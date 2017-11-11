Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Victor Moses Nominated For BBC African Player Of The Year. (10145 Views)

The players were nominated by a panel of African football experts and the winner will be chosen by the fans who can vote on the BBC website.



Former Nigeria and Barcelona star Emmanuel Amunike was one of the guests in the studio during the unveiling of the nominees.



The show was hosted by Nigerian BBC presenter Peter Okwoche and Mimosa Fawaz.



(I've been listening to these unveiling ceremonies since 1993. That's 24 years!)



Congrats but he will not win it

PEA would win it

IMO, keita deserves it...

Well deserved

Well done Victor Moses!



Meanwhile na only naija de try for footy this year from West Africa. Ghana and Cameroon don fuk up no qualify for World Cup 2018 !

DuBLINGreenb:

Congrats but he will not win it Of course he wouldn't .



It's my man PEA of BVB that would win.



Highest goal scorer in the bull and also won the German cup



shankara7:

If best player awards were strictly based on individual performances then C.Ronaldo wouldn't have won the best player award last season and seasons before. Moses won the Premier league last season and was a regular for Chelsea and so he deserves the award.

Aubameyang contributed more for BVB than Moses did with Chelsea. Hence, PEA deserves it

he should be the winner was consistent last season..





kai but see emerick and mane, no hope again..

noo need to say what i wanted to say

By God's grace Victor Moses will win this one

rawtouch:

PEA was more consistent and scored lots of goals in UCL and bundesliga



ANTONINEUTRON:

No. I am from Ginuea Bissau

Naby whaaat

walcut:

IMO, keita deserves it...

Which keita?



walcut:



That guy was the spine of an average/mediocre RB Leipzig team that finished second on their debut season in bundesliga ahead of Borussia Dortmund... You're mouthed. Keita was fastanstic last season. You see dey follow bundesliga. You get mouth

We r proud of hm



Moses 2nd place

PEA

Nice one

naptu2:

Don't forget to vote.

its either that dark complexioned lady is tall or emmanuel amuneke is short...who is she btw?





http://m.bbc.com/sport/live/football/41802267



Let's vote for Moses. I just did.

iluvpomo:

Well done Victor Moses!



Meanwhile na only naija de try for footy this year from West Africa. Ghana and Cameroon don fuk up no qualify for World Cup 2018 !

Senegal. Senegal.

naptu2:

Senegal. That’s true .... hail to my Senegalese bros & sis’s That’s true .... hail to my Senegalese bros & sis’s

prynsex:



SO? we shuu boil bread?

Nope. You should vote here http://m.bbc.com/sport/live/football/41802267

Victor is the only one that won a league title in that list



and he deserves to win it!

Moses is wining nothing

