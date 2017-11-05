Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Kenneth Okonkwo: "Enugu Local Government Election A Disgrace" (3842 Views)

Information reaching Diamond Celebrities revealed that Elections into the Local Government Council in Nsukka LGA failed to take place because Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) allegedly withheld the result sheets.



According to DC source, the Governor, was afraid of instant defeat in Nsukka LGA by the APC, and therefore ensured that result sheets were not distributed as at 2pm on November 4th, 2017, the day of the election, prompting the APC in Nsukka Local Government to withdraw from the election.



The election was also marred by thuggery and violence our source continued. The former Gubernatorial Candidate of APC, Mr Okey Ezea, escaped being lynched with serious injuries. The Chairmanship candidate of APGA in Nsukka LGA, was battered and bruised prompting the Police command in Nsukka to issue directives to bring the culprits to book With the result sheets, no where to be found on election day, the election is deemed indeed by many to be a ruse.



Speaking to Diamond Celebrities, Dr Kenneth Okonkwo said he has been vindicated.





Enugu State is very clean and needs no broom! 32 Likes 1 Share

Make that guy go sleep joor 2 Likes

Nwodosis:

Eungu is very clean and needs no broom!

Tell Him brother Tell Him brother 16 Likes

becos say pdp won 1 Like

If APC does the same in another state now,you all be shouting " you want your own country" 2 Likes 1 Share

See him wide mouth. Failed actor. 5 Likes

APC HAS NO PLACE IN ENUGU. THAT IS SURE. EVEN IF THE ELECTION WAS CONDUCTED 100TIMES. 11 Likes

useless Playboy actor who failed woefully both as an actor & a lawyer. He should go and die 1 Like

Buhari put INEC in order before 2019

PFRB:





This kind of statement makes you look stupid. For you to say that he failed as an actor shows your level of degeneracy. Savage!!!!

ur award coming soon. Savage!!!!I see uur award coming soon. 1 Like

Donkay82:

If APC does the same in another state now,you all be shouting " you want your own country"

So, APC had to win for it to be free and fair baa? 8 Likes

1nigeriamyfoot:

useless Playboy actor who failed woefully both as an actor & a lawyer. He should go and die

This is pathetic, all because of the bitterness Nnamdi Kanu embedded in your brains. That runaway coward idiot, succeeded in brainwashing you guys that you're not different from almajiris who boko haram send with strap bombs to kill people. It's called brainwashing. Your brains are programmed for stupidity



Now Kenneth is no longer an Igbo man? You see your life, cause he joined APC and Kanu has taught nothing more than Hatred, for anyone who's isnt same line of thought with you.



I'm sure if you're given biafra, same way you'll maltreat your own.



Try to learn from SS people and the Hausas. They always support their own, irrespective of party affiliation This is pathetic, all because of the bitterness Nnamdi Kanu embedded in your brains. That runaway coward idiot, succeeded in brainwashing you guys that you're not different from almajiris who boko haram send with strap bombs to kill people. It's called brainwashing. Your brains are programmed for stupidityNow Kenneth is no longer an Igbo man? You see your life, cause he joined APC and Kanu has taught nothing more than Hatred, for anyone who's isnt same line of thought with you.I'm sure if you're given biafra, same way you'll maltreat your own.Try to learn from SS people and the Hausas. They always support their own, irrespective of party affiliation 2 Likes 1 Share

1nigeriamyfoot:

useless Playboy actor who failed woefully both as an actor & a lawyer. He should go and die This statement is so foolish.. How can you say Ken Okonkwo failed as an actor? Are you a Nigerian? This statement is so foolish.. How can you say Ken Okonkwo failed as an actor? Are you a Nigerian? 1 Like 1 Share

,mr man u can go to court!!!!!!who cares ,mr man u can go to court!!!!!!who cares

Donkay82:

If APC does the same in another state now,you all be shouting " you want your own country" APC is supporter of APC party if not that used APGA to win Governor of IMO state today he won't be Governor ,all APC members need to be slaughtered they suicide bombers APC is supporter of APC party if not that used APGA to win Governor of IMO state today he won't be Governor ,all APC members need to be slaughtered they suicide bombers

According the Abba, The Winner Takes It All, The Loser Standing Small.

That is just the game in life.

politicians and dia wahala.. all for money

Woe unto Bullharry for not granting baifra. Dey deserve to be nxt south sudan. See as dem don change mouth even wen its obvious na wuru wuru election 1 Like 1 Share

Change begins with Kenneth Okonwo





In Kanu's Voice " This Is Just The Beginning " KikikiIn Kanu's Voice " This Is Just The Beginning " 1 Like

johndwayy:



This statement is so foolish.. How can you say Ken Okonkwo failed as an actor? Are you a Nigerian?

He's not. See his handle.



He's an illegal citizen, living within the territory internationally recognized as Nigeria and spending the legal tender called Naira.



If Catalonia failed, to the extent that international countries said they would never recognize Catalonia, Same way Biafra would fail He's not. See his handle.He's an illegal citizen, living within the territory internationally recognized as Nigeria and spending the legal tender called Naira.If Catalonia failed, to the extent that international countries said they would never recognize Catalonia, Same way Biafra would fail 1 Like 1 Share

Nwodosis:

Enugu State is very clean and needs no broom!

This one off me..��� This one off me..���