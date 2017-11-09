₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Thursday, 09 November 2017 at 03:03 PM
Pictures From Ongoing Kogi State Curfew Day - Citizens React - Screenshots by viviangist: 1:11pm
Checkout the Current State of Kogi State , Pictures from the Ongoing Curfew Day , Also see the Reactions of the Citizens as shared Online.
Re: Pictures From Ongoing Kogi State Curfew Day - Citizens React - Screenshots by viviangist: 1:12pm
More + REACTIONS
Re: Pictures From Ongoing Kogi State Curfew Day - Citizens React - Screenshots by Flexherbal(m): 1:22pm
I feel for those who did not plan ahead , before that day. What will they eat?
Re: Pictures From Ongoing Kogi State Curfew Day - Citizens React - Screenshots by moscobabs(m): 2:07pm
I can see that that state governor is lazy, curfew on working day? is it not the same state that declared June 12 as public holiday?
no wonder this state is backward even with 10 states border with them.
Re: Pictures From Ongoing Kogi State Curfew Day - Citizens React - Screenshots by Joephat(m): 2:07pm
Kogi, kogi, I was in kogi state not long ago
Re: Pictures From Ongoing Kogi State Curfew Day - Citizens React - Screenshots by sayyid(m): 2:07pm
what is the motive behind the unplanned curfew?
what about those that depends on daily income to feed their families how will they survive?
what about travellers that take that root?
and we've been clamouring for youths to take mantle of leadership but Yahaya Bello is not a good example.
Re: Pictures From Ongoing Kogi State Curfew Day - Citizens React - Screenshots by mckazzy(m): 2:07pm
I think someone should talk to GYB from where he can get the clearer pictures of things.
The suffering in Kogi is at the highest.
Re: Pictures From Ongoing Kogi State Curfew Day - Citizens React - Screenshots by DONSMITH123(m): 2:07pm
Yahaya bello is one of the greatest mistake for 2015 Election. And people will be shouting Not too young to Run when the youths in power could not even deliver.
Re: Pictures From Ongoing Kogi State Curfew Day - Citizens React - Screenshots by scaramucci: 2:08pm
But why?
Re: Pictures From Ongoing Kogi State Curfew Day - Citizens React - Screenshots by Mosesjoker(m): 2:09pm
Re: Pictures From Ongoing Kogi State Curfew Day - Citizens React - Screenshots by YchaseMe(m): 2:09pm
no kind news person no go wake up hear for this naija
Re: Pictures From Ongoing Kogi State Curfew Day - Citizens React - Screenshots by mastermaestro(m): 2:10pm
A nation where the most brainless rule!
Re: Pictures From Ongoing Kogi State Curfew Day - Citizens React - Screenshots by Antoeni(m): 2:10pm
Faleke would have been better
Re: Pictures From Ongoing Kogi State Curfew Day - Citizens React - Screenshots by nkhay(f): 2:10pm
Curfew day?
I'm not understanding
Re: Pictures From Ongoing Kogi State Curfew Day - Citizens React - Screenshots by condralbedez: 2:11pm
DONSMITH123:You are Right,goes a long way to show that the youths are not ready yet.
Re: Pictures From Ongoing Kogi State Curfew Day - Citizens React - Screenshots by Trustme2(m): 2:11pm
What's the reason for the curfew?
Re: Pictures From Ongoing Kogi State Curfew Day - Citizens React - Screenshots by DONSMITH123(m): 2:11pm
Joephat:
Re: Pictures From Ongoing Kogi State Curfew Day - Citizens React - Screenshots by MaconAwire(m): 2:12pm
CURFEW FOR WHAT?
AFTER HOLIDAY SAY PMB COME BACK, NOW THIS!!
no kyn evul public holiday pipu no go get for kogi state.. gov yahaya weh done oo
Re: Pictures From Ongoing Kogi State Curfew Day - Citizens React - Screenshots by marvin902(m): 2:12pm
Joephat:
your brain needs maintenance
Re: Pictures From Ongoing Kogi State Curfew Day - Citizens React - Screenshots by Bullhari007(m): 2:12pm
they are pro sai baba, so let them enjoy their own version of change... Ndi Ara
Re: Pictures From Ongoing Kogi State Curfew Day - Citizens React - Screenshots by Yoyostic: 2:13pm
kogi state?Definitely not lokoja.
Re: Pictures From Ongoing Kogi State Curfew Day - Citizens React - Screenshots by DozieInc(m): 2:14pm
Deserted
Re: Pictures From Ongoing Kogi State Curfew Day - Citizens React - Screenshots by NwaEzefuNaMba(m): 2:15pm
Joephat:
so?
you expected us to open our teeth and clap for you?
Re: Pictures From Ongoing Kogi State Curfew Day - Citizens React - Screenshots by maryjan8(f): 2:15pm
Ok
Re: Pictures From Ongoing Kogi State Curfew Day - Citizens React - Screenshots by Ofemmanu1: 2:15pm
Joephat:
Dankutuma..
I'm in Obajana axis of Kogi State, observing my lunch break.
It's a normal day.
Re: Pictures From Ongoing Kogi State Curfew Day - Citizens React - Screenshots by KidsNEXTdoor: 2:16pm
Joephat:
Look at a contribution of an able bodied Nigerian youth on a fragile thread such as this
A supposedly leader of tomorrow
Its not his fault though...
Those who did this to him are in aso rock enjoying one billion naira annual food budget..
It shall not be well with APC and Buhari
Re: Pictures From Ongoing Kogi State Curfew Day - Citizens React - Screenshots by Olekumaster(m): 2:16pm
Joephat:Shey na pikin be dis one?
Re: Pictures From Ongoing Kogi State Curfew Day - Citizens React - Screenshots by jaheymezz(m): 2:17pm
so yahoo wey collect money today for that side no go fit go cash out...... nice one walahi
Re: Pictures From Ongoing Kogi State Curfew Day - Citizens React - Screenshots by sirfamous1(m): 2:18pm
LOKOJA – Governor Yahaya AHAYA Bello of Kogi
State has imposed an emergency 24 hours curfew on
five local government area of the state.
The five LGAs; Adavi, Ajaokuta, Okene, Okehi and
Ogori/Magongo are all in the central senatorial axis
of the state.
Gov Yahaya Bello
Though, there was not a specific reason for the
urgent development, but the declaration which was
made through a statement from the Chief Press
Secretary, Mrs Petra Onyegbule pointed towards
serious security alerts.
The statement reads a part, “This is a notice of a 24-
hour curfew imposed on residents of the 5 Local
Government Areas of Central Senatorial District
beginning from midnight (already commenced). This
curfew will last for 24 hours and it is absolute. No
movement whatsoever shall be allowed.
“All residents of Adavi, Ajaokuta, Okehi, Okene, Ogori/
Magongo Local Government Areas are advised to
comply by this directive as anyone who runs foul
would have themselves to blame.
“Government regrets every inconvenience this might
cause and assures citizens and residents this
decision has been taken in the best interest of the
state.”
It will be recalled that in the recent one month,
insecurity had been on the rise in the area;
culminating in the burning of police station, killing of
security men and last week Wednesday assassination
of a labour leader, Abdulmumini Yakub.
Re: Pictures From Ongoing Kogi State Curfew Day - Citizens React - Screenshots by Quality20(m): 2:18pm
maybe there is a security report of some kind. But kogi gov is one gov I av hardly seen anyone supporting or praising
