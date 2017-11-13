₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Landmark University Commissions 30,000 Capacity Automated Layer Pen by Statsocial: 11:13am
Series of activities to make the day memorable were rolled out by the University Management ably led by the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Adeniyi Olayanju. One of such event was the commissioning of the 30,000 capacity Automated Layer Pen at the University’s Commercial Farm to complement the existing 12,000 capacity which has been serving the poultry product to the University community and its environs in order to reach wider consumers.
Other events were the commissioning of the 3.5 KVA Solar Power Inverter System for the electrification of a section of the University Medical Centre, embarked upon by the 2016/2017 final-year students of the Electrical and Information Engineering Department (EIE); Visits to the Omu-Aran Medium Prison and the Oke-Igbala Leprosarium.
While speaking on the significance of the projects and the outreach to the celebration, the Vice-Chancellor stated that the projects are in tandem with the heartbeat of the icon being celebrated. He said that Dr. David Oyedepo is particularly passionate about restoring the dignity of the Black Man in particular and ensuring good living condition for humanity in general. This is being pursued through the God-given Liberation Commission that birthed Landmark University with a mandate to lead an agrarian revolution towards ensuring food security.
Professor Olayanju lauded the students’ academic milestone, noting its impact on the operations of the University Medical Centre. He added that the students’ action has validated the University’s mission of raising solution-providers who would rid the world of the myriad of challenges.
Later, the Landmark University Community Development Impact Initiative (LMUCDII) chaired by Dr. Abiodun Okunola, led the University delegates to Omu-Aran Medium Prison and Oke-Igbala Leprosarium to impact the communities through the provision of free medical services and presentation of gifts such as food items and toiletries. The Vice-Chancellor noted that the visits were in commemoration of the 63rd Birthday Anniversary of the Chancellor who God has given the liberation mandate to liberate the world from all oppressions. He urged the inmates not to lose hope. “God has used Dr. David Oyedepo the Chancellor of Landmark University to touch many lives and that is why we have come here today to celebrate his birthday with you. God can turn any situation around and this is what we have seen in several biblical accounts, as long as you as still breathing, please keep hoping for a change of story.”While encouraging the inmates not to lose touch with the reality in the outside world, Professor Olayanju further noted that the inmates should allow their experience to be a stepping stone to their dreams.
Dr. Abiodun Okunola during the presentation of gifts to the inmates on behalf of the University community noted that the Institution was mindful of the total wellbeing of the inmates, that is why the materials donated were careful selected and would continue to ensure that their welfare remains one of the top priorities in line with the Corporate Social Responsibilities of Landmark University.
The officials of the two establishments appreciated the University for her continuous visits, support, gift donations and for making them a choice for the 63rdBirthday Anniversary celebration of Dr. David Oyedepo.
http://lmu.edu.ng/lmu_news/lmu_celebrates_chancellor_at_63
Re: Landmark University Commissions 30,000 Capacity Automated Layer Pen by Statsocial: 11:51am
Bringing the total pen capacity to 42,000
The university farm currently operates on a 302 hectares with 82.3 hectares cultivated with maize, 50 hectares with soya beans, 10 hectares for variety of vegetables in the year 2016, others include 5 hectares occupied by the fish ponds, while about 30 hectares in divided places contain the poultry pens, 3 hectares for the tractor shed, etc.
The farm is also into fish farming in earthen ponds which occupies about 5 hectares, with plans for expansion within the year. The ponds are stocked with over 55,000 pieces of fish, mainly Clarias spp. and about 5000 of Tilapia spps.
The farm is also into fish farming in earthen ponds which occupies about 5 hectares, with plans for expansion within the year. The ponds are stocked with over 55,000 pieces of fish, mainly Clarias spp. and about 5000 of Tilapia spps.
The area available for cropping is about 191 Hectares, planted with Maize (82.3 Hectares), while about 50 Hectares was planted with Soybeans for 2016
Eleyin Plantation on the other hand is one of the farmlands of Landmark University, Omu-Aran. It is situated at Eleyin Village on Omu-Aran – Ilorin highway. It is about 8 km from the main campus of Landmark University. It was established primarily for Jatropha curcas plantation farm – a biofuel plant of great economic importance. Total land area is about 354 hectares with only about 96.5 hectares cultivated in the first year of operation, i.e. 2014.
Re: Landmark University Commissions 30,000 Capacity Automated Layer Pen by olaolulazio(m): 12:46pm
This is commendable...
