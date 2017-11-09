₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,909,324 members, 3,901,951 topics. Date: Thursday, 09 November 2017 at 11:55 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Video Of Okorocha Explaining The Misunderstood Statues (Throwback) (3433 Views)
More Statues That Will Be Unveiled By Rochas Okorocha (Photos) / Statues Of African Presidents Erected By Okorocha In Imo. Photos / Video Of Chibok Girls Holding AK-47, Explaining Why They Refused To Return Home (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Video Of Okorocha Explaining The Misunderstood Statues (Throwback) by Abagworo(m): 10:34am
I've been off for a while as a result of long "ban" which gave the mischief makers a little edge in misrepresentation of facts. For the records this video was shot much earlier when the construction of the Imo hall of fame was ongoing. Governor Okorocha made it known to Imolites about the plans to honour selected prominent people and it was deliberated in the house and passed as law 18 of 2015 with each recipient scrutinized and approved by the Imo State House of Assembly.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YHmm2-gEB-s
|Re: Video Of Okorocha Explaining The Misunderstood Statues (Throwback) by Adaowerri111: 10:43am
Lol, so obasanjo get statue for imo state, rochas it shall not be well with you.
9 Likes
|Re: Video Of Okorocha Explaining The Misunderstood Statues (Throwback) by BeijinDossier: 10:43am
Old useless man keep deceiving yourself, why not tell us why Okoroawusa is owing months of unpaid salaries, massive debt with nothing anywhere on ground to show for it. Honouring people in a state that can't even pay salaries; honouring people in a state with dilapidated infrastructures.
Now statues has become infrastructural development to Imo state. Imo state is in a deep mess. I spit on you guys for not knowing what is development.
1 Like
|Re: Video Of Okorocha Explaining The Misunderstood Statues (Throwback) by Abagworo(m): 10:44am
"This is where great men like Ojukwu of blessed memory, Mbakwe, Mandela, Indira Gandhi and so many great leaders and living legends like President Obasanjo, President Zuma and Nana of Ghana..... will be honored "
|Re: Video Of Okorocha Explaining The Misunderstood Statues (Throwback) by lovere: 10:48am
Rubbish.
|Re: Video Of Okorocha Explaining The Misunderstood Statues (Throwback) by Abagworo(m): 10:55am
Beyond the immediate gains lies the deep long term gains.
1 The hall of fame is a study center where history of the recipients and their contribution to mankind is learnt
2 A form of inspiration to younger ones especially pupils who will be going on excursion there where they will be motivated by stories of the recipients.
3 Imo State is the 1st State to build "Hall of fame" in Nigeria and the caliber of personalities traveling from far to receive the medals has skyrocketed it's credibility.
4 There are dozens of advantages I might not be able to write all down.
Finally the statues didn't cost millions as falsely circulated. They are no more than the B.A. projects of "Fine and Applied Arts" student.
2 Likes
|Re: Video Of Okorocha Explaining The Misunderstood Statues (Throwback) by Abagworo(m): 11:02am
If you visit Imo State University you will see several dozens of statues more sophisticated done by students. Do you believe they spent 500 million on each of the statue done with less than a million?
1 Like
|Re: Video Of Okorocha Explaining The Misunderstood Statues (Throwback) by BruncleZuma: 11:04am
Leonardo Da Vinci Okorocha abi nah Bruce Onobrakpeya Okorocha?
2 Likes
|Re: Video Of Okorocha Explaining The Misunderstood Statues (Throwback) by ibkgab001: 11:06am
Imolites at the mention of Chocroach okorocha
|Re: Video Of Okorocha Explaining The Misunderstood Statues (Throwback) by Homeboiy(m): 11:06am
Okorocha pls I need my statues there o
|Re: Video Of Okorocha Explaining The Misunderstood Statues (Throwback) by valgbo(m): 11:06am
OK
|Re: Video Of Okorocha Explaining The Misunderstood Statues (Throwback) by Stanleyumo: 11:06am
Okorowanta
|Re: Video Of Okorocha Explaining The Misunderstood Statues (Throwback) by davodyguy: 11:07am
Adaowerri111:
And you think by cursing another, it would be well with you? Give unto others and it shall be given back to you
1 Like
|Re: Video Of Okorocha Explaining The Misunderstood Statues (Throwback) by Sirheny007(m): 11:07am
Governor Okorocha made it known to Imolites about the plans to honour selected prominent people and it was deliberated in the house and passed as law 18 of 2015 with each recipient scrutinized and approved by the Imo State House of Assembly.
Both Okorocha and the Imo State Lawmakers are mad.
There are several pressing issues in Imo state than erecting thousands of statues.
I wonder what Okorocha saw in statues..Every roundabout built in Imo state under his administration has a statue of some sort.
I still wonder how Okorocha was able to deceive us to 2 terms.
Continue to siphon millions under the guise of statues.
|Re: Video Of Okorocha Explaining The Misunderstood Statues (Throwback) by BornAgainMay: 11:08am
Just of recent that I concluded my theory that APC and her supporters are lower Animals.
