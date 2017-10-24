Why do Yoruba's use okorochas stupidity to make fun of igbos when Okoracha is actually a reflection of APC incompetence. Don't they realize that okorocha has killed any hope of igbos supporting APC. DO you see any Igbo PDP or APGA politician doing useless statues?

horsepower101:

Yes, PDP is a very competent party and they turned the SE into an Eldorado before the APC destroyed it.



When you shameless reprobates were lying that GEJ had completed all roads in the East, we pointed it out to you but you called us Afonjas. What of the 2nd Niger bridge that GEJ completed?



There is no SE Governor who has the limited resources Rochas has and has done half of what Rochas has done.



