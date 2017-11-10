₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|2019 Election: Igbos Give Buhari Tough Condition, Want Vice President by 40ng: 7:19am
The Igbo National Council, INC, has demanded that the position of the Vice President, currently occupied by Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (South West) be given to an Igbo man if President Muhammdu Buhari truely values the supports of the people of the South East in the next election.
This followed the proposed plan for President Buhari to visit Southeast states.
In a statement in Owerri, the Imo State capital, the INC President, Chilos Godsent, said it was the only way the ruling party could get the votes of the people of the region in the 2019 general elections.
According to Godsent, under the All Progressives Congress, APC, the region has been deliberately marginalized.
The statement read, “The Igbo National Council INC has long x-rayed the performances of PMB and also the fulfillment of their campaign promises to Southeast region.
“The INC is of the view that the PMB-led federal government has abysmally failed the Southeast due to marginalization of the zone by the government.
“Consequently, INC’s condition for the South East to support PMB for second term is that APC should zone its Vice President ticket to South East.”
Credit : Daily Post : http://dailypost.ng/2017/11/10/2019-election-igbos-give-buhari-tough-condition/
|Re: 2019 Election: Igbos Give Buhari Tough Condition, Want Vice President by PointZerom: 7:20am
One thing I know is that come 2019, SE will be the battle ground. The north will be divided btw Buhari and possibly Atiku the same thing will also happen in SW. But asking for VPs slot come 2019, is a joke taken too far.
It can't happen.
|Re: 2019 Election: Igbos Give Buhari Tough Condition, Want Vice President by TrueSenator(m): 7:22am
Must everything be about Political Business
|Re: 2019 Election: Igbos Give Buhari Tough Condition, Want Vice President by clevvermind(m): 7:28am
BIG JOKE.
|Re: 2019 Election: Igbos Give Buhari Tough Condition, Want Vice President by calberian: 7:28am
Misplaced priorities
|Re: 2019 Election: Igbos Give Buhari Tough Condition, Want Vice President by muykem: 7:35am
Funny and unintelligent people everywhere. Come and take it.
|Re: 2019 Election: Igbos Give Buhari Tough Condition, Want Vice President by Clerverly: 7:41am
PointZerom:
Elections dont take place in South East...Whoever has the police and the military always win...So Buhari will clear all the states in the South East!
ipob yoot grow sense!
|Re: 2019 Election: Igbos Give Buhari Tough Condition, Want Vice President by sdindan: 7:44am
Clerverly:Akpamu! Same way Jonathan cleared the North cos he got the police and military.
|Re: 2019 Election: Igbos Give Buhari Tough Condition, Want Vice President by Clerverly: 7:46am
sdindan:
Mumu! I said South East!.....We dont elections here, highest rigger carries the day!
|Re: 2019 Election: Igbos Give Buhari Tough Condition, Want Vice President by dodelight(m): 7:46am
calberian:Exactly!
|Re: 2019 Election: Igbos Give Buhari Tough Condition, Want Vice President by Biety: 7:56am
Verry greedy and selfish people, why can't they ask Buhari to vacate his office for one of their son just to pacify the SE.
Nothing you will get untill you start playing the right politics.
|Re: 2019 Election: Igbos Give Buhari Tough Condition, Want Vice President by Biety: 7:58am
FreeTraining:easy.
|Re: 2019 Election: Igbos Give Buhari Tough Condition, Want Vice President by nerodenero: 8:08am
Politics isn't played like this.
With due respect to the office of the Vice President, it's probably the most useless office to occupy most especially when the President is active. VP Osinbajo became active only because PMB became incapacitated. Again since 1999, has there been any VP that has succeeded in becoming president? None.
What the Igbo wants is the office of the President. By asking for the VP slot in 2019, they're trying to reposition themselves towards claiming the Presidency in 2023. We all know that in 2023, the Presidency comes to the south and if they occupy the VP office, it would be alot easier to lobby for office of the president.
