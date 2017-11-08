₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,909,056 members, 3,901,043 topics. Date: Wednesday, 08 November 2017 at 11:45 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / What Is The Slightest Thing That Can Get You Angry? (2179 Views)
Port Harcourt Big Boy My Wife Beats Me At The Slightest Provocation / What's The Weird Thing That Attracts You To The Opposite Sex? / What Will You Do Guys If Your Gf Make you Angry And You See This (1) (2) (3) (4)
|What Is The Slightest Thing That Can Get You Angry? by klassykute(m): 9:15pm
Hey guys, what's the slightest thing that gets you Angry?
|Re: What Is The Slightest Thing That Can Get You Angry? by Foodforthought(m): 9:19pm
A peck
|Re: What Is The Slightest Thing That Can Get You Angry? by IAMSASHY(f): 9:20pm
wen duscusing wt a guy al of a sudden he stretches his hand 2 pick either pimple or dirt from my face, very annoying
3 Likes
|Re: What Is The Slightest Thing That Can Get You Angry? by indodon(m): 9:23pm
When your balance is 52 naira andglo send u a message saying that #50 have been deducted for callertunez and you didnt subscribe for the package
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What Is The Slightest Thing That Can Get You Angry? by BiggerPRICK1(m): 9:23pm
Na small tin de vex me ...
Very small tin
1 Like
|Re: What Is The Slightest Thing That Can Get You Angry? by Diamondville(f): 9:24pm
loud chewing, thumb sucking, lips sucking, tongue biting/sucking
1 Like
|Re: What Is The Slightest Thing That Can Get You Angry? by 9jayes: 9:25pm
If a girl touch my diick e go dey mad at her
2 Likes
|Re: What Is The Slightest Thing That Can Get You Angry? by Topestbilly(m): 9:25pm
I'm watching arsenal vs xzy n dis pipu say them wan watch televisa.
|Re: What Is The Slightest Thing That Can Get You Angry? by Divay22(f): 9:28pm
Doing injustice to a fellow man or looking down on someone...
Hurt me, but don't go close to the ones i love (I jealously guide them)
Mehn I'll feel like killing you
1 Like
|Re: What Is The Slightest Thing That Can Get You Angry? by richsnub(m): 10:02pm
When am wrongly accused.
13 Likes
|Re: What Is The Slightest Thing That Can Get You Angry? by iphanyi10(m): 10:03pm
someone borrowing my thing and refusing to return it...so annoying!
5 Likes
|Re: What Is The Slightest Thing That Can Get You Angry? by tosyne2much(m): 10:06pm
I hate when you hide your money but want to spend mine.. In fact, stingy people are not allowed in my life
I hate when people eat beside me and their mouths keep sounding like that of a pig
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: What Is The Slightest Thing That Can Get You Angry? by Stevengerd(m): 10:14pm
That moment when your under 3.5, play 2:2, I be like who send them.......... That thing deh pain pass Nairaland Ban
9 Likes
|Re: What Is The Slightest Thing That Can Get You Angry? by Chybeibe(f): 10:22pm
Someone talking to me anyhow like using bad words on me. Make me so mad, I can carry beef with the person for years till the person apologize.
1 Like
|Re: What Is The Slightest Thing That Can Get You Angry? by Mammieace(f): 10:31pm
Whining, stupidity and keeping me waiting, gadgets malfunction.
2 Likes
|Re: What Is The Slightest Thing That Can Get You Angry? by QueenMarvella(f): 10:37pm
Disappointment
|Re: What Is The Slightest Thing That Can Get You Angry? by Lindareal: 10:44pm
Insult and lying
|Re: What Is The Slightest Thing That Can Get You Angry? by IamIBK: 10:57pm
Actually i didn't read the post but i think the girl has no right to beat up her boyfriend in public. Maybe they should report the matter to their village elders but if the neighbour refuse to pay the rent, they should just kill the landlord & forget about the missin car.
4 Likes
|Re: What Is The Slightest Thing That Can Get You Angry? by safiaaBUTTHOLE: 11:05pm
-Using my toilet and not flushing
-Purposely not flushing your condom to rub it on my face that you're getting pussy and I'm not
-leaving containers with weird delicacies in my fridge open
-not taking the trash out when it's your turn
|Re: What Is The Slightest Thing That Can Get You Angry? by Flashh: 11:05pm
Faking, lying, playing on me and privaricating.
1 Like
|Re: What Is The Slightest Thing That Can Get You Angry? by psalmhorah(m): 11:05pm
when you shun me unnecessarily whenever I am talking..
1 Like
|Re: What Is The Slightest Thing That Can Get You Angry? by desreek9(f): 11:05pm
when am being ignored; like when am saying sumtin and pretend like u didnt hear grrrrrrrrrrrrr
1 Like
|Re: What Is The Slightest Thing That Can Get You Angry? by abbeylli(m): 11:05pm
Unnecessary questions I hate them
2 Likes
|Re: What Is The Slightest Thing That Can Get You Angry? by Singapore1(m): 11:05pm
safiaaBUTTHOLE:
|Re: What Is The Slightest Thing That Can Get You Angry? by omoikea(m): 11:06pm
walking out on me....
and also ending call on me because of misunderstanding especially when i am trying to explain things...
2 Likes
|Re: What Is The Slightest Thing That Can Get You Angry? by FarahAideed: 11:06pm
Buhari
1 Like
|Re: What Is The Slightest Thing That Can Get You Angry? by Leonbonapart(m): 11:07pm
Nairaland Atheist wannabe comment
4 Likes
|Re: What Is The Slightest Thing That Can Get You Angry? by NnamdiN: 11:07pm
ignoring my calls, especially business calls
|Re: What Is The Slightest Thing That Can Get You Angry? by enshi(m): 11:07pm
Once a girl asks me money for hair airtime or t fare
Once I am with her and she keeps telling me how hungry she is
1 Like
|Re: What Is The Slightest Thing That Can Get You Angry? by Articul8(m): 11:07pm
IamIBK:Na tins like dis dey vex me.
18 Likes
|Re: What Is The Slightest Thing That Can Get You Angry? by johnstar(m): 11:07pm
Buhari
1 Like
|Re: What Is The Slightest Thing That Can Get You Angry? by Pidginwhisper: 11:07pm
Just lie ontop my head and your body go tell
teefah - Hello / Yabatech Freshers / How Many Nairalanders Actually Live In Nigeria?
Viewing this topic: weareok, Kyase(m), dapachez, ABJDOT(m), Prec1ous(m), XwhY(m), Naijacost22, bayoomtecky, Superstar007(m), chloride6, fxjunkie(m), Maj196(m), ellee(m), LordKO(m), Elparaiso(m), mayoadegbola(m), phoenixthefirst(m), SWYM(m), DeKen, Hozier, carlosSeyi(m), PEPPERified, bettercreature(m), tosyne2much(m), betesi(m), corporateDan(m), faheez(m), shakol91(m), herbeeoredoun(m), realnas(m), Mirahcul, Stevengerd(m), LesbianBoy(m), Chocolatta, olaniyi0(m), femilambor007, CrazyScientist, Eromzi, Fidelismaria(m), quisera(m), Oladeep, Justdare, Tboiyyy, physise(m), LordofWar, Jenifa123, Osasmd, gtrader, Jonbeezy(m), yomi007k(m), desertboom(m), Slymonster(m), LazyBoi(m), ayoadekunle79(m), davygifted(m), Unlimited22, teresafaith(f), Salex007(m), Esepayan(m), thatnaijaboy and 50 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 29