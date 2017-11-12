Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Anambra Election: State Of Emergency Will Be Declared If .. - Oduah (6865 Views)

Anambra Election: PDP Senator Predicts What Will Happen To State If It People Refuse To Vote



THE Federal Government will provide an administrator and declare a state of emergency in Anambra State if its people refuse to vote as advised by the Indigenous People of Biafra, a senator representing Anambra North Senatorial district, Stella Oduah has said.



The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) had threatened Anambra voters with death if they vote at the election.



The PDP lawmaker while advising the people to ignore the death threat stated this on Sunday.



Explaining this to journalist in Abuja, she held that the Constitution did not allow for a vacuum in any state and as such if the current term lapses and a governor had not been elected, then an administrator would be appointed.



“Therefore if we fail to cast our votes, if we fail to come out to vote and have a new governor, what will happen is that the Federal Government will provide an administrator and declare a state of emergency.



“That is not what we want. It means that democracy will elude us, who is governing us would not be who we voted for or who we desired.



“This is not about which party I belong to. It is about saving our state, it is about making sure that our youths, our women, our children have a peaceful and enabling environment where good governance and policies will strive.



“Therefore we must make sure that we come out on the 18th and vote.



“What Anambra needs now more than anything is peace, we need peace for progress, we need peace for security, we need peace for the development that is coming and that has come.



“We do not need violence, we have had enough killings, thank God we have security in Anambra more than most states, we must ensure that is sustained.



“Most importantly our basic human right that is enshrined in the constitution that gives us the right to choose who governs us must not be denied us.



“We will be denying ourselves that if we fail to come out and vote and protect our votes.



“I am pleading that all leaders come out and tell their followers to ensure that they come out and vote come 18th of November.



“We must not stay at home on the 18th, we must exercise our civic rights,” she said.



When HEADLINE carried out some perusal about what the Nigerian Constitution says about boycotting election, it found out that discouraging or hindering people from exercising their franchise in an election as done by the Indigenous People Of Biafra, IPOB, has done is classified as treason and in another version the constitution termed it terrorism.

It's high time this IPOB madness get lost.



Quote me supporting them and get banned. 4 Likes

PMBNG:

It's high time this IPOB madness get lost.



Quote me supporting them and get banned. Afonja & sermon Afonja & sermon 23 Likes 2 Shares

So this thief stella oduduwa still get mouth?

Useless ashawo with smelly pussy 8 Likes

PMBNG:

It's high time this IPOB madness get lost.



Quote me supporting them and get banned. Get lost!! You think everybody is like you whose only achievement in life is having access to nairaland? Imagine!! threatening people with ban on nairaland as if nairaland is heaven or something one can't do without. Unfortunately for you, some of us have bigger things happening in our lives and don't give a damn if we can access nairaland or not. Babies in Adult body like you disgust me. You better go and make something reasonable out of your real life and then maybe you will understand that there are more important things in life than dragging space on nairaland. I am a Biafran and I support the actualization of the republic of Biafra. And that's without apology to you or anyone else Get lost!! You think everybody is like you whose only achievement in life is having access to nairaland? Imagine!! threatening people with ban on nairaland as if nairaland is heaven or something one can't do without. Unfortunately for you, some of us have bigger things happening in our lives and don't give a damn if we can access nairaland or not. Babies in Adult body like you disgust me. You better go and make something reasonable out of your real life and then maybe you will understand that there are more important things in life than dragging space on nairaland. I am a Biafran and I support the actualization of the republic of Biafra. And that's without apology to you or anyone else 38 Likes 4 Shares

Vinstel:



Get lost!! You think everybody is like you whose only achievement in life is having access to nairaland? Imagine!! threatening people with ban on nairaland as if nairaland is heaven or something one can't do without. Unfortunately for you, some of us have bigger things happening in our lives and don't give a damn if we can access nairaland or not. Babies in Adult body like you disgust me. You better go and make something reasonable out of your real life and then maybe you will understand that there are more important things in life than dragging space on nairaland. I am a Biafran and I support the actualization of the republic of Biafra. And that's without apology to you or anyone else Don't mind that baby. Some of these people's lives start and end on nairaland and that's why they can't imagine anything more terrible than not having access to nairaland. Don't mind that baby. Some of these people's lives start and end on nairaland and that's why they can't imagine anything more terrible than not having access to nairaland. 15 Likes 1 Share

adaeze you advice came very late,am sorry,as for the election the bycott is real,i have tried to advice my friends and peers,the important of our vote,bt to my greatest suprise not even one, among them accepted,moreover they are threating,people like me by saying they will be at the voting center,to take record,that i should go and ask the meaning,of the,after the reagge plays the blues,as for me am not voting,i have only one life 13 Likes 2 Shares

tit:

So this thief stella oduduwa still get mouth? Useless ashawo with smelly pussy Politics aside, she said d truth joor Politics aside, she said d truth joor 3 Likes

How does the state of emergency a disadvantage for the common man.



Stella just talk say your market go bad, because that's the truth. Market go bad for una. NO ELECTION IN ANAMBRA WILL HOLD.

then you would know that power belongs to the people.



