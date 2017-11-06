₦airaland Forum

Governor Darius Ishaku Visits Buhari - Pictures by 40ng: 1:42pm
 PHOTOS: President Buhari today received in audience Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Re: Governor Darius Ishaku Visits Buhari - Pictures by madridguy(m): 1:45pm
SAI BABA is now gallant and fit.

Shame on Atiku, Saraki and their fake Alfa's running up and down over Sai Baba.

Happy for you professor Osibanjo, shame on your enemies.

Re: Governor Darius Ishaku Visits Buhari - Pictures by Diiet: 2:10pm
Buhari looks younger in those pics.
God bless him and Osinbajo.

Re: Governor Darius Ishaku Visits Buhari - Pictures by whateverkay(m): 2:16pm
sad Buhari still standing strong and looking young. Nnamdi kanu is either dead or in military dungeon yet biafra no gree come. Even the patriotic igbos have seen beyond kanu's lies and majority of Anambra people are getting ready to vote in APC so they can enjoy meaningful change. We warned IPOB that majority of igbos prefer one Nigeria but they kept throwing insults, November 18 elections will show the world that Nnamdi kanu's influence is limited to road side touts and jobless youths. One Nigeria sad

Re: Governor Darius Ishaku Visits Buhari - Pictures by NigerDeltan(m): 2:20pm
grin

A governor visiting his president to brief him of what is going on in his state and you have to add "PDP" to his name?

Honestly, the Mod is crazy

Re: Governor Darius Ishaku Visits Buhari - Pictures by eddieguru(m): 2:21pm
Re: Governor Darius Ishaku Visits Buhari - Pictures by survchris: 2:21pm
Re: Governor Darius Ishaku Visits Buhari - Pictures by CampuChan: 2:21pm
Why is the Frontpage saying PDP governor? Buhari is the president and no matter how obnoxious he is, PDP governors still have to do business with him.
This is just mere routine.

Re: Governor Darius Ishaku Visits Buhari - Pictures by jeeqaa7(m): 2:21pm
Vote out old men
Vote in young blood
Vote for yul
Re: Governor Darius Ishaku Visits Buhari - Pictures by 2chainzz(m): 2:21pm
Buhari is a dullard
Re: Governor Darius Ishaku Visits Buhari - Pictures by ultramedia123: 2:21pm
Re: Governor Darius Ishaku Visits Buhari - Pictures by SoftDealz: 2:21pm
Re: Governor Darius Ishaku Visits Buhari - Pictures by nairavsdollars: 2:21pm
Came to feed Jubril with lies
Re: Governor Darius Ishaku Visits Buhari - Pictures by olatade(m): 2:22pm
Buhari the peoples president,much love cool

Re: Governor Darius Ishaku Visits Buhari - Pictures by quiverfull(m): 2:22pm
He came to do "Baba, your boy is loyal".

Re: Governor Darius Ishaku Visits Buhari - Pictures by YoungExec: 2:22pm
Thank God for his improved health.

Re: Governor Darius Ishaku Visits Buhari - Pictures by ValuedAssets(f): 2:22pm
whateverkay:
sad Buhari still standing strong and looking young. Nnamdi kanu is either dead or in military dungeon yet biafra no gree come. Even the patriotic igbos have seen beyond kanu's lies and majority of Anambra people are getting ready to vote in APC so they can enjoy meaningful change. We warned IPOB that majority of igbos prefer one Nigeria but they kept throwing insults, November 18 elections will show the world that Nnamdi kanu's influence is limited to road side touts and jobless youths. One Nigeria sad

Re: Governor Darius Ishaku Visits Buhari - Pictures by bcashy: 2:22pm
Diiet:
Buhari looks younger in those pics.
God bless him and Osinbajo.


I no know say no be only dey observe am ooo...he is looking younger ....May God bless him and Osinbajo......

Re: Governor Darius Ishaku Visits Buhari - Pictures by dmbb: 2:23pm
the chaser of Namdiiii kaanuuu

Re: Governor Darius Ishaku Visits Buhari - Pictures by chakula(m): 2:24pm
Long live Baba.

Re: Governor Darius Ishaku Visits Buhari - Pictures by mema900: 2:25pm
jeeqaa7:
Vote out old men

Vote in young blood

Vote for yul

Young blood like Dino melaye?
Re: Governor Darius Ishaku Visits Buhari - Pictures by Marcelinho(m): 2:26pm
before nko
Re: Governor Darius Ishaku Visits Buhari - Pictures by Icon79(m): 2:26pm
So he's now the real Buhari, eh? Isn't he supposed to be Jubril from Sudan or wherever?

You guys are unbelievable!


O pari

Diiet:
Buhari looks younger in those pics.
God bless him and Osinbajo.
Re: Governor Darius Ishaku Visits Buhari - Pictures by python1: 2:27pm
whateverkay:
sad Buhari still standing strong and looking young. Nnamdi kanu is either dead or in military dungeon yet biafra no gree come. Even the patriotic igbos have seen beyond kanu's lies and majority of Anambra people are getting ready to vote in APC so they can enjoy meaningful change. We warned IPOB that majority of igbos prefer one Nigeria but they kept throwing insults, November 18 elections will show the world that Nnamdi kanu's influence is limited to road side touts and jobless youths. One Nigeria sad
Oboy, you strong oh! But just go and hide sha, because when they arrive, you no go fit fight them. Dem still dey do push up on top dis your post. grin grin grin

Re: Governor Darius Ishaku Visits Buhari - Pictures by python1: 2:27pm
God bless President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR. Some donkeys wishing my president death have already gone. Even some of them presently wishing same will still be there before you.

Re: Governor Darius Ishaku Visits Buhari - Pictures by famology(m): 2:28pm
Mr President looks fresh nd young.

Re: Governor Darius Ishaku Visits Buhari - Pictures by jeeqaa7(m): 2:28pm
mema900:

Young blood like Dino melaye?
vote him at your own peril
Re: Governor Darius Ishaku Visits Buhari - Pictures by Marcelinho(m): 2:28pm
the headline is what brought you to open the thread, its called attraction....
CampuChan:
Why is the Frontpage saying PDP governor? Buhari is the president and no matter how obnoxious he is, PDP governors still have to do business with him.
This is just mere routine.
Re: Governor Darius Ishaku Visits Buhari - Pictures by Orobo2Lekpa: 2:30pm
I wonder in what language they were discussing in?
Re: Governor Darius Ishaku Visits Buhari - Pictures by python1: 2:32pm
Orobo2Lekpa:
I wonder in what language they were discussing in?
Do you know the language spoken on this land? That is the language they were discussing in.

Re: Governor Darius Ishaku Visits Buhari - Pictures by godox2(m): 2:35pm
FOR WHAT?
WHY?
HOW?
AND THEN?
HAAAAAAAA!
WE WILL NOT TAKE IT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

