|Governor Rochas Okorocha Covers Media Room Hub Magazine by ceometromedia: 5:31pm
The Executive Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha covers Media Room Hub Magazine’s November Issue.
In this, no holds barred interview with Media Room Hub, the governor speaks about life at 55, the many travails and triumphs throughout his life from surviving a plane crash to his childhood dreams of becoming President one day.
Read excerpts from the interview below:
On life at 55: My 55 years in this world bring a lot of memories of the past. Looking back, I can only say, to God be the glory, because, in 55 years, I have seen the good, the bad and the ugly sides of life. The bad is: I came from a very poor home, I wish I had come from a rich family but I didn’t. I grew up in Jos; that’s where I had my primary, secondary and university education. Then I got into business. From business to politics and that’s where I am today.
So, I thank God. The good side of it is that I have seen the mercy of God; coming from nothing to something. That for me is good. The ugly side of it is getting close touch with death and still being alive. If you remember the Nigerian Airways plane crash in Kaduna that claimed over 64 lives; I was on the plane when it crashed, I survived it. The Bellview plane crash that killed many people, same week former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s wife died in 2005; I had gotten my boarding pass, I walked up to the gate before I turned back.
On his childhood dream: One day, I was taking my father from Barkin Ladi village to Jos, that was when I was in school, I just bought a Mazda bus and I remembered telling my father on the way that I was going to be the President of Nigeria. And he said to me, ‘I know and I believe in you’. So, I’ve always dreamt of where I am going and I honestly didn’t see poverty as a clog in the wheel. Though poverty was biting hard, it just wasn’t tougher than my will to be who I want to be. So, I’ve always had tall ambitions from childhood.
On his ambition to become President: I’ve not dropped my ambition to become the president, I’m only respecting the gentleman called President Muhammadu Buhari whom I think has what it takes to change leadership in this country. And I’m waiting for his declaration, if he’s running, then I should support him.
On his plans for 2019: I have so many windows open in 2019 as I wait for Mr President to make his declaration, I want to be politically relevant and I have made the decision never to watch my country sink. This I would do without losing my foundation which is a huge challenge on its own.
If Buhari declares to run for the office again in 2019 I will support him because the man has a character to develop Nigeria. He has a thick skin that we need. We have a faulty foundation and I see Buhari as that man who can build the foundation that we need. But I don’t see him as someone who will build this nation with a fantastic finishing with nice furniture. He’s just going to build a solid foundation upon which success and prosperity for the land shall be accomplished. And that’s where people like me would come in.
http://metronaija.com/photos-governor-okorocha-covers-media-room-hubs-november-issue/
|Re: Governor Rochas Okorocha Covers Media Room Hub Magazine by GloriaNinja(f): 5:37pm
I REALLY DESPISE ALL THESE POLITHIEFIANS.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor Rochas Okorocha Covers Media Room Hub Magazine by stephleena(f): 5:51pm
statue governor,if this man ever becomes president, aso rock would just become a a museum, filled with statues..
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor Rochas Okorocha Covers Media Room Hub Magazine by buffalowings: 7:03pm
Useless mofo
To think that this guy will ever be in my bad book
He should build his own statue too
So his madness will be complete
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor Rochas Okorocha Covers Media Room Hub Magazine by chillychill(f): 7:03pm
|Re: Governor Rochas Okorocha Covers Media Room Hub Magazine by Category1: 7:03pm
Wen u trying hard to be relevant, but u know uv done the most stupid thing on earth
3 Likes
|Re: Governor Rochas Okorocha Covers Media Room Hub Magazine by jerryunit48: 7:03pm
Okay o , this fat man for men fashion magazine? It is well
|Re: Governor Rochas Okorocha Covers Media Room Hub Magazine by Sambest2(m): 7:03pm
The statue governor, how soon should we expect a statue in honour of Kenyatta or Mugabe.
1 Like
|Re: Governor Rochas Okorocha Covers Media Room Hub Magazine by NotNairalandi(m): 7:04pm
Rochas Okorocha is a disgrace to Imo people!
He is a coperate scammer!
