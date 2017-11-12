₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Anambra Election: State Of Emergency Will Be Declared If .. - Oduah by PMBNG(m): 2:19pm
Anambra Election: PDP Senator Predicts What Will Happen To State If It People Refuse To Vote
THE Federal Government will provide an administrator and declare a state of emergency in Anambra State if its people refuse to vote as advised by the Indigenous People of Biafra, a senator representing Anambra North Senatorial district, Stella Oduah has said.
|Re: Anambra Election: State Of Emergency Will Be Declared If .. - Oduah by PMBNG(m): 2:21pm
It's high time this IPOB madness get lost.
Quote me supporting them and get banned.
|Re: Anambra Election: State Of Emergency Will Be Declared If .. - Oduah by Turantula(m): 2:24pm
PMBNG:Afonja & sermon
|Re: Anambra Election: State Of Emergency Will Be Declared If .. - Oduah by tit(f): 2:28pm
So this thief stella oduduwa still get mouth?
Useless ashawo with smelly pussy
|Re: Anambra Election: State Of Emergency Will Be Declared If .. - Oduah by Vinstel: 2:35pm
PMBNG:Get lost!! You think everybody is like you whose only achievement in life is having access to nairaland? Imagine!! threatening people with ban on nairaland as if nairaland is heaven or something one can't do without. Unfortunately for you, some of us have bigger things happening in our lives and don't give a damn if we can access nairaland or not. Babies in Adult body like you disgust me. You better go and make something reasonable out of your real life and then maybe you will understand that there are more important things in life than dragging space on nairaland. I am a Biafran and I support the actualization of the republic of Biafra. And that's without apology to you or anyone else
|Re: Anambra Election: State Of Emergency Will Be Declared If .. - Oduah by mexxmoney: 2:46pm
Vinstel:Don't mind that baby. Some of these people's lives start and end on nairaland and that's why they can't imagine anything more terrible than not having access to nairaland.
|Re: Anambra Election: State Of Emergency Will Be Declared If .. - Oduah by authehighness: 2:49pm
adaeze you advice came very late,am sorry,as for the election the bycott is real,i have tried to advice my friends and peers,the important of our vote,bt to my greatest suprise not even one, among them accepted,moreover they are threating,people like me by saying they will be at the voting center,to take record,that i should go and ask the meaning,of the,after the reagge plays the blues,as for me am not voting,i have only one life
|Re: Anambra Election: State Of Emergency Will Be Declared If .. - Oduah by Chikelue2000(m): 2:58pm
tit:Politics aside, she said d truth joor
|Re: Anambra Election: State Of Emergency Will Be Declared If .. - Oduah by fellowman: 3:00pm
How does the state of emergency a disadvantage for the common man.
Stella just talk say your market go bad, because that's the truth. Market go bad for una. NO ELECTION IN ANAMBRA WILL HOLD.
then you would know that power belongs to the people.
Biafra is coming.
|Re: Anambra Election: State Of Emergency Will Be Declared If .. - Oduah by Isoko1stSon(m): 3:00pm
Suddenly APC Miscreants will Love Stella Cos She Is Asking Ppl to Vote
|Re: Anambra Election: State Of Emergency Will Be Declared If .. - Oduah by fellowman: 3:04pm
How is the state of emergency a disadvantage for the common man.
Stella just talk say your market go bad, because that's the truth. Market go bad for una. NO ELECTION IN ANAMBRA WILL HOLD.
then you would know that power belongs to the people.
Biafra is coming.
|Re: Anambra Election: State Of Emergency Will Be Declared If .. - Oduah by itchie: 3:04pm
Vinstel:What do you expect from someone whose moniker is PMBNG? That's a buharist zombie. All he has happening in his life is nairaland. He can't understand how people can actually survive without nairaland
|Re: Anambra Election: State Of Emergency Will Be Declared If .. - Oduah by NgeneUkwenu(f): 3:08pm
Nobody Will Declare Any State Of Emergency, illiterate Senator.
