http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/hilda-dokubo-rescued-me-when-my-period-showed-up-in-publiclady In what ranks high up on the list of a lady's worst nightmare, Twitter user @adolbarbie was ambushed by her period while at a wedding and Nollywood actress, Hilda Dokubo saved the day. 1 Like

Aww

She did a nice job! 3 Likes

this one no get sense



If you knw ur week, u wear pad all week



#No Filter Attitude 27 Likes 1 Share

some ladies cn b careless, wen somtin is coming out of ur body, even b4 it drops 2 ur pant, u shud notice and den rush 2 d toilet 2 check ursef some ladies cn b careless, wen somtin is coming out of ur body, even b4 it drops 2 ur pant, u shud notice and den rush 2 d toilet 2 check ursef 2 Likes 2 Shares

Ok

so watin ?? should we cook stone for your carelessness ..?? 3 Likes

awwwwnn

one never knows when 'it' can pop up, especially when you don't keep count urghhh so embarrassing 1 Like

So what should we do 1 Like

She did well.



But everything is not for social media. 16 Likes

But lala...what's period

This, FRONT PAGE AGAIN

Radarada 2 Likes

i am so proud of you mama

Hi

Awwwww, how nice of her ,it happens,the people that found it funny are very stupid 7 Likes 1 Share

hmmm

Sowie

Must everything be made public? 1 Like

1 Like

so we should fry beans for you?

Men no get worries

it seems you you lost count of your days

That's what you get when you ain't properly dressed. You think you are doing men but you are doing yourself. 1 Like

Chai see anoda mumu ooooooo

Nice one. Thank God it wasn't Onyeka Onwenu who was there.

Hilda did well.

Some ladies aren't lucky with this period ish: irregularities, no signs, too heavy, etc. 6 Likes 2 Shares