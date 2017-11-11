Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Prostitute Saves Man From Death Over Missing joystick (6256 Views)

CYRIACUS IZUEkWE





A man, Gbenga Afuye escaped death after an attempt to lynch him over missing joystick was averted through the assistance of a commercial sex worker who offered sex.



P.M.EXPRESS reports that one Sahilu Bala raised an alarm on the street that the victim, Afuye stole his joystick when he had contact with him at the bus stop.



The people around believed him, attacked and attempted to kill Afuye to force him to restore the joystick.



The victim sworn and denied that he did not steal any joystick and offered to be killed publicly if it was investigated that he did so.



The incident happened at Ogba bus stop in Lagos where the joystick was said to have got missing.



P.M.EXPRESS reports that the battered victim was later rescued and taken to the police at Pen Cinema Division in Agege, Lagos.



It was gathered that the police carried out discreet investigation and the man who claimed that his joystick was missing was taken to a sex worker at the railway line at Agege. He tested it after the worker had calmed him down and it worked perfectly.



Some of the angry mob who followed both the suspect and the victim to the station to confirm whether the joystick was actually stolen or not were surprise when Bala who earlier claimed that his joystick was stolen confirmed when he tested it on the sex worker.



Three of the suspects who participated in the alleged mob were arrested and charged before Ogba Magistrates court for assault and conduct likely to caused breach of public peace by raising false alarm.



The suspects were Salihu Bala, Masahundu Abubakar, and Alhassan Mohammed.

They pleaded not guilty.



The presiding Magistrate, Mrs. G.O. Anifowoshe granted them bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.



They were remanded in prison custody pending when they will perfect their bail condition.



The matter was adjourned till 15 November, 2017.



Only in the zoo







They haff started again. Joystick is trending these period,men should try to anoint their joystick before going out to avoid stories that touch the heart. My one cent.

I don't understand.. How can yiou say a joystick is missing and in another part, you test it with a sex worker to see if its working. How did it appear back?

dingbang:

I don't understand.. How can yiou say a joystick is missing and in another part, you test it with a sex worker to see if its working. How did it appear back?

Na wetin konji dey cause. E do the guy like say im no get prick again...

na so dem for just lynch the innocent man

dingbang:

I don't understand.. How can yiou say a joystick is missing and in another part, you test it with a sex worker to see if its working. How did it appear back?

Maybe the dick flashes every three minutes and then disappears again.





Whatever the case fake or not I don't care. My people who's joining me in this laughter? funny azz story.

pocohantas:





ah ah.. He for say dem disable him prick instead. Me come dey think say the prick loss patapata . like say you open there and you no see any prick for him body

Rokia2:





Maybe the dick flashes every three minutes and then disappears again.





I know say you go like prick jist



Africans and fetish beliefs...

dingbang:

I know say you go like prick jist

Nice job by d prostitute, very selfless of her. This further drives d point, anything worth doing atall is worth doing well. She needs more commendation.

coolestofall:

She deserves certification a award.

What a life saver!!!



She deserves merit award for such a selfless service to humanity...

pocohantas:





Na wetin konji dey cause. E do the guy like say im no get prick again... ...



Why I go shake my fellow man and the next thing I will check is to see whether my joystick can still stand or not Seriously na the pervert wey get the joystick Dem suppose lynch...

Nice work Mrs prostute

Festive period is near, they want to start using joystick to make cool money

pocohantas:





Na wetin konji dey cause. E do the guy like say im no get prick again...

Konji nah bastard nah

"The suspects were Salihu Bala, Masahundu Abubakar, and Alhassan Mohammed.

They pleaded not guilty".

Bossontop:



Oyinbo man with too much sense. Pikin no sabi say medicine call ham vegetables.. u never learn

So that was how God used the prostitute to save Afuye

Missing dik is one of the most stupid tins have ever head. Is it dat d dik dissapears or wetin.

About time they started arresting these false alarmists. You can not cause the mob to beat an innocent man over some false missing dick news and not spend some time in the cell. 1 Like