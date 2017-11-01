



It was like a movie scene when some men confessed to the death of one Thomas Ezeugwu, a business man residing in Lagos who suddenly slumped and died on Oct. 6 in the morning. The deceased's corpse was brought home to his village at Nkpologwu town in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area in Enugu state for funeral rites and burial, when the mourners came out as if being pursued by the ghost of the dead man and confessed how they planned and killed Thomas.It was gathered that men confessed to going to Omor town of Anambra State to get the charm which they used in killing the man, who according to them was about to sell 20 plots of land without their consent and at that they planned to kill him.They went further to reveal that they contacted two native doctors who helped them prepare charms that killed the man.The villagers bounced on them and almost took their lives before the intervention of the Police.