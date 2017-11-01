Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Mambilla Hydro Project, Fashola To Sign Contract Today (2308 Views)

The firm which is one of the contractors said in a statement that the project would improve the living standard of Nigerians and contribute to strengthening the ties between China and Nigeria.





The acting Director of Press (Power) at the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, Mrs Etore Thomas yesterday confirmed that the project contract agreement would be signed with the stakeholders at the Power House, Maitama, Abuja.





In the statement, the Managing Director CGGC Global Projects Nigeria Limited (which is its branch in Nigeria), Mr Zhang Wei said the project which has been approved by the National Assembly is a twin version of the Chinese Three Gorges Hydroelectric Project.





Wei said on completion, the great part of electricity consumed by Nigeria will be provided by this project, and tremendously easing the current shortage of electricity in the country.





“The world-famous Three Gorges Hydroelectric Project, with an installed capacity of 23000MW, ranks first among all the hydropower stations in the planet, symbolizing the highly advanced construction skills of CGGC. With strong financing ability, CGGC have helped the clients to get more than 20 billion USD project funding,” Wei said.





He said the company has set up a limited branch in Nigeria and have been running since 10 years ago,” he said.





In Nigeria, CGGC said it has realized the Barro Port Project, Lagoon Channel Project and East Rail-line Rehabilitation Project, among other over 10 projects in Nigeria.





So dem never sign am since? Better than never sha



Up Fash 2 Likes

Fashola do quick oh...

Fashola ensure that the materials are superior to the three gorges in China.

Fashola enaure that the project conpletion happens next year. 2 Likes

Fashola we pray it is not a paper project 2 Likes

Fashola weldone



You have shown an exemplary leadership in you



Shown the omoluabis in you



Ku ise omo odua rere 11 Likes 1 Share

Finally, this project with the capacity to revolutionalize the power industry is about to take off. Fashola and Buhari have both shown serious commitment to the actualisation of this project and I really hope they can deliver it within the shortest time possible. 9 Likes 1 Share



I hope it's not jus for reelection and campaign purposes.



Dis is from last year

https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/fg-3050-mambila-power-project-ready-in-5-years/168650.html



And den dis is 2months ago



http://energymixreport.com/mambilla-hydro-power-project-ready-6-years-perm-sec/



Spot d difference I don't know if tym counts backwards or forward.I hope it's not jus for reelection and campaign purposes.Dis is from last yearAnd den dis is 2months agoSpot d difference





"...... Is not rocket science" Been long I heard the name fashola"...... Is not rocket science" 3 Likes

And so ? Take for dia 2 Likes





Can't wait for another leak. Can't wait for another leak.

And we will still be be living in darkness

Why i just no fit make FTC

So this wan is still alive





This goverment na wash!



Make beta rain fall, everytin go expose!



If you don't believe me ask Lekki peepu



Nbote:

I don't know if tym counts backwards or forward.

I hope it's not jus for reelection and campaign purposes.



Dis is from last year

https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/fg-3050-mambila-power-project-ready-in-5-years/168650.html



And den dis is 2months ago



http://energymixreport.com/mambilla-hydro-power-project-ready-6-years-perm-sec/



Spot d difference I saw Mambilla and was taken aback!This goverment na wash!Make beta rain fall, everytin go expose!If you don't believe me ask Lekki peepu 1 Like

Keneking:

Fashola do quick oh...

Fashola ensure that the materials are superior to the three gorges in China.

Fashola enaure that the project conpletion happens next year. Hydro dams cant be built in a year, no matter how you fast track the project, it would take at least 5-6 years. Hydro dams cant be built in a year, no matter how you fast track the project, it would take at least 5-6 years. 6 Likes 1 Share

If only the british had disccovered oil in commercial quantities before our independence. Dem for grant us independence in 1980. Dem for don use d money develop the necessary infrastructure. Our leader past and current are all fools 7 Likes

Fashola bin dey work o,not one overhyped Barth nnaji abi wetin b d name 2 Likes 1 Share

Pictures pls

Fashola, i hope this won't be the last time we will hear about this mambilla project in the news?





Meanwhile, when are they employing?

Fashola again

Oh

story story!!!

Oga Pls do this thing once and for all let's have night...darkness is crippling Nigeria's economy

Good move

Tolams16:

three:

I saw Mambilla and was taken aback!



This goverment na wash!



Make beta rain fall, everytin go expose!



If you don't believe me ask Lekki peepu





Nbote:

I don't know if tym counts backwards or forward.

I hope it's not jus for reelection and campaign purposes.



Dis is from last year

https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/fg-3050-mambila-power-project-ready-in-5-years/168650.html



And den dis is 2months ago



http://energymixreport.com/mambilla-hydro-power-project-ready-6-years-perm-sec/



Spot d difference

take take 1 Like

yeyerolling:

If only the british had disccovered oil in commercial quantities before our independence. Dem for grant us independence in 1980. Dem for don use d money develop the necessary infrastructure. Our leader past and current are all fools

Yes fools hungry for power



We were too young to be an independent nation as at 1960 that's why inspite of our potentials we're suffering and smiling Yes fools hungry for powerWe were too young to be an independent nation as at 1960 that's why inspite of our potentials we're suffering and smiling