Biafra is coming. 11 Likes 1 Share

Suddenly APC Miscreants will Love Stella Cos She Is Asking Ppl to Vote 9 Likes 2 Shares

How is the state of emergency a disadvantage for the common man.



Stella just talk say your market go bad, because that's the truth. Market go bad for una. NO ELECTION IN ANAMBRA WILL HOLD.

then you would know that power belongs to the people.



Biafra is coming. 6 Likes 1 Share

Vinstel:



Get lost!! You think everybody is like you whose only achievement in life is having access to nairaland? Imagine!! threatening people with ban on nairaland as if nairaland is heaven or something one can't do without. Unfortunately for you, some of us have bigger things happening in our lives and don't give a damn if we can access nairaland or not. Babies in Adult body like you disgust me. You better go and make something reasonable out of your real life and then maybe you will understand that there are more important things in life than dragging space on nairaland. I am a Biafran and I support the actualization of the republic of Biafra. And that's without apology to you or anyone else What do you expect from someone whose moniker is PMBNG? That's a buharist zombie. All he has happening in his life is nairaland. He can't understand how people can actually survive without nairaland What do you expect from someone whose moniker is PMBNG? That's a buharist zombie. All he has happening in his life is nairaland. He can't understand how people can actually survive without nairaland 7 Likes 1 Share

Nobody Will Declare Any State Of Emergency, illiterate Senator.



The Only consequence is that, it extend Tony Nwoyes's Lead by at least 500,000 Votes... 3 Likes

no referendum no election. if the self styled leaders like this thief were in support of the wishes of the masses, they would have launched a motion for a referendum clause to be added to our constitution to enable a peaceful exit for Biafra. each of everyone of them would answer for their sins with time. 4 Likes

tit:

So this thief stella oduduwa still get mouth?

Useless ashawo with smelly pussy if truly you are a girl and you call your fellow woman smelling pussy, if truly you are a girl and you call your fellow woman smelling pussy,

Ok

Power belongs to the people...not these devilish senators and useless brutes that call themselves representatives...Power belongs to the people and the people have decided not to vote for anybody...and we ain't voting.



We want to tell the world that Anambra belongs to us...not Stella odua who is obviously a thief. Not obiano, not obaze, not nwoye...



Power belongs to the people..Power belongs to us.



We no dey vote!! 2 Likes

The most mumu statement ever credited to Stella Oduah, if true.



State of Emergency becos we decided to sit in our house and enjoy ofe nsala, let Buhari do dat one.



Chief Umeh, Willie Obiano, Ifeanyi Ubah, Obi of Onitsha and all the people enjoying Anambra money alongside polithievians should go and vote for themselves, for a change, we the masses are not voting.





We cannot continue to risk our lives for ingrates drinking champagne in their homes with their family. 2 Likes

Cheap blackmail...

Alaniyiokorausa:

if truly you are a girl and you call your fellow woman smelling pussy, most gals here are boys most gals here are boys

That's what u will get when people allow their children to be misled by one jobless mofo all in the name of agitation. Nnamdi is a coward and terrorist. The federal government has nothing to loose in this case.

PMBNG:

It's high time this IPOB madness get lost.



Quote me supporting them and get banned. nnukwa nu ndi mmadu na ara...who come be this kwanu?? nnukwa nu ndi mmadu na ara...who come be this kwanu?? 2 Likes

tit:

So this thief stella oduduwa still get mouth?

Useless ashawo with smelly pussy

WOW WOW

PMBNG:

It's high time this IPOB madness get lost.

Quote me supporting them and get banned. Afonja and bitter intestines Afonja and bitter intestines 1 Like

Come gerrout!!!

Nigerian's are watching

PMBNG:

It's high time this IPOB madness get lost.



Quote me supporting them and get banned. Ekwensu Oya come and bang me Ekwensu Oya come and bang me





Please, for those of us that will honour the ofe nsala day, which is the best protein for the meal?



Chicken

Catfish

Afo anu (orisirisi)

Croacker\sea foods

Goat meat? Or strictly isi ewu.



Which one go tidy the meal well? Madam,what is your opinion about the FG proscribing your kinsmen terrorists?Please, for those of us that will honour the ofe nsala day, which is the best protein for the meal?ChickenCatfishAfo anu (orisirisi)Croacker\sea foodsGoat meat? Or strictly isi ewu.Which one go tidy the meal well? 3 Likes

NgeneUkwenu:

Nobody Will Declare Any State Of Emergency, illiterate Senator.



The Only consequence is that, it extend Tony Nwoyes's Lead by at least 500,000 Votes...

Just like ipob, she doesn't reason properly. Senator BMW. Flatrons and their love for crooks. They voted her in and they chose kanu. It is certain they would shoot themselves in the foot once again. Just like ipob, she doesn't reason properly. Senator BMW. Flatrons and their love for crooks. They voted her in and they chose kanu. It is certain they would shoot themselves in the foot once again.

Guilderland1:



Ekwensu Oya come and bang me

Bang kwa Bang kwa