|They Plan To Destroy My Houses - Dino Melaye Says, Dares Yahaya Bello by Johnnyessence: 11:24am
Senator Dino Melaye has accused Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello of planning to pull down his houses across Kogi state. Read the full tweet below:
source:http://www.pressnewsng.com.ng/2017/11/i-dare-you-to-try-it-sen-dino-melaye.html
|Re: They Plan To Destroy My Houses - Dino Melaye Says, Dares Yahaya Bello by Johnnyessence: 11:32am
not only his houses, he should extend it to his fleet of luxury cars.
|Re: They Plan To Destroy My Houses - Dino Melaye Says, Dares Yahaya Bello by Johnnyessence: 11:33am
|Re: They Plan To Destroy My Houses - Dino Melaye Says, Dares Yahaya Bello by nero2face: 11:40am
|Re: They Plan To Destroy My Houses - Dino Melaye Says, Dares Yahaya Bello by nero2face: 11:44am
Johnnyessence:it's ur type that believes all rich men are evil, poverty has crippled ur brain, he can build another one if Bello pulls down all his houses, but I doubt if ur family house can be fixed if breeze falls part of it
|Re: They Plan To Destroy My Houses - Dino Melaye Says, Dares Yahaya Bello by greencard: 11:52am
if this is true , then the irony is ; kogi govt are are more concern about the "suffering" of Dino melaye than that of her people
I feel yayahbello is not too young to rule but rather too young to miss rule.
|Re: They Plan To Destroy My Houses - Dino Melaye Says, Dares Yahaya Bello by gunuvi(m): 11:53am
please lalasticlala, I beg you don't take this thread to FP. We are not interested in both Dino and Bello issue. We have better problems to discuss on NL.
Both are non significant
|Re: They Plan To Destroy My Houses - Dino Melaye Says, Dares Yahaya Bello by FortifiedCity: 11:53am
Bello the incapacitated governor of kogi state. Stop witch hunting and pay your workers.
Melaye, you sef na idiot
|Re: They Plan To Destroy My Houses - Dino Melaye Says, Dares Yahaya Bello by greencard: 12:01pm
nero2face:point of correction DON'T DRAG people's family into a non-family issue
the person u quote might be richer or well to do than your entire generation .. you don't create wisdom from gathering of collective ignorance.
I commit the same sin by including your "entire generation" in my point. ..I'm sorry I will remove it after u might have read it
|Re: They Plan To Destroy My Houses - Dino Melaye Says, Dares Yahaya Bello by Johnnyessence: 12:02pm
nero2face:As far as am concerned, politicians that doesn't have the fear of Almighty God are evil. they aren't to be trusted. the same sen. dino melaye that allow APC to gave yahaya bello the automatic ticket are now enemies. nigerian politicians are devil in disguised. they should be stoned.
|Re: They Plan To Destroy My Houses - Dino Melaye Says, Dares Yahaya Bello by yarimo(m): 12:12pm
DINO MELAYE if YAHAYA BELLO decided to pull your houses in kogi state nothing will happen, I repeat nothing will absolutely happen.
|Re: They Plan To Destroy My Houses - Dino Melaye Says, Dares Yahaya Bello by Johnnyessence: 1:14pm
yarimo:of course, if dino melaye houses are built without kogi state town planning approval, i think it should be pulled down.
|Re: They Plan To Destroy My Houses - Dino Melaye Says, Dares Yahaya Bello by Lexusgs430: 1:22pm
LOL....... All this social media politicians......
|Re: They Plan To Destroy My Houses - Dino Melaye Says, Dares Yahaya Bello by mralleano: 1:22pm
|Re: They Plan To Destroy My Houses - Dino Melaye Says, Dares Yahaya Bello by killdiabetes(f): 1:22pm
|Re: They Plan To Destroy My Houses - Dino Melaye Says, Dares Yahaya Bello by ekensi01(m): 1:23pm
Shebi he got the money from the government?