I guess it's a smart move if they succeed but they'd have created more enemies in the SW, besides both region never agree politically. At the same time, I doubt PMB and APC would accept such arrangement.
|Re: 2019 Election: Igbos Give Buhari Tough Condition, Want Vice President by loopman: 8:12am
Greed is a default setting of an ibo
Buhari has been running with an ibo vice until the last election, what did he achieve ?
|Re: 2019 Election: Igbos Give Buhari Tough Condition, Want Vice President by dlaw70: 8:15am
Igbos I ell una o.
|Re: 2019 Election: Igbos Give Buhari Tough Condition, Want Vice President by Alcatraz005: 8:16am
So igbos want the VP spot? Hahhahahaha. Na wa oooo. I repeat it that Igbos are the most naive ethnic group in Africa. They do not know how to do anything apart from trading for money. I truly do not want anything to do with these people.
Yorubas can even allow them have the VP spot but they would still mess it up and they are not adept at anything that is not trading in spare parts and fake drugs. I know Buhari would ignore them as he knows how useless their votes are. Igbo would face political wilderness for a long time as long as they do not look inwards to solve their problems. They are already constituting a nuisance to yorubas via mass migration and the bubble is about to burst which would lead to xenophobic attacks. We shall be here to watch hostilities when they begin.
|Re: 2019 Election: Igbos Give Buhari Tough Condition, Want Vice President by PointZerom: 8:17am
Clerverly:
The same way PDP boasted
|Re: 2019 Election: Igbos Give Buhari Tough Condition, Want Vice President by Lessonteacher(m): 8:33am
FreeTraining:KEEP DECEIVEING YOURSELF
|Re: 2019 Election: Igbos Give Buhari Tough Condition, Want Vice President by FreeTraining: 8:36am
Lessonteacher:Gba oso ga danye na river niger' onye ala
|Re: 2019 Election: Igbos Give Buhari Tough Condition, Want Vice President by seunowa(f): 9:05am
Y is it dat most pple representing south east on national issues are always un-intelligent?
|Re: 2019 Election: Igbos Give Buhari Tough Condition, Want Vice President by engreo(m): 9:12am
FreeTraining:ehwo!
|Re: 2019 Election: Igbos Give Buhari Tough Condition, Want Vice President by engreo(m): 9:15am
dlaw70:
|Re: 2019 Election: Igbos Give Buhari Tough Condition, Want Vice President by DontForceUnity: 9:21am
It is the Anti Biafrans amongst the Igbos that seek that inferior position.
|Re: 2019 Election: Igbos Give Buhari Tough Condition, Want Vice President by Almaiga: 9:25am
Oga Buhari, abeg bone those confused lots. We do not need their vote to bring back Buhari in 2019.
More over, na to just bribe KANU as usual, he will just order a no election in the East. APC and Buhari will just cash in and take advantage of the event.
Who takes 5% serious?
|Re: 2019 Election: Igbos Give Buhari Tough Condition, Want Vice President by Gotze1: 9:28am
Now I know know these People are mad.
|Re: 2019 Election: Igbos Give Buhari Tough Condition, Want Vice President by 190: 10:16am
Ibo people?
Not after them don chop dog meat
|Re: 2019 Election: Igbos Give Buhari Tough Condition, Want Vice President by kolafolabi(m): 10:17am
It is a welcome development.. Come to think of it, is Buhari going for a second term?
|Re: 2019 Election: Igbos Give Buhari Tough Condition, Want Vice President by Sirheny007(m): 10:17am
|Re: 2019 Election: Igbos Give Buhari Tough Condition, Want Vice President by hucienda: 10:17am
This is a beyond-stupid condition by the so called group.
|Re: 2019 Election: Igbos Give Buhari Tough Condition, Want Vice President by EvilMetahuman: 10:17am
Lmao
These irrelevant people self.
No more biafura or death?
Atleast reality is starting to dawn on them that no politician currently can defeat buhari in 2019. They want to use blackmail to get back into power, but forgot blackmail only works when you have something tangible to offer.
|Re: 2019 Election: Igbos Give Buhari Tough Condition, Want Vice President by Praktikals(m): 10:18am
5%ers sef dey give conditions, yeye.
