₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,910,688 members, 3,906,438 topics. Date: Saturday, 11 November 2017 at 06:01 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Prostitute Saves Man From Death Over Missing joystick (6256 Views)
Missing joystick: Man Begs Female Neighbour For Sex To Test Son’s Manhood / Man From Singapore Sleeps With 57 Women In 24 Hours, Breaks World Record / Photo Of The Native Doctor Who Died In Imo While Having Sex With A Prostitute (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Prostitute Saves Man From Death Over Missing joystick by dre11(m): 2:06pm
CYRIACUS IZUEkWE
http://pmexpressng.com/sex-worker-saves-man-death-missing-joystick/
2 Likes
|Re: Prostitute Saves Man From Death Over Missing joystick by fuckerstard: 2:09pm
Joystick shield for sale
|Re: Prostitute Saves Man From Death Over Missing joystick by tit(f): 2:10pm
Only in the zoo
6 Likes
|Re: Prostitute Saves Man From Death Over Missing joystick by iamJ: 2:11pm
No pics
Lies
|Re: Prostitute Saves Man From Death Over Missing joystick by PenlsCaP: 2:12pm
Chai!!!..
Kenya............. ist
South africa...2nd
Nigerian.........3rd
Ghana.............4th.
pls im not grading Nations Cup Table.
|Re: Prostitute Saves Man From Death Over Missing joystick by Evablizin(f): 2:22pm
They haff started again. Joystick is trending these period,men should try to anoint their joystick before going out to avoid stories that touch the heart. My one cent.
1 Like
|Re: Prostitute Saves Man From Death Over Missing joystick by dingbang(m): 2:39pm
I don't understand.. How can yiou say a joystick is missing and in another part, you test it with a sex worker to see if its working. How did it appear back?
5 Likes
|Re: Prostitute Saves Man From Death Over Missing joystick by pocohantas(f): 2:41pm
dingbang:
Na wetin konji dey cause. E do the guy like say im no get prick again...
|Re: Prostitute Saves Man From Death Over Missing joystick by jerrythafinisher(m): 2:43pm
na so dem for just lynch the innocent man
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Prostitute Saves Man From Death Over Missing joystick by Rokia2(f): 2:43pm
dingbang:
Maybe the dick flashes every three minutes and then disappears again.
Whatever the case fake or not I don't care. My people who's joining me in this laughter? funny azz story.
|Re: Prostitute Saves Man From Death Over Missing joystick by dingbang(m): 2:45pm
pocohantas:ah ah.. He for say dem disable him prick instead. Me come dey think say the prick loss patapata . like say you open there and you no see any prick for him body
1 Like
|Re: Prostitute Saves Man From Death Over Missing joystick by dingbang(m): 2:46pm
Rokia2:I know say you go like prick jist
|Re: Prostitute Saves Man From Death Over Missing joystick by Bossontop(m): 2:47pm
Africans and fetish beliefs...
1 Like
|Re: Prostitute Saves Man From Death Over Missing joystick by Rokia2(f): 2:51pm
dingbang:
|Re: Prostitute Saves Man From Death Over Missing joystick by dingbang(m): 2:52pm
[quote author=Rokia2 post=62282100][/quote]boring
|Re: Prostitute Saves Man From Death Over Missing joystick by coolestofall(m): 3:02pm
Nice job by d prostitute, very selfless of her. This further drives d point, anything worth doing atall is worth doing well. She needs more commendation.
1 Like
|Re: Prostitute Saves Man From Death Over Missing joystick by SOFTENGR: 3:40pm
coolestofall:She deserves certification a award.
|Re: Prostitute Saves Man From Death Over Missing joystick by lenghtinny(m): 4:57pm
What a life saver!!!
She deserves merit award for such a selfless service to humanity...
|Re: Prostitute Saves Man From Death Over Missing joystick by lenghtinny(m): 5:00pm
pocohantas:Seriously na the pervert wey get the joystick Dem suppose lynch ...