Re: Landmark University Commissions 30,000 Capacity Automated Layer Pen by Valkan007: 12:46pm
Re: Landmark University Commissions 30,000 Capacity Automated Layer Pen by karzyharsky(m): 12:47pm
Re: Landmark University Commissions 30,000 Capacity Automated Layer Pen by modelmike7(m): 12:47pm
Highly commendable
Re: Landmark University Commissions 30,000 Capacity Automated Layer Pen by Benjom(m): 12:47pm
That's great.
|Re: Landmark University Commissions 30,000 Capacity Automated Layer Pen by anonimi: 12:48pm
Is this related to the RESEARCH programme of the university or simply to make money?
What should be the focus of a university?
Re: Landmark University Commissions 30,000 Capacity Automated Layer Pen by itiswellandwell: 12:48pm
Nice one
|Re: Landmark University Commissions 30,000 Capacity Automated Layer Pen by Pheals(f): 12:48pm
someone has this to say ↓↓↓↓↓↓↓↓↓
When the missionaries came, they preached morals and ethics which hinder some Africa countries to attack there colonists!, Gave us schools and hospitals.. Now will we have our own churches and will can't afford what they're giving us
|Re: Landmark University Commissions 30,000 Capacity Automated Layer Pen by IgedeBushBoy(m): 12:48pm
Nice one! Agriculture all the way. Naija will get there.
Re: Landmark University Commissions 30,000 Capacity Automated Layer Pen by ayxxx: 12:48pm
Re: Landmark University Commissions 30,000 Capacity Automated Layer Pen by Sirheny007(m): 12:49pm
IgedeBushBoy:
Pheals:
olaolulazio:
Valkan007:
Re: Landmark University Commissions 30,000 Capacity Automated Layer Pen by BruncleZuma: 12:49pm
They did?
Re: Landmark University Commissions 30,000 Capacity Automated Layer Pen by crownedprinz(m): 12:49pm
Sheeples
|Re: Landmark University Commissions 30,000 Capacity Automated Layer Pen by Robbin7(m): 12:49pm
Good dev. Now the should try to STEPUP a little bit by adding hatchery and breeding unit.
Re: Landmark University Commissions 30,000 Capacity Automated Layer Pen by oruma19: 12:50pm
OK, Dr oyedepo is really doing well. Kontinu
OK, Dr oyedepo is really doing well. Kontinu
Re: Landmark University Commissions 30,000 Capacity Automated Layer Pen by sinkhole: 12:51pm
Re: Landmark University Commissions 30,000 Capacity Automated Layer Pen by GreenMavro: 12:52pm
Re: Landmark University Commissions 30,000 Capacity Automated Layer Pen by Caseless: 12:52pm
Re: Landmark University Commissions 30,000 Capacity Automated Layer Pen by Pheals(f): 12:52pm
Sirheny007:con beat me I dey my house lolz
Re: Landmark University Commissions 30,000 Capacity Automated Layer Pen by Afam4eva(m): 12:53pm
Why is that man dressing like papa.
Why is that man dressing like papa.
|Re: Landmark University Commissions 30,000 Capacity Automated Layer Pen by anochuko01(m): 12:53pm
anonimi:hear stupid question! shows that hatred wouldn't even allow you reason!
is a teaching hospital for profit, training or research? what then is the use of a poultry to an agricultural school?!
mtcheeew!
|Re: Landmark University Commissions 30,000 Capacity Automated Layer Pen by Xisnin: 1:00pm
@statsocial, are you a media manager for private universities?
|Re: Landmark University Commissions 30,000 Capacity Automated Layer Pen by sunbbo(m): 1:03pm
This a good gesture, University should be pragmatic not juetc
Re: Landmark University Commissions 30,000 Capacity Automated Layer Pen by SonOfmercy007: 1:05pm
anonimi:The focus should be your head.Dump and stupid question
|Re: Landmark University Commissions 30,000 Capacity Automated Layer Pen by sunbbo(m): 1:05pm
This is a good gesture, University should be pragmatic not just theories without any meaningful result.
Re: Landmark University Commissions 30,000 Capacity Automated Layer Pen by arrestdarrester: 1:06pm
olaolulazio:
Wetin this FTC dey do for fellow Nairalanders abeg? Shey e dey pay like whistle blowing?
|Re: Landmark University Commissions 30,000 Capacity Automated Layer Pen by anonimi: 1:07pm
anochuko01:
Is it hatred that blinded you from reading and understanding what was clearly written?
Statsocial:
Re: Landmark University Commissions 30,000 Capacity Automated Layer Pen by eleojo23: 1:07pm
Re: Landmark University Commissions 30,000 Capacity Automated Layer Pen by anonimi: 1:08pm
SonOfmercy007:
