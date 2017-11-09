₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Food Served To The Presidential Guards In Aso Rock (Photos) by memez: 7:33am
Sahara Reporters shared these photos of the meal being served to the presidential guards at the statehouse in Abuja. They say the food is 'crappy' when compared to the N1 billion budgeted for feeding in the presidency.
PHOTONEWS: Despite N1 billion budgeted for feeding at @NGRPresident Buhari’s @AsoRock the Presidential guards are fed crappy food
https://mobile.twitter.com/SaharaReporters/status/928338754418495489
See more photos below...
SOURCE https://www.gistmore.com/photos-food-served-presidential-guards-state-house-abuja
|Re: The Food Served To The Presidential Guards In Aso Rock (Photos) by memez: 7:33am
|Re: The Food Served To The Presidential Guards In Aso Rock (Photos) by DozieInc(m): 7:35am
Cows are sacred in the villa so need meat, instead they use eggs
Better locate one mama-put joint around than eat this crap - not befitting those working in the villa.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Food Served To The Presidential Guards In Aso Rock (Photos) by memez: 7:36am
|Re: The Food Served To The Presidential Guards In Aso Rock (Photos) by whateverkay(m): 7:39am
You call fried rice and eggs crappy food? Were they supposed to eat Gucci rice and champagne just because they guard Aso rock? Buhari is a prudent president and he won't allow the status quo of wastage practiced under Goodluck Jonathan. 1 billion might be budgeted for feeding, it doesn't mean the whole money must be spent on feeding. Nigerians are used to wasteful spending and Buhari's govt is here to correct that. If a whole presidency can feed with such prudency, then the common man on the streets should be confident that we are in safe hands. God bless president Buhari.
59 Likes 11 Shares
|Re: The Food Served To The Presidential Guards In Aso Rock (Photos) by Tolexander: 7:41am
This food isn't crappy enough as supposed by the caption.
Oh, they want the food being assorted with animal proteins which are not really useful.
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: The Food Served To The Presidential Guards In Aso Rock (Photos) by ivandragon: 7:41am
but really, are these people supposed to be fed by the government?
they collect salaries & allowances, including special allowances...
the normal practice should be that there would be a standard cafeteria within the GH where staff can go for food during breaks...
at best, the food can be subsidised...
they cannot be collecting all those allowances & expect to still be fed like 'kings'...
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: The Food Served To The Presidential Guards In Aso Rock (Photos) by Godjone(m): 7:43am
apc government has finished this cuntry.
They destroyed our economy and make the people suffer.
Now, they want to destroy the people.
LOOK AT WHAT WE HAVE FOUND OURSELVES IN
5 Likes
|Re: The Food Served To The Presidential Guards In Aso Rock (Photos) by AmadiAba: 7:44am
huuuu
|Re: The Food Served To The Presidential Guards In Aso Rock (Photos) by Bossontop(m): 7:48am
It makes it feel lyk a thankless job....anyways its nigeria so.....
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Food Served To The Presidential Guards In Aso Rock (Photos) by shortgun(m): 7:50am
APC shame.
When we told them that APC and Buhari had nothing to offer in 2015 they came for our heads.....look at where we are today.
9 Likes
|Re: The Food Served To The Presidential Guards In Aso Rock (Photos) by SirVintageCock: 7:55am
[url][/url]if that crappy surroundings including the cooler, table and wall is Aso rock then Nigeria as a whole is doomed.
What filth .....ahrgh...spits...
8 Likes
|Re: The Food Served To The Presidential Guards In Aso Rock (Photos) by SouthEastFacts: 7:57am
whateverkay:1 meal with 4 eggs is crappy. It is not even good for their health.
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: The Food Served To The Presidential Guards In Aso Rock (Photos) by whateverkay(m): 8:01am
SouthEastFacts:
One meal with an isi ewu or a full chicken will be better for their health bah?
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: The Food Served To The Presidential Guards In Aso Rock (Photos) by vengertime: 8:05am
We know the tribe that uses boil eggs to eat fried rice
4 Likes
|Re: The Food Served To The Presidential Guards In Aso Rock (Photos) by okosodo: 8:09am
N
|Re: The Food Served To The Presidential Guards In Aso Rock (Photos) by Nbote(m): 8:18am
D only thing friend about dis rice is d oil... .. Imagine d cooler sef, like d one dey use to dish fud to d youths in a burial... Are those even puff puff or eggs?
ivandragon:
So d over 1billion budgeted for Fud is for feeding who? D cows in daura or d rats in d villa?
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Food Served To The Presidential Guards In Aso Rock (Photos) by chloride6: 8:25am
vengertime:
Who abeg
|Re: The Food Served To The Presidential Guards In Aso Rock (Photos) by chloride6: 8:25am
whateverkay:
You are not making any sense why budget if you dont plan to spend it?
30 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: The Food Served To The Presidential Guards In Aso Rock (Photos) by Spylord48: 8:29am
See how full able bodied men are given eggs in place of meat.
Presidential guard for that matter.
If these people can treat the people incharge of protecting the president, that means we the masses will be treated as if we are nothing
4 Likes
|Re: The Food Served To The Presidential Guards In Aso Rock (Photos) by FarahAideed: 9:03am
If the elite presidential Guard are fed such crap just behind Buhari then Imagine what our troops in Sambisa are eating
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Food Served To The Presidential Guards In Aso Rock (Photos) by saxby(f): 9:03am
End of discussion. Who even said there's hope in this country again?
Well, they tried. At least they have boiled eggs
Meanwhile, you need free hook up for sexxxx?? ?
Follow @myhookups on Twitter.
Thank me later
2 Likes
|Re: The Food Served To The Presidential Guards In Aso Rock (Photos) by sirjentul05(m): 9:05am
Hehe, no wonder dem lyk d work die
|Re: The Food Served To The Presidential Guards In Aso Rock (Photos) by jacyhelen(f): 9:11am
whateverkay:
go and sit down jareee,PMB is just a sadist
8 Likes
|Re: The Food Served To The Presidential Guards In Aso Rock (Photos) by TemmyWon(f): 9:13am
whateverkay:Soro niyen? How could you call that fried rice? It means you have been feeding poor in your own home. Gbenu sohun!
10 Likes
|Re: The Food Served To The Presidential Guards In Aso Rock (Photos) by whateverkay(m): 9:17am
TemmyWon:
I don't even feed at all I only drink water and smoke Benson
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Food Served To The Presidential Guards In Aso Rock (Photos) by fabianjay101(m): 9:17am
whateverkay:what are you trying to say?
8 Likes
|Re: The Food Served To The Presidential Guards In Aso Rock (Photos) by Metrobaba(m): 9:27am
CHANGE
3 Likes
|Re: The Food Served To The Presidential Guards In Aso Rock (Photos) by Kaziar: 9:33am
I don't know but I didn't see anything else to support the claim that the food is meant for presidential guards apart from the word of Sahara reporters which is not good enough for me.
1 Like
|Re: The Food Served To The Presidential Guards In Aso Rock (Photos) by amaco13: 9:34am
look at the food and the environment,how are we sure the pictures are coming from the villa.
1 Like
|Re: The Food Served To The Presidential Guards In Aso Rock (Photos) by memez: 10:28am
too bad
1 Like
|Re: The Food Served To The Presidential Guards In Aso Rock (Photos) by classicalbenson(m): 10:42am
fried rice and baby chicken? how is that bad...most of u guys ate only puff puff and pure water
5 Likes
