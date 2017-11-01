₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mambilla Hydro Project, Fashola To Sign Contract Today by ArewaWatch: 6:42am
The China Gezhouba Group Company Limited (CGGC) has said it would soon launch the 3050 megawatts (mw) Mambilla Hydroelectric Project in Taraba state, just as the minister of power, works and housing, Babatunde Fashola would sign the project contract today at the ministry.
The firm which is one of the contractors said in a statement that the project would improve the living standard of Nigerians and contribute to strengthening the ties between China and Nigeria.
The acting Director of Press (Power) at the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, Mrs Etore Thomas yesterday confirmed that the project contract agreement would be signed with the stakeholders at the Power House, Maitama, Abuja.
In the statement, the Managing Director CGGC Global Projects Nigeria Limited (which is its branch in Nigeria), Mr Zhang Wei said the project which has been approved by the National Assembly is a twin version of the Chinese Three Gorges Hydroelectric Project.
Wei said on completion, the great part of electricity consumed by Nigeria will be provided by this project, and tremendously easing the current shortage of electricity in the country.
“The world-famous Three Gorges Hydroelectric Project, with an installed capacity of 23000MW, ranks first among all the hydropower stations in the planet, symbolizing the highly advanced construction skills of CGGC. With strong financing ability, CGGC have helped the clients to get more than 20 billion USD project funding,” Wei said.
He said the company has set up a limited branch in Nigeria and have been running since 10 years ago,” he said.
In Nigeria, CGGC said it has realized the Barro Port Project, Lagoon Channel Project and East Rail-line Rehabilitation Project, among other over 10 projects in Nigeria.
Source: http://arewawatch.blogspot.com.ng/2017/11/mambilla-hydro-project-fashola-to-sign.html
|Re: Mambilla Hydro Project, Fashola To Sign Contract Today by checkedout: 6:45am
So dem never sign am since? Better than never sha
Up Fash
|Re: Mambilla Hydro Project, Fashola To Sign Contract Today by Keneking: 6:53am
Fashola do quick oh...
Fashola ensure that the materials are superior to the three gorges in China.
Fashola enaure that the project conpletion happens next year.
|Re: Mambilla Hydro Project, Fashola To Sign Contract Today by Aonkuuse: 6:58am
Fashola we pray it is not a paper project
|Re: Mambilla Hydro Project, Fashola To Sign Contract Today by sarrki(m): 7:07am
Fashola weldone
You have shown an exemplary leadership in you
Shown the omoluabis in you
Ku ise omo odua rere
|Re: Mambilla Hydro Project, Fashola To Sign Contract Today by seunmsg(m): 7:13am
Finally, this project with the capacity to revolutionalize the power industry is about to take off. Fashola and Buhari have both shown serious commitment to the actualisation of this project and I really hope they can deliver it within the shortest time possible.
|Re: Mambilla Hydro Project, Fashola To Sign Contract Today by Nbote(m): 7:13am
I don't know if tym counts backwards or forward.
I hope it's not jus for reelection and campaign purposes.
Dis is from last year
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/fg-3050-mambila-power-project-ready-in-5-years/168650.html
And den dis is 2months ago
http://energymixreport.com/mambilla-hydro-power-project-ready-6-years-perm-sec/
Spot d difference
|Re: Mambilla Hydro Project, Fashola To Sign Contract Today by Felixalex(m): 9:39am
|Re: Mambilla Hydro Project, Fashola To Sign Contract Today by Hades2016(m): 9:39am
|Re: Mambilla Hydro Project, Fashola To Sign Contract Today by BruncleZuma: 9:39am
|Re: Mambilla Hydro Project, Fashola To Sign Contract Today by oswaggiee(m): 9:40am
|Re: Mambilla Hydro Project, Fashola To Sign Contract Today by Tolams16: 9:40am
|Re: Mambilla Hydro Project, Fashola To Sign Contract Today by sunshineV(m): 9:40am
|Re: Mambilla Hydro Project, Fashola To Sign Contract Today by three: 9:40am
I saw Mambilla and was taken aback!
This goverment na wash!
Make beta rain fall, everytin go expose!
If you don't believe me ask Lekki peepu
Nbote:
|Re: Mambilla Hydro Project, Fashola To Sign Contract Today by obailala(m): 9:41am
Keneking:Hydro dams cant be built in a year, no matter how you fast track the project, it would take at least 5-6 years.
|Re: Mambilla Hydro Project, Fashola To Sign Contract Today by yeyerolling: 9:41am
If only the british had disccovered oil in commercial quantities before our independence. Dem for grant us independence in 1980. Dem for don use d money develop the necessary infrastructure. Our leader past and current are all fools
|Re: Mambilla Hydro Project, Fashola To Sign Contract Today by elyte89: 9:42am
Fashola bin dey work o,not one overhyped Barth nnaji abi wetin b d name
|Re: Mambilla Hydro Project, Fashola To Sign Contract Today by phransix2: 9:42am
|Re: Mambilla Hydro Project, Fashola To Sign Contract Today by lonelydora(m): 9:43am
Fashola, i hope this won't be the last time we will hear about this mambilla project in the news?
Meanwhile, when are they employing?
|Re: Mambilla Hydro Project, Fashola To Sign Contract Today by asawanathegreat(m): 9:43am
|Re: Mambilla Hydro Project, Fashola To Sign Contract Today by Dollabiz: 9:43am
|Re: Mambilla Hydro Project, Fashola To Sign Contract Today by Abdul3391: 9:46am
|Re: Mambilla Hydro Project, Fashola To Sign Contract Today by Activeman391(m): 9:48am
Oga Pls do this thing once and for all let's have night...darkness is crippling Nigeria's economy
|Re: Mambilla Hydro Project, Fashola To Sign Contract Today by paego: 9:49am
|Re: Mambilla Hydro Project, Fashola To Sign Contract Today by Ranchhoddas(m): 10:00am
Tolams16:Go to new topics and book your space. When it makes FP you will be FTC.
Na so dem they do am.
http://www.nairaland.com/topics
|Re: Mambilla Hydro Project, Fashola To Sign Contract Today by vedaxcool(m): 10:04am
three:
Nbote:
take
|Re: Mambilla Hydro Project, Fashola To Sign Contract Today by psalmsjob: 10:05am
yeyerolling:
Yes fools hungry for power
We were too young to be an independent nation as at 1960 that's why inspite of our potentials we're suffering and smiling
|Re: Mambilla Hydro Project, Fashola To Sign Contract Today by colossus91(m): 10:06am
fashola as scarce as nepa light!!
