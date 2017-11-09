Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Video Of Okorocha Explaining The Misunderstood Statues (Throwback) (3433 Views)

More Statues That Will Be Unveiled By Rochas Okorocha (Photos) / Statues Of African Presidents Erected By Okorocha In Imo. Photos / Video Of Chibok Girls Holding AK-47, Explaining Why They Refused To Return Home (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YHmm2-gEB-s I've been off for a while as a result of long "ban" which gave the mischief makers a little edge in misrepresentation of facts. For the records this video was shot much earlier when the construction of the Imo hall of fame was ongoing. Governor Okorocha made it known to Imolites about the plans to honour selected prominent people and it was deliberated in the house and passed as law 18 of 2015 with each recipient scrutinized and approved by the Imo State House of Assembly.

Lol, so obasanjo get statue for imo state, rochas it shall not be well with you. 9 Likes





Now statues has become infrastructural development to Imo state. Imo state is in a deep mess. I spit on you guys for not knowing what is development. Old useless man keep deceiving yourself, why not tell us why Okoroawusa is owing months of unpaid salaries, massive debt with nothing anywhere on ground to show for it. Honouring people in a state that can't even pay salaries; honouring people in a state with dilapidated infrastructures.Now statues has become infrastructural development to Imo state. Imo state is in a deep mess. I spit on you guys for not knowing what is development. 1 Like

"This is where great men like Ojukwu of blessed memory, Mbakwe, Mandela, Indira Gandhi and so many great leaders and living legends like President Obasanjo, President Zuma and Nana of Ghana..... will be honored "

Rubbish.

Beyond the immediate gains lies the deep long term gains.



1 The hall of fame is a study center where history of the recipients and their contribution to mankind is learnt



2 A form of inspiration to younger ones especially pupils who will be going on excursion there where they will be motivated by stories of the recipients.



3 Imo State is the 1st State to build "Hall of fame" in Nigeria and the caliber of personalities traveling from far to receive the medals has skyrocketed it's credibility.



4 There are dozens of advantages I might not be able to write all down.



Finally the statues didn't cost millions as falsely circulated. They are no more than the B.A. projects of "Fine and Applied Arts" student. 2 Likes

If you visit Imo State University you will see several dozens of statues more sophisticated done by students. Do you believe they spent 500 million on each of the statue done with less than a million? 1 Like

Leonardo Da Vinci Okorocha abi nah Bruce Onobrakpeya Okorocha? 2 Likes

Imolites at the mention of Chocroach okorocha

Okorocha pls I need my statues there o

OK

Okorowanta

Adaowerri111:

Lol, so obasanjo get statue for imo state, rochas it shall not be well with you.

And you think by cursing another, it would be well with you? Give unto others and it shall be given back to you And you think by cursing another, it would be well with you? Give unto others and it shall be given back to you 1 Like

Governor Okorocha made it known to Imolites about the plans to honour selected prominent people and it was deliberated in the house and passed as law 18 of 2015 with each recipient scrutinized and approved by the Imo State House of Assembly.

Both Okorocha and the Imo State Lawmakers are mad.

There are several pressing issues in Imo state than erecting thousands of statues.

I wonder what Okorocha saw in statues..Every roundabout built in Imo state under his administration has a statue of some sort.

I still wonder how Okorocha was able to deceive us to 2 terms.

Continue to siphon millions under the guise of statues.

Both Okorocha and the Imo State Lawmakers are mad.There are several pressing issues in Imo state than erecting thousands of statues.I wonder what Okorocha saw in statues..Every roundabout built in Imo state under his administration has a statue of some sort.I still wonder how Okorocha was able to deceive us to 2 terms.Continue to siphon millions under the guise of statues.

Just of recent that I concluded my theory that APC and her supporters are lower Animals.



Check my points.



Starting from ordinary nairalander supporters like, Sarrki and other animals ranting about APC to the apex leadership of the political party.



You will understand that they have IQ below 00.1. Idiots are more intelligent than them. Do you think I am lying?



If you think I am lying, why should Buhari's teacher be the one to persuade and punish him to go to school at tender age? Why did he only get pass marks in other subjects and failed Maths and English?



Look at lia Mohammed and tell me if that man has an IQ. His own IQ is below 00.0%.



Then let's stop at Osinbanjo or Osabade, I keep wondering how that God of Men became a Prof of Law. He is so dafts.



APC is an Animal political party, Say no to animals

1 Like 1 Share

Adaowerri111:

Lol, so obasanjo get statue for imo state, rochas it shall not be well with you.

What is wrong with Obasanjo being honored? If you don't know he is the greatest Nigerian alive. What is wrong with Obasanjo being honored? If you don't know he is the greatest Nigerian alive.

