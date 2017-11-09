Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / The Food Served To The Presidential Guards In Aso Rock (Photos) (12676 Views)

PHOTONEWS: Despite N1 billion budgeted for feeding at @NGRPresident Buhari’s @AsoRock the Presidential guards are fed crappy food

https://mobile.twitter.com/SaharaReporters/status/928338754418495489



See more photos below...



SOURCE https://www.gistmore.com/photos-food-served-presidential-guards-state-house-abuja











Better locate one mama-put joint around than eat this crap - not befitting those working in the villa. Cows are sacred in the villa so need meat, instead they use eggs

You call fried rice and eggs crappy food? Were they supposed to eat Gucci rice and champagne just because they guard Aso rock? Buhari is a prudent president and he won't allow the status quo of wastage practiced under Goodluck Jonathan. 1 billion might be budgeted for feeding, it doesn't mean the whole money must be spent on feeding. Nigerians are used to wasteful spending and Buhari's govt is here to correct that. If a whole presidency can feed with such prudency, then the common man on the streets should be confident that we are in safe hands. God bless president Buhari.

This food isn't crappy enough as supposed by the caption.



Oh, they want the food being assorted with animal proteins which are not really useful.

but really, are these people supposed to be fed by the government?





they collect salaries & allowances, including special allowances...





the normal practice should be that there would be a standard cafeteria within the GH where staff can go for food during breaks...



at best, the food can be subsidised...



they cannot be collecting all those allowances & expect to still be fed like 'kings'...



apc government has finished this cuntry.

They destroyed our economy and make the people suffer.

Now, they want to destroy the people.



huuuu



It makes it feel lyk a thankless job....anyways its nigeria so.....

APC shame.

When we told them that APC and Buhari had nothing to offer in 2015 they came for our heads.....look at where we are today.

[url][/url]if that crappy surroundings including the cooler, table and wall is Aso rock then Nigeria as a whole is doomed.





What filth .....ahrgh...spits...

whateverkay:

whateverkay:

You call fried rice and eggs crappy food? Were they supposed to eat Gucci rice and champagne just because they guard Aso rock? Buhari is a prudent president and he won't allow the status quo of wastage practiced under Goodluck Jonathan. 1 billion might be budgeted for feeding, it doesn't mean the whole money must be spent on feeding. Nigerians are used to wasteful spending and Buhari's govt is here to correct that. If a whole presidency can feed with such prudency, then the common man on the streets should be confident that we are in safe hands. God bless president Buhari.

1 meal with 4 eggs is crappy. It is not even good for their health.

SouthEastFacts:



1 meal with 4 eggs is crappy. It is not even good for their health.



One meal with an isi ewu or a full chicken will be better for their health bah?

We know the tribe that uses boil eggs to eat fried rice

N

.. Imagine d cooler sef, like d one dey use to dish fud to d youths in a burial... Are those even puff puff or eggs? ivandragon:

but really, are these people supposed to be fed by the government?





they collect salaries & allowances, including special allowances...





the normal practice should be that there would be a standard cafeteria within the GH where staff can go for food during breaks...



at best, the food can be subsidised...



they cannot be collecting all those allowances & expect to still be fed like 'kings'...

Imagine d cooler sef, like d one dey use to dish fud to d youths in a burial... Are those even puff puff or eggs?

So d over 1billion budgeted for Fud is for feeding who? D cows in daura or d rats in d villa? D only thing friend about dis rice is d oil.....

vengertime:

We know the tribe that uses boil eggs to eat fried rice

Who abeg Who abeg

whateverkay:

You call fried rice and eggs crappy food? Were they supposed to eat Gucci rice and champagne just because they guard Aso rock? Buhari is a prudent president and he won't allow the status quo of wastage practiced under Goodluck Jonathan. 1 billion might be budgeted for feeding, it doesn't mean the whole money must be spent on feeding. Nigerians are used to wasteful spending and Buhari's govt is here to correct that. If a whole presidency can feed with such prudency, then the common man on the streets should be confident that we are in safe hands. God bless president Buhari.

You are not making any sense why budget if you dont plan to spend it?

See how full able bodied men are given eggs in place of meat.

Presidential guard for that matter.

If these people can treat the people incharge of protecting the president, that means we the masses will be treated as if we are nothing 4 Likes

If the elite presidential Guard are fed such crap just behind Buhari then Imagine what our troops in Sambisa are eating

End of discussion. Who even said there's hope in this country again?



Well, they tried. At least they have boiled eggs



Hehe, no wonder dem lyk d work die

whateverkay:

You call fried rice and eggs crappy food? Were they supposed to eat Gucci rice and champagne just because they guard Aso rock? Buhari is a prudent president and he won't allow the status quo of wastage practiced under Goodluck Jonathan. 1 billion might be budgeted for feeding, it doesn't mean the whole money must be spent on feeding. Nigerians are used to wasteful spending and Buhari's govt is here to correct that. If a whole presidency can feed with such prudency, then the common man on the streets should be confident that we are in safe hands. God bless president Buhari.

go and sit down jareee,PMB is just a sadist

whateverkay:

Soro niyen? How could you call that fried rice? It means you have been feeding poor in your own home. Gbenu sohun!

TemmyWon:



Soro niyen? How could you call that fried rice? It means you have been feeding poor in your own home. Gbenu sohun!



I don't even feed at all I only drink water and smoke Benson

whateverkay:

what are you trying to say?

CHANGE 3 Likes

I don't know but I didn't see anything else to support the claim that the food is meant for presidential guards apart from the word of Sahara reporters which is not good enough for me.

look at the food and the environment,how are we sure the pictures are coming from the villa.

too bad