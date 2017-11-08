Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / What Is The Slightest Thing That Can Get You Angry? (2179 Views)

Port Harcourt Big Boy My Wife Beats Me At The Slightest Provocation / What's The Weird Thing That Attracts You To The Opposite Sex? / What Will You Do Guys If Your Gf Make you Angry And You See This (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Hey guys, what's the slightest thing that gets you Angry?

A peck

wen duscusing wt a guy al of a sudden he stretches his hand 2 pick either pimple or dirt from my face, very annoying wen duscusing wt a guy al of a sudden he stretches his hand 2 pick either pimple or dirt from my face, very annoying 3 Likes

When your balance is 52 naira andglo send u a message saying that #50 have been deducted for callertunez and you didnt subscribe for the package 22 Likes 1 Share

...









Very small tin Na small tin de vex me...Very small tin 1 Like

loud chewing, thumb sucking, lips sucking, tongue biting/sucking 1 Like

If a girl touch my diick e go dey mad at her 2 Likes

I'm watching arsenal vs xzy n dis pipu say them wan watch televisa.



Hurt me, but don't go close to the ones i love (I jealously guide them)



Mehn I'll feel like killing you Doing injustice to a fellow man or looking down on someone...Hurt me, but don't go close to the ones i love (I jealously guide them)Mehn I'll feel like killing you 1 Like

When am wrongly accused. 13 Likes

someone borrowing my thing and refusing to return it...so annoying! 5 Likes

I hate when you hide your money but want to spend mine.. In fact, stingy people are not allowed in my life



I hate when people eat beside me and their mouths keep sounding like that of a pig 10 Likes 2 Shares

That moment when your under 3.5, play 2:2, I be like who send them.......... That thing deh pain pass Nairaland Ban 9 Likes

Someone talking to me anyhow like using bad words on me. Make me so mad, I can carry beef with the person for years till the person apologize. 1 Like

Whining, stupidity and keeping me waiting, gadgets malfunction. 2 Likes

Disappointment

Insult and lying

Actually i didn't read the post but i think the girl has no right to beat up her boyfriend in public. Maybe they should report the matter to their village elders but if the neighbour refuse to pay the rent, they should just kill the landlord & forget about the missin car. 4 Likes

Using my toilet and not flushing

-Purposely not flushing your condom to rub it on my face that you're getting pussy and I'm not

-leaving containers with weird delicacies in my fridge open

-not taking the trash out when it's your turn

Faking, lying, playing on me and privaricating. 1 Like







when you shun me unnecessarily whenever I am talking.. 1 Like

when am being ignored; like when am saying sumtin and pretend like u didnt hear grrrrrrrrrrrrr 1 Like

Unnecessary questions I hate them 2 Likes

safiaaBUTTHOLE:

Using my toilet and not flushing

walking out on me....





and also ending call on me because of misunderstanding especially when i am trying to explain things... 2 Likes

Buhari 1 Like

Nairaland Atheist wannabe comment 4 Likes

ignoring my calls, especially business calls

Once a girl asks me money for hair airtime or t fare





Once I am with her and she keeps telling me how hungry she is 1 Like

IamIBK:

Actually i didn't read the post but i think the girl has no right to beat up her boyfriend in public. Maybe they should report the matter to their village elders but if the neighbour refuse to pay the rent, they should just kill the landlord & forget about the missin car. Na tins like dis dey vex me. Na tins like dis dey vex me. 18 Likes

Buhari 1 Like