Victor Moses Nominated For BBC African Player Of The Year.

Victor Moses Nominated For BBC African Player Of The Year. by naptu2: 7:49pm
Victor Moses, Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Naby Keita have been nominated for the BBC African Footballer Of The Year 2017.

The players were nominated by a panel of African football experts and the winner will be chosen by the fans who can vote on the BBC website.

Former Nigeria and Barcelona star Emmanuel Amunike was one of the guests in the studio during the unveiling of the nominees.

The show was hosted by Nigerian BBC presenter Peter Okwoche and Mimosa Fawaz.

Go to www.bbc.com/africanfootball to vote for the BBC African Footballer Of The Year.

Re: Victor Moses Nominated For BBC African Player Of The Year. by naptu2: 7:53pm
Emmanuel Amunike and Sophia Omotola Omidiji (Falconets) at the launch. Amunike was the winner of the 1996 edition.


(I've been listening to these unveiling ceremonies since 1993. That's 24 years!)

Vote here http://m.bbc.com/sport/live/football/41802267

Re: Victor Moses Nominated For BBC African Player Of The Year. by DuBLINGreenb(m): 7:57pm
Congrats but he will not win it

Re: Victor Moses Nominated For BBC African Player Of The Year. by korlahwarleh(m): 8:09pm
.
Re: Victor Moses Nominated For BBC African Player Of The Year. by davodyguy: 8:13pm
PEA would win it
Re: Victor Moses Nominated For BBC African Player Of The Year. by Knight25(m): 8:13pm
Re: Victor Moses Nominated For BBC African Player Of The Year. by walcut(m): 8:14pm
IMO, keita deserves it...
Re: Victor Moses Nominated For BBC African Player Of The Year. by BafanaBafana: 8:14pm
Lx

Re: Victor Moses Nominated For BBC African Player Of The Year. by legendte(m): 8:14pm
Well deserved
Re: Victor Moses Nominated For BBC African Player Of The Year. by iluvpomo(m): 8:14pm
Well done Victor Moses!

Meanwhile na only naija de try for footy this year from West Africa. Ghana and Cameroon don fuk up no qualify for World Cup 2018 !
Re: Victor Moses Nominated For BBC African Player Of The Year. by davodyguy: 8:14pm
DuBLINGreenb:
Congrats but he will not win it
Of course he wouldn't .

It's my man PEA of BVB that would win.

Highest goal scorer in the bull and also won the German cup

shankara7:
If best player awards were strictly based on individual performances then C.Ronaldo wouldn't have won the best player award last season and seasons before. Moses won the Premier league last season and was a regular for Chelsea and so he deserves the award.

Aubameyang contributed more for BVB than Moses did with Chelsea. Hence, PEA deserves it
Re: Victor Moses Nominated For BBC African Player Of The Year. by rawtouch: 8:14pm
he should be the winner was consistent last season..


kai but see emerick and mane, no hope again..
Re: Victor Moses Nominated For BBC African Player Of The Year. by DeutschJunge: 8:15pm
noo need to say what i wanted to say
Re: Victor Moses Nominated For BBC African Player Of The Year. by TheHotspur(m): 8:15pm
By God's grace Victor Moses will win this one

Re: Victor Moses Nominated For BBC African Player Of The Year. by davodyguy: 8:15pm
rawtouch:
he should be the winner was consistent last season..
PEA was more consistent and scored lots of goals in UCL and bundesliga

ANTONINEUTRON:
Are U A Nigerian??
No. I am from Ginuea Bissau
Re: Victor Moses Nominated For BBC African Player Of The Year. by Thukzee01(m): 8:16pm
Naby whaaat
Re: Victor Moses Nominated For BBC African Player Of The Year. by davodyguy: 8:16pm
walcut:
IMO, keita deserves it...

Which keita?

walcut:

That guy was the spine of an average/mediocre RB Leipzig team that finished second on their debut season in bundesliga ahead of Borussia Dortmund...
You're mouthed. Keita was fastanstic last season. You see dey follow bundesliga. You get mouth
Re: Victor Moses Nominated For BBC African Player Of The Year. by OkpaAkuEriEri: 8:16pm
We r proud of hm
Re: Victor Moses Nominated For BBC African Player Of The Year. by Keneking: 8:16pm
PEA grin
Moses 2nd place
grin
Re: Victor Moses Nominated For BBC African Player Of The Year. by badbreath(f): 8:16pm
Nice one
Re: Victor Moses Nominated For BBC African Player Of The Year. by prynsex(m): 8:17pm
naptu2:
Emmanuel Amunike and Sophia Omotola Omidiji (Falconets) at the launch. Amunike was the winner of the 1996 edition.


(I've been listening to these unveiling ceremonies since 1993. That's 24 years!)

Vote here http://m.bbc.com/sport/live/football/41802267
SO? we shuu boil bread?

Re: Victor Moses Nominated For BBC African Player Of The Year. by naptu2: 8:17pm
Don't forget to vote.
Re: Victor Moses Nominated For BBC African Player Of The Year. by ogtavia(m): 8:18pm
its either that dark complexioned lady is tall or emmanuel amuneke is short...who is she btw?
Re: Victor Moses Nominated For BBC African Player Of The Year. by seunspice(m): 8:18pm
Let's vote for Moses. I just did.

http://m.bbc.com/sport/live/football/41802267

Cheers

Re: Victor Moses Nominated For BBC African Player Of The Year. by naptu2: 8:18pm
iluvpomo:
Well done Victor Moses!

Meanwhile na only naija de try for footy this year from West Africa. Ghana and Cameroon don fuk up no qualify for World Cup 2018 !

Senegal.
Re: Victor Moses Nominated For BBC African Player Of The Year. by iluvpomo(m): 8:19pm
naptu2:
Senegal.
That’s true .... hail to my Senegalese bros & sis’s cool
Re: Victor Moses Nominated For BBC African Player Of The Year. by naptu2: 8:20pm
prynsex:

SO? we shuu boil bread?

Nope. You should vote here http://m.bbc.com/sport/live/football/41802267
Re: Victor Moses Nominated For BBC African Player Of The Year. by enemyofprogress: 8:20pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew

Re: Victor Moses Nominated For BBC African Player Of The Year. by chesterlee(m): 8:20pm
Victor is the only one that won a league title in that list

and he deserves to win it!

Re: Victor Moses Nominated For BBC African Player Of The Year. by Elnino4ladies: 8:20pm
Moses is wining nothing
Re: Victor Moses Nominated For BBC African Player Of The Year. by dlaw70: 8:20pm
[quote author=iluvpomo post=62290444]Well done Victor Moses!

Meanwhile na only naija de try for footy this year from West Africa. Ghana and Cameroon don fuk up no qualify for World Cup 2018 ! [/quote



Okpani Cameroon sef na west Africa?]

Re: Victor Moses Nominated For BBC African Player Of The Year. by killdiabetes(f): 8:21pm
Congrats bro

