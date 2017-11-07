₦airaland Forum

Mohammed Dawuda Appointed As NIA DG By Buhari by lightblazingnow(m): 8:59am
Buhari quietly appoints new NIA DG, as conflict of interests emerges in Agency

Ambassador Mohammed Dawuda has been appointed as the Acting-Director General of the National Intelligence Agency.

The appointment was said to have been quietly approved by President Muhammadu Buhari over the weekend.

Beyond the appointment, fresh facts have emerged of the deepening intrigues within the innermost recesses of the Aso Rock Presidential Villa.

The result is that those who understand how national security works are seriously alarmed that unless something is done urgently to rein in the debilitating factionalisation on matters concerning the NIA, Nigeria’s elite intelligence arm, and the country’s equivalent of the American Central Intelligence Agency or the British M16 or Israel’s Mossad, the agency may be handicapped by unnecessary government in-fighting to give its best service to Nigeria.

Already, Dawuda, formerly Nigeria’s immediate past Ambassador to Chad, has been handicapped by the decision of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, to limit the DG’s role and powers only to operational matters.

The other roles that have in the past been within the purview of the DG have been set aside for a new group personally put together by the Chief of Staff.
This group comprises Ambassadors Babagana Kingibe, Zakari Ibrahim and Niyi Oladeji – NIA’s DG from 2009 to 2013.

The three Ambassadors were originally called in by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo panel to make expert input into the report of the investigation concerning the tenure of a former NIA DG, Ambassador Ayo Oke, which went up in a heavy smoke with the discovery of huge sums of money stashed in an IKoyi, Lagos State flat.

Oke was suspended and was recently relived of his duties, but the nation has yet to see the result of the investigation into his tenure and especially about the $43.4 million operations cash found by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission at apartment 7B in Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos.

NIA insiders suspect that the report may never come to light as the investigation may deliberately be deadlocked or made inconclusive.
This is because it is public knowledge that Kingibe has been a long-time mentor and uncle-figure to Ambassador Oke.

For instance, Oke served as Kingibe’s First Secretary when Kingibe was Nigeria’s Ambassador to Pakistan over three decades ago.

Another matter that is worsening the security in-fighting within the government concerns Ambassador Ibrahim.

Although Ibrahim is from Katsina State, just like President Buhari, he is widely known to be not only a close-confidante of the immediate past President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, he has been said to be a card-carrying member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party.

So many Villa staff are actually suspicious of his presence there, doubting where his loyalty lies, and owing to his intelligence background, may easily mislead President Buhari.

Worse still, in certain circles, Ambassador Oladeji, Oke’s immediate predecessor, is derisively referred to as Dame Patience Jonathan’s personal cashier.

There is a strong belief that the decision to terminate the appointment of the Acting DG of NIA, Ambassador Arap Yadam, whose tenure actually ends November 7, 2017, actually runs against the National Security Act, which stipulates that a three-month period of grace be given to every departing head of NIA to allow for seamless handover of office and adequate briefing of a new DG from a departing one.

Many suspect that this development may bring about the curious case whereby Ambasasdor Oke of the cash-in-Ikoyi-flat scandal would be the person to actually hand over to Dawuda to facilitate a planned cover-up of the Ikoyigate scandal.

Also, many suspect that apart from the Ikoyigate, a worse cover up may be in the offing over another $250 million belonging to the NIA, said by inside sources to have been discovered and the three musketeers now in control of the NIA affairs through their closeness and support from the Chief of Staff may gain support of that slush fund.

That is why they are said to want the new Director-General to play no role beyond operational issues.
Kyari is said to be particularly happy with Kingibe who has emerged the unofficial Foreign Affairs Policy Chief for President Buhari.

Aso Rock insiders said one of Yedam’s greatest sins is that he so believed in the transparency policy of the Buhari presidency that he refused to promote Buhari’s present Director of Protocol, Lawal Kazaure, to the position of a Director in the NIA.

The protocol man was said to have failed his promotion examinations to the grade of a Director.
“The last one was held last month and he still flunked it,” our source said.

Yedam also refused to bow the pressure some Aso Rock insiders put on him to embark on a massive purchase of motor vehicles for Ambassadors.

https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/theeagleonline.com.ng/amp/buhari-quietly-appoints-new-nia-dg-as-conflict-of-interests-emerges-in-agency/

Re: Mohammed Dawuda Appointed As NIA DG By Buhari by lightblazingnow(m): 9:00am
Buhari we know
Re: Mohammed Dawuda Appointed As NIA DG By Buhari by codedguy1(m): 9:06am
if this report is true by the time APC is done with there 4years we would all be bearing really confused as to who we are.

And that in itself is the real danger.

president Abba Kyari is really in charge and he ain't taking any prisoners.

Re: Mohammed Dawuda Appointed As NIA DG By Buhari by DanseMacabre(m): 9:17am
Ukochukwu na the same people.

Re: Mohammed Dawuda Appointed As NIA DG By Buhari by three: 9:24am
Ineptitude

Some of those who say Buhari is not corrupt reveal an underlying philosophy

"When you are accustomed to privilege, equality feels like oppression"


Reminds one of a former FCT Minister now governor who sees nothing wrong with allocating 8 plots in the FCT to members of his family.

