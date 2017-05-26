₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Lady Selling Her Virginity On Cinderella Escorts (Photos) by Kolababe: 12:04pm
A company named Cinderella Escorts claims to have a new way for women to pay for college. The company helps the girls auction their virginity so they can pay for their college education.
Cinderella Escorts rose to worldwide fame in 2016 after they auctioned Alexandra Khefren, an 18-year-old Romanian model who sold her virginity for $2.7M to an unnamed businessman from Hong Kong. The company claims to have "medically certified" that all the girls are Virgins on the site.
With the money made from the auction of the girls' virginity, the company gives the girls bump student loans to see them through college.
1. 20-year-old Jasmin from the UK- costs $116,000.
Jasmin says, "I would like to sell my virginity on Cinderella Escorts because I want to travel the world and visit America and various other places. My future plans include starting my own business and this is something that requires money. Doing this will allow me to move forward with my life. I will be able to have a future free of financial worries."
2. 23-year-old Monica from the Netherlands – costs $23,000.
Monica says she still had not found "someone worth giving my virginity to" and added: "Doing this would also help fund my studies due to the fact that university is not cheap. . . . While some people may not agree with me I think that this is best for me and it will also help me secure my future."
3. 24-year-old Stacey from Nigeria costs $51,000
Stacey writes, "Selling my virginity has been something that I have always wanted to do. I want to sell my virginity through Cinderella Escorts because I want to pursue a master’s degree and a PhD."
4. Florentina – 19 years old, lives in the United States.
She says wants to use the money for it to escape from the Political Situation in her country and emigrate to Europe.
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/famous-firm-lists-nigerian-girl-among-those-selling-their-virginity
|Re: Nigerian Lady Selling Her Virginity On Cinderella Escorts (Photos) by Kolababe: 12:05pm
|Re: Nigerian Lady Selling Her Virginity On Cinderella Escorts (Photos) by JoNach: 4:51pm
Many are mad.....few are roaming ,
|Re: Nigerian Lady Selling Her Virginity On Cinderella Escorts (Photos) by Teaveapoet(f): 4:51pm
hmmm. r u real?
|Re: Nigerian Lady Selling Her Virginity On Cinderella Escorts (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 4:51pm
Akula!
|Re: Nigerian Lady Selling Her Virginity On Cinderella Escorts (Photos) by free2ryhme: 4:51pm
The objectification of women as commodities rather than human beings is disgusting.
These contributes to the violence against women.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Selling Her Virginity On Cinderella Escorts (Photos) by sekem: 4:52pm
Uwa mmebi
Tufiaaaa
|Re: Nigerian Lady Selling Her Virginity On Cinderella Escorts (Photos) by free2ryhme: 4:52pm
Abnormality is the order of this generation
|Re: Nigerian Lady Selling Her Virginity On Cinderella Escorts (Photos) by burkingx(f): 4:52pm
|Re: Nigerian Lady Selling Her Virginity On Cinderella Escorts (Photos) by bdemix(m): 4:52pm
This one weak me
|Re: Nigerian Lady Selling Her Virginity On Cinderella Escorts (Photos) by yomi007k(m): 4:52pm
And some male fools will still pay...jus to lash virgin.
Wat 4kary !
|Re: Nigerian Lady Selling Her Virginity On Cinderella Escorts (Photos) by xhamel88: 4:53pm
Oh, I thought i got FTC
|Re: Nigerian Lady Selling Her Virginity On Cinderella Escorts (Photos) by ayoblinks: 4:53pm
.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Selling Her Virginity On Cinderella Escorts (Photos) by free2ryhme: 4:53pm
Iphone X done sure
Omo naija
|Re: Nigerian Lady Selling Her Virginity On Cinderella Escorts (Photos) by jazinogold(m): 4:53pm
if am to pay...I will have to test if dy are really virgin's......if I give u one pere, u b begging me for more, folake je meta pere
|Re: Nigerian Lady Selling Her Virginity On Cinderella Escorts (Photos) by Riversides2003(m): 4:53pm
At least these ones intends to sell for good money though not morally right, better than those that sold theirs for egg buns and Pepsi,recharge cards, etc
|Re: Nigerian Lady Selling Her Virginity On Cinderella Escorts (Photos) by free2ryhme: 4:53pm
What is this world turning into
when will angel micheal blow the trumpet
|Re: Nigerian Lady Selling Her Virginity On Cinderella Escorts (Photos) by eleojo23: 4:53pm
Huh?
|Re: Nigerian Lady Selling Her Virginity On Cinderella Escorts (Photos) by Alexgeneration(m): 4:53pm
Tomorrow these filths will claim gender equality. Don't quote me, cos I won't dignify you with my response
|Re: Nigerian Lady Selling Her Virginity On Cinderella Escorts (Photos) by McBrooklyn(m): 4:53pm
|Re: Nigerian Lady Selling Her Virginity On Cinderella Escorts (Photos) by joyfavour(f): 4:54pm
seriously?
|Re: Nigerian Lady Selling Her Virginity On Cinderella Escorts (Photos) by Samstyle(m): 4:54pm
This is a sign of the end time
|Re: Nigerian Lady Selling Her Virginity On Cinderella Escorts (Photos) by tobidipity(m): 4:54pm
Those ladies that lost their virginity cuz of recharge card be like why
|Re: Nigerian Lady Selling Her Virginity On Cinderella Escorts (Photos) by Henryyy(m): 4:54pm
Who dey epp?
|Re: Nigerian Lady Selling Her Virginity On Cinderella Escorts (Photos) by free2ryhme: 4:54pm
Kolababe:
they are making money from these girls virginity
sexual slavery
|Re: Nigerian Lady Selling Her Virginity On Cinderella Escorts (Photos) by GreenLabCutie(f): 4:54pm
|Re: Nigerian Lady Selling Her Virginity On Cinderella Escorts (Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 4:55pm
Mine is free apply within call me on watts app
|Re: Nigerian Lady Selling Her Virginity On Cinderella Escorts (Photos) by sonnie10: 4:55pm
I have a question. The people buying these virginities, what are they using them for? I know they are not like tangible goods that could be traded.
Moreover, even the pleasure is not certain because the lady would be in pains, bleeding and miserable. So what is the real gain from all of these?
I know some people would be thinking that there are some spiritual or diabolical connotation, but it is unlikely because these buyers are people from not too religious society like yours.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Selling Her Virginity On Cinderella Escorts (Photos) by BiggerPRICK1(m): 4:55pm
Wow...
atleast better than prostituting
|Re: Nigerian Lady Selling Her Virginity On Cinderella Escorts (Photos) by olatade(m): 4:55pm
Very ugly thing (nigerian girl)
|Re: Nigerian Lady Selling Her Virginity On Cinderella Escorts (Photos) by Dandsome: 4:55pm
Okay, you want to do masters and PhD meaning you have finished university.
All these while you must have been among those who claim fellowship and virginity while talking down on those who have sexxxx and go to clubs. Here you are trying to sell you punany for a fee. Let me catch you one day insulting runz girls and see if I won't use warm water to wash away make up from that your ugly face.
Imagine, she's even calling $51000. I swear konji is really a bastarddd.
Check very well she might even be a Nairalander self.
. Guys abeg I de vex.
Drops mic and walks outta thread
