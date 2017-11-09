Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Pictures From Ongoing Kogi State Curfew Day - Citizens React - Screenshots (7624 Views)

Checkout the Current State of Kogi State , Pictures from the Ongoing Curfew Day , Also see the Reactions of the Citizens as shared Online.



I feel for those who did not plan ahead , before that day. What will they eat?

I can see that that state governor is lazy, curfew on working day? is it not the same state that declared June 12 as public holiday?



no wonder this state is backward even with 10 states border with them. 1 Like

Kogi, kogi, I was in kogi state not long ago



I had the opportunity to Bleep my girl who is now my ex.



The only thing I can rem. Was that I bleeped her and forgot to remove my dick from her puna until we woke the next day 2 Likes 1 Share

what is the motive behind the unplanned curfew?

what about those that depends on daily income to feed their families how will they survive?

what about travellers that take that root?



and we've been clamouring for youths to take mantle of leadership but Yahaya Bello is not a good example.

I think someone should talk to GYB from where he can get the clearer pictures of things.



The suffering in Kogi is at the highest. 1 Like

Yahaya bello is one of the greatest mistake for 2015 Election. And people will be shouting Not too young to Run when the youths in power could not even deliver. 5 Likes 2 Shares

But why?

no kind news person no go wake up hear for this naija

A nation where the most brainless rule!

I'm not understanding Curfew day?I'm not understanding

Yahaya bello is one of the greatest mistake for 2015 Election. And people will be shouting Not too young to Run when the youths in power could not even deliver.



You are Right,goes a long way to show that the youths are not ready yet. You are Right,goes a long way to show that the youths are not ready yet. 2 Likes 1 Share

What's the reason for the curfew? 1 Like

CURFEW FOR WHAT?













AFTER HOLIDAY SAY PMB COME BACK, NOW THIS!!















no kyn evul public holiday pipu no go get for kogi state.. gov yahaya weh done oo

your brain needs maintenance your brain needs maintenance 6 Likes

they are pro sai baba, so let them enjoy their own version of change... Ndi Ara

kogi state?Definitely not lokoja.

Deserted

so?

you expected us to open our teeth and clap for you? so?you expected us to open our teeth and clap for you? 1 Like

Ok

Dankutuma..



I'm in Obajana axis of Kogi State, observing my lunch break.

It's a normal day. Dankutuma..I'm in Obajana axis of Kogi State, observing my lunch break.It's a normal day. 2 Likes

Look at a contribution of an able bodied Nigerian youth on a fragile thread such as this

A supposedly leader of tomorrow

Its not his fault though...



Those who did this to him are in aso rock enjoying one billion naira annual food budget..

It shall not be well with APC and Buhari Look at a contribution of an able bodied Nigerian youth on a fragile thread such as thisA supposedly leader of tomorrowIts not his fault though...Those who did this to him are in aso rock enjoying one billion naira annual food budget..It shall not be well with APC and Buhari 5 Likes

so yahoo wey collect money today for that side no go fit go cash out...... nice one walahi

LOKOJA – Governor Yahaya AHAYA Bello of Kogi

State has imposed an emergency 24 hours curfew on

five local government area of the state.

The five LGAs; Adavi, Ajaokuta, Okene, Okehi and

Ogori/Magongo are all in the central senatorial axis

of the state.

Gov Yahaya Bello

Though, there was not a specific reason for the

urgent development, but the declaration which was

made through a statement from the Chief Press

Secretary, Mrs Petra Onyegbule pointed towards

serious security alerts.

The statement reads a part, “This is a notice of a 24-

hour curfew imposed on residents of the 5 Local

Government Areas of Central Senatorial District

beginning from midnight (already commenced). This

curfew will last for 24 hours and it is absolute. No

movement whatsoever shall be allowed.

“All residents of Adavi, Ajaokuta, Okehi, Okene, Ogori/

Magongo Local Government Areas are advised to

comply by this directive as anyone who runs foul

would have themselves to blame.

“Government regrets every inconvenience this might

cause and assures citizens and residents this

decision has been taken in the best interest of the

state.”

It will be recalled that in the recent one month,

insecurity had been on the rise in the area;

culminating in the burning of police station, killing of

security men and last week Wednesday assassination

of a labour leader, Abdulmumini Yakub.