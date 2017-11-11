₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Amina Mohammed Denies Involvement In $300 Million Rosewood Scandal by stephanie11: 4:52pm
@POLITICSNGR
Former minister of Environment and current UN deputy secretary general, Amina Mohammed has denied reports about her involvement in a massive $300 million illegal exportation of African rosewood from Nigeria to China.
Mohammed was in hot water on Friday after the Environmental Investigation Agency released a documentary detailing the role the former minister played in signing thousands of backdated permits in January 2017 which were used to clear the illegal export into China.
Speaking to theCable, Mohammed said she instead spent her time at the ministry to battle Illegal exportation of Wood. She said;
“No permits were backdated or illegally signed by me. We are therefore appalled if any legally obtained or forged certificates were used by unscrupulous rosewood traders to circumvent exportation procedures,” she said.Not only do I decry fraud and corruption, we also categorically reject any allegations of corruption or coercion in our effort to better address illegal logging and exportation.
I categorically deny receiving any bribe. It has never been in my character. I never demanded neither did I collect any bribe, either cash or material".
She said the first thing she noticed after her appointment as a minister was the level of deforestation. She said;
"One of the first issues I had to deal with was deforestation. It was a huge concern as Nigeria was losing its forest cover at an alarming rate… For me, protecting the environment is sacrosanct. "
https://politicsngr.com/2017/11/11/amina-mohammed-speaks-300-million-scandal-denies-involvement/
Re: Amina Mohammed Denies Involvement In $300 Million Rosewood Scandal by NigerDeltan(m): 4:54pm
The woman is too clean
Na wao so nobody wey no get enemy?
Chai...
Re: Amina Mohammed Denies Involvement In $300 Million Rosewood Scandal by zurielsam(m): 4:57pm
so the can not FINGER you in peace again abi. issorite
Re: Amina Mohammed Denies Involvement In $300 Million Rosewood Scandal by Built2last: 5:23pm
OK ma.
Just that I don't believe you.
Re: Amina Mohammed Denies Involvement In $300 Million Rosewood Scandal by simplemach(m): 5:56pm
Don't worry ma!!!
We don't expect you to accept the accusation just like that...
We know who your boss is, we know who your colleagues are and above all ma, we know your party, all its members are saints.
I just regret being born in Nigeria, maybe Niger or Togo would have been better options.
Re: Amina Mohammed Denies Involvement In $300 Million Rosewood Scandal by northvietnam(m): 5:56pm
She is a thief but she never reach to the if that kind thief nah habaaa
Re: Amina Mohammed Denies Involvement In $300 Million Rosewood Scandal by aleeyus(m): 5:56pm
Kai, BSS which way ?
Re: Amina Mohammed Denies Involvement In $300 Million Rosewood Scandal by 2chainzz(m): 5:56pm
Nigeria is cursed. no day they don't recover huge amounts of cash, What kind of a country is this for heaven's sake
Re: Amina Mohammed Denies Involvement In $300 Million Rosewood Scandal by nestic(m): 5:58pm
$300 million.. why would she accept... infact am living this country
Re: Amina Mohammed Denies Involvement In $300 Million Rosewood Scandal by ibkgab001: 5:58pm
Otida
Re: Amina Mohammed Denies Involvement In $300 Million Rosewood Scandal by KehnnyCares(m): 5:58pm
A woman of integrity. God bless you ma.
Re: Amina Mohammed Denies Involvement In $300 Million Rosewood Scandal by voiceofthetruth: 5:58pm
Lol. I don't understand. Was anyone expecting her to accept it?
Re: Amina Mohammed Denies Involvement In $300 Million Rosewood Scandal by Sunofgod(m): 5:59pm
Liar...
Re: Amina Mohammed Denies Involvement In $300 Million Rosewood Scandal by Candyking(m): 5:59pm
Re: Amina Mohammed Denies Involvement In $300 Million Rosewood Scandal by DWJOBScom(m): 5:59pm
Don't worry you are a saint! You are in APC.
Don't mind the busybody pressmen nosing around
Corruption ended with GEJ and PDP
Re: Amina Mohammed Denies Involvement In $300 Million Rosewood Scandal by talk2percy(m): 6:00pm
Madam are u sure, are u very so sure?? 300 million fuvcking dollars
Re: Amina Mohammed Denies Involvement In $300 Million Rosewood Scandal by talk2percy(m): 6:01pm
But is she Lai Mohammed's wife
