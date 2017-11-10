Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Ellen Johnson Sirlea At Rochas Foundation (Video) (1026 Views)

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW pt 1



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A9IFNPDLiYA





WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW pt 2



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pTTNmmxbCAs





But wait ooo where is my dollar as fct



Back to the matter on point



Wait ooo I have nothing to say

hmmmm

This Land is Not for Sale

Her statue is on the way

??



Rochas said he spent about NGN500m to erect the Zuma statue. Common sense would tell us the same amount was spent to erect this one too..



In total, he spent NGN1b to erect"TWO" statues in IMO state at the detriment of the IMO civil servants and tax payers.



it seem okorocha is one of the best governor

imo state ever had

he has been attracting world leaders

from zuma of south africa to mrs. johnson

God less my governor





Rubbish

I no get mb to watch

and they elected him governor



Person wey dem for use do sacrifice



how easterners elect the man still baffles the world



amiibaby:

Blip

I'm don enter 1 chance!!

Now lemme use this space to clear something: Sir Leaf ain't the only female President out of Africa. She was the first but not the only. President Joyce Banda of Malawi is another.



Seen a couple of comments saying she's that.



By the way, Imo State " pearl of status and home of chieftaincy title"

Symbei:



