₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,910,227 members, 3,904,942 topics. Date: Friday, 10 November 2017 at 08:46 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Okorocha Unveils The Statue Of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberian President (22658 Views)
Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Honored With Chieftaincy Title "Adadiohanma" In Imo (Photo / Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's Statue In Owerri Already Causing Uproar Ahead Of Visit / Statue Of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf In Owerri Pictured Ahead Of Visit To Imo State (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Okorocha Unveils The Statue Of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberian President by Abyduel7: 5:25pm
In addition to the chieftaincy title given to her by Imo state Governor Rochas Okorocha and a road named after her in Owerri the capital city of Imo state, The Governor has finally unveiled her statue to the world.
More pictures coming...
Stay tuned.
More Pictures @ http://www.ifeanyicy.com/2017/11/finally-okorocha-unveils-statue-of.html
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Okorocha Unveils The Statue Of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberian President by GavelSlam: 5:27pm
Nice.
People are even posing for pictures.
6 Likes
|Re: Okorocha Unveils The Statue Of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberian President by opuambe(m): 5:32pm
Imo state is doom
26 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Okorocha Unveils The Statue Of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberian President by Getbizzzy: 5:36pm
Congratulations ndi Imo!
Okorocha is my governor;
Buhari is my president;
Arsenal is my club!
Chai!!!
150 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Okorocha Unveils The Statue Of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberian President by BUHARIjubrin: 5:37pm
Imo will be great again
108 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Okorocha Unveils The Statue Of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberian President by adem30: 5:37pm
While Aregbesola unveiled schools
135 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Okorocha Unveils The Statue Of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberian President by Abyduel7: 5:39pm
Kpele
Getbizzzy:
16 Likes
|Re: Okorocha Unveils The Statue Of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberian President by horsepower101: 5:43pm
Why do Yoruba's use okorochas stupidity to make fun of igbos when Okoracha is actually a reflection of APC incompetence.
Don't they realize that okorocha has killed any hope of igbos supporting APC.
DO you see any Igbo PDP or APGA politician doing useless statues?
72 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Okorocha Unveils The Statue Of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberian President by Daniel2060(m): 5:44pm
It even looks old and dirty
Is that Spiro
3 Likes
|Re: Okorocha Unveils The Statue Of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberian President by Ojiofor: 5:47pm
Congratulation to the statue governor.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Okorocha Unveils The Statue Of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberian President by Super1759: 6:45pm
Lol
|Re: Okorocha Unveils The Statue Of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberian President by miqos02(m): 6:46pm
seen
|Re: Okorocha Unveils The Statue Of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberian President by Pidginwhisper: 6:46pm
Nagode Okorocha!!
18 Likes
|Re: Okorocha Unveils The Statue Of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberian President by Oyindidi(f): 6:46pm
1 Like
|Re: Okorocha Unveils The Statue Of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberian President by Pidginwhisper: 6:46pm
Getbizzzy:You know wetin that mean?
2 Likes
|Re: Okorocha Unveils The Statue Of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberian President by smithsydny(m): 6:47pm
I love this man aswear
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Okorocha Unveils The Statue Of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberian President by doctorkush(m): 6:47pm
[center][/center]
|Re: Okorocha Unveils The Statue Of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberian President by BruncleZuma: 6:47pm
9 Likes
|Re: Okorocha Unveils The Statue Of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberian President by Okoyiboz3: 6:47pm
horsepower101:
Yes, PDP is a very competent party and they turned the SE into an Eldorado before the APC destroyed it.
When you shameless reprobates were lying that GEJ had completed all roads in the East, we pointed it out to you but you called us Afonjas. What of the 2nd Niger bridge that GEJ completed?
There is no SE Governor who has the limited resources Rochas has and has done half of what Rochas has done.
You worthless clowns insult Rochas but praise Umahi and Ikpeazu.
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Okorocha Unveils The Statue Of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberian President by Samusu(m): 6:47pm
The most awaited part of the ceremony/visit.
Oya Nigerians, let's react like a chemical reactor
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Okorocha Unveils The Statue Of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberian President by Okoyiboz3: 6:47pm
Getbizzzy:
There is only one logical explanation for what you're facing.
The devil has hired another devil to join him in dealing with you.