The Only consequence is that, it extend Tony Nwoyes's Lead by at least 500,000 Votes...
|Re: Anambra Election: State Of Emergency Will Be Declared If .. - Oduah by mgbadike81: 3:12pm
no referendum no election. if the self styled leaders like this thief were in support of the wishes of the masses, they would have launched a motion for a referendum clause to be added to our constitution to enable a peaceful exit for Biafra. each of everyone of them would answer for their sins with time.
|Re: Anambra Election: State Of Emergency Will Be Declared If .. - Oduah by Alaniyiokorausa: 3:23pm
tit:if truly you are a girl and you call your fellow woman smelling pussy,
|Re: Anambra Election: State Of Emergency Will Be Declared If .. - Oduah by Narldon(f): 7:27pm
Ok
|Re: Anambra Election: State Of Emergency Will Be Declared If .. - Oduah by Hofbrauhaus: 7:28pm
Power belongs to the people...not these devilish senators and useless brutes that call themselves representatives...Power belongs to the people and the people have decided not to vote for anybody...and we ain't voting.
We want to tell the world that Anambra belongs to us...not Stella odua who is obviously a thief. Not obiano, not obaze, not nwoye...
Power belongs to the people..Power belongs to us.
We no dey vote!!
|Re: Anambra Election: State Of Emergency Will Be Declared If .. - Oduah by legitnow: 7:29pm
The most mumu statement ever credited to Stella Oduah, if true.
State of Emergency becos we decided to sit in our house and enjoy ofe nsala, let Buhari do dat one.
Chief Umeh, Willie Obiano, Ifeanyi Ubah, Obi of Onitsha and all the people enjoying Anambra money alongside polithievians should go and vote for themselves, for a change, we the masses are not voting.
We cannot continue to risk our lives for ingrates drinking champagne in their homes with their family.
|Re: Anambra Election: State Of Emergency Will Be Declared If .. - Oduah by quiverfull(m): 7:29pm
Cheap blackmail...
|Re: Anambra Election: State Of Emergency Will Be Declared If .. - Oduah by yeyerolling: 7:29pm
Alaniyiokorausa:most gals here are boys
|Re: Anambra Election: State Of Emergency Will Be Declared If .. - Oduah by sureheaven(m): 7:29pm
That's what u will get when people allow their children to be misled by one jobless mofo all in the name of agitation. Nnamdi is a coward and terrorist. The federal government has nothing to loose in this case.
|Re: Anambra Election: State Of Emergency Will Be Declared If .. - Oduah by talk2percy(m): 7:29pm
PMBNG:nnukwa nu ndi mmadu na ara...who come be this kwanu??
|Re: Anambra Election: State Of Emergency Will Be Declared If .. - Oduah by alignacademy(m): 7:30pm
tit:
WOW
|Re: Anambra Election: State Of Emergency Will Be Declared If .. - Oduah by victorazyvictor(m): 7:30pm
PMBNG:Afonja and bitter intestines
|Re: Anambra Election: State Of Emergency Will Be Declared If .. - Oduah by talk2percy(m): 7:30pm
Come gerrout!!!
|Re: Anambra Election: State Of Emergency Will Be Declared If .. - Oduah by apesinola001(m): 7:30pm
Nigerian's are watching
|Re: Anambra Election: State Of Emergency Will Be Declared If .. - Oduah by Guilderland1: 7:30pm
PMBNG:Ekwensu Oya come and bang me
|Re: Anambra Election: State Of Emergency Will Be Declared If .. - Oduah by nkwuocha: 7:31pm
Madam,what is your opinion about the FG proscribing your kinsmen terrorists?
Please, for those of us that will honour the ofe nsala day, which is the best protein for the meal?
Chicken
Catfish
Afo anu (orisirisi)
Croacker\sea foods
Goat meat? Or strictly isi ewu.
Which one go tidy the meal well?
|Re: Anambra Election: State Of Emergency Will Be Declared If .. - Oduah by Brugo(m): 7:32pm
NgeneUkwenu:
Just like ipob, she doesn't reason properly. Senator BMW. Flatrons and their love for crooks. They voted her in and they chose kanu. It is certain they would shoot themselves in the foot once again.
|Re: Anambra Election: State Of Emergency Will Be Declared If .. - Oduah by Hofbrauhaus: 7:32pm
Guilderland1:
Bang kwa
|Re: Anambra Election: State Of Emergency Will Be Declared If .. - Oduah by Lanre4uonly(m): 7:32pm
I can only wish the good people of Anambra State all the best in the gubernatorial election.
