|President Ellen Johnson Sirlea At Rochas Foundation (Video) by austonclint(m): 1:09pm
HAPPENING NOW....... Rochas and President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf speaks at Rochas Foundation.. as the president visits Rochas Foundation
WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW pt 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A9IFNPDLiYA
WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW pt 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pTTNmmxbCAs
|Re: President Ellen Johnson Sirlea At Rochas Foundation (Video) by amiibaby(f): 2:07pm
|Re: President Ellen Johnson Sirlea At Rochas Foundation (Video) by miqos02(m): 2:07pm
|Re: President Ellen Johnson Sirlea At Rochas Foundation (Video) by TonyOputa(m): 2:08pm
This Land is Not for Sale
|Re: President Ellen Johnson Sirlea At Rochas Foundation (Video) by ezana1(m): 2:08pm
Her statue is on the way
|Re: President Ellen Johnson Sirlea At Rochas Foundation (Video) by ElPadrino33: 2:08pm
So, in plain terms, this visit is not helping IMO state in anyway but 'Rochas Foundation' ?! This is advanced level political yahoo yahoo Once again, Imolites take heart !
|Re: President Ellen Johnson Sirlea At Rochas Foundation (Video) by cashlurd(m): 2:08pm
In two-three weeks time, it would be the President of Mozambique coming. I wonder why Imolites come online to show their grievance yet they can't just simply go to the location of the statues and pull them down!!!!! Hypocrisy or Fear??
Rochas said he spent about NGN500m to erect the Zuma statue. Common sense would tell us the same amount was spent to erect this one too..
In total, he spent NGN1b to erect"TWO" statues in IMO state at the detriment of the IMO civil servants and tax payers.
And you say things have not yet fallen apart
|Re: President Ellen Johnson Sirlea At Rochas Foundation (Video) by pdpisGONE: 2:08pm
it seem okorocha is one of the best governor
imo state ever had
he has been attracting world leaders
from zuma of south africa to mrs. johnson
God less my governor
|Re: President Ellen Johnson Sirlea At Rochas Foundation (Video) by Earthquake1: 2:08pm
Okorocha I'm landing Imo next month.
Do the needful
|Re: President Ellen Johnson Sirlea At Rochas Foundation (Video) by Bitterleafsoup: 2:09pm
Rubbish
|Re: President Ellen Johnson Sirlea At Rochas Foundation (Video) by SnakeXenzia(m): 2:09pm
|Re: President Ellen Johnson Sirlea At Rochas Foundation (Video) by free2ryhme: 2:09pm
and they elected him governor
Person wey dem for use do sacrifice
how easterners elect the man still baffles the world
|Re: President Ellen Johnson Sirlea At Rochas Foundation (Video) by Bossontop(m): 2:09pm
Heheheheh!!! Me seff make i go jam am ooo maybe him fit nack me my own statue join
|Re: President Ellen Johnson Sirlea At Rochas Foundation (Video) by Symbei(f): 2:10pm
amiibaby:As u no get wetyn to comment
|Re: President Ellen Johnson Sirlea At Rochas Foundation (Video) by pawesome(m): 2:10pm
|Re: President Ellen Johnson Sirlea At Rochas Foundation (Video) by Yoshy: 2:12pm
I'm don enter 1 chance!!
|Re: President Ellen Johnson Sirlea At Rochas Foundation (Video) by Milonis(m): 2:13pm
Now lemme use this space to clear something: Sir Leaf ain't the only female President out of Africa. She was the first but not the only. President Joyce Banda of Malawi is another.
Seen a couple of comments saying she's that.
By the way, Imo State " pearl of status and home of chieftaincy title"
|Re: President Ellen Johnson Sirlea At Rochas Foundation (Video) by amiibaby(f): 2:16pm
Symbei:and u wey get wetin to talk why waste it in quoting me... Were
|Re: President Ellen Johnson Sirlea At Rochas Foundation (Video) by trustibk(m): 2:16pm
|Re: President Ellen Johnson Sirlea At Rochas Foundation (Video) by Super1759: 2:17pm
|Re: President Ellen Johnson Sirlea At Rochas Foundation (Video) by Hades2016(m): 2:17pm
I don't care
