



Other events were the commissioning of the 3.5 KVA Solar Power Inverter System for the electrification of a section of the University Medical Centre, embarked upon by the 2016/2017 final-year students of the Electrical and Information Engineering Department (EIE); Visits to the Omu-Aran Medium Prison and the Oke-Igbala Leprosarium.



While speaking on the significance of the projects and the outreach to the celebration, the Vice-Chancellor stated that the projects are in tandem with the heartbeat of the icon being celebrated. He said that Dr. David Oyedepo is particularly passionate about restoring the dignity of the Black Man in particular and ensuring good living condition for humanity in general. This is being pursued through the God-given Liberation Commission that birthed Landmark University with a mandate to lead an agrarian revolution towards ensuring food security.



Professor Olayanju lauded the students’ academic milestone, noting its impact on the operations of the University Medical Centre. He added that the students’ action has validated the University’s mission of raising solution-providers who would rid the world of the myriad of challenges.



Later, the Landmark University Community Development Impact Initiative (LMUCDII) chaired by Dr. Abiodun Okunola, led the University delegates to Omu-Aran Medium Prison and Oke-Igbala Leprosarium to impact the communities through the provision of free medical services and presentation of gifts such as food items and toiletries. The Vice-Chancellor noted that the visits were in commemoration of the 63rd Birthday Anniversary of the Chancellor who God has given the liberation mandate to liberate the world from all oppressions. He urged the inmates not to lose hope. “God has used Dr. David Oyedepo the Chancellor of Landmark University to touch many lives and that is why we have come here today to celebrate his birthday with you. God can turn any situation around and this is what we have seen in several biblical accounts, as long as you as still breathing, please keep hoping for a change of story.”While encouraging the inmates not to lose touch with the reality in the outside world, Professor Olayanju further noted that the inmates should allow their experience to be a stepping stone to their dreams.



Dr. Abiodun Okunola during the presentation of gifts to the inmates on behalf of the University community noted that the Institution was mindful of the total wellbeing of the inmates, that is why the materials donated were careful selected and would continue to ensure that their welfare remains one of the top priorities in line with the Corporate Social Responsibilities of Landmark University.



The officials of the two establishments appreciated the University for her continuous visits, support, gift donations and for making them a choice for the 63rdBirthday Anniversary celebration of Dr. David Oyedepo.



