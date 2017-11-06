Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Governor Darius Ishaku Visits Buhari - Pictures (5115 Views)

PHOTOS: President Buhari today received in audience Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.



SAI BABA is now gallant and fit.



Shame on Atiku, Saraki and their fake Alfa's running up and down over Sai Baba.



Happy for you professor Osibanjo, shame on your enemies. 13 Likes 2 Shares

Buhari looks younger in those pics.

God bless him and Osinbajo. 17 Likes 3 Shares

Buhari still standing strong and looking young. Nnamdi kanu is either dead or in military dungeon yet biafra no gree come. Even the patriotic igbos have seen beyond kanu's lies and majority of Anambra people are getting ready to vote in APC so they can enjoy meaningful change. We warned IPOB that majority of igbos prefer one Nigeria but they kept throwing insults, November 18 elections will show the world that Nnamdi kanu's influence is limited to road side touts and jobless youths. One Nigeria Buhari still standing strong and looking young. Nnamdi kanu is either dead or in military dungeon yet biafra no gree come. Even the patriotic igbos have seen beyond kanu's lies and majority of Anambra people are getting ready to vote in APC so they can enjoy meaningful change. We warned IPOB that majority of igbos prefer one Nigeria but they kept throwing insults, November 18 elections will show the world that Nnamdi kanu's influence is limited to road side touts and jobless youths. One Nigeria 12 Likes 2 Shares





A governor visiting his president to brief him of what is going on in his state and you have to add "PDP" to his name?



Honestly, the Mod is crazy A governor visiting his president to brief him of what is going on in his state and you have to add "PDP" to his name?Honestly, the Mod is crazy 2 Likes

Why is the Frontpage saying PDP governor? Buhari is the president and no matter how obnoxious he is, PDP governors still have to do business with him.

This is just mere routine. 2 Likes

Vote out old men

Vote in young blood

Vote for yul

Buhari is a dullard

Came to feed Jubril with lies

Buhari the peoples president,much love 5 Likes 1 Share

He came to do "Baba, your boy is loyal". 2 Likes

Thank God for his improved health. 4 Likes 1 Share

whateverkay:

Diiet:

I no know say no be only dey observe am ooo...he is looking younger ....May God bless him and Osinbajo...... I no know say no be only dey observe am ooo...he is looking younger ....May God bless him and Osinbajo...... 3 Likes 1 Share

the chaser of Namdiiii kaanuuu 1 Like

Long live Baba. 2 Likes

jeeqaa7:

Vote out old men



Vote in young blood



Vote for yul

Young blood like Dino melaye? Young blood like Dino melaye?

You guys are unbelievable!





Diiet:

So he's now the real Buhari, eh? Isn't he supposed to be Jubril from Sudan or wherever?You guys are unbelievable!O pari

whateverkay:

Buhari still standing strong and looking young. Nnamdi kanu is either dead or in military dungeon yet biafra no gree come. Even the patriotic igbos have seen beyond kanu's lies and majority of Anambra people are getting ready to vote in APC so they can enjoy meaningful change. We warned IPOB that majority of igbos prefer one Nigeria but they kept throwing insults, November 18 elections will show the world that Nnamdi kanu's influence is limited to road side touts and jobless youths. One Nigeria Oboy, you strong oh! But just go and hide sha, because when they arrive, you no go fit fight them. Dem still dey do push up on top dis your post. Oboy, you strong oh! But just go and hide sha, because when they arrive, you no go fit fight them. Dem still dey do push up on top dis your post. 1 Like

God bless President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR. Some donkeys wishing my president death have already gone. Even some of them presently wishing same will still be there before you. 2 Likes

Mr President looks fresh nd young. 2 Likes

mema900:



Young blood like Dino melaye? vote him at your own peril vote him at your own peril

CampuChan:

Why is the Frontpage saying PDP governor? Buhari is the president and no matter how obnoxious he is, PDP governors still have to do business with him.

This is just mere routine. the headline is what brought you to open the thread, its called attraction....

I wonder in what language they were discussing in?

Orobo2Lekpa:

I wonder in what language they were discussing in? Do you know the language spoken on this land? That is the language they were discussing in. Do you know the language spoken on this land? That is the language they were discussing in. 1 Like