Abagworo:

Beyond the immediate gains lies the deep long term gains.



1 The hall of fame is a study center where history of the recipients and their contribution to mankind is learnt



2 A form of inspiration to younger ones especially pupils who will be going on excursion there where they will be motivated by stories of the recipients.



3 Imo State is the 1st State to build "Hall of fame" in Nigeria and the caliber of personalities traveling from far to receive the medals has skyrocketed it's credibility.



4 There are dozens of advantages I might not be able to write all down.



Finally the statues didn't cost millions as falsely circulated. They are no more than the B.A. projects of "Fine and Applied Arts" student.

So people will come all over the world to look at the statue of Jacob Zuma who corruption is hanging on his neck or obasanjo the most corrupt politician of all times. You are just myopic. So people will come all over the world to look at the statue of Jacob Zuma who corruption is hanging on his neck or obasanjo the most corrupt politician of all times. You are just myopic. 1 Like 1 Share

h

.

So the op is trying to justify ORO act while the state's civil servants are languishing in penury?? E do be for naija truly 1 Like

belindar:





So people will come all over the world to look at the statue of Jacob Zuma who corruption is hanging on his neck or obasanjo the most corrupt politician of all times. You are just myopic.

Correct yourself Obasanjo is not corrupt. People don't need to come from all over the world. School pupils and students from Imo State and neighbouring States is enough. I will still post it here when it starts happening. Correct yourself Obasanjo is not corrupt. People don't need to come from all over the world. School pupils and students from Imo State and neighbouring States is enough. I will still post it here when it starts happening.

Abagworo:





Correct yourself Obasanjo is not corrupt. People don't need to come from all over the world. School pupils and students from Imo State and neighbouring States is enough. I will still post it here when it starts happening.

Is it the one you and your Oga Rochas will soon hire and show the world? Is it the one you and your Oga Rochas will soon hire and show the world? 1 Like

Abagworo:

Beyond the immediate gains lies the deep long term gains.



1 The hall of fame is a study center where history of the recipients and their contribution to mankind is learnt



2 A form of inspiration to younger ones especially pupils who will be going on excursion there where they will be motivated by stories of the recipients.



3 Imo State is the 1st State to build "Hall of fame" in Nigeria and the caliber of personalities traveling from far to receive the medals has skyrocketed it's credibility.



4 There are dozens of advantages I might not be able to write all down.











Finally the statues didn't cost millions as falsely circulated. They are no more than the B.A. projects of "Fine and Applied Arts" student.



my friend shut up and go and lick the scrotum of your Governor Okorocha. stop being a hopeless clown here.



this is all your principal has to offer a state that stood by him to eject a sitting governor. what good has Jacob zuma, liberian president and obasanjo brought to the state apart from financing his personal rochas foundation.



just STFU my friend shut up and go and lick the scrotum of your Governor Okorocha. stop being a hopeless clown here.this is all your principal has to offer a state that stood by him to eject a sitting governor. what good has Jacob zuma, liberian president and obasanjo brought to the state apart from financing his personal rochas foundation.just STFU 1 Like

Abagworo:

Beyond the immediate gains lies the deep long term gains.



1 The hall of fame is a study center where history of the recipients and their contribution to mankind is learnt



2 A form of inspiration to younger ones especially pupils who will be going on excursion there where they will be motivated by stories of the recipients.



3 Imo State is the 1st State to build "Hall of fame" in Nigeria and the caliber of personalities traveling from far to receive the medals has skyrocketed it's credibility.



4 There are dozens of advantages I might not be able to write all down.



Finally the statues didn't cost millions as falsely circulated. They are no more than the B.A. projects of "Fine and Applied Arts" student.

your blind and senseless defence is appalling. wait ooo, do u really think that by creating this nonsensical thread that we will buy this sponsored and partisan idea of yours bros think again. Okorocha is a failed Governor. IMO is a failed state. your blind and senseless defence is appalling. wait ooo, do u really think that by creating this nonsensical thread that we will buy this sponsored and partisan idea of yoursbros think again. Okorocha is a failed Governor. IMO is a failed state. 1 Like

maskid:





your blind and senseless defence is appalling. wait ooo, do u really think that by creating this nonsensical thread that we will buy this sponsored and partisan idea of yours bros think again. Okorocha is a failed Governor. IMO is a failed state.

maskid:





your blind and senseless defence is appalling. wait ooo, do u really think that by creating this nonsensical threat that we will buy this sponsored and partisan idea of yours bros think again. Okorocha is a failed Governor. IMO is a failed state.

using state funds to buid statues in other to sponsor his private business (ROCHAS FOUNDATION),



THE CONCEPT IS SIMPLE. you pay , he erects a statue for you. - this is on a "first pay first unveil " level



period