₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,911,601 members, 3,910,140 topics. Date: Monday, 13 November 2017 at 07:05 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Algeria Vs Nigeria: Why I Awarded Penalty Against Super Eagles – Referee (13023 Views)
Algeria Vs Nigeria : Tactical Formation Out / Algeria Vs Nigeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 1 - 1 (Full Time) / Fans Blast Victor Moses For “diving” To Win Penalty Against Spurs (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Algeria Vs Nigeria: Why I Awarded Penalty Against Super Eagles – Referee by robosky02(m): 5:14pm
Algeria vs Nigeria: Why I awarded penalty against Super Eagles – Referee, Eric Otogo-Castane
Referee Eric Otogo-Castane of Gabon has provided explanation to the controversial penalty he awarded Algeria against Nigeria during last game of the group B World Cup qualifier in Constantine.
Algeria forced Nigeria to a 1-1 draw, thanks to a late penalty awarded to the Fennecs when Shehu Abdullahi was adjudged to have fouled Algerian winger Yacine Brahaimi in the box, a decision that shocked most football fans.
Replays showed the defender didn’t do much to warrant a penalty to be awarded against him, but referee Otogo-Castane explained to some Nigerian officials that his decision was right.
“Expectedly we asked questions after the game and the referee explained to us that the decision was taken based on a newly introduced law into the game, which allows for intention to be punished”, the NFF board member told Owngoalnigeria.com.
“He interpreted Shehu’s intention to impede the man, who stayed on his feet instead of going down from the tackle. The fact that the Algerian attacker Brahaimi didn’t go down is what made the decision to look like the wrong call according to him.
“Let’s be frank, he did his best considering the atmosphere he was under and especially after turning down numerous attempt by the Algerians to con him into giving them a penalty.
“Maybe Brahaimi should have been sent off before the incident which led to the goal, but I guess he didn’t want to lose grip of the match, which a red card to the Algerian captain would have triggered. It’s called game management and we understand his explanation.”
http://dailypost.ng/2017/11/13/algeria-vs-nigeria-awarded-penalty-super-eagles-referee-eric-otogo-castane/
2 Likes
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: Why I Awarded Penalty Against Super Eagles – Referee by robosky02(m): 5:19pm
the moment the referee awarded the penalty
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yx7w-_Q_mvQ
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: Why I Awarded Penalty Against Super Eagles – Referee by rayblast(m): 5:33pm
Ref Eric-otogo should be banished from Africa!!!! or should be dropped in bamuda triangle
39 Likes
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: Why I Awarded Penalty Against Super Eagles – Referee by enemmo(f): 5:56pm
Ref you're lucky the match was not a do - or - die affair...
16 Likes
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: Why I Awarded Penalty Against Super Eagles – Referee by NigerDeltan(m): 6:08pm
This is why we bomb pipeline down south
1 Like
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: Why I Awarded Penalty Against Super Eagles – Referee by robosky02(m): 6:08pm
ok
he was lucky shaa
but check what happen to this referee
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fvNq50jxh2c
4 Likes
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: Why I Awarded Penalty Against Super Eagles – Referee by mazimee(m): 6:08pm
This your explaination wouldn't have Held any water if the match was a decisive one. You are just Lucky , go and sin no more
8 Likes
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: Why I Awarded Penalty Against Super Eagles – Referee by biggerboyc(m): 6:09pm
Ok
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: Why I Awarded Penalty Against Super Eagles – Referee by eazyjakes(m): 6:09pm
Story!!!
1 Like
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: Why I Awarded Penalty Against Super Eagles – Referee by tolexy007(m): 6:09pm
f
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: Why I Awarded Penalty Against Super Eagles – Referee by jazinogold(m): 6:09pm
and you think you will make it to officiating in the world cup next year
4 Likes
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: Why I Awarded Penalty Against Super Eagles – Referee by CarlyX8(m): 6:09pm
K, its an award
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: Why I Awarded Penalty Against Super Eagles – Referee by femi4: 6:10pm
Olodo
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: Why I Awarded Penalty Against Super Eagles – Referee by Runaway: 6:10pm
That guy now comedian...
1 Like
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: Why I Awarded Penalty Against Super Eagles – Referee by dolphinife: 6:10pm
I want this match to be replayed and the referee banned for life
2 Likes
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: Why I Awarded Penalty Against Super Eagles – Referee by johnwizey: 6:10pm
Dat ref shld be stoned to death.
1 Like
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: Why I Awarded Penalty Against Super Eagles – Referee by Greatmind23: 6:10pm
not enough excuse though
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: Why I Awarded Penalty Against Super Eagles – Referee by yeyerolling: 6:10pm
Referee stake GG or over 1.5
10 Likes
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: Why I Awarded Penalty Against Super Eagles – Referee by bunmioguns(m): 6:10pm
Doesn't even understand his stupid explanation
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: Why I Awarded Penalty Against Super Eagles – Referee by Chrisbeks: 6:10pm
Yeye referee
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: Why I Awarded Penalty Against Super Eagles – Referee by adeblow(m): 6:10pm
In the history of our world cup qualifiers and world cup its always been one conspiracy or the other. I can never forget the one Onazi was stretched off the pitch from broken leg. That should have been a red card but the guy was given yellow.
