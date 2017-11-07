₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mohammed Dawuda Appointed As NIA DG By Buhari by lightblazingnow(m): 8:59am
Buhari quietly appoints new NIA DG, as conflict of interests emerges in Agency
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/theeagleonline.com.ng/amp/buhari-quietly-appoints-new-nia-dg-as-conflict-of-interests-emerges-in-agency/
|Re: Mohammed Dawuda Appointed As NIA DG By Buhari by lightblazingnow(m): 9:00am
Buhari we know
|Re: Mohammed Dawuda Appointed As NIA DG By Buhari by codedguy1(m): 9:06am
if this report is true by the time APC is done with there 4years we would all be bearing really confused as to who we are.
And that in itself is the real danger.
president Abba Kyari is really in charge and he ain't taking any prisoners.
|Re: Mohammed Dawuda Appointed As NIA DG By Buhari by DanseMacabre(m): 9:17am
Ukochukwu na the same people.
|Re: Mohammed Dawuda Appointed As NIA DG By Buhari by three: 9:24am
Ineptitude
Some of those who say Buhari is not corrupt reveal an underlying philosophy
"When you are accustomed to privilege, equality feels like oppression"
Reminds one of a former FCT Minister now governor who sees nothing wrong with allocating 8 plots in the FCT to members of his family.
NEPOTISM IS CORRUPTION
|Re: Mohammed Dawuda Appointed As NIA DG By Buhari by ejibaba(m): 9:36am
Na wa oooh....every institution of government is been hurdled.
|Re: Mohammed Dawuda Appointed As NIA DG By Buhari by emeernest: 10:15am
|Re: Mohammed Dawuda Appointed As NIA DG By Buhari by Spylord48: 10:29am
NIA is as useless as the "P" in psychology.
I wonder the kind of intelligence they are really gathering. Other countries don't joke with their intelligence agencies but here we play and joke with everything.
|Re: Mohammed Dawuda Appointed As NIA DG By Buhari by Samusu(m): 10:30am
What a country
|Re: Mohammed Dawuda Appointed As NIA DG By Buhari by Saaruman(m): 10:49am
Zoogerians better know that the head of Aso Rock cabal is none other than Vegetable himself. Abba Kiyari is just the front man doing his dirty works.
I hope those who elected buhari D vegetable are enjoying their chain. This kind of rubbish and destructions of institution by buhari's govt can only happen in an evil forest. But Of couse, in order for Aso Rock cabals to gain political power all over the forest call Nigeria, destruction of institutions becomes paramount. Planting their people in strategic positions is cardinal to their beloved Northern Agenda. You think Zoogeria is one? Keep deceiving yourselves. The signs are there for all to see.
Appointing people in SECRET has always been the vibe in buhari's rudderless govt. One only wonders how many "Mainas" have been appointed in secret by APC govt.
Evil Forest indeed.
|Re: Mohammed Dawuda Appointed As NIA DG By Buhari by Keneking: 10:58am
Dawuda, is Nigeria’s immediate Ambassador to Chad....the political caliphate of Boko Haram
|Re: Mohammed Dawuda Appointed As NIA DG By Buhari by aolawale025: 11:41am
And the beat goes on..
|Re: Mohammed Dawuda Appointed As NIA DG By Buhari by PrecisionFx(m): 11:50am
lightblazingnow:
""Nigeria’s equivalent of the American CIA or the British M16 or Israel’s Mossad""
Stop comparing darkness n Florescence flood light
|Re: Mohammed Dawuda Appointed As NIA DG By Buhari by Sunnyshinylight: 1:06pm
Excellent
|Re: Mohammed Dawuda Appointed As NIA DG By Buhari by fabianjay101(m): 1:46pm
I'm not surprised because I wasn't expecting anything better from Buhari...
|Re: Mohammed Dawuda Appointed As NIA DG By Buhari by IamaNigerianGuy(m): 2:31pm
codedguy1:
|Re: Mohammed Dawuda Appointed As NIA DG By Buhari by orisa37: 2:51pm
ISWA, alias, Bokoharam, is refurbishing its HQ. in Nigeria fast. Bubu is implementing Arabunity.
|Re: Mohammed Dawuda Appointed As NIA DG By Buhari by falcon01: 3:12pm
What a country
|Re: Mohammed Dawuda Appointed As NIA DG By Buhari by Paperwhite(m): 3:18pm
Bigotry have never gotten this worst.Buhari is never a human being.Animal in crase man skin.
|Re: Mohammed Dawuda Appointed As NIA DG By Buhari by omogin(f): 3:55pm
Bigot buhari should not be the president of any country that wants to be great
|Re: Mohammed Dawuda Appointed As NIA DG By Buhari by NoBetterNigeria: 3:55pm
Buhari till 2023
|Re: Mohammed Dawuda Appointed As NIA DG By Buhari by AgroSeeds: 3:55pm
Government of the elites. Just imagine how a former ambassador was given another top position. These people are just funny.
|Re: Mohammed Dawuda Appointed As NIA DG By Buhari by Ayo4251(m): 3:56pm
A northerner again?... Kwantinoo
|Re: Mohammed Dawuda Appointed As NIA DG By Buhari by NoFavors: 3:56pm
Who is this Dawuda again? Chai
|Re: Mohammed Dawuda Appointed As NIA DG By Buhari by dokiOloye(m): 3:56pm
Government of d north,by d north and for the northerners.
|Re: Mohammed Dawuda Appointed As NIA DG By Buhari by DozieInc(m): 3:57pm
Cabal at it again... cant wait for the next administration to flush out this incompetent and nepotic lot.
|Re: Mohammed Dawuda Appointed As NIA DG By Buhari by nairavsdollars: 3:58pm
Dawuda...the name sounds like that of a donkey
|Re: Mohammed Dawuda Appointed As NIA DG By Buhari by BruncleZuma: 3:59pm
Pincode President
|Re: Mohammed Dawuda Appointed As NIA DG By Buhari by Activeman391(m): 3:59pm
NA so we go dey dey
|Re: Mohammed Dawuda Appointed As NIA DG By Buhari by wonder233: 4:00pm
President Abba Kyari should at least try and ensure Federal Character in appointments
