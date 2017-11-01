₦airaland Forum

Photo Of The Enugu Mourners Who Confessed Killing Man With Juju At His Burial

Photo Of The Enugu Mourners Who Confessed Killing Man With Juju At His Burial by dainformant(m): 8:53pm
It was like a movie scene when some men confessed to the death of one Thomas Ezeugwu, a business man residing in Lagos who suddenly slumped and died on Oct. 6 in the morning. The deceased's corpse was brought home to his village at Nkpologwu town in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area in Enugu state for funeral rites and burial, when the mourners came out as if being pursued by the ghost of the dead man and confessed how they planned and killed Thomas.

It was gathered that men confessed to going to Omor town of Anambra State to get the charm which they used in killing the man, who according to them was about to sell 20 plots of land without their consent and at that they planned to kill him.

They went further to reveal that they contacted two native doctors who helped them prepare charms that killed the man.

The villagers bounced on them and almost took their lives before the intervention of the Police.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/shock-men-confess-killing-businessman-burial-enugu-photo.html

Re: Photo Of The Enugu Mourners Who Confessed Killing Man With Juju At His Burial by jerryunit48: 8:59pm
I will not comment self
Re: Photo Of The Enugu Mourners Who Confessed Killing Man With Juju At His Burial by Tolexander: 9:02pm
More like a film on Africa Magic Igbo

Re: Photo Of The Enugu Mourners Who Confessed Killing Man With Juju At His Burial by jdluv(f): 9:09pm
wickedness in the heartof man
Re: Photo Of The Enugu Mourners Who Confessed Killing Man With Juju At His Burial by Evablizin(f): 9:14pm
embarassed


I just weak for this news.


Murderers always look frustrated and haggard.

Re: Photo Of The Enugu Mourners Who Confessed Killing Man With Juju At His Burial by ChilledPill: 9:21pm
Some of the things you do see in Igbo films some of them are real....

But when will our Igbo people stop killing because of lands?
I am very sad about all these mehn.

Re: Photo Of The Enugu Mourners Who Confessed Killing Man With Juju At His Burial by yarimo(m): 9:27pm
IPOB and wickedness are like bread and butter grin

Re: Photo Of The Enugu Mourners Who Confessed Killing Man With Juju At His Burial by GraGra247: 9:31pm
yarimo:
IPOB and wickedness are like bread and butter grin

Na your people teach them wickedness. As a matter of fact they're still learner's compared to you fellas

Re: Photo Of The Enugu Mourners Who Confessed Killing Man With Juju At His Burial by CAPSLOCKED: 10:05pm
Tolexander:
More like a film on Africa Magic Igbo


LOL..

I'M HERE WAITING FOR THE OP TO POST THE SCRIPTS TO THIS MOVIE.


NONSENSE! undecided

Re: Photo Of The Enugu Mourners Who Confessed Killing Man With Juju At His Burial by Triniti(m): 10:10pm
Vanity upon vanity
Re: Photo Of The Enugu Mourners Who Confessed Killing Man With Juju At His Burial by Factfinder1(f): 10:10pm
Not new...the corpse was invoked to fight its killers
Re: Photo Of The Enugu Mourners Who Confessed Killing Man With Juju At His Burial by Charly68: 10:11pm
Since they have confessed what else than to forgive them..confession shall leads to salvation by divine standard
Re: Photo Of The Enugu Mourners Who Confessed Killing Man With Juju At His Burial by Sleyanya1(m): 10:12pm
angry


I still wonder why it's always the poor and wretched that are mostly into these kind of things. angry If you check well now person wey Dem kill dey valuable pass all of them put together.

God have mercy, see their faces.

R.I.P to the dead.

Re: Photo Of The Enugu Mourners Who Confessed Killing Man With Juju At His Burial by bentlywills(m): 10:12pm
Odiegwu ooo

Village people grin so you people re real?

Re: Photo Of The Enugu Mourners Who Confessed Killing Man With Juju At His Burial by OtemSapien: 10:12pm
Okay
Re: Photo Of The Enugu Mourners Who Confessed Killing Man With Juju At His Burial by eleojo23: 10:12pm
Land dispute in the south East can be like civil war o...lipsrsealed

Re: Photo Of The Enugu Mourners Who Confessed Killing Man With Juju At His Burial by crestedaguiyi: 10:12pm
Na wa

Words failed me
Re: Photo Of The Enugu Mourners Who Confessed Killing Man With Juju At His Burial by Osasnidas(m): 10:13pm
cry
Re: Photo Of The Enugu Mourners Who Confessed Killing Man With Juju At His Burial by drmingler(m): 10:13pm
Re: Photo Of The Enugu Mourners Who Confessed Killing Man With Juju At His Burial by Flashh: 10:14pm
GraGra247:


Na your people teach them wickedness. As a matter of fact they're still learner's compared to you fellas
This error, just because you wanted to lie?

Re: Photo Of The Enugu Mourners Who Confessed Killing Man With Juju At His Burial by femo122: 10:15pm
shocked

Re: Photo Of The Enugu Mourners Who Confessed Killing Man With Juju At His Burial by Simple9ja(m): 10:16pm
Look at dia ugly/poor face
Re: Photo Of The Enugu Mourners Who Confessed Killing Man With Juju At His Burial by Spaxon(f): 10:16pm
Tolexander:
More like a film on Africa Magic Igbo
u still alive
Re: Photo Of The Enugu Mourners Who Confessed Killing Man With Juju At His Burial by Michaelpresh(m): 10:17pm
Seriously?
Oyah clap for yourself. As you don kill am now hope you are happy??
Ndiara sef.








.




abeg pass me that 2by2 make I arrange sombori spirit
Re: Photo Of The Enugu Mourners Who Confessed Killing Man With Juju At His Burial by Memories12411: 10:17pm
I'm suspecting something. Did I see Thomas? Yes! They confessed under the influence of "wisdom of Thomas".
Wisdom of Thomas season 2.

To be continued.
Re: Photo Of The Enugu Mourners Who Confessed Killing Man With Juju At His Burial by chuckjonesautos: 10:17pm
GraGra247:


Na your people teach them wickedness. As a matter of fact they're still learner's compared to you fellas

Bros I am Ibo.. I know what these evil hearted no jobbers do with Juju..

Re: Photo Of The Enugu Mourners Who Confessed Killing Man With Juju At His Burial by modelmike7(m): 10:17pm
this life sef
Re: Photo Of The Enugu Mourners Who Confessed Killing Man With Juju At His Burial by veacea: 10:17pm
Chei
Re: Photo Of The Enugu Mourners Who Confessed Killing Man With Juju At His Burial by oviejnr(m): 10:18pm
They are looking malnourished, how does killing the man make them richer or better. The heart of a man is desperately wicked

