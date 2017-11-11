₦airaland Forum

Prostitute Saves Man From Death Over Missing joystick by dre11(m): 2:06pm
CYRIACUS IZUEkWE


A man, Gbenga Afuye escaped death after an attempt to lynch him over missing joystick was averted through the assistance of a commercial sex worker who offered sex.

P.M.EXPRESS reports that one Sahilu Bala raised an alarm on the street that the victim, Afuye stole his joystick when he had contact with him at the bus stop.

The people around believed him, attacked and attempted to kill Afuye to force him to restore the joystick.

The victim sworn and denied that he did not steal any joystick and offered to be killed publicly if it was investigated that he did so.

The incident happened at Ogba bus stop in Lagos where the joystick was said to have got missing.

P.M.EXPRESS reports that the battered victim was later rescued and taken to the police at Pen Cinema Division in Agege, Lagos.

It was gathered that the police carried out discreet investigation and the man who claimed that his joystick was missing was taken to a sex worker at the railway line at Agege. He tested it after the worker had calmed him down and it worked perfectly.

Some of the angry mob who followed both the suspect and the victim to the station to confirm whether the joystick was actually stolen or not were surprise when Bala who earlier claimed that his joystick was stolen confirmed when he tested it on the sex worker.

Three of the suspects who participated in the alleged mob were arrested and charged before Ogba Magistrates court for assault and conduct likely to caused breach of public peace by raising false alarm.

The suspects were Salihu Bala, Masahundu Abubakar, and Alhassan Mohammed.
They pleaded not guilty.

The presiding Magistrate, Mrs. G.O. Anifowoshe granted them bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

They were remanded in prison custody pending when they will perfect their bail condition.

The matter was adjourned till 15 November, 2017.


http://pmexpressng.com/sex-worker-saves-man-death-missing-joystick/

Re: Prostitute Saves Man From Death Over Missing joystick by fuckerstard: 2:09pm
Joystick shield for sale

Re: Prostitute Saves Man From Death Over Missing joystick by tit(f): 2:10pm
Only in the zoo

Re: Prostitute Saves Man From Death Over Missing joystick by iamJ: 2:11pm
No pics


Lies cheesy
Re: Prostitute Saves Man From Death Over Missing joystick by PenlsCaP: 2:12pm
Chai!!!..
Kenya............. ist
South africa...2nd
Nigerian.........3rd
Ghana.............4th.

pls im not grading Nations Cup Table.
Re: Prostitute Saves Man From Death Over Missing joystick by Evablizin(f): 2:22pm
grin


They haff started again. Joystick is trending these period,men should try to anoint their joystick before going out to avoid stories that touch the heart. My one cent.

Re: Prostitute Saves Man From Death Over Missing joystick by dingbang(m): 2:39pm
I don't understand.. How can yiou say a joystick is missing and in another part, you test it with a sex worker to see if its working. How did it appear back?

Re: Prostitute Saves Man From Death Over Missing joystick by pocohantas(f): 2:41pm
dingbang:
I don't understand.. How can yiou say a joystick is missing and in another part, you test it with a sex worker to see if its working. How did it appear back?

Na wetin konji dey cause. E do the guy like say im no get prick again... grin
Re: Prostitute Saves Man From Death Over Missing joystick by jerrythafinisher(m): 2:43pm
na so dem for just lynch the innocent man sad

Re: Prostitute Saves Man From Death Over Missing joystick by Rokia2(f): 2:43pm
dingbang:
I don't understand.. How can yiou say a joystick is missing and in another part, you test it with a sex worker to see if its working. How did it appear back?

Maybe the dick flashes every three minutes and then disappears again.


Whatever the case fake or not I don't care. My people who's joining me in this laughter? grin grin grin grin funny azz story.

Re: Prostitute Saves Man From Death Over Missing joystick by dingbang(m): 2:45pm
pocohantas:


Na wetin konji dey cause. E do the guy like say im no get prick again... grin
ah ah.. He for say dem disable him prick instead. Me come dey think say the prick loss patapata . like say you open there and you no see any prick for him body

Re: Prostitute Saves Man From Death Over Missing joystick by dingbang(m): 2:46pm
Rokia2:


Maybe the dick flashes every three minutes and then disappears again.