Check my points.
Starting from ordinary nairalander supporters like, Sarrki and other animals ranting about APC to the apex leadership of the political party.
You will understand that they have IQ below 00.1. Idiots are more intelligent than them. Do you think I am lying?
If you think I am lying, why should Buhari's teacher be the one to persuade and punish him to go to school at tender age? Why did he only get pass marks in other subjects and failed Maths and English?
Look at lia Mohammed and tell me if that man has an IQ. His own IQ is below 00.0%.
Then let's stop at Osinbanjo or Osabade, I keep wondering how that God of Men became a Prof of Law. He is so dafts.
APC is an Animal political party, Say no to animals
|Re: Video Of Okorocha Explaining The Misunderstood Statues (Throwback) by Bossontop(m): 11:09am
|Re: Video Of Okorocha Explaining The Misunderstood Statues (Throwback) by StainlessH(m): 11:10am
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Video Of Okorocha Explaining The Misunderstood Statues (Throwback) by Osasnidas(m): 11:11am
|Re: Video Of Okorocha Explaining The Misunderstood Statues (Throwback) by Abagworo(m): 11:11am
Adaowerri111:
What is wrong with Obasanjo being honored? If you don't know he is the greatest Nigerian alive.
|Re: Video Of Okorocha Explaining The Misunderstood Statues (Throwback) by belindar: 11:11am
Abagworo:
So people will come all over the world to look at the statue of Jacob Zuma who corruption is hanging on his neck or obasanjo the most corrupt politician of all times. You are just myopic.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Video Of Okorocha Explaining The Misunderstood Statues (Throwback) by jeff1993: 11:13am
h
|Re: Video Of Okorocha Explaining The Misunderstood Statues (Throwback) by netoc65(m): 11:15am
.
|Re: Video Of Okorocha Explaining The Misunderstood Statues (Throwback) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 11:21am
So the op is trying to justify ORO act while the state's civil servants are languishing in penury?? E do be for naija truly
1 Like
|Re: Video Of Okorocha Explaining The Misunderstood Statues (Throwback) by Abagworo(m): 11:22am
belindar:
Correct yourself Obasanjo is not corrupt. People don't need to come from all over the world. School pupils and students from Imo State and neighbouring States is enough. I will still post it here when it starts happening.
|Re: Video Of Okorocha Explaining The Misunderstood Statues (Throwback) by eddieguru(m): 11:24am
|Re: Video Of Okorocha Explaining The Misunderstood Statues (Throwback) by Buharimustgo: 11:27am
Abagworo:
Is it the one you and your Oga Rochas will soon hire and show the world?
1 Like
|Re: Video Of Okorocha Explaining The Misunderstood Statues (Throwback) by maskid(m): 11:41am
Abagworo:
my friend shut up and go and lick the scrotum of your Governor Okorocha. stop being a hopeless clown here.
this is all your principal has to offer a state that stood by him to eject a sitting governor. what good has Jacob zuma, liberian president and obasanjo brought to the state apart from financing his personal rochas foundation.
just STFU
1 Like
|Re: Video Of Okorocha Explaining The Misunderstood Statues (Throwback) by maskid(m): 11:48am
Abagworo:
your blind and senseless defence is appalling. wait ooo, do u really think that by creating this nonsensical thread that we will buy this sponsored and partisan idea of yours bros think again. Okorocha is a failed Governor. IMO is a failed state.
1 Like
|Re: Video Of Okorocha Explaining The Misunderstood Statues (Throwback) by maskid(m): 11:48am
maskid:
|Re: Video Of Okorocha Explaining The Misunderstood Statues (Throwback) by maskid(m): 11:49am
maskid:
|Re: Video Of Okorocha Explaining The Misunderstood Statues (Throwback) by maskid(m): 11:51am
using state funds to buid statues in other to sponsor his private business (ROCHAS FOUNDATION),
THE CONCEPT IS SIMPLE. you pay , he erects a statue for you. - this is on a "first pay first unveil " level
period
|Re: Video Of Okorocha Explaining The Misunderstood Statues (Throwback) by maskid(m): 11:54am
Abagworo:
now i know the MODS are wise. they saw this thrash coming thats why they banned you since. - u shuld have stayed banned. and i assure you that you will be before the end of the day.
ATURU
Is Being Anti Third Term A Certificate Of Credibility? / Atiku Abubakar Emerged Ac Presidential Aspirant / Appeal Court Restores Atiku’s Privileges
Viewing this topic: IbyOneGod, drharry, slimderek(m), NotNairalandi(m), Akanbiogun, jerryweb2, DrWhizy(m), jumich1(m), nyabingi(m), LordofNaija, Emma5097, fippycbk(m), Frosti(m), Sunnycliff(m), Harbb, Nwaisuochi(m), erusetso, bugidon(m), Piroll(m), maskid(m), Abagworo(m), RapportNaija(m) and 49 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20