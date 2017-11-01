Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Photo Of A Man Staring At His Newborn Baby (15090 Views)

Best Man Staring At New Couple As They Kiss (Photo) / Guy Staring At A Lady's Cleavage In A Club (Photo) / Men Staring At Woman's Buttocks Publicly Lose Concentration. See Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





What do you think is going through his mind?



http://www.torimill.com/2017/11/check-out-this-viral-photo-of-man.html



L This photo of a man staring deeply at his new born baby is currently going viral for obvious reasons.What do you think is going through his mind? 3 Likes 1 Share









On a serious note, babies looks change throughout their growing stages. Why the nigga taking it so serious? The look you give when your kid neither resemble you nor your wife.On a serious note, babies looks change throughout their growing stages. Why the nigga taking it so serious? 50 Likes 1 Share

In his mind,its like God so I'm finally a father after all they said,chaiiii chaaiiii thank you Lord 29 Likes 1 Share

Father's love. A rare passion only few will understand 19 Likes 1 Share

KehnnyCares:

Father's love. A rare passion only few will understand that's not a rare passion look. That's a "na who be this?" Look that's not a rare passion look. That's a "na who be this?" Look 115 Likes 7 Shares

u guys mean a man cannot look at his child face again 6 Likes

Lol @ comments here.. Only God knows what exactly is on that guys' mind. But sincerely, father (probably some) loves a child more than the mother. It can only be seen more in a mother than a father. Father dies within himself while mother dies in the physical when a child is hurt or not feeling well. Dying within one self is a killer itself which is why it's good to shed tears when you are down. It helps you to quickly get back on track. 32 Likes

Chei dis one resemble landlord o 5 Likes

This pikin no resemble me rara 2 Likes 1 Share

The guy be like: Hmm, see as this pikin look like that guy, na waa o 2 Likes

pidgin, na me be your papa? ,if no me me die oooo

When the baby has no atom of you in him/her 2 Likes 1 Share

He needs to make sure he has not been played!!



Trust no one!! 1 Like

This might go two ways:



Hehehehehe nigga might be thinking while looking closely to that face "am definitely going for a DNA test tomorrow"





Maybe nigga has tried so much to have a baby, then after the pain and the struggle, he has a reason to smile in his heart, while looking at the fruit of his hard labour (mind you having sex while struggling for kids is hard labour, little or no passions, just dig the ground and pour the seedlings expecting it to germinate) 11 Likes 1 Share

'When you realize your son looks like Nnamdi your house boy'

. 34 Likes 5 Shares

Dude be thinking .... "Since my wife is Hispanic then who the fúck has blue eyes in my lineage? Lord, something ain't adding up!" 13 Likes 1 Share

The man has trust issues

I don't think this baby is mine

fear...

Lalasticlala Mynd44

Show me love nairalanders.. Today is my birthday 53 Likes 4 Shares

BROS SEEMS TO BE CONFUSED WITH THE STRIKING RESEMBLANCE OF HIS BELOVED BABY AND HIS NEIGHBOUR 1 Like

My guy be guessing,the babe be patting him 1 Like

We have change this guy's name to looker

Checking to see if the baby is really his

Kk

Hahahaha I deh suspect something

Nawa. Just an awkward capture. Bloggers self