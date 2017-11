Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Photo Of The Enugu Mourners Who Confessed Killing Man With Juju At His Burial (13207 Views)

It was gathered that men confessed to going to Omor town of Anambra State to get the charm which they used in killing the man, who according to them was about to sell 20 plots of land without their consent and at that they planned to kill him.



They went further to reveal that they contacted two native doctors who helped them prepare charms that killed the man.



The villagers bounced on them and almost took their lives before the intervention of the Police.



More like a film on Africa Magic Igbo 15 Likes

wickedness in the heartof man







I just weak for this news.





Murderers always look frustrated and haggard.

Some of the things you do see in Igbo films some of them are real....



But when will our Igbo people stop killing because of lands?

I am very sad about all these mehn. 10 Likes

IPOB and wickedness are like bread and butter 27 Likes

Na your people teach them wickedness. As a matter of fact they're still learner's compared to you fellas

I'M HERE WAITING FOR THE OP TO POST THE SCRIPTS TO THIS MOVIE.





LOL.. I'M HERE WAITING FOR THE OP TO POST THE SCRIPTS TO THIS MOVIE. NONSENSE!

Vanity upon vanity

Not new...the corpse was invoked to fight its killers

Since they have confessed what else than to forgive them..confession shall leads to salvation by divine standard







I still wonder why it's always the poor and wretched that are mostly into these kind of things. If you check well now person wey Dem kill dey valuable pass all of them put together.



God have mercy, see their faces.



God have mercy, see their faces. R.I.P to the dead.





Village people so you people re real? Odiegwu ooo

Land dispute in the south East can be like civil war o...

Na your people teach them wickedness. As a matter of fact they're still learner's compared to you fellas This error, just because you wanted to lie? 4 Likes

4 Likes

Look at dia ugly/poor face

Oyah clap for yourself. As you don kill am now hope you are happy??

I'm suspecting something. Did I see Thomas? Yes! They confessed under the influence of "wisdom of Thomas".

Wisdom of Thomas season 2.



To be continued.

Bros I am Ibo.. I know what these evil hearted no jobbers do with Juju..

