Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 80-Year-Old Olusegun Obasanjo Dancing In Ebonyi (Photos) (12150 Views)

Osinbajo At The Wedding Of Ekene Nwokoro And Margret Nwankwo In Ebonyi (Photos) / Umahi Returns Water To Dry Taps In Ebonyi (Photos) / IPOB Member Handcuffed In His Community In Ebonyi. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Ebonyi governor David Umahi recently added two large warehouses into the plant.



Olusegun Obasanjo was accompanied by governor Umahi of Ebonyi State, Gov. Tambuwal of Sokoto state, Gov. Bagudu of Kebi State, Gov. Ortom of Benue State and many others.



Source; Former president Olusegun Obasanjo, has shown that he still got his dancing skills despite his age. The 80-year-old president amazed and excited dignitaries with his dancing steps during a visit to Ebonyi Fertilizer Blending Plant, Onuebonyi, Ebonyi State.Ebonyi governor David Umahi recently added two large warehouses into the plant.Olusegun Obasanjo was accompanied by governor Umahi of Ebonyi State, Gov. Tambuwal of Sokoto state, Gov. Bagudu of Kebi State, Gov. Ortom of Benue State and many others.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/ex-president-obasanjo-showcases-dancing-skills-dignitaries-ebonyi-photos.html 3 Likes 2 Shares

cc; lalasticlala











This how exactly Judgedredd22 's dance moves ooo Hahahaaha..This how exactly Judgedredd22 's dance moves ooo

Shouldn't this man be apologizing to Nigerians? he imposed a clueless leader on us and set us some years back and still dancing in our faces. What an insult. 14 Likes

Baba Iyabo you have tricked your way Into a happy life in Nigeria. Your next judgement is with God 7 Likes 3 Shares

The guy on Suit is like see this useless man 1 Like

IamKashyBaby:











This how exactly Judgedredd22 's dance moves ooo Hahahaaha..This how exactly Judgedredd22 's dance moves ooo 1 Like

Obj is the example of last man standing. All formal head of states are all in a particular medical condition , but this man is still very active, healthy and full of life. An Icon indeed. 35 Likes 5 Shares

For some reason, OBJ has managed to remain active and relevant 13 Likes 1 Share

Welcome development 2 Likes 1 Share

God favors this man. The opinion of dissenters is irrelevant.

He is corrupt no doubt so are all the leaders we've had. You can't but notice God's hands in his life. perhaps there is something this so called corrupt sinner does that grants him favor from the almighty.

He is getting appointments, recognition and more stronger as he gets older. 27 Likes 4 Shares

'Accompanied by Bagudu, Tambuwal, Ortom.' Is the APC now courting Dave Umahi 1 Like

A dancing gorilla 2 Likes

Health wise, God favour this man 3 Likes

OBJ is an elder statesman.......I may not agree with some of his choices and opinions but he led us in his full capacity.... we Nigerians should always appreciate. 16 Likes

OBJ!!!!



(Surprised he still get that im belle) 1 Like

I saw him last week at his OLUSEGUN OBASANJO PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY in abeokuta



I can say that he is still fit to go 9 Likes

Why won't he dance? When he was just appointed to the UN advisory board? 4 Likes 1 Share





Very corrupt yet controversial/funny baba. Another meme loading for nairalandersVery corrupt yet controversial/funny baba.

At 80 Baba Iyabo seems to b as lively as ever and even seems to b getting younger with age compared to most politicians his age.. U can't help but admire his charisma even though he's one man who had d opportunity to fix dis country and gear it into d path of greatness 2 Likes

E dey your Body Baba....







Politics apart. ObJ has a very Good sense of Humour. 8 Likes 1 Share

Lord i recieve the strenght and opportunities in life you have given this man 9 Likes 1 Share

Buhari is not welcome in the South South and South East. Quote me anywhere

Desyner:

Shouldn't this man be apologizing to Nigerians? he imposed a clueless leader on us and set us some years back and still dancing in our faces. What an insult. ...I don't think so,,,Nigerians sold their freedom and birth right in 2015 ...I don't think so,,,Nigerians sold their freedom and birth right in 2015

Baba no scatter ur leg o

TrueSenator:

OBJ is an elder statesman.......I may not agree with some of his choices and opinions but he led us in his full capacity.... we Nigerians should always appreciate. Appreciate what? His corrupt and wicked ways? Appreciate what? His corrupt and wicked ways?

morbeta:

Obj is the example of last man standing. All formal head of states are all in a particular medical condition , but this man is still very active, healthy and full of life. An Icon indeed. did I read FORMAL? did I read FORMAL?

President for life 1 Like

Marcofranz:

A dancing gorilla

Dis man....always funny 1 Like