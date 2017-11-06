Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / EFCC Detains Idris Wada (3962 Views)

Diezani Bribe: EFCC Traces N950m To Two Ex-Govs, Detains Idris Wada / EFCC Detains Babangida Aliyu Over N2b Ecological Fund / EFCC Detains NNPC Officials In Prison Over Fuel Diversion (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The anti-graft agency traced N500m to the former governor’s account on Monday.



The money, it is understood, was said to be part of the N23bn allegedly disbursed by a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, through the then Director of Finance of the Goodluck Jonathan Campaign Organisation , Senator Nenadi Usman.



He arrived the EFCC office around 12pm and was still in custody around 9 pm.



More to follow…





https://www.google.com.ng/amp/dailypost.ng/2017/11/06/breaking-efcc-detains-idris-wada/amp/ The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has detained the immediate past governor of Kogi State, Idris Wada.The anti-graft agency traced N500m to the former governor’s account on Monday.The money, it is understood, was said to be part of the N23bn allegedly disbursed by a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, through the then Director of Finance of the Goodluck Jonathan Campaign Organisation , Senator Nenadi Usman.He arrived the EFCC office around 12pm and was still in custody around 9 pm.More to follow…

This man was the Genesis of Kogi's misfortune 5 Likes 1 Share

Wailers food is done come and wail 3 Likes 1 Share

Aonkuuse:

Wailers food is done come and wail

As usual As usual

When you cant get what you want

because there was a fuel leakage

under the bed, and someone seems to

know another woman doing her

husband in the carpenter's shop when

no one saw light, hmmmn as if

NEPA took light when landlord owed

the fish seller. They should kuku sack

mourinho if Barcelona decides to lose

again.

No one should blame me ooo, Buhari

has allowed Maina to carry papa

pension money go.

Wait am i making any sense at all?





drabeey was HERE

adem30:

This man was the Genesis of Kogi's misfortune

And the dude that is there is better abi? And the dude that is there is better abi? 10 Likes 1 Share

He deserves it,him and his godfather ibrahim idris.melaye also.





That is me on the bike with my grass, please don't ask me what is for This officer just confirmed itThat is me on the bike with my grass, please don't ask me what is for

500 mill just traced to his account?

adem30:

This man was the Genesis of Kogi's misfortune

No Audu was No Audu was 2 Likes

Idris wada has no case to answer! This show is put up as a clear attempt to keep zoneBs busy Ejaculating for the week so dey can forget about the hunger in the land while buhari buys more time for his sickness. 1 Like

This is the handwork of Bello whose desperation would end up being his undoing. So it's taking the EFCC two years to trace funds to Wada, despite credible evidence that clearly exempts him from being complicit in the alleged bazar by Dezani. 2 Likes

Sunofgod:

500 mill just traced to his account?

It's all hogwash. So it took them 2 years to trace such amounts to his account?

Bello is just chasing shadows here, and would only have himself to blame when all is said and done. It's all hogwash. So it took them 2 years to trace such amounts to his account?Bello is just chasing shadows here, and would only have himself to blame when all is said and done. 1 Like

Dear EFCC,

When will you detain Babachir, Oké, Amaechi, fayemi,?

You have done well by detaining Idris Wada, please what about these others that you have clear evidence of stealing against them?



Regards,

Me 3 Likes 1 Share

Magu is a stooge after all, probably why the national Assembly wants him out.



With all the backwardness of kogi and the financial recklessness of the then former governor, it took then two years to identify he was part of the conspirators that abetted and ate our collective wealth.



EFCC even looks outnumbered with the kind of cases pending 1 Like

After detention what next freedom for life...Under Magu,EFCC has become toothless dog. 1 Like

While the grass cutter and Maina are stroling free 2 Likes

NigerDeltan:





And the dude that is there is better abi?

You lack comprehension You lack comprehension

yet out of tribalism and religious bigotry some ingrates defend hero of thieves regime

If any Kogi governor deserves detention and serious slaps, it should be Bello, the current loon; but they'll never, because APC...

Until EFCC go for other APC politicians and ex APC governors, then I can now take them seriously.



Yes, majority of our politicians are thief, but EFCC should not shy away from their responsibility in carrying out investigations on APC politicians too.

Ok, next!

This man wreck Kogi, I think he is the genesis of the present Kogi Problem.

Party things

Yahaya Bello...Get ready!





They can not welcome Obasanjo with military parade because Obasanjo goes for private visit. , It is not considered official visit. military men don't wear military uniform for private visit..



Clearly the people of ebonyi lack understanding of military law







The ig of police in civil cloth visiting Imo state for private event



They can not welcome Obasanjo with military parade because Obasanjo goes for private visit. , It is not considered official visit. military men don't wear military uniform for private visit..Clearly the people of ebonyi lack understanding of military lawThe ig of police in civil cloth visiting Imo state for private event

Ole!!!

After 2019, am sure only EFCC cannot trace all the money Bello has stolen. They will have to employ the Avengers or Shield.