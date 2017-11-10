₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,910,227 members, 3,904,940 topics. Date: Friday, 10 November 2017 at 08:45 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / I Will Address Issues Of Lop-sided Appointments, Insecurity - Buhari (4242 Views)
House Of Reps Move To Address Issues Of Agitations In The Country / I Became A Poliician To Address Issues Of Marginalization – Ekweremadu / 4 Issues President Buhari Will Address At The United Nations General Assembly (1) (2) (3) (4)
|I Will Address Issues Of Lop-sided Appointments, Insecurity - Buhari by aminulive: 6:02pm
@POLITICSNGR
President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday in Abuja assured religious leaders, and all Nigerians, that his administration will address rising concerns of corruption, insecurity and injustices in various parts of the country.
President Buhari gave the assurance when he received a Christian delegation led by the President of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Samson Olasupo Ayokunle and a Muslim delegation led by the Secretary General of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Dr. Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, in separate meetings at the State House.
The President told the CAN delegation that he had already given instructions for the submission of all the names of heads of parastatals in order to address the allegations of lop-sidedness in appointments.
“On the question of one-sided appointments, we will look at it. I have given instructions that a list of all heads of parastatals be submitted to me and I know they will not delay in doing that,’’ he said.
President Buhari said his administration would ensure reform of the police and judiciary, describing both institutions as critical for the security and stability of the nation.
“There is no way we can be comfortable in our country unless we are lucky to have a good police force and judiciary.
“We need a good police force and judiciary to really maintain the legitimacy and the confidence of the populace in governance,’’ the President added.
On the fight against corruption, the President assured both CAN and the JNI leaders that his administration would always be guided by the rule of law and constitutionality in prosecuting all those that had been accused of corruption.
President Buhari explained to the JNI delegation that corruption in the country had taken a cultural dimension, urging all religious leaders and Nigerians to join in the fight in order to reverse the trend.
“When something becomes a culture, it is more difficult to stop, but collectively we will prevail,’’ he assured the leaders.
In his remarks, Rev. Ayokunle commended the President’s achievements in the fight against corruption, empowerment of the military to flush out Boko Haram terrorists and the recovery of some of the kidnapped Chibok girls.
The Secretary-General of JNI appealed to the President to pay more attention to the yearnings of Nigerians, urging him to continually walk in the fear of God.
https://politicsngr.com/2017/11/10/will-address-issues-lop-sided-appointments-insecurity-buhari/
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Will Address Issues Of Lop-sided Appointments, Insecurity - Buhari by Daniel2060(m): 6:06pm
Please turn off those ACs...
He's dying slowly
b4 he'll travel back to his museum in london
21 Likes
|Re: I Will Address Issues Of Lop-sided Appointments, Insecurity - Buhari by kettykin: 6:07pm
Peak of uninterrupted unintelligence
10 Likes
|Re: I Will Address Issues Of Lop-sided Appointments, Insecurity - Buhari by Escalze(m): 6:13pm
nonsense
4 Likes
|Re: I Will Address Issues Of Lop-sided Appointments, Insecurity - Buhari by GavelSlam: 6:25pm
Lowlife's rushing to comment but as always lacking substance.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Will Address Issues Of Lop-sided Appointments, Insecurity - Buhari by MhizzAJ(f): 6:28pm
'I will' 'I will'...When will he ever
Nonsense
23 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: I Will Address Issues Of Lop-sided Appointments, Insecurity - Buhari by aolawale025: 6:41pm
What would be said now that the president has promised to address lopsided appointments. Some folks were busy defending the government's that the appointments were fair.
15 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: I Will Address Issues Of Lop-sided Appointments, Insecurity - Buhari by Paperwhite(m): 6:57pm
So he knew or never knew? What nonsense.
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: I Will Address Issues Of Lop-sided Appointments, Insecurity - Buhari by loveth360(f): 7:18pm
just go back to sudan.
See as person they call buhari done dey fat.abi miracle of allah be this.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Will Address Issues Of Lop-sided Appointments, Insecurity - Buhari by Cooly100: 7:24pm
The lying Adeshina said Buhari was right in his appointments...Now that Buhari has accepted he was wrong, what will the little puppy Adeshina say now.
6 Likes
|Re: I Will Address Issues Of Lop-sided Appointments, Insecurity - Buhari by Caseless: 7:30pm
Good
1 Like
|Re: I Will Address Issues Of Lop-sided Appointments, Insecurity - Buhari by Splashme: 7:31pm
So, the man even knows his appointment has been lopsided
2 Likes
|Re: I Will Address Issues Of Lop-sided Appointments, Insecurity - Buhari by mgbadike81: 7:34pm
only if I can afford that post graduate diploma Abroad, Nigeria is a hopeless case for the youths.