Racism is still alive in football
1 Like
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: Why I Awarded Penalty Against Super Eagles – Referee by EngrMcDon(m): 6:11pm
I see
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: Why I Awarded Penalty Against Super Eagles – Referee by ishowdotgmail(m): 6:12pm
Foolish man
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: Why I Awarded Penalty Against Super Eagles – Referee by NigerDeltan(m): 6:12pm
yeyerolling:
There is nothing like gg and over 1.5 bro!
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: Why I Awarded Penalty Against Super Eagles – Referee by romoruyi(m): 6:12pm
.
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: Why I Awarded Penalty Against Super Eagles – Referee by oloriLFC(f): 6:12pm
Weh done sah! Clap for yourself. Thank your stars the game was not played in Nigeria. U for hear am! New rules indeed!
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: Why I Awarded Penalty Against Super Eagles – Referee by epospiky(m): 6:13pm
It's obvious that the referee didn't want Nigeria to win Back to back but alas for him, he can't "unqualify " us.
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: Why I Awarded Penalty Against Super Eagles – Referee by xreal: 6:13pm
It happens.
When u have this love for a team, and u find yourself on the same pitch with them officiating their match. You will find yourself favouring such team uncontrollably.
This referee was favouring the super eagles. When he realized that the Algerian fans and players were getting violent and he could be hurt...he had to find a means.
The penalty was the easiest means.
1 Like
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: Why I Awarded Penalty Against Super Eagles – Referee by Uyi168(m): 6:13pm
yeyerolling:Is there anything gg and ov1.5?
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: Why I Awarded Penalty Against Super Eagles – Referee by karzyharsky(m): 6:13pm
bombing
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: Why I Awarded Penalty Against Super Eagles – Referee by SmellingAnus(m): 6:14pm
Lol
TB Joshua's Message To The Super Eagles / Why Are Living Legends Finding It Easy To Quit / Nigerian Premier League Round Off
Viewing this topic: sparrow212(m), DeProfCafe, rayenigma, AmMee(m), Firearm(m), reechest, Thermok, JUBILEE2000, brodachu, rashmanny(m), Oti4truth, banksnature, temblor1(m), Jake101(f), anthony86(m), jahabless, olazko38(m), teflonjake(m), Drphemmy4u, Muhy479(m), philchudi, lilslim(m), yinkeys(m), francis247(m), jamjo, Pato23(m), Mypeoplemypipo, aAK1(m), manuelzz(m), cytell56, Ayomidric(m), oluswaggz(m), ThankYouGod, bless01, HITdemUP, evsonlive(m), Albert0011(m), ademajek(m), pascal2young(m), francizy(m), feeloscar(m), cescfabregas100(m), teewhydope(m), Trustme2(m), Living4Him, owbabs, Davoneskay(m), totalhouse(m), tommykiwi(m), rawpadgin(m), Theboss100, amadex(m), ONUTOPSY(m), Gangarerian(m), yhemsy62(m), Slim101(m), scippy, omoayeni1(m), manofsleep(m), jagabanlewis(m), aparo(m), DBright123(m), ziggy247, sammyx012, sligj, debque(m), Exempted, cappinjerry(m), Osinachyi(m), Kayfowobaf(m), terryjo(m), pauliscom(m), lovejo(m), paranorman(m), Humblebloke(m), kachi19, LEOVOLUTION(m), Cheatnotagain, Adekdammy, kabarka(m), oluGodson, feezy(m), schumastic(m), remigiusizunna(m), etaoko, bangist, terzurum5(m), deemax, abeyaktech, invnity, bayaar(m), Finger5(m), GeneralOjukwu, chrisbaby24(m), remmybams, zachanalysis, magally02, Onyi4live(m), dont8(m), adeyemik, Caprison(m), rapcy(m), Humility017(m), bolethings, moufan(m), doubleg1802, AmehHAS, Chylo(m), avalontony(m), Chanchit, jayfolarin, SLIMKEY1(m), finco, Raymondfayowole(m), Oyinlade07(m), Urerimam, eopabola, Mojizumototoka(m), solash, Luckysimo111(m), Remlaugh, Odingo1, tintingz(m), chyke007(m), UnicoBoas01, ciouxox(m), AndreUweh(m), samlokko(m), OurworkComNg1, olamurphy95, yomsad(m), janefarms2015, opey25(m), dulux07(m), youngest85(m), Masanto(m), IKdImpeccable(m), oruma19, rapsodi6(m), thesishelp, BrAkingNews, primzi, HawkToBar, msquarewld(m), GodMade19(m), femi852, XX01(f), mikelcj, Addme, Santino1(m), phemmyajib(m), urbobo20(m), Water9430(m), Adeyinka12(m), Crazytrump(m), charlieboy93, happiness100, ANISAAKA(m), chibecanglobal(m), firmgate, Panayo, Millxz(m), marcopollo(m), Obi88(m), DAramis, Feranchek(m), omartins(m), Reuben07(m), Daejoyoung, lifefaith(m), Luminee, medicoiyke(m), giftancy(m), jameshow, adebanjo1100, damosky12(m), Apoztl3(m), Terrence15115, davidflipcy5856, denbaba and 324 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 5