NEPOTISM IS CORRUPTION

Re: Mohammed Dawuda Appointed As NIA DG By Buhari by ejibaba(m): 9:36am
Na wa oooh....every institution of government is been hurdled.

2 Likes

Re: Mohammed Dawuda Appointed As NIA DG By Buhari by emeernest: 10:15am
cool
Re: Mohammed Dawuda Appointed As NIA DG By Buhari by Spylord48: 10:29am
NIA is as useless as the "P" in psychology.
I wonder the kind of intelligence they are really gathering. Other countries don't joke with their intelligence agencies but here we play and joke with everything.

Re: Mohammed Dawuda Appointed As NIA DG By Buhari by Samusu(m): 10:30am
What a country
Re: Mohammed Dawuda Appointed As NIA DG By Buhari by Saaruman(m): 10:49am
Zoogerians better know that the head of Aso Rock cabal is none other than Vegetable himself. Abba Kiyari is just the front man doing his dirty works.

I hope those who elected buhari D vegetable are enjoying their chain. This kind of rubbish and destructions of institution by buhari's govt can only happen in an evil forest. But Of couse, in order for Aso Rock cabals to gain political power all over the forest call Nigeria, destruction of institutions becomes paramount. Planting their people in strategic positions is cardinal to their beloved Northern Agenda. You think Zoogeria is one? Keep deceiving yourselves. The signs are there for all to see.

Appointing people in SECRET has always been the vibe in buhari's rudderless govt. One only wonders how many "Mainas" have been appointed in secret by APC govt.

Evil Forest indeed.

Re: Mohammed Dawuda Appointed As NIA DG By Buhari by Keneking: 10:58am
Dawuda, is Nigeria’s immediate Ambassador to Chad....the political caliphate of Boko Haram shocked shocked

Re: Mohammed Dawuda Appointed As NIA DG By Buhari by aolawale025: 11:41am
And the beat goes on..

Re: Mohammed Dawuda Appointed As NIA DG By Buhari by PrecisionFx(m): 11:50am
lightblazingnow:






http://www.promptnewsonline.com/nia-crisis-buhari-quietly-appoints-new-dg/




""Nigeria’s equivalent of the American CIA or the British M16 or Israel’s Mossad""


Stop comparing darkness n Florescence flood light

Re: Mohammed Dawuda Appointed As NIA DG By Buhari by Sunnyshinylight: 1:06pm
Excellent
Re: Mohammed Dawuda Appointed As NIA DG By Buhari by fabianjay101(m): 1:46pm
I'm not surprised because I wasn't expecting anything better from Buhari...

Re: Mohammed Dawuda Appointed As NIA DG By Buhari by IamaNigerianGuy(m): 2:31pm
codedguy1:
if this report is true by the time APC is done with there 4years we would all be bearing really confused as to who we are.

And that in itself is the real danger.

president Abba Kyari is really in charge and he ain't taking any prisoners.

cheesy grin grin

Re: Mohammed Dawuda Appointed As NIA DG By Buhari by orisa37: 2:51pm
ISWA, alias, Bokoharam, is refurbishing its HQ. in Nigeria fast. Bubu is implementing Arabunity.
Re: Mohammed Dawuda Appointed As NIA DG By Buhari by falcon01: 3:12pm
What a country
Re: Mohammed Dawuda Appointed As NIA DG By Buhari by Paperwhite(m): 3:18pm
Bigotry have never gotten this worst.Buhari is never a human being.Animal in crase man skin.

Re: Mohammed Dawuda Appointed As NIA DG By Buhari by omogin(f): 3:55pm
Bigot buhari should not be the president of any country that wants to be great

Re: Mohammed Dawuda Appointed As NIA DG By Buhari by NoBetterNigeria: 3:55pm
Buhari till 2023
Re: Mohammed Dawuda Appointed As NIA DG By Buhari by AgroSeeds: 3:55pm
Government of the elites. Just imagine how a former ambassador was given another top position. These people are just funny.

Meanwhile contact me for your genuine, hybrid cucumber and watermelon seeds. Check my profile for the thread.

Number on my signature.

Re: Mohammed Dawuda Appointed As NIA DG By Buhari by Ayo4251(m): 3:56pm
A northerner again?... Kwantinoo

1 Like

Re: Mohammed Dawuda Appointed As NIA DG By Buhari by NoFavors: 3:56pm
Who is this Dawuda again? Chai
Re: Mohammed Dawuda Appointed As NIA DG By Buhari by dokiOloye(m): 3:56pm
Government of d north,by d north and for the northerners.

2 Likes

Re: Mohammed Dawuda Appointed As NIA DG By Buhari by DozieInc(m): 3:57pm
Cabal at it again... cant wait for the next administration to flush out this incompetent and nepotic lot.
Re: Mohammed Dawuda Appointed As NIA DG By Buhari by nairavsdollars: 3:58pm
Dawuda...the name sounds like that of a donkey
Re: Mohammed Dawuda Appointed As NIA DG By Buhari by BruncleZuma: 3:59pm
Pincode President
Re: Mohammed Dawuda Appointed As NIA DG By Buhari by Activeman391(m): 3:59pm
NA so we go dey dey

1 Like

Re: Mohammed Dawuda Appointed As NIA DG By Buhari by wonder233: 4:00pm
President Abba Kyari should at least try and ensure Federal Character in appointments

3 Likes

