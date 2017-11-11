₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Victor Moses Nominated For BBC African Player Of The Year. by naptu2: 7:49pm
Victor Moses, Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Naby Keita have been nominated for the BBC African Footballer Of The Year 2017.
The players were nominated by a panel of African football experts and the winner will be chosen by the fans who can vote on the BBC website.
Former Nigeria and Barcelona star Emmanuel Amunike was one of the guests in the studio during the unveiling of the nominees.
The show was hosted by Nigerian BBC presenter Peter Okwoche and Mimosa Fawaz.
Go to www.bbc.com/africanfootball to vote for the BBC African Footballer Of The Year.
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Victor Moses Nominated For BBC African Player Of The Year. by naptu2: 7:53pm
Emmanuel Amunike and Sophia Omotola Omidiji (Falconets) at the launch. Amunike was the winner of the 1996 edition.
(I've been listening to these unveiling ceremonies since 1993. That's 24 years!)
Vote here http://m.bbc.com/sport/live/football/41802267
1 Like
|Re: Victor Moses Nominated For BBC African Player Of The Year. by DuBLINGreenb(m): 7:57pm
Congrats but he will not win it
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Victor Moses Nominated For BBC African Player Of The Year. by korlahwarleh(m): 8:09pm
.
|Re: Victor Moses Nominated For BBC African Player Of The Year. by davodyguy: 8:13pm
PEA would win it
|Re: Victor Moses Nominated For BBC African Player Of The Year. by Knight25(m): 8:13pm
|Re: Victor Moses Nominated For BBC African Player Of The Year. by walcut(m): 8:14pm
IMO, keita deserves it...
|Re: Victor Moses Nominated For BBC African Player Of The Year. by BafanaBafana: 8:14pm
Lx
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Victor Moses Nominated For BBC African Player Of The Year. by legendte(m): 8:14pm
Well deserved
|Re: Victor Moses Nominated For BBC African Player Of The Year. by iluvpomo(m): 8:14pm
Well done Victor Moses!
Meanwhile na only naija de try for footy this year from West Africa. Ghana and Cameroon don fuk up no qualify for World Cup 2018 !
|Re: Victor Moses Nominated For BBC African Player Of The Year. by davodyguy: 8:14pm
DuBLINGreenb:Of course he wouldn't .
It's my man PEA of BVB that would win.
Highest goal scorer in the bull and also won the German cup
shankara7:
Aubameyang contributed more for BVB than Moses did with Chelsea. Hence, PEA deserves it
|Re: Victor Moses Nominated For BBC African Player Of The Year. by rawtouch: 8:14pm
he should be the winner was consistent last season..
kai but see emerick and mane, no hope again..
|Re: Victor Moses Nominated For BBC African Player Of The Year. by DeutschJunge: 8:15pm
noo need to say what i wanted to say
|Re: Victor Moses Nominated For BBC African Player Of The Year. by TheHotspur(m): 8:15pm
By God's grace Victor Moses will win this one
3 Likes
|Re: Victor Moses Nominated For BBC African Player Of The Year. by davodyguy: 8:15pm
rawtouch:PEA was more consistent and scored lots of goals in UCL and bundesliga
ANTONINEUTRON:No. I am from Ginuea Bissau
|Re: Victor Moses Nominated For BBC African Player Of The Year. by Thukzee01(m): 8:16pm
Naby whaaat
|Re: Victor Moses Nominated For BBC African Player Of The Year. by davodyguy: 8:16pm
|Re: Victor Moses Nominated For BBC African Player Of The Year. by OkpaAkuEriEri: 8:16pm
We r proud of hm
|Re: Victor Moses Nominated For BBC African Player Of The Year. by Keneking: 8:16pm
PEA
Moses 2nd place
|Re: Victor Moses Nominated For BBC African Player Of The Year. by badbreath(f): 8:16pm
Nice one
|Re: Victor Moses Nominated For BBC African Player Of The Year. by prynsex(m): 8:17pm
naptu2:SO? we shuu boil bread?
|Re: Victor Moses Nominated For BBC African Player Of The Year. by naptu2: 8:17pm
Don't forget to vote.
|Re: Victor Moses Nominated For BBC African Player Of The Year. by ogtavia(m): 8:18pm
its either that dark complexioned lady is tall or emmanuel amuneke is short...who is she btw?
|Re: Victor Moses Nominated For BBC African Player Of The Year. by seunspice(m): 8:18pm
Let's vote for Moses. I just did.
http://m.bbc.com/sport/live/football/41802267
Cheers
2 Likes
|Re: Victor Moses Nominated For BBC African Player Of The Year. by naptu2: 8:18pm
iluvpomo:
Senegal.
|Re: Victor Moses Nominated For BBC African Player Of The Year. by iluvpomo(m): 8:19pm
naptu2:That’s true .... hail to my Senegalese bros & sis’s
|Re: Victor Moses Nominated For BBC African Player Of The Year. by naptu2: 8:20pm
prynsex:
Nope. You should vote here http://m.bbc.com/sport/live/football/41802267
|Re: Victor Moses Nominated For BBC African Player Of The Year. by enemyofprogress: 8:20pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
1 Like
|Re: Victor Moses Nominated For BBC African Player Of The Year. by chesterlee(m): 8:20pm
Victor is the only one that won a league title in that list
and he deserves to win it!
3 Likes
|Re: Victor Moses Nominated For BBC African Player Of The Year. by Elnino4ladies: 8:20pm
Moses is wining nothing
|Re: Victor Moses Nominated For BBC African Player Of The Year. by dlaw70: 8:20pm
[quote author=iluvpomo post=62290444]Well done Victor Moses!
Meanwhile na only naija de try for footy this year from West Africa. Ghana and Cameroon don fuk up no qualify for World Cup 2018 ! [/quote
Okpani Cameroon sef na west Africa?]
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Victor Moses Nominated For BBC African Player Of The Year. by killdiabetes(f): 8:21pm
Congrats bro