Why I go shake my fellow man and the next thing I will check is to see whether my joystick can still stand or not
|Re: Prostitute Saves Man From Death Over Missing joystick by Samstyle(m): 5:27pm
Nice work Mrs prostute
|Re: Prostitute Saves Man From Death Over Missing joystick by wunmi590(m): 5:27pm
Festive period is near, they want to start using joystick to make cool money
|Re: Prostitute Saves Man From Death Over Missing joystick by ChewingStick(m): 5:28pm
pocohantas:
Konji nah bastard nah
|Re: Prostitute Saves Man From Death Over Missing joystick by Onuohantabeejay: 5:28pm
Hmmm. Hilarious
|Re: Prostitute Saves Man From Death Over Missing joystick by PointZerom: 5:28pm
"The suspects were Salihu Bala, Masahundu Abubakar, and Alhassan Mohammed.
They pleaded not guilty".
|Re: Prostitute Saves Man From Death Over Missing joystick by AuroraB(f): 5:29pm
It's Cyriacus Izuekwe on the beat
|Re: Prostitute Saves Man From Death Over Missing joystick by gunners160(m): 5:29pm
e
Bossontop:Oyinbo man with too much sense. Pikin no sabi say medicine call ham vegetables.. u never learn
|Re: Prostitute Saves Man From Death Over Missing joystick by mexxmoney: 5:31pm
So that was how God used the prostitute to save Afuye
|Re: Prostitute Saves Man From Death Over Missing joystick by yeyerolling: 5:31pm
Missing dik is one of the most stupid tins have ever head. Is it dat d dik dissapears or wetin.
|Re: Prostitute Saves Man From Death Over Missing joystick by goldtube(m): 5:32pm
lol ;Dlol
|Re: Prostitute Saves Man From Death Over Missing joystick by kevoh(m): 5:32pm
About time they started arresting these false alarmists. You can not cause the mob to beat an innocent man over some false missing dick news and not spend some time in the cell.
1 Like
|Re: Prostitute Saves Man From Death Over Missing joystick by Earthquake1: 5:32pm
Prostitutes saving men since 18bc
What Are The Blunders / How Do I Go About This! / How To Make That Relationship Blissful
Viewing this topic: kelvinkul, LeoT1, ebunchi(f), promizchild, okpanachil, pyyxxaro, Godwritten, oladapo123, finetouch(m), Busari132(m), KlasysTech(m), Elslim, TashaGirl, prof800(m), tick01, belloazed(m), falomalee, chally4real(m), Anitop(m), BeardedTraveler, jidody(m), deleking(m), teeboyAkin, levisglory, senrino(m), jokolo282(m), Angelicjacy(f), Durosure(m), jfroyale(m), samail10(m), Graciousnaija, vinxlegend, dmg1, bendike, foyeks2001(f), iamsparrow(m), Jman06(m), Medicineguy, aminubako1, anigbajumo(m), Rosheal(m), marttol, jagabanban, icekalito(m), austin55, Kingzola4life(m), phire2324(m), reservd(m), sexybol(m), olaleyeomowumi5, Aneb1j(m), ithink7, demitrix(m), Danielnino00(m), Rashelany, PenlsCaP, Tdavidson(m), rapidous(m), lexyman(m), franktolk(m), Voldamos, usbcable(m), Khalifa04, praiseneofingz(m), xterra2(m), martinefu, Cjizzy(m), PefHouse, favor2016, Jonbeezy(m), mally2k(m), Lionofdjungle, Lemon1(m), Ballack1(m), Oluwahenry24, Rashduct4luv(m), DOLLARTEX(m), destinychildolu(m), Dacman(m), kuboy, femijohnsean(m), sotall(m), Peachbloom(f), dantewest, Ebuka478(m), ultimate77(m), doctorregular01(m), ProEnergy, Reuz, itsme9jaG(f), drdeola001, dhejykeane, NJPot(m), Degis(m), luvinhubby(m), nifemi25(m) and 179 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13