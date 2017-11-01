₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,907,967 members, 3,897,489 topics. Date: Tuesday, 07 November 2017 at 08:54 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Photo Of A Man Staring At His Newborn Baby (15090 Views)
Best Man Staring At New Couple As They Kiss (Photo) / Guy Staring At A Lady's Cleavage In A Club (Photo) / Men Staring At Woman's Buttocks Publicly Lose Concentration. See Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Photo Of A Man Staring At His Newborn Baby by HeWrites(m): 3:22am
This photo of a man staring deeply at his new born baby is currently going viral for obvious reasons.
What do you think is going through his mind?
http://www.torimill.com/2017/11/check-out-this-viral-photo-of-man.html
L
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of A Man Staring At His Newborn Baby by Rokia2(f): 3:26am
The look you give when your kid neither resemble you nor your wife.
On a serious note, babies looks change throughout their growing stages. Why the nigga taking it so serious?
50 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of A Man Staring At His Newborn Baby by dikeigbo2(m): 3:32am
In his mind,its like God so I'm finally a father after all they said,chaiiii chaaiiii thank you Lord
29 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of A Man Staring At His Newborn Baby by KehnnyCares(m): 3:43am
Father's love. A rare passion only few will understand
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of A Man Staring At His Newborn Baby by cummando(m): 3:48am
KehnnyCares:that's not a rare passion look. That's a "na who be this?" Look
115 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Photo Of A Man Staring At His Newborn Baby by RETIREDMUMU(m): 3:50am
u guys mean a man cannot look at his child face again
6 Likes
|Re: Photo Of A Man Staring At His Newborn Baby by Luxuryconsult: 3:50am
Lol @ comments here.. Only God knows what exactly is on that guys' mind. But sincerely, father (probably some) loves a child more than the mother. It can only be seen more in a mother than a father. Father dies within himself while mother dies in the physical when a child is hurt or not feeling well. Dying within one self is a killer itself which is why it's good to shed tears when you are down. It helps you to quickly get back on track.
32 Likes
|Re: Photo Of A Man Staring At His Newborn Baby by moskobaba(m): 3:51am
Chei dis one resemble landlord o
5 Likes
|Re: Photo Of A Man Staring At His Newborn Baby by Divay22(f): 4:06am
This pikin no resemble me rara
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of A Man Staring At His Newborn Baby by religionisbad(m): 4:11am
The guy be like: Hmm, see as this pikin look like that guy, na waa o
2 Likes
|Re: Photo Of A Man Staring At His Newborn Baby by ubongoton: 4:24am
pidgin, na me be your papa? ,if no me me die oooo
|Re: Photo Of A Man Staring At His Newborn Baby by Dshocker(m): 4:25am
When the baby has no atom of you in him/her
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of A Man Staring At His Newborn Baby by CEEcey(f): 4:44am
He needs to make sure he has not been played!!
Trust no one!!
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of A Man Staring At His Newborn Baby by drizzymadbet(m): 5:09am
This might go two ways:
Hehehehehe nigga might be thinking while looking closely to that face "am definitely going for a DNA test tomorrow"
Maybe nigga has tried so much to have a baby, then after the pain and the struggle, he has a reason to smile in his heart, while looking at the fruit of his hard labour (mind you having sex while struggling for kids is hard labour, little or no passions, just dig the ground and pour the seedlings expecting it to germinate)
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of A Man Staring At His Newborn Baby by boman2014: 5:41am
|Re: Photo Of A Man Staring At His Newborn Baby by festwiz(m): 5:46am
'When you realize your son looks like Nnamdi your house boy'
.
34 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Photo Of A Man Staring At His Newborn Baby by IamSINZ(m): 6:34am
Dude be thinking .... "Since my wife is Hispanic then who the fúck has blue eyes in my lineage? Lord, something ain't adding up!"
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of A Man Staring At His Newborn Baby by ChiefPiiko(m): 6:39am
The man has trust issues
|Re: Photo Of A Man Staring At His Newborn Baby by muller101(m): 7:17am
I don't think this baby is mine
|Re: Photo Of A Man Staring At His Newborn Baby by sainttwist1(m): 7:26am
fear...
|Re: Photo Of A Man Staring At His Newborn Baby by HeWrites(m): 7:26am
Lalasticlala Mynd44
|Re: Photo Of A Man Staring At His Newborn Baby by Micheezy7(m): 7:38am
Show me love nairalanders.. Today is my birthday
53 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Photo Of A Man Staring At His Newborn Baby by bedspread: 7:39am
BROS SEEMS TO BE CONFUSED WITH THE STRIKING RESEMBLANCE OF HIS BELOVED BABY AND HIS NEIGHBOUR
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of A Man Staring At His Newborn Baby by rapfezy: 7:39am
My guy be guessing,the babe be patting him
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of A Man Staring At His Newborn Baby by asawanathegreat(m): 7:39am
We have change this guy's name to looker
|Re: Photo Of A Man Staring At His Newborn Baby by Daeylar(f): 7:40am
Checking to see if the baby is really his
|Re: Photo Of A Man Staring At His Newborn Baby by austonclint(m): 7:41am
Kk
|Re: Photo Of A Man Staring At His Newborn Baby by freeman95(m): 7:41am
Hahahaha I deh suspect something
|Re: Photo Of A Man Staring At His Newborn Baby by ednut1(m): 7:42am
Nawa. Just an awkward capture. Bloggers self
|Re: Photo Of A Man Staring At His Newborn Baby by jerflakes(m): 7:42am
dikeigbo2:
That does not look like a "chaaiii" look
Thats more like a "WTF" look
2 Likes 1 Share
Where And How To Meet Guys Ready 4 Marriage / She was Intimate With Her Uncle. Should I Still Marry Her? / Nigerian Housemaid Wahala!!!
Viewing this topic: Godwritten, jonnyp(m), Jonfort(m), TonyOputa(m), periphetes, ebezojo(m), jonathan111, Deejaytimpsy(m), Elthugnificent(m), Emzyme(m), Yels, pastorcyrus(m), omosuper(m), Yahoo1(m), Deshawn(m), JustCalMeDBoss(m), cnsprince76, AJORE(m), Airoflaw(m), djshevytee, gentleking90(m), stincode(m), sunluck4u, LadyJustice(f), wesley80(m), Vajose, Lawfex, Olachase(m), Olalan(m), yimikaa, eistien(m), smartmey61(m), Ukaivbemiles, juola(f), Chommieblaq(f), Ericee, larabaj, miltonchux(m), oluwashola4me(m), Smarte724(m), Freezle(m), adebaxton(m), nellylove94, dudury, grayht(m), Dibal007, 2unjee, cutefergiee(m), Burbestself, Kolabalogun(m), wagzyl, Chimex30(m), emstyne(m), HealthWealthy(m), GraveMan(m), Ne0w1zarD, Nicolars(m), babyboom(f), stynostin17, toms55(m), Queenext, afokenny, Gh0stFreak, DAVECENA(m), hoshodie(m), veekid(m), Ebendo123(m), delightz(m), Deen112, rifasenate11(m), omoajiri(m), DavidAdeyemo(m), Franglophone, Mosesjoker(m) and 119 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12