1 Like
|Re: I Will Address Issues Of Lop-sided Appointments, Insecurity - Buhari by AngelicBeing: 8:10pm
Yawns, trash, Na today, useless Apc led federal criminals
1 Like
|Re: I Will Address Issues Of Lop-sided Appointments, Insecurity - Buhari by Emeskhalifa(m): 8:10pm
Lolz bubu himself
|Re: I Will Address Issues Of Lop-sided Appointments, Insecurity - Buhari by Samusu(m): 8:11pm
When
|Re: I Will Address Issues Of Lop-sided Appointments, Insecurity - Buhari by NwaAmaikpe: 8:11pm
How will he address what he said was a figment of our imaginations?
Aisha Buhari must be going through hell from waking up everyday to a foolish dullard.
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: I Will Address Issues Of Lop-sided Appointments, Insecurity - Buhari by SWYM(m): 8:12pm
Western Democracy is the government of the few, by the few and for the few.
|Re: I Will Address Issues Of Lop-sided Appointments, Insecurity - Buhari by Pray(m): 8:12pm
No need, use ur remaining years and comot. U don try, just dey go.
1 Like
|Re: I Will Address Issues Of Lop-sided Appointments, Insecurity - Buhari by adeniyi55: 8:12pm
I will comment later let me charge my phone first
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: I Will Address Issues Of Lop-sided Appointments, Insecurity - Buhari by thunder74(m): 8:12pm
We have passed this way once. A man of integrity is a man that keeps his words and promises. 2019 is approaching, someone is trying to be nice to the people he marginalized and ignored.
1 Like
|Re: I Will Address Issues Of Lop-sided Appointments, Insecurity - Buhari by Samusu(m): 8:12pm
No campaign after election
1 Like
|Re: I Will Address Issues Of Lop-sided Appointments, Insecurity - Buhari by o42austino(m): 8:13pm
a good start
|Re: I Will Address Issues Of Lop-sided Appointments, Insecurity - Buhari by BUHARIjubrin: 8:13pm
Lol
|Re: I Will Address Issues Of Lop-sided Appointments, Insecurity - Buhari by Kizyte(m): 8:13pm
So you even did it intentionally?
We need to give women a chance to rule this country
|Re: I Will Address Issues Of Lop-sided Appointments, Insecurity - Buhari by Equiano: 8:14pm
thumbs up for accepting your mistake...is this a sign of improvement?
|Re: I Will Address Issues Of Lop-sided Appointments, Insecurity - Buhari by Uyi168(m): 8:14pm
No need addressing anything..president of the north,thats what u are..
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Will Address Issues Of Lop-sided Appointments, Insecurity - Buhari by talk2percy(m): 8:14pm
Gerrout!!! As if it wasn't u that appointed them in the first place. We are tired of ur lame excuses. Just get the hell out of my face!
|Re: I Will Address Issues Of Lop-sided Appointments, Insecurity - Buhari by Techwriter: 8:15pm
too late. They said they are not voting. They were on the street today. You should have addressed it earlier before using force on them.
Moreso your govt has so lied that no one believes u.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Will Address Issues Of Lop-sided Appointments, Insecurity - Buhari by Firefire(m): 8:17pm
Deceiver!
The yeye fowl dey take scope to change his misbehavior.
|Re: I Will Address Issues Of Lop-sided Appointments, Insecurity - Buhari by talk2percy(m): 8:17pm
But I thought Femi said ur appointments are not lopsided That Femi needs serious help.
|Re: I Will Address Issues Of Lop-sided Appointments, Insecurity - Buhari by itiswellandwell: 8:17pm
Okay sir
Check my signature for ongoing promo of our full capacity powerbank
Garrison Commander Ali Has Spoken: Yar'adua Cannot Fight Corruption / Quote Of The Year / One Pro-etteh Dies During A Rowdy Session In The House
Viewing this topic: Omoakin5(m), chawtinz(m), puregrace, faaz24, RealLordZeus(m), UAE123(m), yuppieman(m), EHIRIMCHA(m), Dycaptain(m), freshdude99(m), Donlittle(m), chronique(m), Joshchi(m), shiffynaani(m), Jay542(m), kenjava20, Uchenduin, wallbuilder(m), Uchman50(m), CircleOfWilis, Compliant, JAMANZE, selfemployed(m), U2077(m), post111(m), mavinc4u(f), trustibk(m), jp4shot(m), hydrazone, FRESHG(m), Kenon9, rhemiza(m), enoumoh, chrisooblog, naijatechgist, Joythah(m), joa2013, jiorhemen(m), dikru2002(m), njokuuche77(m), Iblad0994(m), Flexlord2, onyemarcus, QuestSeeker, rasmod7777, jjwilliams(m), SWYM(m), ibaka, steve6, murtaj(m), STOKLOSA, belmotv, Cornerstone2020, onyeka205(m), Eaa247(m), azeezhy(m), josielewa(m), EkoErrands, tballeyy(m), Akaraiwe(m), buske(m), progress69, Equiano, 9hmo(m), Tommy3750(m), ogashman(m), xplode111(m), pauljumbo, Mariangeles, erico2k2(m), ik360, matiuni, gungab(m), jerryadigun, Emilad and 146 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7