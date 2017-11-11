Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Anambra Election: APGA And APC Fight In Aguleri (Photos) (9663 Views)

A heavy fight allegedly broke out between supporters of Willie Obiano(APGA) and supporters of Tony Nwoye(APC) in Aguleri on Thursday.



PoliticsNGR learnt from an Eyewitness, Ezenduka Valentine Chiduruo, that the supporters of both parties hurled plastic chairs at each and fought with other dangerous weapons. The whole of Anambra state is currently tense as the keenly contested governorship elections will hold on November 18th, barely 7 days away.



The situation was eventually calmed by police officers who swiftly arrived at the scene.



Below are photographs of the incident;

The obvious reasons why they're fighting are



1) they're alive ;



think about it Mandela is dead he can no longer fight..... get the drill yet? that ryt Dead men don't fight



2)they're not sick ;



common let face , you don't have to fight when you could just saddle down the street for #50 agbó and perhaps a sachet of action bitters , heard it works flawless when mixed together (am definitely thinking about d chances of me mixing 1)



3)plastic chairs ;



think about it , it typical with touts n club boiz,breaking chairs is a must at the slightest signal del go , am sure there would have think it twice if it was an electric boiler , electric pole , matchets , saw, sword, Dane gun , ak47, Grenade , atomic bomb , hydrogen bomb , nuclear bomb that was littered everywhere like these chairs and bottles



4) Buhari:



this fight is because of Buhari, ask yourself , if not for Buhari would they be fighting and hurting each other's feelings . 12 Likes





When are we going to be politically matured .















Ok 22 Likes 1 Share

I thought ipob is there only problem

After the Erection the Manhood that won will forget them. Teargas them when they protest next year.



So many cult group in dat aguleri town

" Vote and Die "



Election never start, fight don dey shelle. 3 Likes

chriskosherbal:

I really don't know why we cannot have peaceful elections in this country.



When are going to be politically matured .















We had peaceful election in Ondo state last year. The gladiators in Anambra should look within and themselves to order. We had peaceful election in Ondo state last year. The gladiators in Anambra should look within and themselves to order. 1 Like

APC sef 3 Likes

APC and APGA should call members to order. 1 Like

DontForceUnity:

" Vote and Die "



Election never start, fight don dey shelle. let any pig that vote die. let any pig that vote die. 1 Like

You see why we don't want APC in ourbstate! Anything they are involved in is always a problem 3 Likes

buhaha. as i told someone sometime ago. the boycott election campaigners are much more intrested in controversies with both the process and outcome of this election. its not just about no referendum no election but its an opportunity to make gross mockery of this politicians that has ripped us off for decades counting. now is this how it will playout... the election antagonists would joyfully pit the contenders against themselves..salivating and hyping every little comossion and malpractices from either sides thereby creating an unexpected deep animosities while they sit down and have them mocked while poking fun at them...then comes the election all rigging and malpractices will be eeby leading to evidence of irregularities thereby causing the electon to be rerun or either declaration of a winner while the oponent protests combined with low turnout...and again and again much noise is made leading media attention while we stay at sideline and laugh them to scorn. 2 Likes 1 Share

Tony should leave Anambra state alone. Anambra is not a motor park.

Anambra is not for criminals.

They should take it easy please, politics should be very idealogical and not all these resort to violence that Nigerians always display at every moment...Like everyone always says...the immediate family of the contestants are in faraway lands enjoying the best amenities while you all are left to fight in a bad environment

No election but our greedy bros will collect money and use bottle to break each other head only to be forgotten as soon as the winner enter office.

How i wish all the supporters of apga & apc anihilate each other totally. I will be so happy.............useless used & dump foools.

I Pity all this youths that are fighting because of politicians.Whether your dead or a life this politicians careless.

APC with their agboro mentality. Make them carry them violence comot from Anambra state.

Stupid people.

kingJoya:

They are fighting for election that will never hold

Foooooolzzz fighting over eeediots that don't care about them

The politicians will send their kids abroad and you are here sacrificing your poverty stricken life for them