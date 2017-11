Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Okorocha Unveils The Statue Of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberian President (22658 Views)

In addition to the chieftaincy title given to her by Imo state Governor Rochas Okorocha and a road named after her in Owerri the capital city of Imo state, The Governor has finally unveiled her statue to the world.More pictures coming...Stay tuned.More Pictures @ http://www.ifeanyicy.com/2017/11/finally-okorocha-unveils-statue-of.html 5 Likes 1 Share

Nice.



People are even posing for pictures. 6 Likes

Imo state is doom 26 Likes 4 Shares

Congratulations ndi Imo!



Okorocha is my governor;

Buhari is my president;

Arsenal is my club!



Chai!!! 150 Likes 7 Shares

Imo will be great again 108 Likes 2 Shares

While Aregbesola unveiled schools 135 Likes 7 Shares





Getbizzzy:

Congratulations ndi Imo!



Okorocha is my governor;

Buhari is my president;

Arsenal is my club!



Chai!!! Kpele 16 Likes

Why do Yoruba's use okorochas stupidity to make fun of igbos when Okoracha is actually a reflection of APC incompetence.



Don't they realize that okorocha has killed any hope of igbos supporting APC.



DO you see any Igbo PDP or APGA politician doing useless statues? 72 Likes 4 Shares





It even looks old and dirty

Is that Spiro It even looks old and dirtyIs that Spiro 3 Likes

Congratulation to the statue governor. 10 Likes 1 Share

Lol

seen

Nagode Okorocha!! 18 Likes

Getbizzzy:

Congratulations ndi Imo!



Okorocha is my governor;

Buhari is my president;

Arsenal is my club!



Chai!!! You know wetin that mean? 2 Likes

I love this man aswear 6 Likes 1 Share

horsepower101:

Why do Yoruba's use okorochas stupidity to make fun of igbos when Okoracha is actually a reflection of APC incompetence.



Don't they realize that okorocha has killed any hope of igbos supporting APC.



DO you see any Igbo PDP or APGA politician doing useless statues?

Yes, PDP is a very competent party and they turned the SE into an Eldorado before the APC destroyed it.



When you shameless reprobates were lying that GEJ had completed all roads in the East, we pointed it out to you but you called us Afonjas. What of the 2nd Niger bridge that GEJ completed?



There is no SE Governor who has the limited resources Rochas has and has done half of what Rochas has done.



You worthless clowns insult Rochas but praise Umahi and Ikpeazu. Yes, PDP is a very competent party and they turned the SE into an Eldorado before the APC destroyed it.When you shameless reprobates were lying that GEJ had completed all roads in the East, we pointed it out to you but you called us Afonjas. What of the 2nd Niger bridge that GEJ completed?There is no SE Governor who has the limited resources Rochas has and has done half of what Rochas has done.You worthless clowns insult Rochas but praise Umahi and Ikpeazu. 16 Likes 1 Share

The most awaited part of the ceremony/visit.



Oya Nigerians, let's react like a chemical reactor 2 Likes 1 Share

Getbizzzy:

Congratulations ndi Imo!



Okorocha is my governor;

Buhari is my president;

Arsenal is my club!



Chai!!!

There is only one logical explanation for what you're facing.



The devil has hired another devil to join him in dealing with you. There is only one logical explanation for what you're facing.The devil has hired another devil to join him in dealing with you. 15 Likes

Chaiiiiii... See priority oooo.. Smh 2 Likes

Getbizzzy:

Congratulations ndi Imo!

Okorocha is my governor; Buhari is my president; Arsenal is my club!

Chai!!! Chai...arsenal, I feel your pain bro. Chai...arsenal, I feel your pain bro. 3 Likes

As expected, Okoroawusa 1 Like

This man is gradually turning IMO to a museum of statues. 6 Likes

Foolish man



Imo workers and pensioners have not been paid yet he keeps wasting millions unveiling statues of foreigners who care less about his existence.



I no kuku blame am.. His people don't know anything else other than Yoruba matter. Na Yoruba affairs dem carry on top head like gala.



#yeye 8 Likes

Somebody shud call dis gov to order na! Haba!

He is wasting state meager funds for Christ sake!

Who Imo pipo offend like dis?

Okorocha wetin dey worry u oh? 5 Likes

Ewuuu

Imo state Ndonu.......sorry

Oga adinma 2 Likes

This is a misplaced priority. I still don't know how will all these statues contribute to the economic well-being of the good people of Imo State. The money expended on the statues can go along way in solving the urgent needs of the Imo State citizens. 2 Likes

