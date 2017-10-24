₦airaland Forum

Okorocha Unveils The Statue Of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberian President by Abyduel7: 5:25pm
In addition to the chieftaincy title given to her by Imo state Governor Rochas Okorocha and a road named after her in Owerri the capital city of Imo state, The Governor has finally unveiled her statue to the world.

More pictures coming...

Stay tuned.

More Pictures @ http://www.ifeanyicy.com/2017/11/finally-okorocha-unveils-statue-of.html



5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Okorocha Unveils The Statue Of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberian President by GavelSlam: 5:27pm
Nice.

People are even posing for pictures.

6 Likes

Re: Okorocha Unveils The Statue Of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberian President by opuambe(m): 5:32pm
Imo state is doom

26 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Okorocha Unveils The Statue Of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberian President by Getbizzzy: 5:36pm
Congratulations ndi Imo!

Okorocha is my governor;
Buhari is my president;
Arsenal is my club!

Chai!!!

150 Likes 7 Shares

Re: Okorocha Unveils The Statue Of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberian President by BUHARIjubrin: 5:37pm
Imo will be great again

108 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Okorocha Unveils The Statue Of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberian President by adem30: 5:37pm
While Aregbesola unveiled schools

135 Likes 7 Shares

Re: Okorocha Unveils The Statue Of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberian President by Abyduel7: 5:39pm
Kpele

Getbizzzy:
Congratulations ndi Imo!

Okorocha is my governor;
Buhari is my president;
Arsenal is my club!

Chai!!!

16 Likes

Re: Okorocha Unveils The Statue Of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberian President by horsepower101: 5:43pm
Why do Yoruba's use okorochas stupidity to make fun of igbos when Okoracha is actually a reflection of APC incompetence.

Don't they realize that okorocha has killed any hope of igbos supporting APC.

DO you see any Igbo PDP or APGA politician doing useless statues?

72 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Okorocha Unveils The Statue Of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberian President by Daniel2060(m): 5:44pm
cry

It even looks old and dirty undecided
Is that Spiro cry cry cry cry

3 Likes

Re: Okorocha Unveils The Statue Of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberian President by Ojiofor: 5:47pm
Congratulation to the statue governor.

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Okorocha Unveils The Statue Of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberian President by Super1759: 6:45pm
Lol
Re: Okorocha Unveils The Statue Of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberian President by miqos02(m): 6:46pm
seen
Re: Okorocha Unveils The Statue Of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberian President by Pidginwhisper: 6:46pm
Nagode Okorocha!!grin

18 Likes

Re: Okorocha Unveils The Statue Of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberian President by Oyindidi(f): 6:46pm
grin grin

1 Like

Re: Okorocha Unveils The Statue Of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberian President by Pidginwhisper: 6:46pm
Getbizzzy:
Congratulations ndi Imo!

Okorocha is my governor;
Buhari is my president;
Arsenal is my club!

Chai!!!
You know wetin that mean?

2 Likes

Re: Okorocha Unveils The Statue Of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberian President by smithsydny(m): 6:47pm
I love this man aswear

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Okorocha Unveils The Statue Of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberian President by doctorkush(m): 6:47pm
cheesy[center][/center]
Re: Okorocha Unveils The Statue Of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberian President by BruncleZuma: 6:47pm
grin grin grin grin

9 Likes

Re: Okorocha Unveils The Statue Of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberian President by Okoyiboz3: 6:47pm
horsepower101:
Why do Yoruba's use okorochas stupidity to make fun of igbos when Okoracha is actually a reflection of APC incompetence.

Don't they realize that okorocha has killed any hope of igbos supporting APC.

DO you see any Igbo PDP or APGA politician doing useless statues?

Yes, PDP is a very competent party and they turned the SE into an Eldorado before the APC destroyed it.

When you shameless reprobates were lying that GEJ had completed all roads in the East, we pointed it out to you but you called us Afonjas. What of the 2nd Niger bridge that GEJ completed?

There is no SE Governor who has the limited resources Rochas has and has done half of what Rochas has done.

You worthless clowns insult Rochas but praise Umahi and Ikpeazu.

16 Likes 1 Share

Re: Okorocha Unveils The Statue Of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberian President by Samusu(m): 6:47pm
The most awaited part of the ceremony/visit.

Oya Nigerians, let's react like a chemical reactor

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Okorocha Unveils The Statue Of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberian President by Okoyiboz3: 6:47pm
Getbizzzy:
Congratulations ndi Imo!

Okorocha is my governor;
Buhari is my president;
Arsenal is my club!

Chai!!!

There is only one logical explanation for what you're facing.

The devil has hired another devil to join him in dealing with you.

15 Likes

Re: Okorocha Unveils The Statue Of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberian President by SomeoneNice: 6:47pm
Chaiiiiii... See priority oooo.. Smh

2 Likes

Re: Okorocha Unveils The Statue Of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberian President by frankcris(m): 6:47pm
Getbizzzy:
Congratulations ndi Imo!
Okorocha is my governor; Buhari is my president; Arsenal is my club!
Chai!!!
Chai...arsenal, I feel your pain bro.

3 Likes

Re: Okorocha Unveils The Statue Of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberian President by antontech(m): 6:47pm
As expected, Okoroawusa

1 Like

Re: Okorocha Unveils The Statue Of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberian President by Smartademu(m): 6:48pm
This man is gradually turning IMO to a museum of statues.

6 Likes

Re: Okorocha Unveils The Statue Of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberian President by Alariiwo: 6:48pm
Foolish man

Imo workers and pensioners have not been paid yet he keeps wasting millions unveiling statues of foreigners who care less about his existence.

I no kuku blame am.. His people don't know anything else other than Yoruba matter. Na Yoruba affairs dem carry on top head like gala.

#yeye

8 Likes

Re: Okorocha Unveils The Statue Of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberian President by pedrilo: 6:48pm
Somebody shud call dis gov to order na! Haba!
He is wasting state meager funds for Christ sake!
Who Imo pipo offend like dis?
Okorocha wetin dey worry u oh?

5 Likes

Re: Okorocha Unveils The Statue Of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberian President by profmiganigal: 6:48pm
Lolzzzzzz
Cant help it.......lolzzzzzz

Ewuuu
Imo state Ndonu.......sorry
Oga adinma

2 Likes

Re: Okorocha Unveils The Statue Of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberian President by Lanre4uonly(m): 6:49pm
This is a misplaced priority. I still don't know how will all these statues contribute to the economic well-being of the good people of Imo State. The money expended on the statues can go along way in solving the urgent needs of the Imo State citizens.

2 Likes

Re: Okorocha Unveils The Statue Of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberian President by xxxtedyxxx(m): 6:49pm
k
Re: Okorocha Unveils The Statue Of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberian President by Hysmady(m): 6:49pm
Na wa o

