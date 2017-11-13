₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|School Boy In Uniform Kisses A Girl In South Africa (Photos) by Kolababe: 10:36am
In South Africa,there seems to be an extreme level of freedom that allows even Secondary students to display adult's acts publicly without fear of being reprimanded by elderly ones. This is what a Secondary school boy posted on Instagram on Friday and caption;
"I'm Back Flexing with my ex".
When the bashing was too much from some IG users and people told him he should be serious with his studies rather than indulging in sex at this age, the boy eventually pull down the photos.
But rather than being remorseful for days or perhaps stay off social media till he grows up, he returns again later and posted a photo of himself with the caption;
"I'm finna stop flex on my ex and get back flexing with her".
We have seen incidences like this from that part of Africa in recent times.
|Re: School Boy In Uniform Kisses A Girl In South Africa (Photos) by Kolababe: 10:36am
Imagine the small boy
|Re: School Boy In Uniform Kisses A Girl In South Africa (Photos) by Khutie: 10:46am
•••Khorrect boy! Dunno about y'all buh the best person yhu khan flex wid na EXes... #pastmistakes
1 Like
|Re: School Boy In Uniform Kisses A Girl In South Africa (Photos) by Foodforthought(m): 10:47am
Youthful exuberance
|Re: School Boy In Uniform Kisses A Girl In South Africa (Photos) by Jointhemiltons2(m): 11:09am
And at age 16 she’ll carry belle.SA shaa
2 Likes
|Re: School Boy In Uniform Kisses A Girl In South Africa (Photos) by McBeal10(f): 12:54pm
this one go dey among the backbenchers crew.
|Re: School Boy In Uniform Kisses A Girl In South Africa (Photos) by McBeal10(f): 1:04pm
Kolababe:
lol even the adults can't even share affection in the public they too dey shame like the married couples I've seen, they don't hold hands, don't hug, don't kiss, not even on the cheeks, no public display of affection they should add some water to that dryness jare but these small pikins of nowadays at least know how to publicly show affection the adults should emulate them
1 Like
|Re: School Boy In Uniform Kisses A Girl In South Africa (Photos) by ceejayx: 1:09pm
Juvenile Delinquency
|Re: School Boy In Uniform Kisses A Girl In South Africa (Photos) by McBeal10(f): 1:10pm
Lalasticlala, Mynd44
|Re: School Boy In Uniform Kisses A Girl In South Africa (Photos) by loneatar: 1:57pm
South Africa Nigerians london
1 Like
|Re: School Boy In Uniform Kisses A Girl In South Africa (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 5:03pm
Africa's Sodom and Gomorrah
|Re: School Boy In Uniform Kisses A Girl In South Africa (Photos) by romoruyi(m): 5:03pm
Hmmm..
|Re: School Boy In Uniform Kisses A Girl In South Africa (Photos) by fpeter(f): 5:03pm
That's why they're dealers in HIV and other STDs
|Re: School Boy In Uniform Kisses A Girl In South Africa (Photos) by simijimi: 5:05pm
NwaAmaikpe your view is needed.
1 Like
|Re: School Boy In Uniform Kisses A Girl In South Africa (Photos) by Hewrittes: 5:05pm
|Re: School Boy In Uniform Kisses A Girl In South Africa (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 5:05pm
And a Nigerian Forum wants to discuss it...
2 Likes
|Re: School Boy In Uniform Kisses A Girl In South Africa (Photos) by SNIPER123: 5:05pm
|Re: School Boy In Uniform Kisses A Girl In South Africa (Photos) by Earthquake1: 5:06pm
How do these boys manage to get 1000 likes on Instagram?
|Re: School Boy In Uniform Kisses A Girl In South Africa (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 5:06pm
simijimi:
I am guilty of the same, only I couldn't post it on social media as there was none then.
I still remember kissing Ibinabo in the wardrobe as a Nursery school pupil.
Research has shown that great people start out early in life.
I am guilty of this act and so are many of the hypocrites criticising him.
|Re: School Boy In Uniform Kisses A Girl In South Africa (Photos) by Ezigbonmadu: 5:06pm
And this got to frontpage? Time to delete my account.
1 Like
|Re: School Boy In Uniform Kisses A Girl In South Africa (Photos) by Strongbest(m): 5:06pm
I wonder how d parents will react to this kind of thing.
www.nairaland.com/1798724/.
|Re: School Boy In Uniform Kisses A Girl In South Africa (Photos) by kingxsamz(m): 5:06pm
Only in south Africa
|Re: School Boy In Uniform Kisses A Girl In South Africa (Photos) by pointstores(m): 5:06pm
|Re: School Boy In Uniform Kisses A Girl In South Africa (Photos) by EmperorLee(m): 5:06pm
See the fowl dey get 900 likes.
Me wey be man of age no dey even get 9 likes
|Re: School Boy In Uniform Kisses A Girl In South Africa (Photos) by johnstar(m): 5:07pm
D poster above me... Nor b by likes oo
Na make money dey like u sure pass oo
If u get funds for ur hand.
U go get followers and plenty like
Back to op, so weytn make u come post all d guy pic here na?? Shey one pic nor ni u juz reveal all d guy instagram page, turn d guy to celebrity over night
Una juz dey make irrelevant ppl dey famous sha
|Re: School Boy In Uniform Kisses A Girl In South Africa (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 5:07pm
.........and when I dey this guy age I dey feel like "bad guy" because nobody dey fit win me for Mario grand prix.....
|Re: School Boy In Uniform Kisses A Girl In South Africa (Photos) by eMDeeLinks: 5:07pm
this in fp too
|Re: School Boy In Uniform Kisses A Girl In South Africa (Photos) by Hpeye: 5:07pm
Sad thing
|Re: School Boy In Uniform Kisses A Girl In South Africa (Photos) by Rokia2(f): 5:08pm
Youths of today misplaced priorities.
|Re: School Boy In Uniform Kisses A Girl In South Africa (Photos) by Chisom460(m): 5:09pm
b
|Re: School Boy In Uniform Kisses A Girl In South Africa (Photos) by Naturalobserver(m): 5:09pm
This reminds me of wizkid's "holla at ur boy" video.
|Re: School Boy In Uniform Kisses A Girl In South Africa (Photos) by tthewop(m): 5:10pm
small children of nowadays, see her thin leg