|Re: They Plan To Destroy My Houses - Dino Melaye Says, Dares Yahaya Bello by Antoeni(m): 1:23pm
|Re: They Plan To Destroy My Houses - Dino Melaye Says, Dares Yahaya Bello by kolafolabi(m): 1:24pm
The battle line has been drawn
|Re: They Plan To Destroy My Houses - Dino Melaye Says, Dares Yahaya Bello by badbreath(f): 1:24pm
|Re: They Plan To Destroy My Houses - Dino Melaye Says, Dares Yahaya Bello by stcool(m): 1:25pm
Johnnyessence:
Poverty Kill you there. See envy oozing from you
|Re: They Plan To Destroy My Houses - Dino Melaye Says, Dares Yahaya Bello by FaniDan(f): 1:25pm
Johnnyessence:Does Kogi state have a town planning approval that is being followed, abi you no know where kogi state dey
|Re: They Plan To Destroy My Houses - Dino Melaye Says, Dares Yahaya Bello by Acidosis(m): 1:26pm
yarimo:
If he pulls down his house, a better one will be built again, not with his money, but your money, your people's monies and our common patrimony.
So who is the f00l?
|Re: They Plan To Destroy My Houses - Dino Melaye Says, Dares Yahaya Bello by NotComplaining: 1:27pm
nero2face:
Your point is? Kuku offer your rich ass to Dino, he doesnt discriminate.
|Re: They Plan To Destroy My Houses - Dino Melaye Says, Dares Yahaya Bello by NotComplaining: 1:30pm
stcool:
No be poverty worry am, na his disproportionate share worry am. Dino and his sycophants don chop, nottin nottin remain.
|Re: They Plan To Destroy My Houses - Dino Melaye Says, Dares Yahaya Bello by SOFTENGR: 1:33pm
Johnnyessence:Work hard to become a senator so that you could be successful like Dino.
If you don't mind, you can join my supporters club.
|Re: They Plan To Destroy My Houses - Dino Melaye Says, Dares Yahaya Bello by Comrado90(m): 1:36pm
[quote author=nero2face post=62246830] it's ur type that believes all rich men are evil, poverty has crippled ur brain, he can build another one if Bello pulls down all his houses, but I doubt if ur family house can be fixed if breeze falls part of it
PITY THE DUDE NA! OMO SEE BLOW!
|Re: They Plan To Destroy My Houses - Dino Melaye Says, Dares Yahaya Bello by SOFTENGR: 1:36pm
nero2face:Correct answer.
Johnnyessence is an enemy of progress.
Enemies of progress don't progress.
|Re: They Plan To Destroy My Houses - Dino Melaye Says, Dares Yahaya Bello by Johnnyessence: 1:39pm
FaniDan:why not. ministry of town planning are been sited in all the 36 states. so kogi state ministry of town planning isn't exceptional. all the sen. dino melaye houses that hasn't be approve by the ministry of town planning should be pulled down.dino melaye is a big thief for not doing the needful in getting the approval from the kogi state ministry of town planning.
|Re: They Plan To Destroy My Houses - Dino Melaye Says, Dares Yahaya Bello by Bullhari007(m): 1:39pm
Bello is just an opportunist he is not ready to be a governor, he is displaying it everyday of his life... I pity kogites ... like kogi like IMO
APC is a total failure
|Re: They Plan To Destroy My Houses - Dino Melaye Says, Dares Yahaya Bello by FortifiedCity: 1:40pm
Johnnyessence:Good Afternoon Uncle Poor man
|Re: They Plan To Destroy My Houses - Dino Melaye Says, Dares Yahaya Bello by enemyofprogress: 1:43pm
Johnnyessence:who are they?
|Re: They Plan To Destroy My Houses - Dino Melaye Says, Dares Yahaya Bello by Johnnyessence: 1:43pm
stcool:i am not envying dino here. i will repeat again, if all his houses he built in kogi state doesn't have the approval of kogi state town planning, all these houses should be pulled. all the houses in Nigeria without town approval usually pull down. so dino melaye own isn't exceptional.
