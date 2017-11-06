₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|EFCC Detains Idris Wada by adem30: 11:12pm On Nov 06
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has detained the immediate past governor of Kogi State, Idris Wada.
The anti-graft agency traced N500m to the former governor’s account on Monday.
The money, it is understood, was said to be part of the N23bn allegedly disbursed by a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, through the then Director of Finance of the Goodluck Jonathan Campaign Organisation , Senator Nenadi Usman.
He arrived the EFCC office around 12pm and was still in custody around 9 pm.
More to follow…
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/dailypost.ng/2017/11/06/breaking-efcc-detains-idris-wada/amp/
|Re: EFCC Detains Idris Wada by adem30: 11:13pm On Nov 06
This man was the Genesis of Kogi's misfortune
|Re: EFCC Detains Idris Wada by Aonkuuse: 11:14pm On Nov 06
Wailers food is done come and wail
|Re: EFCC Detains Idris Wada by adem30: 11:16pm On Nov 06
Aonkuuse:
As usual
|Re: EFCC Detains Idris Wada by Drabeey(m): 11:18pm On Nov 06
When you cant get what you want
because there was a fuel leakage
under the bed, and someone seems to
know another woman doing her
husband in the carpenter's shop when
no one saw light, hmmmn as if
NEPA took light when landlord owed
the fish seller. They should kuku sack
mourinho if Barcelona decides to lose
again.
No one should blame me ooo, Buhari
has allowed Maina to carry papa
pension money go.
Wait am i making any sense at all?
drabeey was HERE
|Re: EFCC Detains Idris Wada by NigerDeltan(m): 11:31pm On Nov 06
adem30:
And the dude that is there is better abi?
|Re: EFCC Detains Idris Wada by senatordave1: 11:37pm On Nov 06
He deserves it,him and his godfather ibrahim idris.melaye also.
|Re: EFCC Detains Idris Wada by Lusola15: 11:46pm On Nov 06
This officer just confirmed it
That is me on the bike with my grass, please don't ask me what is for
|Re: EFCC Detains Idris Wada by Sunofgod(m): 11:52pm On Nov 06
500 mill just traced to his account?
|Re: EFCC Detains Idris Wada by chloride6: 1:02am
adem30:
No Audu was
|Re: EFCC Detains Idris Wada by stillondmatter: 1:03am
K
|Re: EFCC Detains Idris Wada by Ejaculate: 1:21am
Idris wada has no case to answer! This show is put up as a clear attempt to keep zoneBs busy Ejaculating for the week so dey can forget about the hunger in the land while buhari buys more time for his sickness.
|Re: EFCC Detains Idris Wada by OnucheAdams: 2:35am
This is the handwork of Bello whose desperation would end up being his undoing. So it's taking the EFCC two years to trace funds to Wada, despite credible evidence that clearly exempts him from being complicit in the alleged bazar by Dezani.
|Re: EFCC Detains Idris Wada by OnucheAdams: 2:37am
Sunofgod:
It's all hogwash. So it took them 2 years to trace such amounts to his account?
Bello is just chasing shadows here, and would only have himself to blame when all is said and done.
|Re: EFCC Detains Idris Wada by Mcdondayan: 2:46am
Dear EFCC,
When will you detain Babachir, Oké, Amaechi, fayemi,?
You have done well by detaining Idris Wada, please what about these others that you have clear evidence of stealing against them?
Regards,
Me
|Re: EFCC Detains Idris Wada by drizzymadbet(m): 5:18am
Magu is a stooge after all, probably why the national Assembly wants him out.
With all the backwardness of kogi and the financial recklessness of the then former governor, it took then two years to identify he was part of the conspirators that abetted and ate our collective wealth.
EFCC even looks outnumbered with the kind of cases pending
|Re: EFCC Detains Idris Wada by chacoonder(m): 6:33am
After detention what next freedom for life...Under Magu,EFCC has become toothless dog.
|Re: EFCC Detains Idris Wada by Nkemtreasure: 6:38am
While the grass cutter and Maina are stroling free
|Re: EFCC Detains Idris Wada by adem30: 7:13am
NigerDeltan:
You lack comprehension
|Re: EFCC Detains Idris Wada by vedaxcool(m): 7:28am
yet out of tribalism and religious bigotry some ingrates defend hero of thieves regime
|Re: EFCC Detains Idris Wada by Egein(m): 8:13am
If any Kogi governor deserves detention and serious slaps, it should be Bello, the current loon; but they'll never, because APC...
|Re: EFCC Detains Idris Wada by wunmi590(m): 8:13am
Until EFCC go for other APC politicians and ex APC governors, then I can now take them seriously.
Yes, majority of our politicians are thief, but EFCC should not shy away from their responsibility in carrying out investigations on APC politicians too.
|Re: EFCC Detains Idris Wada by Firefire(m): 8:13am
Ok, next!
|Re: EFCC Detains Idris Wada by policy12: 8:16am
This man wreck Kogi, I think he is the genesis of the present Kogi Problem.
|Re: EFCC Detains Idris Wada by pesinfada(m): 8:16am
Party things
|Re: EFCC Detains Idris Wada by nairavsdollars: 8:18am
Yahaya Bello...Get ready!
|Re: EFCC Detains Idris Wada by bullbull: 8:18am
|Re: EFCC Detains Idris Wada by Emu4life(m): 8:20am
Ole!!!
|Re: EFCC Detains Idris Wada by femo122: 8:20am
|Re: EFCC Detains Idris Wada by lelvin(m): 8:21am
After 2019, am sure only EFCC cannot trace all the money Bello has stolen. They will have to employ the Avengers or Shield.
|Re: EFCC Detains Idris Wada by Adieza(m): 8:21am
The Sole Creator of Kogi Problem. All of you here abusing Yahaya Bello, You now see the real cause. Cc:sarrki,madridguy, bisanni
