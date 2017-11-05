₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kenneth Okonkwo: "Enugu Local Government Election A Disgrace" by Nwaforchigozie: 6:38am
Recall that in a letter to the Governor dated 12th October, 2017, the APC leader in Nsukka LGA, Nollywood Actor Kenneth Okonkwo, alerted the public that the Local Government Election in Enugu State was a ruse.He revealed that the results had already been written, waiting to be announced.
Information reaching Diamond Celebrities revealed that Elections into the Local Government Council in Nsukka LGA failed to take place because Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) allegedly withheld the result sheets.
According to DC source, the Governor, was afraid of instant defeat in Nsukka LGA by the APC, and therefore ensured that result sheets were not distributed as at 2pm on November 4th, 2017, the day of the election, prompting the APC in Nsukka Local Government to withdraw from the election.
The election was also marred by thuggery and violence our source continued. The former Gubernatorial Candidate of APC, Mr Okey Ezea, escaped being lynched with serious injuries. The Chairmanship candidate of APGA in Nsukka LGA, was battered and bruised prompting the Police command in Nsukka to issue directives to bring the culprits to book With the result sheets, no where to be found on election day, the election is deemed indeed by many to be a ruse.
Speaking to Diamond Celebrities, Dr Kenneth Okonkwo said he has been vindicated.
News via : https://diamondcelebrities.org/2017/11/05/enugu-local-government-election-a-disgrace-actor-kenneth-okonkwo-two/
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo: "Enugu Local Government Election A Disgrace" by Nwodosis(m): 6:45am
Enugu State is very clean and needs no broom!
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo: "Enugu Local Government Election A Disgrace" by gadgetsngs: 6:48am
Make that guy go sleep joor
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo: "Enugu Local Government Election A Disgrace" by Flyingngel(m): 6:48am
ok
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo: "Enugu Local Government Election A Disgrace" by gadgetsngs: 6:48am
Nwodosis:
Tell Him brother
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo: "Enugu Local Government Election A Disgrace" by princeade86(m): 7:06am
becos say pdp won
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo: "Enugu Local Government Election A Disgrace" by Donkay82: 7:07am
If APC does the same in another state now,you all be shouting " you want your own country"
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo: "Enugu Local Government Election A Disgrace" by HITTED(m): 7:14am
See him wide mouth. Failed actor.
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo: "Enugu Local Government Election A Disgrace" by clevvermind(m): 7:18am
APC HAS NO PLACE IN ENUGU. THAT IS SURE. EVEN IF THE ELECTION WAS CONDUCTED 100TIMES.
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo: "Enugu Local Government Election A Disgrace" by 1nigeriamyfoot: 7:18am
useless Playboy actor who failed woefully both as an actor & a lawyer. He should go and die
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo: "Enugu Local Government Election A Disgrace" by IneedSugarMumy1(m): 8:13am
Ahya
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo: "Enugu Local Government Election A Disgrace" by fferam: 8:13am
Buhari put INEC in order before 2019
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo: "Enugu Local Government Election A Disgrace" by savagefinder1: 8:13am
PFRB:Savage!!!!
I see u
ur award coming soon.
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo: "Enugu Local Government Election A Disgrace" by ipobarecriminals: 8:13am
shamble
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo: "Enugu Local Government Election A Disgrace" by abdul399: 8:13am
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo: "Enugu Local Government Election A Disgrace" by izzou(m): 8:14am
Donkay82:
So, APC had to win for it to be free and fair baa?
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo: "Enugu Local Government Election A Disgrace" by hirekiller1: 8:14am
E no concern me
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo: "Enugu Local Government Election A Disgrace" by davodyguy: 8:14am
1nigeriamyfoot:
This is pathetic, all because of the bitterness Nnamdi Kanu embedded in your brains. That runaway coward idiot, succeeded in brainwashing you guys that you're not different from almajiris who boko haram send with strap bombs to kill people. It's called brainwashing. Your brains are programmed for stupidity
Now Kenneth is no longer an Igbo man? You see your life, cause he joined APC and Kanu has taught nothing more than Hatred, for anyone who's isnt same line of thought with you.
I'm sure if you're given biafra, same way you'll maltreat your own.
Try to learn from SS people and the Hausas. They always support their own, irrespective of party affiliation
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo: "Enugu Local Government Election A Disgrace" by johndwayy(m): 8:15am
1nigeriamyfoot:This statement is so foolish.. How can you say Ken Okonkwo failed as an actor? Are you a Nigerian?
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo: "Enugu Local Government Election A Disgrace" by segebase(m): 8:15am
c
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo: "Enugu Local Government Election A Disgrace" by kafiz1(m): 8:15am
,mr man u can go to court!!!!!!who cares
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo: "Enugu Local Government Election A Disgrace" by nnokwa042(m): 8:16am
Donkay82:APC is supporter of APC party if not that used APGA to win Governor of IMO state today he won't be Governor ,all APC members need to be slaughtered they suicide bombers
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo: "Enugu Local Government Election A Disgrace" by deafeyez: 8:16am
According the Abba, The Winner Takes It All, The Loser Standing Small.
That is just the game in life.
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo: "Enugu Local Government Election A Disgrace" by cutefergiee(m): 8:16am
politicians and dia wahala.. all for money
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo: "Enugu Local Government Election A Disgrace" by yeyerolling: 8:17am
Woe unto Bullharry for not granting baifra. Dey deserve to be nxt south sudan. See as dem don change mouth even wen its obvious na wuru wuru election
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo: "Enugu Local Government Election A Disgrace" by koolgee(m): 8:17am
Hmmm
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo: "Enugu Local Government Election A Disgrace" by asawanathegreat(m): 8:17am
Change begins with Kenneth Okonwo
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo: "Enugu Local Government Election A Disgrace" by Edopesin(m): 8:18am
Kikiki
In Kanu's Voice " This Is Just The Beginning "
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo: "Enugu Local Government Election A Disgrace" by davodyguy: 8:18am
johndwayy:
He's not. See his handle.
He's an illegal citizen, living within the territory internationally recognized as Nigeria and spending the legal tender called Naira.
If Catalonia failed, to the extent that international countries said they would never recognize Catalonia, Same way Biafra would fail
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo: "Enugu Local Government Election A Disgrace" by carlede: 8:19am
Nwodosis:
This one off me..���
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo: "Enugu Local Government Election A Disgrace" by DoTheNeedful: 8:19am
hhh
