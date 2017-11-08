₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Breakdown Of Budget 2018 Proposal by presidency: 2:54pm
Yesterday, President Muhammadu Buhari presented the Budget 2018 proposal to a joint session of the National Assembly.
Here is a breakdown of the #Budget2018:
Proposed Recurrent Expenditure - N6.18tn
Proposed Capital Expenditure - N2.42tn
Total Proposed Budget Size - N8.6tn
Assumptions:
Benchmark Oil Price $45 per barrel
Oil Production: 2.3mbpd
Exchange rate: N305/$1
Inflation Rate: 12.4%
|Re: Breakdown Of Budget 2018 Proposal by ashjay001(m): 3:19pm
How is this breakdown different from what has been in public
|Re: Breakdown Of Budget 2018 Proposal by fxjunkie(m): 3:51pm
RECURRENT EXPENDITURE IS GREATER THAN CAPITAL EXPENDITURE YET YOU EXPECT NIGERIA TO BECOME A DEVELOPED COUNTRY. KEEP DECEIVING YOURSELVES.
|Re: Breakdown Of Budget 2018 Proposal by xreal: 3:51pm
Unlike when Jonathan was there....
this time, you can't really misbehave with money.
Buhari is watching.
Right now, head of ministires and agencies are like
|Re: Breakdown Of Budget 2018 Proposal by emmyw(m): 3:51pm
Mtcheeeeeeew
|Re: Breakdown Of Budget 2018 Proposal by modelmike7(m): 3:52pm
GOD BLESS MY PRESIDENT
|Re: Breakdown Of Budget 2018 Proposal by DONADAMS(m): 3:52pm
hmmmmm...my country my country
|Re: Breakdown Of Budget 2018 Proposal by Osasnidas(m): 3:52pm
|Re: Breakdown Of Budget 2018 Proposal by modelmike7(m): 3:52pm
emmyw:Enemy of Progress in da building!!
|Re: Breakdown Of Budget 2018 Proposal by BruncleZuma: 3:52pm
|Re: Breakdown Of Budget 2018 Proposal by eminikansoso(m): 3:52pm
This inflation rate always going up every year and the oil price bench mark of $45 per barrel hope the excess price from the sales of crude oil will not be pocketed by our lords
What other sectors are we going to use apart from oil sector because what am seeing is non oil revenue is almost 171% of oil revenue.
|Re: Breakdown Of Budget 2018 Proposal by Caseless: 3:53pm
I'm impressed by the projection for non-oil revenue.
|Re: Breakdown Of Budget 2018 Proposal by Sirpaul(m): 3:53pm
Hmmmmmmmmm!... we never see the result of 2017 Budget sef
|Re: Breakdown Of Budget 2018 Proposal by KingsleyCEO: 3:53pm
Rubbish, I am yet to understand how the previous one went...
|Re: Breakdown Of Budget 2018 Proposal by Khonvicted(m): 3:54pm
Lol.. That is how they have been presenting their yearly budget *Back to back*
Abeg we need action not *Imaginary sketching*
|Re: Breakdown Of Budget 2018 Proposal by Caseless: 3:54pm
modelmike7:they're everywhere, my brother.
|Re: Breakdown Of Budget 2018 Proposal by moscobabs(m): 3:54pm
with little embezzlement..The budget is fear .
Click like if u are with me.
Thanks
|Re: Breakdown Of Budget 2018 Proposal by contactmorak: 3:54pm
Since i was born there is always a gigantic budget allocated to every year, yet every year looks like Nigeria is being run on Zero budget. Why?
And the funny thing is that the masses always celebrate each budget passed without asking the govt what they did with the previous year's budget.
|Re: Breakdown Of Budget 2018 Proposal by modelmike7(m): 3:55pm
Caseless:Caseless, ma main guy. Howdy bro?!
|Re: Breakdown Of Budget 2018 Proposal by michoim(m): 3:55pm
The great budget of reconciliation!
|Re: Breakdown Of Budget 2018 Proposal by Dottore: 3:56pm
Ok
|Re: Breakdown Of Budget 2018 Proposal by kabakaauu: 3:56pm
Hmmm. Na so
|Re: Breakdown Of Budget 2018 Proposal by Rotimik: 3:56pm
Caseless:
Half of non oil revenue will be borrowed
|Re: Breakdown Of Budget 2018 Proposal by Oluwaseyi00(m): 3:56pm
Trillion sef no longer have value.... Looks like million to me...
|Re: Breakdown Of Budget 2018 Proposal by tballeyy(m): 3:58pm
At the end, what will hear is story every where, bad road, no lit, no drugs in our hospital, the popus of these burget I don't know
|Re: Breakdown Of Budget 2018 Proposal by JUBILEE2000: 3:59pm
Inasmuch as the recurrent expenditure is higher than the capital expenditure figures, the economy is not out of the woods yet.
|Re: Breakdown Of Budget 2018 Proposal by NigerDeltan(m): 4:00pm
It can only be a breakdown when you show us how much went to so so project and how much is to be spent on the popular state house clinic, second Niger bridge, Lagos Ibadan expressway and so on
For now it is still in state of molepule aquamism
|Re: Breakdown Of Budget 2018 Proposal by Itanola2012: 4:00pm
I'm not understanding o
|Re: Breakdown Of Budget 2018 Proposal by pointstores(m): 4:00pm
ohhh nawa
|Re: Breakdown Of Budget 2018 Proposal by austin2all: 4:01pm
What do we have to show for the previous budgets. Nothing.
Yeye dey smell.
|Re: Breakdown Of Budget 2018 Proposal by tballeyy(m): 4:01pm
moscobabs:for wat
