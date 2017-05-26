Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Nigerian Lady Selling Her Virginity On Cinderella Escorts (Photos) (10074 Views)

A company named Cinderella Escorts claims to have a new way for women to pay for college. The company helps the girls auction their virginity so they can pay for their college education.



Cinderella Escorts rose to worldwide fame in 2016 after they auctioned Alexandra Khefren, an 18-year-old Romanian model who sold her virginity for $2.7M to an unnamed businessman from Hong Kong. The company claims to have "medically certified" that all the girls are Virgins on the site.





With the money made from the auction of the girls' virginity, the company gives the girls bump student loans to see them through college.









1. 20-year-old Jasmin from the UK- costs $116,000.



Jasmin says, "I would like to sell my virginity on Cinderella Escorts because I want to travel the world and visit America and various other places. My future plans include starting my own business and this is something that requires money. Doing this will allow me to move forward with my life. I will be able to have a future free of financial worries."







2. 23-year-old Monica from the Netherlands – costs $23,000.



Monica says she still had not found "someone worth giving my virginity to" and added: "Doing this would also help fund my studies due to the fact that university is not cheap. . . . While some people may not agree with me I think that this is best for me and it will also help me secure my future."







3. 24-year-old Stacey from Nigeria costs $51,000



Stacey writes, "Selling my virginity has been something that I have always wanted to do. I want to sell my virginity through Cinderella Escorts because I want to pursue a master’s degree and a PhD."







4. Florentina – 19 years old, lives in the United States.



She says wants to use the money for it to escape from the Political Situation in her country and emigrate to Europe.



Many are mad.....few are roaming , 5 Likes

hmmm. r u real?

Akula!



16 Likes 1 Share

The objectification of women as commodities rather than human beings is disgusting.





These contributes to the violence against women. 7 Likes

Uwa mmebi



Tufiaaaa 2 Likes

Abnormality is the order of this generation 5 Likes

This one weak me 2 Likes







And some male fools will still pay...jus to lash virgin.





Wat 4kary ! And some male fools will still pay...jus to lash virgin.Wat 4kary ! 2 Likes

Oh, I thought i got FTC

.

Iphone X done sure



Omo naija 3 Likes





if am to pay...I will have to test if dy are really virgin's......if I give u one pere, u b begging me for more, folake je meta pere if am to pay...I will have to test if dy are really virgin's......if I give u one pere, u b begging me for more, folake je meta pere 1 Like

At least these ones intends to sell for good money though not morally right, better than those that sold theirs for egg buns and Pepsi,recharge cards, etc 21 Likes





when will angel micheal blow the trumpet What is this world turning intowhen will angel micheal blow the trumpet 2 Likes

Huh?

Tomorrow these filths will claim gender equality. Don't quote me, cos I won't dignify you with my response 4 Likes

? seriously

This is a sign of the end time

Those ladies that lost their virginity cuz of recharge card be like why 7 Likes

Who dey epp?

Kolababe:





they are making money from these girls virginity





sexual slavery they are making money from these girls virginitysexual slavery 4 Likes

I have a question. The people buying these virginities, what are they using them for? I know they are not like tangible goods that could be traded.



Moreover, even the pleasure is not certain because the lady would be in pains, bleeding and miserable. So what is the real gain from all of these?



I know some people would be thinking that there are some spiritual or diabolical connotation, but it is unlikely because these buyers are people from not too religious society like yours.







atleast better than prostituting Wow...atleast better than prostituting

Very ugly thing (nigerian girl)