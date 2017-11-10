Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 2019 Election: Igbos Give Buhari Tough Condition, Want Vice President (1686 Views)

This followed the proposed plan for President Buhari to visit Southeast states.



In a statement in Owerri, the Imo State capital, the INC President, Chilos Godsent, said it was the only way the ruling party could get the votes of the people of the region in the 2019 general elections.



According to Godsent, under the All Progressives Congress, APC, the region has been deliberately marginalized.



The statement read, “The Igbo National Council INC has long x-rayed the performances of PMB and also the fulfillment of their campaign promises to Southeast region.



“The INC is of the view that the PMB-led federal government has abysmally failed the Southeast due to marginalization of the zone by the government.

“Consequently, INC’s condition for the South East to support PMB for second term is that APC should zone its Vice President ticket to South East.”



One thing I know is that come 2019, SE will be the battle ground. The north will be divided btw Buhari and possibly Atiku the same thing will also happen in SW. But asking for VPs slot come 2019, is a joke taken too far.



It can't happen. 5 Likes

Must everything be about Political Business

BIG JOKE. 5 Likes

Misplaced priorities 4 Likes

Funny and unintelligent people everywhere. Come and take it. 8 Likes 1 Share

PointZerom:

One thing I know is that come 2019, SE will be the battle ground. The north will be divided btw Buhari and possibly Atiku the same thing will also happen in SW. But asking for VPs slot come 2019, is a joke taken too far.



It can't happen.



Elections dont take place in South East...Whoever has the police and the military always win...So Buhari will clear all the states in the South East!



ipob yoot grow sense! Elections dont take place in South East...Whoever has the police and the military always win...So Buhari will clear all the states in the South East!ipob yoot grow sense! 8 Likes 1 Share

Clerverly:

[s][/s]



Elections dont take place in South East...Whoever has the police and the military always win...So Buhari will clear all the states in the South East!



ipob yoot grow sense! Akpamu! Same way Jonathan cleared the North cos he got the police and military. Akpamu! Same way Jonathan cleared the North cos he got the police and military. 3 Likes

sdindan:



Akpamu! Same way Jonathan cleared the North cos he got the police and military.

Mumu! I said South East!.....We dont elections here, highest rigger carries the day! Mumu! I said South East!.....We dont elections here, highest rigger carries the day! 3 Likes

calberian:

Misplaced priorities Exactly! Exactly! 1 Like

Verry greedy and selfish people, why can't they ask Buhari to vacate his office for one of their son just to pacify the SE.

Nothing you will get untill you start playing the right politics. 11 Likes 1 Share

FreeTraining:

igbos are useless set of people even me cos am igbo' how on earth would they demand such' are we mad? IGBOS are send less'





Igbos are useless' selfish'Animals ' they are now meeting with buhari becos they have seen thier drum of war did not work' they have seen thier useless struggle for biafra is already dead on arrival' did they vote for buhari? They voted for jonathan massively' only to come out now and start talking rubbish' if they vote for him or not come 2019 buhari will win if he chooses to run' igbos should hide thier faces in Shame' a tribe that does not have a leader or an elder' every igbo man is Mr I know too well' HOLIGANs' onye we iwe uwa akara ya njo

easy. easy.

Politics isn't played like this.



With due respect to the office of the Vice President, it's probably the most useless office to occupy most especially when the President is active. VP Osinbajo became active only because PMB became incapacitated. Again since 1999, has there been any VP that has succeeded in becoming president? None.



What the Igbo wants is the office of the President. By asking for the VP slot in 2019, they're trying to reposition themselves towards claiming the Presidency in 2023. We all know that in 2023, the Presidency comes to the south and if they occupy the VP office, it would be alot easier to lobby for office of the president.



I guess it's a smart move if they succeed but they'd have created more enemies in the SW, besides both region never agree politically. At the same time, I doubt PMB and APC would accept such arrangement.

Greed is a default setting of an ibo

Buhari has been running with an ibo vice until the last election, what did he achieve ? 1 Like

Igbos I ell una o.

So igbos want the VP spot? Hahhahahaha. Na wa oooo. I repeat it that Igbos are the most naive ethnic group in Africa. They do not know how to do anything apart from trading for money. I truly do not want anything to do with these people.



Yorubas can even allow them have the VP spot but they would still mess it up and they are not adept at anything that is not trading in spare parts and fake drugs. I know Buhari would ignore them as he knows how useless their votes are. Igbo would face political wilderness for a long time as long as they do not look inwards to solve their problems. They are already constituting a nuisance to yorubas via mass migration and the bubble is about to burst which would lead to xenophobic attacks. We shall be here to watch hostilities when they begin. 5 Likes 2 Shares

Clerverly:

[s][/s]



Elections dont take place in South East...Whoever has the police and the military always win...So Buhari will clear all the states in the South East!



ipob yoot grow sense!



The same way PDP boasted The same way PDP boasted

FreeTraining:

igbos are useless set of people even me cos am igbo' how on earth would they demand such' are we mad? IGBOS are send less'





Igbos are useless' selfish'Animals ' they are now meeting with buhari becos they have seen thier drum of war did not work' they have seen thier useless struggle for biafra is already dead on arrival' did they vote for buhari? They voted for jonathan massively' only to come out now and start talking rubbish' if they vote for him or not come 2019 buhari will win if he chooses to run' igbos should hide thier faces in Shame' a tribe that does not have a leader or an elder' every igbo man is Mr I know too well' HOLIGANs' onye we iwe uwa akara ya njo

KEEP DECEIVEING YOURSELF KEEP DECEIVEING YOURSELF

Lessonteacher:

KEEP DECEIVEING YOURSELF Gba oso ga danye na river niger' onye ala Gba oso ga danye na river niger' onye ala

Y is it dat most pple representing south east on national issues are always un-intelligent? 1 Like

FreeTraining:

igbos are useless set of people even me cos am igbo' how on earth would they demand such' are we mad? IGBOS are send less'





Igbos are useless' selfish'Animals ' they are now meeting with buhari becos they have seen thier drum of war did not work' they have seen thier useless struggle for biafra is already dead on arrival' did they vote for buhari? They voted for jonathan massively' only to come out now and start talking rubbish' if they vote for him or not come 2019 buhari will win if he chooses to run' igbos should hide thier faces in Shame' a tribe that does not have a leader or an elder' every igbo man is Mr I know too well' HOLIGANs' onye we iwe uwa akara ya njo

ehwo! ehwo!

dlaw70:

Igbos I tell una o.



It is the Anti Biafrans amongst the Igbos that seek that inferior position.



More over, na to just bribe KANU as usual, he will just order a no election in the East. APC and Buhari will just cash in and take advantage of the event.

Who takes 5% serious? Oga Buhari, abeg bone those confused lots. We do not need their vote to bring back Buhari in 2019.More over, na to just bribe KANU as usual, he will just order a no election in the East. APC and Buhari will just cash in and take advantage of the event.Who takes 5% serious?

Now I know know these People are mad. 1 Like 1 Share











Not after them don chop dog meat Ibo people?Not after them don chop dog meat

It is a welcome development.. Come to think of it, is Buhari going for a second term?

.

This is a beyond-stupid condition by the so called group.

Lmao

These irrelevant people self.

No more biafura or death?





Atleast reality is starting to dawn on them that no politician currently can defeat buhari in 2019. They want to use blackmail to get back into power, but forgot blackmail only works when you have something tangible to offer.