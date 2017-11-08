Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Breakdown Of Budget 2018 Proposal (9374 Views)

Yesterday, President Muhammadu Buhari presented the Budget 2018 proposal to a joint session of the National Assembly.



Here is a breakdown of the #Budget2018:

Proposed Recurrent Expenditure - N6.18tn

Proposed Capital Expenditure - N2.42tn

Total Proposed Budget Size - N8.6tn



Assumptions:

Benchmark Oil Price $45 per barrel

Oil Production: 2.3mbpd

Exchange rate: N305/$1

Inflation Rate: 12.4%

How is this breakdown different from what has been in public 10 Likes

RECURRENT EXPENDITURE IS GREATER THAN CAPITAL EXPENDITURE YET YOU EXPECT NIGERIA TO BECOME A DEVELOPED COUNTRY. KEEP DECEIVING YOURSELVES. 21 Likes





this time, you can't really misbehave with money.



Buhari is watching.



Right now, head of ministires and agencies are like

Mtcheeeeeeew

GOD BLESS MY PRESIDENT 5 Likes 2 Shares

hmmmmm...my country my country

emmyw:

Mtcheeeeeeew Enemy of Progress in da building!! Enemy of Progress in da building!! 1 Like 1 Share



This inflation rate always going up every year and the oil price bench mark of $45 per barrel hope the excess price from the sales of crude oil will not be pocketed by our lords

I'm impressed by the projection for non-oil revenue. 2 Likes

Hmmmmmmmmm!... we never see the result of 2017 Budget sef 2 Likes

Rubbish, I am yet to understand how the previous one went... 4 Likes

Lol.. That is how they have been presenting their yearly budget *Back to back*





Abeg we need action not *Imaginary sketching* Lol.. That is how they have been presenting their yearly budget *Back to back*Abeg we need action not *Imaginary sketching* 1 Like

modelmike7:



Enemy of Progress in da building!! they're everywhere, my brother. they're everywhere, my brother. 2 Likes

with little embezzlement..The budget is fear .





Click like if u are with me.



Thanks

Since i was born there is always a gigantic budget allocated to every year, yet every year looks like Nigeria is being run on Zero budget. Why?



And the funny thing is that the masses always celebrate each budget passed without asking the govt what they did with the previous year's budget. 16 Likes 1 Share

Caseless:

they're everywhere, my brother. Caseless, ma main guy. Howdy bro?! Caseless, ma main guy. Howdy bro?!

The great budget of reconciliation!

Ok

Hmmm. Na so

Caseless:

I'm impressed by the projection for non-oil revenue.

Half of non oil revenue will be borrowed Half of non oil revenue will be borrowed 1 Like

Trillion sef no longer have value.... Looks like million to me... 1 Like

At the end, what will hear is story every where, bad road, no lit, no drugs in our hospital, the popus of these burget I don't know 1 Like

Inasmuch as the recurrent expenditure is higher than the capital expenditure figures, the economy is not out of the woods yet. 1 Like





It can only be a breakdown when you show us how much went to so so project and how much is to be spent on the popular state house clinic, second Niger bridge, Lagos Ibadan expressway and so on



For now it is still in state of molepule aquamism It can only be a breakdown when you show us how much went to so so project and how much is to be spent on the popular state house clinic, second Niger bridge, Lagos Ibadan expressway and so onFor now it is still in state of molepule aquamism

I'm not understanding o

ohhh nawa

What do we have to show for the previous budgets. Nothing.

Yeye dey smell. 1 Like