15 Likes
|Re: Okorocha Unveils The Statue Of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberian President by SomeoneNice: 6:47pm
Chaiiiiii... See priority oooo.. Smh
2 Likes
|Re: Okorocha Unveils The Statue Of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberian President by frankcris(m): 6:47pm
Getbizzzy:Chai...arsenal, I feel your pain bro.
3 Likes
|Re: Okorocha Unveils The Statue Of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberian President by antontech(m): 6:47pm
As expected, Okoroawusa
1 Like
|Re: Okorocha Unveils The Statue Of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberian President by Smartademu(m): 6:48pm
This man is gradually turning IMO to a museum of statues.
6 Likes
|Re: Okorocha Unveils The Statue Of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberian President by Alariiwo: 6:48pm
Foolish man
Imo workers and pensioners have not been paid yet he keeps wasting millions unveiling statues of foreigners who care less about his existence.
I no kuku blame am.. His people don't know anything else other than Yoruba matter. Na Yoruba affairs dem carry on top head like gala.
#yeye
8 Likes
|Re: Okorocha Unveils The Statue Of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberian President by pedrilo: 6:48pm
Somebody shud call dis gov to order na! Haba!
He is wasting state meager funds for Christ sake!
Who Imo pipo offend like dis?
Okorocha wetin dey worry u oh?
5 Likes
|Re: Okorocha Unveils The Statue Of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberian President by profmiganigal: 6:48pm
Lolzzzzzz
Cant help it.......lolzzzzzz
Ewuuu
Imo state Ndonu.......sorry
Oga adinma
2 Likes
|Re: Okorocha Unveils The Statue Of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberian President by Lanre4uonly(m): 6:49pm
This is a misplaced priority. I still don't know how will all these statues contribute to the economic well-being of the good people of Imo State. The money expended on the statues can go along way in solving the urgent needs of the Imo State citizens.
2 Likes
|Re: Okorocha Unveils The Statue Of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberian President by xxxtedyxxx(m): 6:49pm
k
|Re: Okorocha Unveils The Statue Of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberian President by Hysmady(m): 6:49pm
Na wa o
N172bn Fraud Cases Against Ex-govs Turned Senators / Jonathan Wins African Leadership Magazine Man Of The Year Award / Photos Of Mega Kano Economic City
Viewing this topic: smulti(m), nnemmpi(m), haddernyke, holahmeh(f), ORIGENAL(m), HottestFire, goodywady(m), DONMAYOR19(m), superpauL(m), jfkenny(m), philGeo(m), Namzy(m), crusufixo(m), BRIGHTTAZ, Sphinx02(m), Venica(f), invnity, tony1305, Kancybernet, rottenPussy(f), Johnwis(m), Adaowerri111, DaintyJenny(f), Bunmarium(m), kacyfine(m), amarachi06(f), Temi1(m), UniqueUj(f), Codedboy95(m), Facosco(m), etaoko, finaly01, Peterosky(m), Abagworo(m), Alexus23, kuffy05(m), queenpin, mercyib(m), Danladi7, Badboiz(m), ibsals(m), EsanEmmanuel(m), SirKennie13(m), Chikebrain, manson5011(m), VcStunner(m), Nwobosi, Raychux23(m), Domwiz4all(m), eduresearch, Augustap(f), rolchi(m), Sunsyno(m), fantastic1, greaterlove(m), sunnyphem(m), paulpraiz(m), Mekky2010, Dgreatcharley(m), Patiti, patwilly(m), femoboy(m), austinslimzy(m), lawrence7, dinocy(m), profjid(m), our9ja, iberrylee(m), uac35(f), maasoap(m), Spaxon(f), blessedqueen(f), Akinolore(m), Kennitrust, ademich411, muhdzed(m), betty616(f), Okoyiboz3, sigmapompe(m), Wongiwaynes(m), jaygee1, Candyjohn, Onyema1(m), sambrow(m), blackwhite001, BeijinDossier, Adebowale352, Suzie0(f), ceelog(m), ik360, abnot, Waluski1, Thewrath(m), bordrick, Donkaz(m), W3xy1(m), DonGotti(m), DthCount400, eridemilade, teddybluez(m), omoadeleye(m), INTEGRITYA1(m), hustleranthem(m), great289(m), Partnerbiz, Dhotseal(m), cupid4ig(m), anibestlala, ODVanguard, oyegbe, nickydof(m), hozzea(m), abimbolabolaw(m), olaniyisal, rayomata, abtallest24(m), klickprince, BBraid(m) and 140 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 295