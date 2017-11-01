₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|80-Year-Old Olusegun Obasanjo Dancing In Ebonyi (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 3:12am
Former president Olusegun Obasanjo, has shown that he still got his dancing skills despite his age. The 80-year-old president amazed and excited dignitaries with his dancing steps during a visit to Ebonyi Fertilizer Blending Plant, Onuebonyi, Ebonyi State.
Ebonyi governor David Umahi recently added two large warehouses into the plant.
Olusegun Obasanjo was accompanied by governor Umahi of Ebonyi State, Gov. Tambuwal of Sokoto state, Gov. Bagudu of Kebi State, Gov. Ortom of Benue State and many others.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/ex-president-obasanjo-showcases-dancing-skills-dignitaries-ebonyi-photos.html
|Re: 80-Year-Old Olusegun Obasanjo Dancing In Ebonyi (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 3:12am
|Re: 80-Year-Old Olusegun Obasanjo Dancing In Ebonyi (Photos) by IamKashyBaby(f): 3:26am
Hahahaaha..
This how exactly Judgedredd22 's dance moves ooo
|Re: 80-Year-Old Olusegun Obasanjo Dancing In Ebonyi (Photos) by Desyner: 3:28am
Shouldn't this man be apologizing to Nigerians? he imposed a clueless leader on us and set us some years back and still dancing in our faces. What an insult.
|Re: 80-Year-Old Olusegun Obasanjo Dancing In Ebonyi (Photos) by LIFEisSIMPLE: 3:33am
Baba Iyabo you have tricked your way Into a happy life in Nigeria. Your next judgement is with God
|Re: 80-Year-Old Olusegun Obasanjo Dancing In Ebonyi (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 3:40am
The guy on Suit is like see this useless man
|Re: 80-Year-Old Olusegun Obasanjo Dancing In Ebonyi (Photos) by judgedredd22(m): 4:12am
IamKashyBaby:
|Re: 80-Year-Old Olusegun Obasanjo Dancing In Ebonyi (Photos) by morbeta(m): 4:38am
Obj is the example of last man standing. All formal head of states are all in a particular medical condition , but this man is still very active, healthy and full of life. An Icon indeed.
|Re: 80-Year-Old Olusegun Obasanjo Dancing In Ebonyi (Photos) by FortifiedCity: 5:06am
For some reason, OBJ has managed to remain active and relevant
|Re: 80-Year-Old Olusegun Obasanjo Dancing In Ebonyi (Photos) by net282: 5:12am
Welcome development
|Re: 80-Year-Old Olusegun Obasanjo Dancing In Ebonyi (Photos) by gbadexy(m): 5:18am
God favors this man. The opinion of dissenters is irrelevant.
He is corrupt no doubt so are all the leaders we've had. You can't but notice God's hands in his life. perhaps there is something this so called corrupt sinner does that grants him favor from the almighty.
He is getting appointments, recognition and more stronger as he gets older.
|Re: 80-Year-Old Olusegun Obasanjo Dancing In Ebonyi (Photos) by DanseMacabre(m): 5:23am
'Accompanied by Bagudu, Tambuwal, Ortom.' Is the APC now courting Dave Umahi
|Re: 80-Year-Old Olusegun Obasanjo Dancing In Ebonyi (Photos) by Marcofranz(m): 5:36am
A dancing gorilla
|Re: 80-Year-Old Olusegun Obasanjo Dancing In Ebonyi (Photos) by femi4: 6:21am
Health wise, God favour this man
|Re: 80-Year-Old Olusegun Obasanjo Dancing In Ebonyi (Photos) by TrueSenator(m): 6:25am
OBJ is an elder statesman.......I may not agree with some of his choices and opinions but he led us in his full capacity.... we Nigerians should always appreciate.
|Re: 80-Year-Old Olusegun Obasanjo Dancing In Ebonyi (Photos) by 9jaDoc(f): 6:28am
OBJ!!!!
(Surprised he still get that im belle)
|Re: 80-Year-Old Olusegun Obasanjo Dancing In Ebonyi (Photos) by spaggyy(m): 6:37am
I saw him last week at his OLUSEGUN OBASANJO PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY in abeokuta
I can say that he is still fit to go
|Re: 80-Year-Old Olusegun Obasanjo Dancing In Ebonyi (Photos) by festwiz(m): 6:38am
Why won't he dance? When he was just appointed to the UN advisory board?
|Re: 80-Year-Old Olusegun Obasanjo Dancing In Ebonyi (Photos) by wristbangle(m): 6:42am
Another meme loading for nairalanders
Very corrupt yet controversial/funny baba.
|Re: 80-Year-Old Olusegun Obasanjo Dancing In Ebonyi (Photos) by Nbote(m): 8:31am
At 80 Baba Iyabo seems to b as lively as ever and even seems to b getting younger with age compared to most politicians his age.. U can't help but admire his charisma even though he's one man who had d opportunity to fix dis country and gear it into d path of greatness
|Re: 80-Year-Old Olusegun Obasanjo Dancing In Ebonyi (Photos) by Sleyanya1(m): 8:31am
E dey your Body Baba....
Politics apart. ObJ has a very Good sense of Humour.
|Re: 80-Year-Old Olusegun Obasanjo Dancing In Ebonyi (Photos) by Built2last: 8:31am
Lord i recieve the strenght and opportunities in life you have given this man
|Re: 80-Year-Old Olusegun Obasanjo Dancing In Ebonyi (Photos) by vengertime: 8:31am
Buhari is not welcome in the South South and South East. Quote me anywhere
|Re: 80-Year-Old Olusegun Obasanjo Dancing In Ebonyi (Photos) by Donald50: 8:31am
Desyner:...I don't think so,,,Nigerians sold their freedom and birth right in 2015
|Re: 80-Year-Old Olusegun Obasanjo Dancing In Ebonyi (Photos) by muller101(m): 8:32am
Baba no scatter ur leg o
|Re: 80-Year-Old Olusegun Obasanjo Dancing In Ebonyi (Photos) by zicoraads(m): 8:32am
TrueSenator:Appreciate what? His corrupt and wicked ways?
|Re: 80-Year-Old Olusegun Obasanjo Dancing In Ebonyi (Photos) by muller101(m): 8:33am
morbeta:did I read FORMAL?
|Re: 80-Year-Old Olusegun Obasanjo Dancing In Ebonyi (Photos) by Paroh11: 8:34am
President for life
|Re: 80-Year-Old Olusegun Obasanjo Dancing In Ebonyi (Photos) by fewno(m): 8:34am
Marcofranz:
|Re: 80-Year-Old Olusegun Obasanjo Dancing In Ebonyi (Photos) by calddon(m): 8:35am
Dis man....always funny
|Re: 80-Year-Old Olusegun Obasanjo Dancing In Ebonyi (Photos) by PointZerom: 8:36am
Shameless Man.