Whatever the case fake or not I don't care. My people who's joining me in this laughter? grin grin grin grin funny azz story.
I know say you go like prick jist cheesy
Re: Prostitute Saves Man From Death Over Missing joystick by Bossontop(m): 2:47pm
undecided undecided
Africans and fetish beliefs...

Re: Prostitute Saves Man From Death Over Missing joystick by Rokia2(f): 2:51pm
dingbang:
I know say you go like prick jist cheesy

Re: Prostitute Saves Man From Death Over Missing joystick by dingbang(m): 2:52pm
[quote author=Rokia2 post=62282100][/quote]boring
Re: Prostitute Saves Man From Death Over Missing joystick by coolestofall(m): 3:02pm
Nice job by d prostitute, very selfless of her. This further drives d point, anything worth doing atall is worth doing well. She needs more commendation.

Re: Prostitute Saves Man From Death Over Missing joystick by SOFTENGR: 3:40pm
coolestofall:
Nice job by d prostitute, very selfless of her. This further drives d point, anything worth doing atall is worth doing well. She needs more commendation.
She deserves certification a award. grin
Re: Prostitute Saves Man From Death Over Missing joystick by lenghtinny(m): 4:57pm
What a life saver!!!

She deserves merit award for such a selfless service to humanity...
Re: Prostitute Saves Man From Death Over Missing joystick by lenghtinny(m): 5:00pm
pocohantas:


Na wetin konji dey cause. E do the guy like say im no get prick again... grin
Seriously na the pervert wey get the joystick Dem suppose lynch angry...

Why I go shake my fellow man and the next thing I will check is to see whether my joystick can still stand or not angry
Re: Prostitute Saves Man From Death Over Missing joystick by Samstyle(m): 5:27pm
Nice work Mrs prostute
Re: Prostitute Saves Man From Death Over Missing joystick by wunmi590(m): 5:27pm
Festive period is near, they want to start using joystick to make cool money cry shocked

Re: Prostitute Saves Man From Death Over Missing joystick by ChewingStick(m): 5:28pm
pocohantas:


Na wetin konji dey cause. E do the guy like say im no get prick again... grin

Konji nah bastard nah grin
Re: Prostitute Saves Man From Death Over Missing joystick by Onuohantabeejay: 5:28pm
Hmmm. Hilarious

Re: Prostitute Saves Man From Death Over Missing joystick by PointZerom: 5:28pm
"The suspects were Salihu Bala, Masahundu Abubakar, and Alhassan Mohammed.
They pleaded not guilty".

Re: Prostitute Saves Man From Death Over Missing joystick by AuroraB(f): 5:29pm
It's Cyriacus Izuekwe on the beat grin grin grin

Re: Prostitute Saves Man From Death Over Missing joystick by gunners160(m): 5:29pm
e
Bossontop:
undecided undecided
Africans and fetish beliefs...
Oyinbo man with too much sense. Pikin no sabi say medicine call ham vegetables.. u never learn
Re: Prostitute Saves Man From Death Over Missing joystick by mexxmoney: 5:31pm
So that was how God used the prostitute to save Afuye
Re: Prostitute Saves Man From Death Over Missing joystick by yeyerolling: 5:31pm
Missing dik is one of the most stupid tins have ever head. Is it dat d dik dissapears or wetin. angry
Re: Prostitute Saves Man From Death Over Missing joystick by goldtube(m): 5:32pm
lol ;Dlol
Re: Prostitute Saves Man From Death Over Missing joystick by kevoh(m): 5:32pm
About time they started arresting these false alarmists. You can not cause the mob to beat an innocent man over some false missing dick news and not spend some time in the cell.

Re: Prostitute Saves Man From Death Over Missing joystick by Earthquake1: 5:32pm
Prostitutes saving men since 18bc cheesy

