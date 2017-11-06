₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Cries For Losing Enugu Local Government Election (pics, Video) by Ovokoo: 9:18am
A Man who lost the Enugu Local government election was captured crying on top and blames former Senate President, Ken Nnamani for his predicament.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DCa-0iNOtkA
|Re: Man Cries For Losing Enugu Local Government Election (pics, Video) by SirMichael1: 9:19am
When your 'jazz' coupled with your money couldn't give you victory
All that tears is just for the money he won't be able to embezzle
|Re: Man Cries For Losing Enugu Local Government Election (pics, Video) by GavelSlam: 9:20am
|Re: Man Cries For Losing Enugu Local Government Election (pics, Video) by fearless2014: 9:20am
Sarki's collegue.
|Re: Man Cries For Losing Enugu Local Government Election (pics, Video) by Tweetysparkles(f): 9:22am
whaooo! and these man is so cute ooo well, he carried cause he has lost money, he Knows how they loot money on that seat and na bank loan he use to purchase the election form try again later Honorable lagbaja
|Re: Man Cries For Losing Enugu Local Government Election (pics, Video) by 2RUTHHURTS(m): 9:23am
|Re: Man Cries For Losing Enugu Local Government Election (pics, Video) by clevvermind(m): 9:24am
THIS IS WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU FOLLOW THE DULLARD PARTY APC.
|Re: Man Cries For Losing Enugu Local Government Election (pics, Video) by Baawaa(m): 9:24am
Maybe he had sold everything
|Re: Man Cries For Losing Enugu Local Government Election (pics, Video) by magoo10: 9:27am
With all the Ken nnamani in apc,they couldn't rig a single local govt for their useless party despite the boycott.
In the first place apc is a taboo party In the south east Roaches only sold out.
|Re: Man Cries For Losing Enugu Local Government Election (pics, Video) by Hentizzle: 9:28am
|Re: Man Cries For Losing Enugu Local Government Election (pics, Video) by obailala(m): 9:31am
|Re: Man Cries For Losing Enugu Local Government Election (pics, Video) by Cyynthialove(f): 9:32am
Ken Nnamdi has scammed him. Ordinary LG election, he couldn't rig for the young man. Lolzzz.
The same Ken Nnamdi, Okorocha and Kalu promised Buhari that they will deliver in SE for APC come 2019. Scammers!!
This video is very funny.
|Re: Man Cries For Losing Enugu Local Government Election (pics, Video) by Gotze1: 9:34am
I thought they boycotted the election na?
|Re: Man Cries For Losing Enugu Local Government Election (pics, Video) by Gotze1: 9:35am
|Re: Man Cries For Losing Enugu Local Government Election (pics, Video) by lovere: 9:48am
somebody father
|Re: Man Cries For Losing Enugu Local Government Election (pics, Video) by dollytino4real(f): 10:26am
|Re: Man Cries For Losing Enugu Local Government Election (pics, Video) by BornAgainMay: 10:57am
This is why The igbos have developed a great Political apathy.
the igbos are Republicans, they know where their powers stop n where it starts. if the leaders they elected could turn around to call them Terrorists, the best thing to do is just to ignore the whole process that brought them into power.
The igbos doesn't even believe that an out of an election would change the price of his motor parts in Ladipo market. so he would prefer eating his nsala on d day of election rather than coming out to risk bombing and stray bullets from the Jungle army.
Now, that Enugu state election results are out, whatever the local govt chairman does, doesn't border an average igboman unless he(chairman) interferes with his business in ladipo and if it starts affecting them, they will leave the place for you, like the Israelites and travel abroad for greener pastures.
unlike in kogi state, where workers commit suicide bcz of pension. Rochas withheld the pension fund made for pensioners and nobody died bcz they already have a second option
God, if truly reincarnation exists, give me another opportunity to be an igboman.
|Re: Man Cries For Losing Enugu Local Government Election (pics, Video) by Cyynthialove(f): 11:08am
BornAgainMay:waoo!, Another reason why I love Igbos is because, an average igbo man is very comfortable with himself financially more than any other man from various tribes in Nig with or without politics. They might be facing ethnic marginalisation, but when it comes to the issue of enjoying personal life, give it to them. That doesn't mean that there are no poor igbos, but you can't compare it with what is obtainable in other tribes. The tribe that has produced more heads of states in Nigeria is at the mercy of Int donors for survival.
For Majority of ibos, with or without politics, they are flexing.
So who election epp ?. The ones they have been voting in the past, what have they done so far if not as usual business ( looting).?
See how this man is crying because of election, if truly his intentions was to serve but not to loot, Why the tears ?
|Re: Man Cries For Losing Enugu Local Government Election (pics, Video) by DontForceUnity: 11:12am
BornAgainMay:
The one we voted nothing positive came out of it.
Abegi let them chop their electoral process.
Anambra indigenes should boycott the election with Ofe Nsala.
|Re: Man Cries For Losing Enugu Local Government Election (pics, Video) by coolhamid(m): 11:18am
Investment gone wrong
|Re: Man Cries For Losing Enugu Local Government Election (pics, Video) by nNEOo(m): 11:19am
Emotion ridden bast :-Xd
|Re: Man Cries For Losing Enugu Local Government Election (pics, Video) by luvinhubby(m): 11:19am
APC is a. very useless political party.
Scammed Nigerians and is even scamming it's own members.
|Re: Man Cries For Losing Enugu Local Government Election (pics, Video) by alignacademy(m): 11:20am
Ovokoo:
And he had to cry on camera
|Re: Man Cries For Losing Enugu Local Government Election (pics, Video) by IAMSASHY(f): 11:22am
thief
|Re: Man Cries For Losing Enugu Local Government Election (pics, Video) by luvinhubby(m): 11:22am
fearless2014:
|Re: Man Cries For Losing Enugu Local Government Election (pics, Video) by Adaumunocha(f): 11:22am
|Re: Man Cries For Losing Enugu Local Government Election (pics, Video) by Tension532: 11:23am
Tweetysparkles:sister why na
