source: Senator Dino Melaye has accused Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello of planning to pull down his houses across Kogi state. Read the full tweet below:source: http://www.pressnewsng.com.ng/2017/11/i-dare-you-to-try-it-sen-dino-melaye.html

not only his houses, he should extend it to his fleet of luxury cars. 3 Likes

not only his houses, he should extend it to his fleet of luxury cars. it's ur type that believes all rich men are evil, poverty has crippled ur brain, he can build another one if Bello pulls down all his houses, but I doubt if ur family house can be fixed if breeze falls part of it it's ur type that believes all rich men are evil, poverty has crippled ur brain, he can build another one if Bello pulls down all his houses, but I doubt if ur family house can be fixed if breeze falls part of it 17 Likes 2 Shares

if this is true , then the irony is ; kogi govt are are more concern about the "suffering" of Dino melaye than that of her people





I feel yayahbello is not too young to rule but rather too young to miss rule. 2 Likes

Bello the incapacitated governor of kogi state. Stop witch hunting and pay your workers.



Melaye, you sef na idiot Bello the incapacitated governor of kogi state. Stop witch hunting and pay your workers.Melaye, you sef na idiot 5 Likes 1 Share

it's ur type that believes all rich men are evil, poverty has crippled ur brain, he can build another one if Bello pulls down all his houses, but I doubt if ur family house can be fixed if breeze falls part of it point of correction DON'T DRAG people's family into a non-family issue



the person u quote might be richer or well to do than your entire generation .. you don't create wisdom from gathering of collective ignorance.



I commit the same sin by including your "entire generation" in my point. ..I'm sorry I will remove it after u might have read it point of correction DON'T DRAG people's family into a non-family issuethe person u quote might be richer or well to do than your entire generation .. you don't create wisdom from gathering of collective ignorance.I commit the same sin by including your "entire generation" in my point. ..I'm sorry I will remove it after u might have read it 3 Likes

it's ur type that believes all rich men are evil, poverty has crippled ur brain, he can build another one if Bello pulls down all his houses, but I doubt if ur family house can be fixed if breeze falls part of it As far as am concerned, politicians that doesn't have the fear of Almighty God are evil. they aren't to be trusted. the same sen. dino melaye that allow APC to gave yahaya bello the automatic ticket are now enemies. nigerian politicians are devil in disguised. they should be stoned. As far as am concerned, politicians that doesn't have the fear of Almighty God are evil. they aren't to be trusted. the same sen. dino melaye that allow APC to gave yahaya bello the automatic ticket are now enemies. nigerian politicians are devil in disguised. they should be stoned. 2 Likes

DINO MELAYE if YAHAYA BELLO decided to pull your houses in kogi state nothing will happen, I repeat nothing will absolutely happen. 1 Like

DINO MELAYE if YAHAYA BELLO decided to pull your houses in kogi state nothing will happen, I repeat nothing will absolutely happen. of course, if dino melaye houses are built without kogi state town planning approval, i think it should be pulled down. of course, if dino melaye houses are built without kogi state town planning approval, i think it should be pulled down. 1 Like

Shebi he got the money from the government?





Ole Shebi he got the money from the government?Ole

Sarki puppet

The battle line has been drawn 1 Like

You can always get another one na

not only his houses, he should extend it to his fleet of luxury cars.

Poverty Kill you there. See envy oozing from you 3 Likes

of course, if dino melaye houses are built without kogi state town planning approval, i think it should be pulled down. Does Kogi state have a town planning approval that is being followed, abi you no know where kogi state dey Does Kogi state have a town planning approval that is being followed, abi you no know where kogi state dey

DINO MELAYE if YAHAYA BELLO decided to pull your houses in kogi state nothing will happen, I repeat nothing will absolutely happen.



If he pulls down his house, a better one will be built again, not with his money, but your money, your people's monies and our common patrimony.



So who is the f00l? If he pulls down his house, a better one will be built again, not with his money, but your money, your people's monies and our common patrimony.So who is the f00l? 2 Likes

it's ur type that believes all rich men are evil, poverty has crippled ur brain, he can build another one if Bello pulls down all his houses, but I doubt if ur family house can be fixed if breeze falls part of it

Your point is? Kuku offer your rich ass to Dino, he doesnt discriminate. Your point is? Kuku offer your rich ass to Dino, he doesnt discriminate. 1 Like

Poverty Kill you there. See envy oozing from you

No be poverty worry am, na his disproportionate share worry am. Dino and his sycophants don chop, nottin nottin remain. No be poverty worry am, na his disproportionate share worry am. Dino and his sycophants don chop, nottin nottin remain.

not only his houses, he should extend it to his fleet of luxury cars. Work hard to become a senator so that you could be successful like Dino.

If you don't mind, you can join my supporters club. Work hard to become a senator so that you could be successful like Dino.If you don't mind, you can join my supporters club.

it's ur type that believes all rich men are evil, poverty has crippled ur brain, he can build another one if Bello pulls down all his houses, but I doubt if ur family house can be fixed if breeze falls part of it Correct answer.

Johnnyessence is an enemy of progress.

Enemies of progress don't progress. Correct answer.Johnnyessence is an enemy of progress.Enemies of progress don't progress.

Does Kogi state have a town planning approval that is being followed, abi you no know where kogi state dey why not. ministry of town planning are been sited in all the 36 states. so kogi state ministry of town planning isn't exceptional. all the sen. dino melaye houses that hasn't be approve by the ministry of town planning should be pulled down.dino melaye is a big thief for not doing the needful in getting the approval from the kogi state ministry of town planning. why not. ministry of town planning are been sited in all the 36 states. so kogi state ministry of town planning isn't exceptional. all the sen. dino melaye houses that hasn't be approve by the ministry of town planning should be pulled down.dino melaye is a big thief for not doing the needful in getting the approval from the kogi state ministry of town planning.

Bello is just an opportunist he is not ready to be a governor, he is displaying it everyday of his life... I pity kogites ... like kogi like IMO



APC is a total failure

not only his houses, he should extend it to his fleet of luxury cars. Good Afternoon Uncle Poor man Good Afternoon Uncle Poor man

cc lalasticlala cc mynd44 cc fynestboi who are they? who are they?