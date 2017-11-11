₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Anambra Election: APGA And APC Fight In Aguleri (Photos) by itsdumebi(m): 2:27pm
A heavy fight allegedly broke out between supporters of Willie Obiano(APGA) and supporters of Tony Nwoye(APC) in Aguleri on Thursday.
PoliticsNGR learnt from an Eyewitness, Ezenduka Valentine Chiduruo, that the supporters of both parties hurled plastic chairs at each and fought with other dangerous weapons. The whole of Anambra state is currently tense as the keenly contested governorship elections will hold on November 18th, barely 7 days away.
The situation was eventually calmed by police officers who swiftly arrived at the scene.
Below are photographs of the incident;
SOURCE : POLITICSNGR
|Re: Anambra Election: APGA And APC Fight In Aguleri (Photos) by itsdumebi(m): 2:28pm
|Re: Anambra Election: APGA And APC Fight In Aguleri (Photos) by Lomprico2: 2:29pm
|Re: Anambra Election: APGA And APC Fight In Aguleri (Photos) by nNEOo(m): 2:33pm
The obvious reasons why they're fighting are
1) they're alive ;
think about it Mandela is dead he can no longer fight..... get the drill yet? that ryt Dead men don't fight
2)they're not sick ;
common let face , you don't have to fight when you could just saddle down the street for #50 agbó and perhaps a sachet of action bitters , heard it works flawless when mixed together (am definitely thinking about d chances of me mixing 1)
3)plastic chairs ;
think about it , it typical with touts n club boiz,breaking chairs is a must at the slightest signal del go , am sure there would have think it twice if it was an electric boiler , electric pole , matchets , saw, sword, Dane gun , ak47, Grenade , atomic bomb , hydrogen bomb , nuclear bomb that was littered everywhere like these chairs and bottles
4) Buhari:
this fight is because of Buhari, ask yourself , if not for Buhari would they be fighting and hurting each other's feelings .
|Re: Anambra Election: APGA And APC Fight In Aguleri (Photos) by chriskosherbal(m): 2:33pm
I really don't know why we cannot have peaceful elections in this country.
When are we going to be politically matured .
|Re: Anambra Election: APGA And APC Fight In Aguleri (Photos) by fuckingAyaya(m): 2:35pm
Ok
|Re: Anambra Election: APGA And APC Fight In Aguleri (Photos) by ezenwajosh(m): 2:39pm
I thought ipob is there only problem
|Re: Anambra Election: APGA And APC Fight In Aguleri (Photos) by sdindan: 2:49pm
After the Erection the Manhood that won will forget them. Teargas them when they protest next year.
Ndiaraaa!
|Re: Anambra Election: APGA And APC Fight In Aguleri (Photos) by Oloripelebe: 2:50pm
ju
|Re: Anambra Election: APGA And APC Fight In Aguleri (Photos) by ucnwafor(m): 2:50pm
So many cult group in dat aguleri town
|Re: Anambra Election: APGA And APC Fight In Aguleri (Photos) by DontForceUnity: 2:52pm
" Vote and Die "
Election never start, fight don dey shelle.
|Re: Anambra Election: APGA And APC Fight In Aguleri (Photos) by seunmsg(m): 2:52pm
chriskosherbal:
We had peaceful election in Ondo state last year. The gladiators in Anambra should look within and themselves to order.
|Re: Anambra Election: APGA And APC Fight In Aguleri (Photos) by Keneking: 3:56pm
APC sef
|Re: Anambra Election: APGA And APC Fight In Aguleri (Photos) by sounwave: 4:01pm
.
|Re: Anambra Election: APGA And APC Fight In Aguleri (Photos) by velai(m): 4:01pm
APC and APGA should call members to order.
|Re: Anambra Election: APGA And APC Fight In Aguleri (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 4:09pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Anambra Election: APGA And APC Fight In Aguleri (Photos) by loveth360(f): 4:20pm
DontForceUnity:let any pig that vote die.
|Re: Anambra Election: APGA And APC Fight In Aguleri (Photos) by patrick89(m): 4:27pm
You see why we don't want APC in ourbstate! Anything they are involved in is always a problem
|Re: Anambra Election: APGA And APC Fight In Aguleri (Photos) by May30thHeroes: 4:33pm
buhaha. as i told someone sometime ago. the boycott election campaigners are much more intrested in controversies with both the process and outcome of this election. its not just about no referendum no election but its an opportunity to make gross mockery of this politicians that has ripped us off for decades counting. now is this how it will playout... the election antagonists would joyfully pit the contenders against themselves..salivating and hyping every little comossion and malpractices from either sides thereby creating an unexpected deep animosities while they sit down and have them mocked while poking fun at them...then comes the election all rigging and malpractices will be eeby leading to evidence of irregularities thereby causing the electon to be rerun or either declaration of a winner while the oponent protests combined with low turnout...and again and again much noise is made leading media attention while we stay at sideline and laugh them to scorn.
|Re: Anambra Election: APGA And APC Fight In Aguleri (Photos) by crackhouse(m): 4:34pm
Tony should leave Anambra state alone. Anambra is not a motor park.
Anambra is not for criminals.
|Re: Anambra Election: APGA And APC Fight In Aguleri (Photos) by rozay12345: 4:37pm
They should take it easy please, politics should be very idealogical and not all these resort to violence that Nigerians always display at every moment...Like everyone always says...the immediate family of the contestants are in faraway lands enjoying the best amenities while you all are left to fight in a bad environment
|Re: Anambra Election: APGA And APC Fight In Aguleri (Photos) by legitnow: 4:40pm
No election but our greedy bros will collect money and use bottle to break each other head only to be forgotten as soon as the winner enter office.
|Re: Anambra Election: APGA And APC Fight In Aguleri (Photos) by Presidiotbuhari: 4:41pm
How i wish all the supporters of apga & apc anihilate each other totally. I will be so happy.............useless used & dump foools.
|Re: Anambra Election: APGA And APC Fight In Aguleri (Photos) by shaibu123: 4:48pm
I Pity all this youths that are fighting because of politicians.Whether your dead or a life this politicians careless.
|Re: Anambra Election: APGA And APC Fight In Aguleri (Photos) by venai(m): 4:54pm
APC with their agboro mentality. Make them carry them violence comot from Anambra state.
|Re: Anambra Election: APGA And APC Fight In Aguleri (Photos) by CaptainJeffry: 4:58pm
Stupid people.
|Re: Anambra Election: APGA And APC Fight In Aguleri (Photos) by kingJoya(m): 5:56pm
Kikikikiki
|Re: Anambra Election: APGA And APC Fight In Aguleri (Photos) by ibedun: 7:51pm
kingJoya:
Kikikikikiki!
|Re: Anambra Election: APGA And APC Fight In Aguleri (Photos) by lastchild: 10:08pm
They are fighting for election that will never hold
|Re: Anambra Election: APGA And APC Fight In Aguleri (Photos) by KhaleesiAdaz(f): 10:08pm
Foooooolzzz fighting over eeediots that don't care about them
The politicians will send their kids abroad and you are here sacrificing your poverty stricken life for them
|Re: Anambra Election: APGA And APC Fight In Aguleri (Photos) by senatordave1: 10:10pm
Apc overpowering obiano even in his home town.up ayaka nsugbe.he will soon be ayaka aguleri.
