Police Teargas And Injure Shia Muslims On Arbaeen Trek In Abuja (Photos) by bugidon(m): 1:50pm
Awusa muslims too dey carry their own for head #brainwashedfolks

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Police Teargas And Injure Shia Muslims On Arbaeen Trek In Abuja (Photos) by kuweni(m): 1:50pm
senatorS2:
really shocked shocked
Re: Police Teargas And Injure Shia Muslims On Arbaeen Trek In Abuja (Photos) by yeyerolling: 1:51pm
Nawa

1 Like

Re: Police Teargas And Injure Shia Muslims On Arbaeen Trek In Abuja (Photos) by Bullhari007(m): 1:51pm
buhari is useless, freedom speech under him is something I can never guarantee, how can this man be this clueless useless cold hearted and wicked, he will die a miserable dead , teargassing this people to what end, this is out come of having a semi illiterate as a president, these ppl are exercising their freedom of expression... buhari/Jubril your days are numbered

1 Like

Re: Police Teargas And Injure Shia Muslims On Arbaeen Trek In Abuja (Photos) by ehie(f): 1:51pm
Congrats to the worst police in the world

1 Like

Re: Police Teargas And Injure Shia Muslims On Arbaeen Trek In Abuja (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 1:51pm
The world would have been a better and more peaceful place without Islam. I blame Abraham for all this nonsense

1 Like