Imo people prefer to be governorless than to have coperate yahoo guy as a governor
1 Like
|Re: Governor Rochas Okorocha Covers Media Room Hub Magazine by asawanathegreat(m): 7:05pm
Okoro nama
|Re: Governor Rochas Okorocha Covers Media Room Hub Magazine by cenaboy(m): 7:06pm
prodigal son
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Governor Rochas Okorocha Covers Media Room Hub Magazine by NwaAmaikpe: 7:06pm
Mr Rochas.
We know you've escaped two plane crashes but what will kill you will be worse than a mere plane crash.
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Governor Rochas Okorocha Covers Media Room Hub Magazine by Promismike(m): 7:06pm
Okoro otele.
Okoro awusa
Otele nkita
2 Likes
|Re: Governor Rochas Okorocha Covers Media Room Hub Magazine by NwaIgboBoy(m): 7:06pm
If u have never seen an IDIOT bfor, but u hv seen Rochas, then my friend u hv succeded in seing one corect Idiot...........I HATE NIGERIA!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Governor Rochas Okorocha Covers Media Room Hub Magazine by tolumizzy(m): 7:07pm
And so
|Re: Governor Rochas Okorocha Covers Media Room Hub Magazine by tolumizzy(m): 7:08pm
NwaIgboBoy:go to Kenya now
|Re: Governor Rochas Okorocha Covers Media Room Hub Magazine by RichiB(m): 7:09pm
Chai...dis man dey shop imo state money no be beans from m*mu statues to useless magazine..!
2 Likes
|Re: Governor Rochas Okorocha Covers Media Room Hub Magazine by kcmichael: 7:10pm
Wailers okorocha carry on,they will wail and die
|Re: Governor Rochas Okorocha Covers Media Room Hub Magazine by kcmichael: 7:11pm
NwaIgboBoy:
|Re: Governor Rochas Okorocha Covers Media Room Hub Magazine by AverageAnnie(f): 7:11pm
They should have used his statue instead....
|Re: Governor Rochas Okorocha Covers Media Room Hub Magazine by kcmichael: 7:12pm
GloriaNinja:
|Re: Governor Rochas Okorocha Covers Media Room Hub Magazine by SooCute(m): 7:12pm
What i tragedy to my state!
"Well i dont think there is anything wrong with the head of state, However i think everything is wrong with the state of the Head"
Pls dont qoute me. I usually cry when trying to explain a fight.
1 Like
|Re: Governor Rochas Okorocha Covers Media Room Hub Magazine by DerscomTQJ: 7:12pm
The owners of the magazine have to get their own part of Imo state largesse
2 Likes
|Re: Governor Rochas Okorocha Covers Media Room Hub Magazine by philanthropist1(m): 7:13pm
I weep for my state
1 Like
|Re: Governor Rochas Okorocha Covers Media Room Hub Magazine by Techwriter: 7:13pm
I'm sure the owner of the magazine is looking for a status of him in imo state
1 Like
|Re: Governor Rochas Okorocha Covers Media Room Hub Magazine by iswallker(m): 7:14pm
From business to politics..
Which company was he running...
419 people everywhere.
2 Likes
|Re: Governor Rochas Okorocha Covers Media Room Hub Magazine by NOC1(m): 7:14pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Will your own be bicycle?
|Re: Governor Rochas Okorocha Covers Media Room Hub Magazine by sanpipita(m): 7:15pm
They keep wasting state resources on PR, what is the gain in appearing in magazines while you have left your citizens in penury, our leaders are heartless
2 Likes
|Re: Governor Rochas Okorocha Covers Media Room Hub Magazine by sabama007(f): 7:15pm
I love you Rochas.
You should continue the good work you've embarked on.
Haters are simply either iPobian or PDP
|Re: Governor Rochas Okorocha Covers Media Room Hub Magazine by oviejnr(m): 7:16pm
Cockroachas okoroawusa, Imo state Karma
|Re: Governor Rochas Okorocha Covers Media Room Hub Magazine by DIVINEEVIDENCE: 7:17pm
You want to be president but you are very sure Jubrin is the only man who has what it takes to transform Nigeria.
Which means you simply want to be president for the fun of it abi?
Let me see if Imolites won't pull down all those graven images you're erecting come 2019.
I trust Imo p.ple wella. Dem no get joy.
But your second pix makes sense sha. I like the pose.
|Re: Governor Rochas Okorocha Covers Media Room Hub Magazine by SnakeXenzia(m): 7:17pm
How far
Nack me one statue na
